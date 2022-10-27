Drive Chart
USM
0 Pass
15 Rush
10 YDS
1:05 POS
+2 YD
1ST & 10 USM 36
12:05
J.Dean rushed to USM 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULL at USM 38.
+3 YD
3RD & 3 USM 33
12:30
F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; K.Ossai at USM 36.
+1 YD
2ND & 4 USM 32
13:07
Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Guidry at USM 33.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 USM 26
13:35
C.Pittman rushed to USM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; K.Moncrief at USM 32.
UL
1 Pass
7 Rush
49 YDS
1:25 POS
+11 YD
1ST & 10 USM 37
13:10
C.Smith rushed to USM 26 for 11 yards. C.Smith FUMBLES forced by J.Stanley. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-J.Stanley at USM 26. Tackled by ULL at USM 26.
+22 YD
2ND & 6 UL 41
14:03
B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 41. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 37.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 UL 37
14:40
C.Smith rushed to ULL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell; D.Gill at ULL 41.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 UL 25
15:00
C.Smith rushed to ULL 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULL 37.
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
UL
0 Pass
1 Rush
4 YDS
0:09 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 10 UL 15
0:09
T.Williams rushed to ULL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULL 19.
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:39
K.Almendares extra point is blocked. T.Knight recovers the blocked kick no good.
plays
yds
pos
9
29
Touchdown 3:39
B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 37. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 37. Gain of 63 yards. M.Jefferson for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
1:50
pos
11
29
Point After TD 5:29
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
5
29
Touchdown 5:29
Z.Wilcke pass complete to ULL 12. Catch made by J.Brownlee at ULL 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Brownlee for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
69
yds
4:43
pos
5
28
Safety 10:12
B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL End Zone for -2 yards (USM) PENALTY on ULL-ULL Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
5
22
1st Quarter
Field Goal 0:00
K.Almendares 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Milliron Holder-D.Cambre.
9
plays
42
yds
2:36
pos
5
20
Point After TD 2:36
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
2
20
Touchdown 2:36
Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 24. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 24. Gain of 76 yards. J.Brownlee for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
76
yds
00:12
pos
2
19
Point After TD 4:34
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
2
13
Touchdown 4:34
F.Gore pass complete to USM 48. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 48. Gain of 52 yards. T.Mims for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
59
yds
1:44
pos
2
12
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:29
B.Bourgeois extra point is blocked. T.Amos recovers the blocked kick good.
plays
yds
pos
0
6
Touchdown 7:29
J.Dean rushed to ULL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Dean for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
19
yds
2:49
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 12
Rushing 1 7
Passing 7 5
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-7 4-8
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 226 296
Total Plays 36 43
Avg Gain 6.3 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 41 124
Rush Attempts 14 31
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 4.0
Yards Passing 185 172
Comp. - Att. 9-22 7-12
Yards Per Pass 7.5 13.2
Penalties - Yards 3-15 3-20
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 2-48.5 4-42.0
Return Yards 0 34
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-30
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Louisiana 4-3 560-11
Southern Miss 4-3 2090-29
Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium Hattiesburg, MS
 185 PASS YDS 172
41 RUSH YDS 124
226 TOTAL YDS 296
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Wooldridge  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.9% 185 1 1 117.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.8% 986 10 1 145.9
B. Wooldridge 9/22 185 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 265 2
C. Smith 8 39 0 12
T. Williams  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 195 0
T. Williams 4 8 0 8
B. Wooldridge  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 117 0
B. Wooldridge 2 -6 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Jefferson  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 137 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 387 4
M. Jefferson 5 5 137 1 63
J. Bernard  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 151 1
J. Bernard 1 1 22 0 22
N. Johnson  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 181 2
N. Johnson 2 1 22 0 22
T. Williams  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 1
T. Williams 1 1 2 0 2
D. Fleming  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 105 3
D. Fleming 1 1 2 0 2
A. McDaniel  13 CB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. McDaniel 1 0 0 0 0
P. Migl  24 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 79 2
P. Migl 3 0 0 0 0
E. Rogers, Jr.  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 115 0
E. Rogers, Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
J. Stephens, Jr.  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 137 1
J. Stephens, Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
J. Lumpkin  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 117 3
J. Lumpkin 1 0 0 0 0
P. LeBlanc  29 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 93 0
P. LeBlanc 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Lawson  46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Lawson 3-1 0.0 0
J. Quibodeaux  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Quibodeaux 3-1 0.0 0
B. Bishop  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Bishop 2-1 0.0 0
M. Narcisse  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Narcisse 1-1 0.0 0
T. Amos  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Amos 1-1 0.0 0
A. McDaniel  13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. McDaniel 1-0 0.0 0
B. Trahan  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
B. Trahan 1-3 0.0 0
T. Guidry  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Guidry 1-0 0.0 0
K. Pedescleaux  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Pedescleaux 1-4 0.0 0
Z. Hill-Green  4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
Z. Hill-Green 1-2 1.0 0
K. Ossai  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
K. Ossai 0-3 0.0 0
J. Williams  18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
J. Nelson  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Nelson 0-2 0.0 0
S. Hazard  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
S. Hazard 0-2 0.0 0
K. Moncrief  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-9 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-9 1 0.0
K. Moncrief 0-9 0.0 1
A. Jones  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Jones 0-3 0.0 0
T. Lewis, Jr.  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Lewis, Jr. 0-2 0.0 0
E. Garror  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Garror 0-1 0.0 0
C. Flowers  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Flowers 0-3 0.0 0
T. Quinney  41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Quinney 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Almendares  45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/1
SEASON FG XP
5/7 9/9
K. Almendares 1/2 50 0/1 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns  47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 48.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 0 0
R. Byrns 2 48.5 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Kibodi  0 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
J. Kibodi 1 17.0 17 0
D. Fleming  17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 17 0
D. Fleming 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Garror 7 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 18.6 261 2
E. Garror 1 0.0 0 0
Southern Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilcke  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 120 2 1 188.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 979 7 8 119.6
Z. Wilcke 6/11 120 2 1
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 52 1 0 866.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25.0% 48 0 0 125.8
F. Gore Jr. 1/1 52 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 568 4
F. Gore Jr. 13 72 0 13
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 12 0
C. Pittman 7 24 0 6
A. Willis  11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 43 0
A. Willis 2 17 0 10
J. Dean  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 116 2
J. Dean 7 11 1 3
Z. Wilcke  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 46 0
Z. Wilcke 2 0 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Brownlee  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 102 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 397 4
J. Brownlee 6 3 102 2 76
T. Mims  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 167 0
T. Mims 2 1 52 1 52
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 57 1
C. Pittman 1 1 14 0 14
L. Jones  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
L. Jones 1 1 2 0 2
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 85 0
F. Gore Jr. 1 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Newsome  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Newsome 2-1 0.0 0
T. Knight  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Knight 2-0 0.0 0
M. Shorts  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Shorts 2-2 0.0 1
B. Toles  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Toles 1-0 0.0 0
J. Stanley  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Stanley 1-3 0.0 0
S. Latham  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Latham 1-1 0.0 0
D. Gill  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 1.0
D. Gill 1-5 1.0 0
J. Mahaffey  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mahaffey 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cooley  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Cooley 0-1 0.0 0
L. Daniel  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Daniel 0-1 0.0 0
M. Caraway Jr.  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Caraway Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
C. Harrell  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Harrell 0-1 0.0 0
M. McLaurin  13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. McLaurin 0-1 0.0 0
J. Williams  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Bivens  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Bivens 0-1 0.0 0
A. Habas  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Habas 0-1 0.0 0
K. Booth  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Booth 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Bourgeois  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/4
SEASON FG XP
9/10 19/19
B. Bourgeois 0/0 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hunt  16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 0 0
M. Hunt 4 42.0 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Mims  21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.7 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 16 0
T. Mims 3 14.7 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Brooks 0 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 14.7 206 0
N. Brooks 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:46 USM 37 1:06 4 7 Downs
10:17 UL 27 0:12 1 0 INT
7:29 UL 18 0:58 3 -4 Punt
4:34 UL 20 1:46 3 8 Punt
2:36 UL 25 2:36 9 42 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:06 UL 1 0:54 2 -1 Safety
5:29 UL 25 1:50 5 75 TD
1:47 UL 31 0:41 6 46 FG Miss
0:09 UL 15 0:09 1 4 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UL 25 1:25 4 49 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 25 0:14 1 0 INT
13:40 USM 30 3:23 5 12 Punt
10:05 UL 19 2:49 5 19 TD
6:18 USM 41 1:44 3 59 TD
2:48 USM 24 0:12 1 76 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 14 3:54 5 20 Punt
10:21 USM 8 4:43 11 69 TD
3:39 USM 25 1:52 3 4 Punt
1:06 USM 23 0:57 5 20 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 USM 26 1:05 3 10

USM
Golden Eagles

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36
(12:05 - 3rd) J.Dean rushed to USM 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULL at USM 38.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - USM 33
(12:30 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; K.Ossai at USM 36.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - USM 32
(13:07 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Guidry at USM 33.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(13:35 - 3rd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; K.Moncrief at USM 32.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Fumble (4 plays, 49 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37
(13:10 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to USM 26 for 11 yards. C.Smith FUMBLES forced by J.Stanley. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-J.Stanley at USM 26. Tackled by ULL at USM 26.
+22 YD
2 & 6 - UL 41
(14:03 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 41. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 37.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37
(14:40 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell; D.Gill at ULL 41.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULL 37.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - End of Half (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 15
(0:09 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULL 19.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - USM 43
(0:17 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 42 yards to ULL 15 Center-USM. Fair catch by E.Garror.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - USM 40
(0:23 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to USM 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Amos K.Pedescleaux at USM 43.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 36
(0:29 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 40 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Pedescleaux at USM 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 36
(0:38 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - USM 26
(0:59 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to USM 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson T.Amos at USM 36.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23
(1:06 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to USM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; K.Moncrief at USM 26.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Missed FG (6 plays, 46 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 10 - UL 30
(1:11 - 2nd) K.Almendares 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Milliron Holder-D.Cambre.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UL 23
(1:15 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 23
(1:20 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 23
(1:23 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49
(1:39 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to USM 49. Catch made by M.Jefferson at USM 49. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at USM 23.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - UL 31
(1:47 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 31. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 31. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; D.Gill at USM 49.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - USM 29
(1:56 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 40 yards to ULL 31 Center-USM. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 31. Tackled by T.Knight at ULL 31.
Sack
3 & 5 - USM 30
(2:01 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 29 for -1 yards (Z.Hill-Green)
-1 YD
2 & 4 - USM 31
(2:39 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse at USM 30.
Penalty
2 & 9 - USM 26
(2:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-M.Narcisse Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(3:39 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at USM 26.
Kickoff
(3:39 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 59 yards from ULL 35 to the USM 6. Fair catch by C.Harrell.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(3:39 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is blocked. T.Knight recovers the blocked kick no good.
+63 YD
3 & 8 - UL 37
(3:47 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 37. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 37. Gain of 63 yards. M.Jefferson for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UL 35
(4:33 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by T.Williams at ULL 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at ULL 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 35
(4:38 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - UL 33
(5:07 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 33. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts M.Caraway at ULL 35.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(5:29 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Daniel; S.Latham at ULL 33.
Kickoff
(5:29 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 69 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:29 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - USM 12
(5:33 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to ULL 12. Catch made by J.Brownlee at ULL 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Brownlee for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 14
(6:17 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ULL 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; K.Moncrief at ULL 12.
+14 YD
3 & 8 - USM 28
(6:56 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to ULL 28. Catch made by C.Pittman at ULL 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 14.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - USM 30
(7:38 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to ULL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; K.Moncrief at ULL 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 30
(7:40 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - USM 42
(8:20 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ULL 30 for 12 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; B.Trahan at ULL 30.
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 42
(8:26 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 42
(8:30 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44
(9:05 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 44. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel at ULL 42.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - USM 38
(9:40 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; T.Lewis at USM 44.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 31
(10:12 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to USM 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; C.Flowers at USM 38.
Kickoff
(10:12 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 64 yards from ULL 20 to the USM 16. T.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULL at USM 41. PENALTY on USM-T.Hopkins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Safety (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Sack
2 & 9 - UL 2
(10:21 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL End Zone for -2 yards (USM) PENALTY on ULL-ULL Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted. SAFETY.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 1
(11:06 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; Q.Bivens at ULL 2.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - USM 44
(11:19 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 55 yards to ULL 1 Center-USM. Downed by A.Habas.
+1 YD
3 & 4 - USM 43
(11:56 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; J.Nelson at USM 44.
+11 YD
2 & 15 - USM 32
(12:37 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at USM 43.
No Gain
1 & 15 - USM 32
(13:15 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to USM 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; A.Jones at USM 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 37
(13:44 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ULL 35 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 35. PENALTY on USM-USM Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - USM 29
(14:17 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop; J.Lawson at USM 37.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 24
(14:53 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; K.Ossai at USM 29.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 to the USM 4. T.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Maze; K.Edwards at USM 24.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 42 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 13 - UL 40
(0:07 - 1st) K.Almendares 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Milliron Holder-D.Cambre.
No Gain
3 & 13 - UL 33
(0:12 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
No Gain
2 & 13 - UL 33
(0:21 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 30
(0:58 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to USM 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 33.
+22 YD
3 & 10 - UL 48
(1:28 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 48. Catch made by J.Bernard at ULL 48. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at USM 30. PENALTY on USM-A.Cooley Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 48
(1:34 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for A.McDaniel.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 48
(1:40 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
+24 YD
2 & 11 - UL 24
(2:00 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 24. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 24. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.McLaurin; J.Stanley at ULL 48.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(2:36 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; J.Williams at ULL 24.
Kickoff
(2:36 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 76 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:36 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
+76 YD
1 & 10 - USM 24
(2:48 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 24. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 24. Gain of 76 yards. J.Brownlee for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - UL 28
(2:55 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 48 yards to USM 24 Center-C.Milliron. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
No Gain
3 & 2 - UL 28
(2:59 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - UL 23
(3:45 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at ULL 28.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20
(4:30 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome; J.Stanley at ULL 23.
Kickoff
(4:34 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 62 yards from USM 35 to the ULL 3. J.Kibodi returns the kickoff. Tackled by USM at ULL 20.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 59 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:34 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
+52 YD
3 & 3 - USM 48
(4:42 - 1st) F.Gore pass complete to USM 48. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 48. Gain of 52 yards. T.Mims for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - USM 43
(5:30 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to USM 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; J.Nelson at USM 48.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 41
(6:18 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to USM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; C.Flowers at USM 43.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - UL 14
(6:25 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 49 yards to USM 37 Center-C.Milliron. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 37. Tackled by T.Lewis M.Jefferson at USM 41.
Sack
3 & 10 - UL 18
(7:10 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 14 for -4 yards (D.Gill) B.Wooldridge FUMBLES forced by D.Gill. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-ULL at ULL 14.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 18
(7:14 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 18
(7:19 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
Kickoff
(7:16 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 64 yards from USM 35 to the ULL 1. D.Fleming returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Bourgeois at ULL 28. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(7:29 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is blocked. T.Amos recovers the blocked kick good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - USM 1
(7:34 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Dean for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - USM 1
(8:09 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to ULL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 1.
No Gain
1 & Goal - USM 1
(8:50 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux K.Moncrief at ULL 1.
+13 YD
2 & 5 - USM 14
(9:24 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULL 1 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 1.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 19
(10:05 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to ULL 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at ULL 14.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - UL 27
(10:17 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 49. Intercepted by M.Shorts at ULL 49. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 19.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - USM 42
(10:28 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 31 yards to ULL 27 Center-USM. Fair catch by E.Garror.
+2 YD
3 & 12 - USM 40
(11:20 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Pedescleaux at USM 42.
Penalty
3 & 7 - USM 45
(11:20 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-USM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - USM 43
(11:58 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 43. Catch made by L.Jones at USM 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Garror; K.Pedescleaux at USM 45.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 42
(12:32 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; T.Quinney at USM 43.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - USM 35
(13:13 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson at USM 42.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 30
(13:40 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; S.Hazard at USM 35.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 3 - UL 30
(13:45 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to USM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; A.Cooley at USM 30.
No Gain
3 & 3 - UL 30
(13:52 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UL 34
(14:14 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to USM 34. Catch made by M.Jefferson at USM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; M.Shorts at USM 30.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37
(14:46 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to USM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; M.Shorts at USM 34.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - USM 25
(14:54 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at USM 37. Intercepted by K.Moncrief at USM 37. Tackled by USM at USM 37.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 64 yards from ULL 35 to the USM 1. T.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Anderson J.Quibodeaux at USM 25.
NCAA FB Scores