|
|
|BAYLOR
|TXTECH
Baylor, Texas Tech look to stay alive in Big 12 race
Baylor and Texas Tech will play what amounts to an elimination game for the Big 12 Conference title chase Saturday afternoon when they square off in Lubbock, Texas.
The teams have identical records (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) and are tied for fifth in the 10-team league with five games to play. A third conference loss would doom either in their effort to become one of the top two teams at the end of the regular season.
Baylor heads to Lubbock after a 35-23 win at home over Kansas on Saturday. The Bears racked up 273 yards rushing, with freshman running back Richard Reese amassing 186 of those on 31 carries -- both career highs.
Baylor bolted to a 28-3 halftime lead and held on to win.
The victory gave the Bears some needed momentum for a stretch run. Both Baylor and Texas Tech can make up ground with November games against first-place TCU, but both have lost to second-place Oklahoma State.
"Killer instinct or whatever that is, we're aiming to work to get it," Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. "The best teams have that. For us it's something we have to teach. I have to teach it better and we have to execute it. With the rest of the schedule the way it lays out, it's going to be needed."
Texas Tech also snapped a two-game losing streak and is riding high after a 48-10 win at home over West Virginia on Oct. 22. The Red Raiders got a pair of touchdown passes from Behren Morton and two scoring runs from Tahj Brooks.
The Red Raiders' resume includes overtime wins over Houston and Texas, but Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire called the victory over West Virginia his team's most complete game.
Texas Tech excels at wearing down the opposition, averaging an FBS-leading 89.3 plays per game.
"Again, we're going to try to hit over 100," said McGuire, a longtime Baylor assistant in his first year leading the Red Raiders. "It's just one thing in last few games that has helped our offense -- and definitely helped our offensive line -- is, you know, the amount of time that we can keep people on the field.
"Tempo-wise, I feel like our guys are in really good shape to handle that."
After the teams spent a decade playing at neutral sites, Baylor has won the past two games played in Waco, and Tech won the last meeting in Lubbock (2020) -- with all three games decided by a field goal or less. The Bears will try to snap a 10-game losing streak in Lubbock that dates to 1990.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|7
|Rushing
|9
|3
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|261
|125
|Total Plays
|52
|27
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|119
|54
|Rush Attempts
|30
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|142
|71
|Comp. - Att.
|14-22
|4-16
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|2.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|3-27
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-17.0
|2-48.0
|Return Yards
|17
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|142
|PASS YDS
|71
|
|
|119
|RUSH YDS
|54
|
|
|261
|TOTAL YDS
|125
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|14/22
|142
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|18
|87
|2
|19
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|6
|14
|0
|9
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|5
|12
|0
|6
|
J. Nabors 18 WR
|J. Nabors
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|5
|4
|60
|0
|30
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|6
|3
|49
|0
|30
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|3
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
D. Dabney 89 TE
|D. Dabney
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Nabors 18 WR
|J. Nabors
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 87 TE
|K. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemear 20 S
|D. Lemear
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 9 DL
|T. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Randolph 55 LB
|G. Randolph
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Miller 41 LB
|B. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 2 LB
|M. Jones
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
B. Utley 54 DL
|B. Utley
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/1
|48
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 1 P
|I. Power
|1
|17.0
|0
|17
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Morton 2 QB
|B. Morton
|4/16
|71
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|5
|39
|0
|31
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|3
|20
|0
|14
|
B. Morton 2 QB
|B. Morton
|3
|-5
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|2
|2
|45
|0
|39
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Cleveland 10 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Tharp 80 TE
|M. Tharp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradley 9 WR
|J. Bradley
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Sparkman 6 WR
|J. Sparkman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 19 LB
|T. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Blidi 96 DL
|P. Blidi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 8 LB
|J. Pierre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rodriguez 13 LB
|J. Rodriguez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 42 DL
|V. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adedire 43 DL
|J. Adedire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|1/1
|33
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|2
|48.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:05 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to BAY 44 for 31 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:13 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for T.Bradford.
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 2(0:17 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TT End Zone for 2 yards. R.Reese for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 2(0:24 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 2(0:27 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(0:33 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron. PENALTY on TT-TT Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(0:38 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|+23 YD
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 37(0:48 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by G.Holmes at TT 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 14.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 37(0:53 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 37(0:58 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to TT 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 42(1:09 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TT 42. Catch made by J.Cameron at TT 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 37.
|+30 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 28(1:16 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 28. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 28. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(1:51 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Adedire at BAY 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - TXTECH 17(2:02 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 53 yards to BAY 30 Center-J.Knotts. M.Baldwin returned punt from the BAY 30. Tackled by R.Williams at BAY 26.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXTECH 27(2:36 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton sacked at TT 17 for -10 yards (B.Utley; M.Jones)
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 28(3:17 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at TT 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(3:39 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at TT 28.
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:39 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 1(3:44 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TT End Zone for 1 yards. R.Reese for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 7(4:27 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TT 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 1.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(5:00 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TT 7 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 7.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 30(5:10 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to TT 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson; T.Wilson at TT 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(5:44 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TT 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at TT 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(5:52 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron. PENALTY on TT-TT Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 48(6:26 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TT 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Blidi at TT 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 46(7:03 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 46. Catch made by R.Reese at BAY 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(7:36 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Scott at BAY 46.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(8:09 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 44 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Taylor-Demerson at BAY 44.
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXTECH 23(8:14 - 2nd) T.Wolff 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXTECH 15(8:20 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 18(8:52 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to BAY 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph; M.Jones at BAY 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(8:59 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(9:20 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to BAY 18 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(9:25 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for M.Price. PENALTY on BAY-BAY Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(9:42 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by M.Price at TT 37. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Miller; C.Morgan at BAY 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 46(9:48 - 2nd) I.Power punts 17 yards to TT 37 Center-BAY. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 41(10:34 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 41. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at BAY 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 38(11:15 - 2nd) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at BAY 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(11:48 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at BAY 38.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 9(12:01 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 9. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 9. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by TT at BAY 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXTECH 48(12:09 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 43 yards to BAY 9 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXTECH 48(12:16 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXTECH 48(12:23 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(12:49 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin at TT 48.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 39(12:55 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at TT 45 for -6 yards (T.Bradford)
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 37(13:35 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TT 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 42(14:20 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TT 42. Catch made by R.Reese at TT 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(15:00 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TT 46. Catch made by J.Nabors at TT 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 42.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 50(0:22 - 1st) B.Shapen scrambles to TT 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 46.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 40(0:42 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 40. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by P.Blidi at BAY 50.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 40(0:48 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(1:23 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at BAY 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(1:49 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at BAY 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 22(2:21 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 22. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at BAY 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(2:52 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at BAY 22.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(3:04 - 1st) B.Morton pass INTERCEPTED at BAY End Zone. Intercepted by D.Lemear at BAY End Zone. Tackled by L.Fouonji at BAY 21.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - TXTECH 42(3:21 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to BAY 42. Catch made by T.Brooks at BAY 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 32.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXTECH 42(3:28 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(3:46 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to BAY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 42.
|+39 YD
3 & 19 - TXTECH 16(4:05 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 16. Catch made by X.White at TT 16. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at BAY 45.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:33 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton sacked at TT 16 for -9 yards (G.Randolph)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:39 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 38(4:45 - 1st) J.Mayers 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAY Holder-I.Power.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 33(5:24 - 1st) B.Shapen rushed to TT 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(6:02 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to TT 35. Catch made by G.Holmes at TT 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(6:06 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 41(6:47 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to TT 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at TT 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(7:27 - 1st) J.Nabors rushed to TT 41 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at TT 41.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 43(8:02 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to TT 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 43(8:10 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(8:45 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at BAY 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - TXTECH 40(8:51 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXTECH 40(8:58 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TXTECH 40(9:03 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(9:21 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to BAY 46. Catch made by X.White at BAY 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 40.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - TXTECH 40(9:36 - 1st) B.Morton scrambles to BAY 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 46.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TXTECH 45(9:50 - 1st) PENALTY on TT-M.Keeler False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 42(10:11 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at TT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(10:15 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 43(10:24 - 1st) B.Shapen scrambles to TT 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez at TT 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 49(11:03 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to TT 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 49(11:08 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(11:41 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 49. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 49.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 40(12:11 - 1st) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 49 for 9 yards. B.Shapen ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 42(12:48 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at BAY 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(13:23 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at BAY 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(13:59 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 30. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at BAY 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 26(14:30 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at BAY 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 25. Catch made by R.Reese at BAY 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at BAY 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
-
COLOST
BOISE
10
42
3rd 8:17 FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
21
10
3rd 4:49 NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
17
24
3rd 1:22 CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
6
30
3rd 5:45 ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
24
16
3rd 7:17 PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
28
17
3rd 15:00 ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
17
3
3rd 15:00 ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
7
13
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
10
14
3rd 12:20 SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
17
14
2nd 2:02 ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
3
0
1st 5:21 ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT
-
CHARLO
RICE
56
23
Final ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
31
Final BTN
-
ODU
GAST
17
31
Final ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
21
25
Final ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
20
42
Final CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
26
9
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
23
13
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
40
13
Final
-
NWEST
IOWA
13
33
Final ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
48
Final FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
42
24
Final FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
42
Final ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
45
34
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
20
27
Final/OT CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
21
48
Final ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
23
10
Final SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
31
3
Final ESPU