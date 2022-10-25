|
|
Arizona State, Colorado seek bounce-back wins
Arizona State and Colorado, teams with interim head coaches, will face each other in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday night, both coming off losses after stirring wins in their previous games.
The Buffaloes (1-6, 1-3 Pac-12) lost at Oregon State 42-9 last week after rallying to beat Cal 20-13 in overtime the week before at Boulder.
The win over the Golden Bears was Colorado's first under Mike Sanford, who replaced the fired Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2.
Arizona State (2-5, 1-3) came up short at Stanford 15-14 last week following its 45-38 upset of then-No. 21 Washington at Tempe, Ariz., on Oct. 8.
That was the first win for Shaun Aguano in place of Herm Edwards, who was fired Sept. 18.
Backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet replaced Emory Jones (concussion) and led the Sun Devils to the win over the Huskies.
Bourguet, a former walk-on, completed 15 of 21 pass attempts for 182 yards and three touchdowns.
Jones played against Stanford but was unable to lead the Sun Devils on a scoring drive in the second half.
The lack of production has led Aguano to open the starting QB competition for the game at Colorado between Bourguet and Jones, who was 14 of 25 for 227 yards and a touchdown, with one interception, against Stanford.
"Going forward, it's an open competition, a true open competition for both of those guys," Aguano said. "I still will say this: I'm going to pick the best guy that will get us that win."
Sanford said the Buffaloes remain confident despite the blowout loss to the Beavers.
"We've got to learn from these," he said. "I don't think that's a locker room that's looking at this and saying, 'Hey, same old, same old.' I think there's a lot of fight and a lot of belief."
Colorado rushed for only 84 yards on 28 carries vs. Oregon State, and J.T. Shrout completed 13 of 29 passes for 206 yards, with two interceptions and no touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|12
|Rushing
|2
|7
|Passing
|11
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|327
|217
|Total Plays
|40
|37
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|94
|Rush Attempts
|17
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|251
|123
|Comp. - Att.
|17-23
|7-16
|Yards Per Pass
|10.9
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|4-40.3
|Return Yards
|7
|23
|Punts - Returns
|3-7
|1-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|251
|PASS YDS
|123
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|94
|
|
|327
|TOTAL YDS
|217
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|17/23
|251
|1
|0
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|13
|77
|3
|42
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|7
|6
|103
|0
|37
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|3
|3
|51
|1
|26
|
M. Swinson 80 TE
|M. Swinson
|1
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
B. Thompson 22 WR
|B. Thompson
|4
|3
|31
|0
|11
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|4
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
C. Johnson Jr. 17 WR
|C. Johnson Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bethley 15 DB
|K. Bethley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 58 DL
|J. Moore
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Norman-Lott 55 DL
|O. Norman-Lott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green II 35 DL
|B. Green II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooper 96 DL
|A. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence 9 DB
|R. Torrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmonds 5 DB
|C. Edmonds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 4 DL
|N. Silvera
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Soelle 18 LB
|C. Soelle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea Jr. 44 DL
|T. Pesefea Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown 3 K
|C. Brown
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|2
|42.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jacobs 8 WR
|J. Jacobs
|3
|2.3
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|7/16
|123
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|12
|69
|0
|25
|
J. Stacks 21 RB
|J. Stacks
|7
|28
|0
|13
|
D. Carter 9 QB
|D. Carter
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|4
|3
|102
|1
|58
|
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|3
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Fauria 18 TE
|C. Fauria
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 15 CB
|S. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 5 S
|T. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Main 90 DE
|C. Main
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DL
|J. Sami
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Montgomery 4 LB
|J. Montgomery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 13 DL
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker 36 K
|C. Becker
|1/1
|48
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Carrizosa 53 P
|T. Carrizosa
|4
|40.3
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|2
|29.5
|45
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(0:13 - 2nd) T.Bourguet kneels at the ASU 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - COLO 46(0:19 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 39 yards to ASU 15 Center-COL. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLO 46(0:24 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 46(0:26 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 46(0:28 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 14(0:42 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 14. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 14. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle at COL 46.
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the COL End Zone. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by ASU at COL 14.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 1(1:08 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to COL End Zone for 1 yards. X.Valladay for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+26 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 27(1:14 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 27. Catch made by J.Conyers at COL 27. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 1.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARIZST 27(1:15 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(1:18 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to COL 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 27.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZST 43(1:41 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 43. Catch made by B.Thompson at COL 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZST 44(2:25 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 44. Catch made by G.Sanders at COL 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at COL 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(2:48 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to COL 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 44.
|+26 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 31(3:07 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 31. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 31. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(3:16 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Montgomery at ASU 31.
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 2nd) COL kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:16 - 2nd) C.Becker extra point is good.
|+58 YD
3 & 12 - COLO 42(3:17 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 42. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 42. Gain of 58 yards. J.Tyson for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - COLO 39(4:05 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Moore at COL 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 44(4:46 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout sacked at COL 39 for -5 yards (J.Moore)
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 33(5:13 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at COL 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - ARIZST 26(5:26 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 41 yards to COL 33 Center-ASU. Downed by ASU.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ARIZST 26(5:31 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for ASU.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ARIZST 26(5:40 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(6:05 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at ASU 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - COLO 36(6:15 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 43 yards to ASU 21 Center-COL. J.Jacobs returned punt from the ASU 21. Tackled by D.Arias at ASU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - COLO 36(6:22 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson. PENALTY on COL-COL Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - COLO 34(6:56 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at COL 36.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 38(7:32 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to COL 34 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Green at COL 34.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(7:59 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to COL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at COL 38.
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|+42 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 42(7:59 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to COL End Zone for 42 yards. X.Valladay for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - ARIZST 48(8:03 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 48. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 42.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - ARIZST 43(8:07 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson. PENALTY on COL-COL Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - ARIZST 40(8:18 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by COL at ASU 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 50(9:23 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 50. Catch made by C.Johnson at COL 50. Gain of yards. Tackled by COL at COL 41. PENALTY on ASU-ASU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 44(10:02 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 44. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(10:22 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at ASU 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(10:48 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at ASU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(10:52 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for ASU.
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 2nd) COL kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 2nd) C.Becker extra point is good.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - COLO 7(10:59 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to ASU 7. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at ASU 7. Gain of 7 yards. M.Lemonious-Craig for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 9(11:18 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to ASU 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott at ASU 7.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 14(12:01 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to ASU 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 9.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 39(13:08 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to ASU 14 for 25 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 14.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 43(13:16 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to ASU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Moore at ASU 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - COLO 48(13:31 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to ASU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 48(13:52 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to ASU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; M.Robertson at ASU 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARIZST 32(14:13 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 43 yards to COL 25 Center-ASU. J.Tyson returned punt from the COL 25. Tackled by K.Bethley at COL 48.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZST 32(14:54 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 32. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at ASU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - ARIZST 32(14:56 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - ARIZST 32(15:00 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(0:00 - 1st) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 10(0:01 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 10. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 10. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at ASU 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - COLO 44(0:26 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 44 yards to ASU 12 Center-COL. J.Jacobs returned punt from the ASU 12. Tackled by B.Finneseth; T.Pittman at ASU 10.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - COLO 44(0:32 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - COLO 44(0:37 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 49(1:22 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 44 for -7 yards. Tackled by B.Green at COL 44.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - COLO 36(1:32 - 1st) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 34(1:47 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at COL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - COLO 34(1:53 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 29(1:58 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson. PENALTY on ASU-ASU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 18(2:05 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at COL 29.
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the COL End Zone. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by ASU at COL 45. PENALTY on COL-COL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 1st) C.Brown extra point is good.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 12(2:52 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 12. Catch made by J.Conyers at COL 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Conyers for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14(3:39 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to COL 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 12.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 49(3:49 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 49. Catch made by M.Swinson at COL 49. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(4:20 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to COL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Montgomery at COL 49.
|+18 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 33(4:30 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 33. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZST 32(5:16 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at ASU 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(5:51 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Main at ASU 32.
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 1st) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - COLO 38(5:57 - 1st) C.Becker 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-COL Holder-COL.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 30(7:12 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to ASU 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott at ASU 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 35(7:42 - 1st) J.Stacks rushed to ASU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cooper at ASU 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 37(8:08 - 1st) D.Carter rushed to ASU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 38(8:08 - 1st) J.Stacks rushed to ASU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 41(8:43 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to ASU 41. Catch made by C.Fauria at ASU 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea; M.Robertson at ASU 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 47(9:23 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to ASU 47. Catch made by R.Sneed at ASU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 41(9:42 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 41. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at ASU 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 36(10:11 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cooper at COL 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(10:37 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at COL 36.
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 1st) ASU kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:37 - 1st) C.Brown extra point is good.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZST 4(10:39 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to COL End Zone for 4 yards. X.Valladay for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 9(11:29 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 9. Catch made by C.Johnson at COL 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 4.
|+26 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZST 35(11:50 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 35. Catch made by E.Badger at COL 35. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 9.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(12:28 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to COL 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 35.
|+13 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZST 49(12:45 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 49. Catch made by J.Conyers at COL 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 36.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(13:03 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to COL 49 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 49.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 44(13:20 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to COL 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at COL 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(14:00 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 36. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at ASU 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLO 30(14:12 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 35 yards to ASU 35 Center-COL. J.Jacobs returned punt from the ASU 35. Tackled by N.Reed at ASU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - COLO 30(14:24 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 25(14:55 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at COL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) ASU kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
