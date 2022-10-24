|
No. 24 NC State eyes rebound against reeling Virginia Tech
Some extra time is just what No. 24 North Carolina State needed, and now the Wolfpack will try to rebound Thursday night against struggling Virginia Tech in Raleigh, N.C.
"You have to kind of reassess each week," NC State coach Dave Doeren said. "How can you achieve the greatest things that you can?"
The Wolfpack (5-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) needed to recuperate after an Oct. 15 loss at Syracuse, which all but knocked NC State out of contention in the ACC's Atlantic Division.
With Preseason Player of the Year Devin Leary out for the season with an injury, Jack Chambers was thrust into the starting quarterback role against Syracuse.
Now, he should be more prepared, with 12 days between games.
"You can't change a lot in three days of practice," Doeren said. "It was nice to study what we've done well and things we can do differently. We do have a quarterback who can do some things and we want to utilize that."
Doeren said there's confidence throughout the team in what Chambers can accomplish.
"I think Jack has a lot of poise," Doeren said. "He's calm. ... You just do your job well and play fast, you usually come out on top."
Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-3) also needed time to regroup, and enters the game on a four-game losing streak, matching its longest wrong-way run in three decades. The Hokies have failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of their seven games.
Virginia Tech's offense requires a boost and Kaleb Smith is showing the ability to provide that. He gained 152 receiving yards on nine catches against Pittsburgh, becoming the first Hokie in a 10-game span to post more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
"There's enough evidence there that we can do some things to score some points," Pry said. "We just have to put it all together."
One approach the Hokies might take is using running backs Keshawn King (259 yards on 44 carries, 2 TDs) and Malachi Thomas (125 yards on 28 carries, 1 TD) on the field together.
"They can certainly be productive with the ball, and the idea of them being on the field at the same time has certainly been talked about," coach Brent Pry said.
Pry said receiver Stephen Gosnell, who has been injured, is likely to play. However, cornerback Dorian Strong might be out with a hand injury.
NC State will rely on a defense that's giving up 16.9 points per game, second best in the ACC. The Wolfpack is expecting some new wrinkles from the Hokies.
"You can see that their schemes have advanced as the season has gone on," Doeren said. "We know they'll come down here excited to play us."
Virginia Tech is 5-1 against NC State since joining the ACC, with four consecutive victories by double-digit margins. This is the Hokies' first visit to Raleigh for a Thursday night game, though they've performed well with a 23-11 mark on Thursday nights since 1994.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|10
|Rushing
|1
|5
|Passing
|3
|5
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-5
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|194
|162
|Total Plays
|26
|49
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|30
|50
|Rush Attempts
|15
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|164
|112
|Comp. - Att.
|8-11
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|12.0
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-40
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.4
|7-38.7
|Return Yards
|0
|-10
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|164
|PASS YDS
|112
|
|
|30
|RUSH YDS
|50
|
|
|194
|TOTAL YDS
|162
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|8/11
|164
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|3
|2
|91
|1
|85
|
D. Wright 13 TE
|D. Wright
|2
|2
|46
|0
|36
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|3
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
M. Thomas 24 RB
|M. Thomas
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stroman 26 DB
|J. Stroman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Peoples 5 DB
|N. Peoples
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Delane 23 DB
|M. Delane
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 19 LB
|J. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nelson 17 DL
|C. Nelson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 1 DB
|C. Conner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Keller 24 LB
|J. Keller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 7 LB
|K. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 9 DB
|A. Chatman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lawson 21 LB
|K. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCray 56 DL
|C. McCray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hawkins 13 DB
|N. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Fuga 6 DL
|J. Fuga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 38 LB
|J. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Madison 54 DL
|M. Madison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross 92 K
|W. Ross
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|5
|38.4
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|7/11
|80
|0
|0
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|7/14
|32
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|4
|12
|0
|8
|
D. Jones II 28 RB
|D. Jones II
|3
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|11
|10
|0
|8
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|4
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|9
|6
|42
|0
|18
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|4
|3
|32
|0
|16
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|4
|3
|26
|0
|10
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Fagan 4 S
|C. Fagan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. White 3 CB
|A. White
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vann 45 DT
|D. Vann
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Betty 26 LB
|D. Betty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 0 DT
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 58 DE
|T. Price
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|35
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. McDonough 97 P
|S. McDonough
|7
|38.7
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|2
|34.0
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|-10.0
|-10
|0
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 25(9:07 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by VT at NCST 33. PENALTY on NCST-D.Eason Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 25(9:12 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25(9:18 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for NCST.
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 20(9:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on VT-S.Dzansi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - VATECH 37(9:48 - 3rd) S.McDonough punts 37 yards to VT End Zone Center-J.Shimko. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - VATECH 37(9:53 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - VATECH 42(10:24 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to VT 42. Catch made by D.Carter at VT 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at VT 37.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - VATECH 37(10:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on NCST-T.McKay False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(11:13 - 3rd) J.Chambers pass complete to VT 38. Catch made by T.Thomas at VT 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at VT 37.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - VATECH 47(11:33 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 47. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - VATECH 47(12:06 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Conner; M.Madison at NCST 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(12:43 - 3rd) M.Morris rushed to NCST 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples; D.Hollifield at NCST 47.
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the NCST End Zone. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Blue at NCST 44.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:51 - 3rd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 4(12:57 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to NCST End Zone for 4 yards. G.Wells for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NCST 19(13:03 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Wright. PENALTY on NCST-T.Baker-Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NCST 19(13:37 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for M.Thomas.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(13:56 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to NCST 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at NCST 19.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 39(14:13 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 39. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 39. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by A.White at NCST 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 29(14:31 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 29. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at VT 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 22(14:53 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to VT 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at VT 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the VT End Zone. C.Black returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Poole at VT 22.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - NCST 25(0:09 - 2nd) C.Dunn 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-S.McDonough.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - NCST 18(0:11 - 2nd) M.Morris spikes the ball.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 11(0:12 - 2nd) M.Morris scrambles to VT 6 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Garbutt at VT 6. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. M.Morris rushed to VT 18 for -7 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 11(0:27 - 2nd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for NCST.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 17(0:44 - 2nd) M.Morris rushed to VT 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Garbutt M.Delane at VT 11.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NCST 17(0:49 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(0:57 - 2nd) M.Morris scrambles to VT 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Garbutt K.Jenkins at VT 17.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 43(1:13 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to VT 43. Catch made by T.Thomas at VT 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at VT 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - VATECH 14(1:24 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 29 yards to VT 43 Center-J.Pollock. Downed by VT.
|-2 YD
3 & 11 - VATECH 16(1:30 - 2nd) VT rushed to VT 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Vann P.Wilson at VT 14.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - VATECH 16(1:36 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - VATECH 21(1:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on VT-S.Dzansi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - VATECH 12(1:40 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 12. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 12. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Fagan at VT 21.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 17(1:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on VT-J.Jordan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NCST 46(1:47 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 37 yards to VT 17 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NCST 46(1:50 - 2nd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for J.Houston.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - NCST 49(2:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on NCST-D.McMahon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NCST 48(2:47 - 2nd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 48. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 42(3:27 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Delane at NCST 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - NCST 31(4:01 - 2nd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 31. Catch made by D.Carter at NCST 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson J.Keller at NCST 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 30(4:39 - 2nd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 30. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 30. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Delane at NCST 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 30(4:44 - 2nd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 29(5:14 - 2nd) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale at NCST 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 28(5:53 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield A.Tisdale at NCST 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20(6:25 - 2nd) J.Gray rushed to NCST 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Nelson N.Hawkins at NCST 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - VATECH 24(6:30 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 36 yards to NCST 40 Center-J.Pollock. T.Thomas returned punt from the NCST 40. T.Thomas FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-J.Frazier at NCST 30. Tackled by VT at NCST 30. PENALTY on NCST-D.Pitts Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VATECH 25(7:22 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 24 for -1 yards (D.Vann; T.Price)
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 22(7:57 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 22. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 22. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Fagan at VT 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(8:38 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Betty at VT 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - NCST 38(8:47 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 38 yards to VT End Zone Center-J.Shimko. Touchback.
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - NCST 44(9:36 - 2nd) M.Morris scrambles to VT 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Keller J.McDonald at VT 38.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NCST 37(10:18 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris sacked at VT 44 for -7 yards (A.Tisdale)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 37(10:57 - 2nd) M.Morris scrambles to VT 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield T.Garbutt at VT 37.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - NCST 40(11:33 - 2nd) M.Morris rushed to VT 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman C.Nelson at VT 37.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NCST 40(12:12 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to VT 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker C.Nelson at VT 40.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NCST 40(12:50 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to VT 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Fuga A.Tisdale at VT 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 49(13:25 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to VT 49. Catch made by D.Jones at VT 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at VT 40.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 35(13:52 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 35. Catch made by D.Carter at NCST 35. Gain of 16 yards. D.Carter FUMBLES forced by VT. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-NCST at VT 49. NCST FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - NCST 25(14:25 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to NCST 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.McCray at NCST 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 16(14:53 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 16. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at NCST 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - VATECH 50(15:00 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 34 yards to NCST 16 Center-J.Pollock. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|+11 YD
3 & 16 - VATECH 39(0:39 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 39. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Battle P.Wilson at VT 50.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - VATECH 39(0:45 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - VATECH 44(1:04 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-K.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(1:34 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris D.Thomas at VT 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - NCST 24(1:46 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 31 yards to VT 45 Center-J.Shimko. Downed by NCST.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NCST 33(2:31 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris sacked at NCST 24 for -9 yards (J.Griffin)
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NCST 38(2:48 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-C.Zavala False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 35(3:23 - 1st) M.Morris rushed to NCST 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield A.Tisdale at NCST 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 31(3:52 - 1st) M.Morris rushed to NCST 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Hawkins at NCST 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - VATECH 25(4:03 - 1st) P.Moore punts 44 yards to NCST 31 Center-J.Pollock. Downed by VT.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - VATECH 30(4:13 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-K.Artis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - VATECH 30(4:58 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas D.Vann at VT 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 22(5:26 - 1st) G.Wells scrambles to VT 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at VT 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 21(5:56 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at VT 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - NCST 44(6:03 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 35 yards to VT 21 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 44(6:09 - 1st) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 44(6:47 - 1st) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale at NCST 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 44(6:50 - 1st) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 36(7:25 - 1st) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at NCST 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 33(7:47 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at NCST 36.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - NCST 25(8:13 - 1st) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Stroman at NCST 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 22(8:49 - 1st) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples A.Tisdale at NCST 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 22(8:53 - 1st) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 26 - VATECH 29(9:03 - 1st) P.Moore punts 49 yards to NCST 22 Center-J.Pollock. Downed by J.Stroman.
|Penalty
4 & 21 - VATECH 34(9:15 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-C.Conner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 23 - VATECH 32(9:47 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.White at VT 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 27 - VATECH 28(10:26 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 28. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 28. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.White C.Fagan at VT 32.
|Penalty
2 & 22 - VATECH 33(10:47 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-P.Clements False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - VATECH 38(11:08 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-J.Hanson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(11:39 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 38 for -7 yards (P.Wilson)
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 40(12:11 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle P.Wilson at VT 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(12:39 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at VT 40.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - VATECH 30(12:46 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for M.Thomas. PENALTY on NCST-D.Vann Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 24(13:11 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 24. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.White at VT 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(13:37 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Vann T.Ingle at VT 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - NCST 36(13:45 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 41 yards to VT 23 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - NCST 26(14:25 - 1st) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 26. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Garbutt M.Delane at NCST 36.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NCST 26(14:30 - 1st) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 28(14:54 - 1st) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 28. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 28. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at NCST 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 61 yards from VT 35 to the NCST 4. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Bussel at NCST 28.
