Drive Chart
|
|
|UL
|USM
USM
0 Pass
15 Rush
10 YDS
1:05 POS
+2 YD
1ST & 10 USM 36
12:05
J.Dean rushed to USM 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULL at USM 38.
+3 YD
3RD & 3 USM 33
12:30
F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; K.Ossai at USM 36.
+1 YD
2ND & 4 USM 32
13:07
Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Guidry at USM 33.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 USM 26
13:35
C.Pittman rushed to USM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; K.Moncrief at USM 32.
UL
1 Pass
7 Rush
49 YDS
1:25 POS
+11 YD
1ST & 10 USM 37
13:10
C.Smith rushed to USM 26 for 11 yards. C.Smith FUMBLES forced by J.Stanley. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-J.Stanley at USM 26. Tackled by ULL at USM 26.
+22 YD
2ND & 6 UL 41
14:03
B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 41. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 37.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 UL 37
14:40
C.Smith rushed to ULL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell; D.Gill at ULL 41.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 UL 25
15:00
C.Smith rushed to ULL 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULL 37.
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
UL
0 Pass
1 Rush
4 YDS
0:09 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 10 UL 15
0:09
T.Williams rushed to ULL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULL 19.
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:39
K.Almendares extra point is blocked. T.Knight recovers the blocked kick no good.
plays
yds
pos
9
29
Touchdown 3:39
B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 37. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 37. Gain of 63 yards. M.Jefferson for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
1:50
pos
11
29
Touchdown 5:29
Z.Wilcke pass complete to ULL 12. Catch made by J.Brownlee at ULL 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Brownlee for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
69
yds
4:43
pos
5
28
Safety 10:12
B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL End Zone for -2 yards (USM) PENALTY on ULL-ULL Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
5
22
Field Goal 0:00
K.Almendares 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Milliron Holder-D.Cambre.
9
plays
42
yds
2:36
pos
5
20
Touchdown 2:36
Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 24. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 24. Gain of 76 yards. J.Brownlee for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
76
yds
00:12
pos
2
19
Touchdown 4:34
F.Gore pass complete to USM 48. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 48. Gain of 52 yards. T.Mims for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
59
yds
1:44
pos
2
12
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:29
B.Bourgeois extra point is blocked. T.Amos recovers the blocked kick good.
plays
yds
pos
0
6
Touchdown 7:29
J.Dean rushed to ULL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Dean for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
19
yds
2:49
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|12
|Rushing
|1
|7
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|226
|296
|Total Plays
|36
|43
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|41
|124
|Rush Attempts
|14
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|185
|172
|Comp. - Att.
|9-22
|7-12
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|13.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-48.5
|4-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|34
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-30
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|185
|PASS YDS
|172
|
|
|41
|RUSH YDS
|124
|
|
|226
|TOTAL YDS
|296
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|9/22
|185
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|8
|39
|0
|12
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|4
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|2
|-6
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|5
|5
|137
|1
|63
|
J. Bernard 4 WR
|J. Bernard
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. McDaniel 13 CB
|A. McDaniel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Stephens, Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens, Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lawson 46 DL
|J. Lawson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 2 S
|B. Bishop
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McDaniel 13 CB
|A. McDaniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill-Green 4 DL
|Z. Hill-Green
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Ossai 29 LB
|K. Ossai
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 18 LB
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 97 DL
|J. Nelson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hazard 91 DL
|S. Hazard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|0-9
|0.0
|1
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis, Jr. 3 S
|T. Lewis, Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 23 S
|C. Flowers
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Quinney 41 S
|T. Quinney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|1/2
|50
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|2
|48.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Kibodi 0 RB
|J. Kibodi
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|6/11
|120
|2
|1
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|1/1
|52
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|13
|72
|0
|13
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|7
|24
|0
|6
|
A. Willis 11 RB
|A. Willis
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
J. Dean 28 RB
|J. Dean
|7
|11
|1
|3
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brownlee 1 WR
|J. Brownlee
|6
|3
|102
|2
|76
|
T. Mims 21 WR
|T. Mims
|2
|1
|52
|1
|52
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
L. Jones 17 WR
|L. Jones
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 3 S
|T. Knight
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
B. Toles 17 DB
|B. Toles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 31 LB
|D. Gill
|1-5
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mahaffey 99 DE
|J. Mahaffey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooley 97 DT
|A. Cooley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Daniel 1 S
|L. Daniel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Caraway Jr. 12 CB
|M. Caraway Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McLaurin 13 CB
|M. McLaurin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 96 DL
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 95 DT
|Q. Bivens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Booth 94 DL
|K. Booth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|4
|42.0
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Mims 21 WR
|T. Mims
|3
|14.7
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36(12:05 - 3rd) J.Dean rushed to USM 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULL at USM 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - USM 33(12:30 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; K.Ossai at USM 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - USM 32(13:07 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Guidry at USM 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26(13:35 - 3rd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; K.Moncrief at USM 32.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37(13:10 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to USM 26 for 11 yards. C.Smith FUMBLES forced by J.Stanley. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-J.Stanley at USM 26. Tackled by ULL at USM 26.
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - UL 41(14:03 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 41. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37(14:40 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell; D.Gill at ULL 41.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULL 37.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 15(0:09 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULL 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - USM 43(0:17 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 42 yards to ULL 15 Center-USM. Fair catch by E.Garror.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - USM 40(0:23 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to USM 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Amos K.Pedescleaux at USM 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 36(0:29 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 40 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Pedescleaux at USM 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 36(0:38 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - USM 26(0:59 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to USM 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson T.Amos at USM 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23(1:06 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to USM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; K.Moncrief at USM 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - UL 30(1:11 - 2nd) K.Almendares 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Milliron Holder-D.Cambre.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UL 23(1:15 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 23(1:20 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 23(1:23 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(1:39 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to USM 49. Catch made by M.Jefferson at USM 49. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at USM 23.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UL 31(1:47 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 31. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 31. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; D.Gill at USM 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - USM 29(1:56 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 40 yards to ULL 31 Center-USM. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 31. Tackled by T.Knight at ULL 31.
|Sack
3 & 5 - USM 30(2:01 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 29 for -1 yards (Z.Hill-Green)
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - USM 31(2:39 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse at USM 30.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - USM 26(2:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-M.Narcisse Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(3:39 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at USM 26.
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 59 yards from ULL 35 to the USM 6. Fair catch by C.Harrell.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(3:39 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is blocked. T.Knight recovers the blocked kick no good.
|+63 YD
3 & 8 - UL 37(3:47 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 37. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 37. Gain of 63 yards. M.Jefferson for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UL 35(4:33 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by T.Williams at ULL 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at ULL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 35(4:38 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - UL 33(5:07 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 33. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts M.Caraway at ULL 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(5:29 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Daniel; S.Latham at ULL 33.
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:29 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - USM 12(5:33 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to ULL 12. Catch made by J.Brownlee at ULL 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Brownlee for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 14(6:17 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ULL 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; K.Moncrief at ULL 12.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - USM 28(6:56 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to ULL 28. Catch made by C.Pittman at ULL 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - USM 30(7:38 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to ULL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; K.Moncrief at ULL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 30(7:40 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - USM 42(8:20 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ULL 30 for 12 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; B.Trahan at ULL 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 42(8:26 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 42(8:30 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44(9:05 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 44. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel at ULL 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - USM 38(9:40 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; T.Lewis at USM 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 31(10:12 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to USM 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; C.Flowers at USM 38.
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 64 yards from ULL 20 to the USM 16. T.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULL at USM 41. PENALTY on USM-T.Hopkins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
2 & 9 - UL 2(10:21 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL End Zone for -2 yards (USM) PENALTY on ULL-ULL Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted. SAFETY.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 1(11:06 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; Q.Bivens at ULL 2.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - USM 44(11:19 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 55 yards to ULL 1 Center-USM. Downed by A.Habas.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - USM 43(11:56 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; J.Nelson at USM 44.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - USM 32(12:37 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at USM 43.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - USM 32(13:15 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to USM 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; A.Jones at USM 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 37(13:44 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ULL 35 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 35. PENALTY on USM-USM Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - USM 29(14:17 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop; J.Lawson at USM 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 24(14:53 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; K.Ossai at USM 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 to the USM 4. T.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Maze; K.Edwards at USM 24.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - UL 40(0:07 - 1st) K.Almendares 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Milliron Holder-D.Cambre.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - UL 33(0:12 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - UL 33(0:21 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 30(0:58 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to USM 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 33.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - UL 48(1:28 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 48. Catch made by J.Bernard at ULL 48. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at USM 30. PENALTY on USM-A.Cooley Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 48(1:34 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for A.McDaniel.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 48(1:40 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|+24 YD
2 & 11 - UL 24(2:00 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 24. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 24. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.McLaurin; J.Stanley at ULL 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(2:36 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; J.Williams at ULL 24.
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:36 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|+76 YD
1 & 10 - USM 24(2:48 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 24. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 24. Gain of 76 yards. J.Brownlee for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - UL 28(2:55 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 48 yards to USM 24 Center-C.Milliron. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UL 28(2:59 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UL 23(3:45 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at ULL 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20(4:30 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome; J.Stanley at ULL 23.
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 62 yards from USM 35 to the ULL 3. J.Kibodi returns the kickoff. Tackled by USM at ULL 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|+52 YD
3 & 3 - USM 48(4:42 - 1st) F.Gore pass complete to USM 48. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 48. Gain of 52 yards. T.Mims for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - USM 43(5:30 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to USM 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; J.Nelson at USM 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 41(6:18 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to USM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; C.Flowers at USM 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - UL 14(6:25 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 49 yards to USM 37 Center-C.Milliron. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 37. Tackled by T.Lewis M.Jefferson at USM 41.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UL 18(7:10 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 14 for -4 yards (D.Gill) B.Wooldridge FUMBLES forced by D.Gill. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-ULL at ULL 14.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 18(7:14 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 18(7:19 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 64 yards from USM 35 to the ULL 1. D.Fleming returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Bourgeois at ULL 28. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(7:29 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is blocked. T.Amos recovers the blocked kick good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - USM 1(7:34 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Dean for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USM 1(8:09 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to ULL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - USM 1(8:50 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux K.Moncrief at ULL 1.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - USM 14(9:24 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULL 1 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 1.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 19(10:05 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to ULL 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at ULL 14.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - UL 27(10:17 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 49. Intercepted by M.Shorts at ULL 49. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - USM 42(10:28 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 31 yards to ULL 27 Center-USM. Fair catch by E.Garror.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - USM 40(11:20 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Pedescleaux at USM 42.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - USM 45(11:20 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-USM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - USM 43(11:58 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 43. Catch made by L.Jones at USM 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Garror; K.Pedescleaux at USM 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 42(12:32 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; T.Quinney at USM 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - USM 35(13:13 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson at USM 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 30(13:40 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; S.Hazard at USM 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UL 30(13:45 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to USM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; A.Cooley at USM 30.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UL 30(13:52 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UL 34(14:14 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to USM 34. Catch made by M.Jefferson at USM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; M.Shorts at USM 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37(14:46 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to USM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; M.Shorts at USM 34.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - USM 25(14:54 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at USM 37. Intercepted by K.Moncrief at USM 37. Tackled by USM at USM 37.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 64 yards from ULL 35 to the USM 1. T.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Anderson J.Quibodeaux at USM 25.
