CHARLO
RICE

Key Players
C. Reynolds 3 QB
254 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 3 RuYds
T. McMahon 7 QB
211 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 45 RuYds
CHARLO
6 Pass
63 Rush
134 YDS
5:38 POS
No Gain
1ST & Goal RICE 9
7:25
C.Reynolds rushed to RICE 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hook at RICE 9.
+33 YD
4TH & 1 RICE 42
7:43
C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 42. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 42. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 9. PENALTY on RICE-M.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
No Gain
3RD & 1 RICE 42
8:28
C.Camp rushed to RICE 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; L.Narcisse at RICE 42.
+3 YD
2ND & 4 RICE 45
9:00
C.Camp rushed to RICE 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at RICE 42.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 CHARLO 49
9:43
S.Byrd rushed to RICE 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Seymour at RICE 45.
Kickoff
Kickoff
9:43
C.VanSickle kicks onside 16 from RICE 35 to CHA 49. V.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by RICE at CHA 49.
+2 YD
0 CHARLO 2
9:43
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for RICE. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on CHA-B.Whitehead Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
+29 YD
1ST & 10 CHARLO 29
9:48
T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by B.Rozner at CHA 29. Gain of 29 yards. B.Rozner for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+13 YD
4TH & 12 CHARLO 42
10:18
T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 42. Catch made by B.Groen at CHA 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at CHA 29.
No Gain
3RD & 12 CHARLO 42
10:29
T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
4th Quarter
Touchdown 9:43
T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by B.Rozner at CHA 29. Gain of 29 yards. B.Rozner for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
134
yds
5:38
pos
49
23
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 4:37
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
17
Touchdown 4:37
C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 20. Catch made by V.Tucker at RICE 20. Gain of 20 yards. V.Tucker for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
25
yds
00:24
pos
48
17
Point After TD 7:17
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
17
Touchdown 7:17
C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 9. Catch made by G.Dubose at RICE 9. Gain of 9 yards. G.Dubose for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
80
yds
4:25
pos
41
17
Point After TD 12:57
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
17
Touchdown 12:57
C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 21. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 21. Gain of 21 yards. E.Spencer for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
60
yds
2:03
pos
34
17
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:12
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 0:12
C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 10. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 10. Gain of 10 yards. E.Spencer for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
77
yds
1:06
pos
27
17
Point After TD 5:52
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 5:52
S.Byrd rushed to RICE End Zone for 4 yards. S.Byrd for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
70
yds
2:30
pos
20
17
Field Goal 8:22
C.VanSickle 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RICE Holder-RICE.
7
plays
58
yds
3:20
pos
14
17
Point After TD 11:42
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 11:42
C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 15. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 15. Gain of 15 yards. E.Spencer for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
60
yds
3:56
pos
13
14
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:38
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:38
T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by B.Rozner at CHA 35. Gain of 35 yards. B.Rozner for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
7
plays
64
yds
3:21
pos
7
13
Point After TD 3:59
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:02
J.Martin rushed to RICE End Zone for 1 yards. J.Martin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
39
yds
2:59
pos
6
7
Point After TD 10:32
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:32
T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 27. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at CHA 27. Gain of 27 yards. L.McCaffrey for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
67
yds
4:28
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 20
Rushing 9 8
Passing 12 10
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 3-8 4-11
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 462 355
Total Plays 54 59
Avg Gain 8.6 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 187 144
Rush Attempts 34 29
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 5.0
Yards Passing 275 211
Comp. - Att. 17-20 16-30
Yards Per Pass 11.0 5.9
Penalties - Yards 4-45 5-48
Touchdowns 7 3
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 5 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-46.3 4-37.5
Return Yards 25 0
Punts - Returns 2-25 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Charlotte 1-7 72121049
Rice 4-3 1430623
Rice Stadium Houston, TX
 275 PASS YDS 211
187 RUSH YDS 144
462 TOTAL YDS 355
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
84.2% 254 5 0 283.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.8% 1545 14 9 145.5
C. Reynolds 16/19 254 5 0
A. Laros  33 K
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
A. Laros 1/1 21 0 0
B. Rice  37 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
B. Rice 1/1 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Byrd  13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 354 3
S. Byrd 13 83 1 18
C. Camp  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Camp 7 71 0 44
J. Martin III  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
J. Martin III 6 33 1 16
C. Reynolds  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 -49 1
C. Reynolds 7 3 0 13
V. Tucker  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
V. Tucker 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Spencer  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 84 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 718 4
E. Spencer 6 5 84 3 33
G. DuBose  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 501 7
G. DuBose 6 5 61 1 18
V. Tucker  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 321 5
V. Tucker 4 3 59 1 23
S. Byrd  13 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 101 1
S. Byrd 3 3 58 0 36
J. Martin III  27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Martin III 1 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Grose  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Grose 5-0 0.0 0
P. Bemah  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
P. Bemah 5-1 0.0 0
D. Morgan  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
D. Morgan 3-2 1.5 0
B. Turner  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Turner 3-0 0.0 0
M. Neal  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Neal 3-0 0.0 0
G. Howard  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Howard 2-0 0.0 0
S. Parker  14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Parker 2-0 0.0 0
A. Siddiq  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Siddiq 2-2 0.0 0
W. Jones  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
W. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
J. Holley  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Holley 1-2 0.0 0
C. Monroe  47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Monroe 1-0 0.0 0
M. Watts  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
M. Watts 1-1 1.0 0
B. Whitehead  27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
B. Whitehead 1-0 0.0 1
D. Smith  50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Smith 1-2 0.0 0
R. Williford  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Williford 1-0 0.0 0
L. Williams  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
M. Kelly  53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Kelly 0-1 0.5 0
M. Jackson  95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Zita  28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/2 23/23
A. Zita 0/0 0 7/7 7
J. Anderson  16 DB
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Anderson 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Rice  37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
B. Rice 3 46.3 3 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Byrd  13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 29.3 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
S. Byrd 3 29.3 38 0
J. Martin III  27 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
J. Martin III 1 37.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. DuBose 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 8.0 24 0
G. DuBose 2 12.5 16 0
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McMahon  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 211 3 1 138.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.2% 1485 13 10 136.5
T. McMahon 16/30 211 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McMahon  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 101 2
T. McMahon 9 45 0 26
L. McCaffrey  10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 80 1
L. McCaffrey 1 37 0 37
C. Montgomery  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 298 0
C. Montgomery 9 27 0 8
J. Otoviano  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 91 1
J. Otoviano 5 21 0 7
U. West  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 75 0
U. West 4 15 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Rozner  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 5 105 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 474 5
B. Rozner 10 5 105 2 35
L. McCaffrey  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 555 5
L. McCaffrey 5 4 58 1 27
J. Bradley  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 117 1
J. Bradley 6 3 17 0 8
I. Esdale  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 239 0
I. Esdale 4 2 16 0 9
B. Groen  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Groen 3 1 13 0 13
D. Connors  0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 15 1
D. Connors 1 1 2 0 2
C. Montgomery  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 24 0
C. Montgomery 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Chamberlain  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Chamberlain 6-1 0.0 0
A. Awe  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Awe 6-1 0.0 0
S. Fresch  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Fresch 3-0 0.0 0
K. Lockhart  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Lockhart 3-0 0.0 0
Q. Titre  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Q. Titre 2-0 1.0 0
D. Hook  25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hook 2-0 0.0 0
J. Dunbar  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Dunbar 2-0 0.0 0
D. Carroll  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Carroll 2-1 0.0 0
C. Conti  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Conti 2-0 0.0 0
B. Boenisch  75 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Boenisch 2-0 0.0 0
J. Pearcy  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Pearcy 2-1 1.0 0
G. Taylor  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
G. Taylor 1-1 0.0 0
M. Williams  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
K. Seymour Jr  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Seymour Jr 1-0 0.0 0
T. Schuman  7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
T. Schuman 1-1 1.0 0
I. Enechukwu  91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Enechukwu 1-0 0.0 0
K. Orji  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Orji 1-0 0.0 0
A. Siano  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Siano 0-1 0.0 0
L. Narcisse  13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Narcisse 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. VanSickle  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/5 25/25
C. VanSickle 1/1 35 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Hunt  18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
C. Hunt 4 37.5 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Connors  0 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 19 0
D. Connors 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Fresch 1 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 11.4 103 0
S. Fresch 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:32 CHARLO 43 2:21 3 -2 Punt
6:58 RICE 39 2:59 8 39 TD
0:38 CHARLO 40 3:56 7 60 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:22 CHARLO 15 2:30 6 81 TD
1:18 CHARLO 32 1:06 4 67 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 40 2:03 5 60 TD
11:42 CHARLO 40 4:25 8 100 TD
5:01 RICE 25 0:24 2 25 TD
3:38 CHARLO 33 1:46 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 RICE 49 2:08 3 5 Punt
12:46 RICE 8 5:38 14 134
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 18 4:28 10 82 TD
8:11 RICE 5 1:13 3 11 INT
3:59 RICE 41 3:21 7 59 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 RICE 25 3:20 7 58 FG
5:52 RICE 25 4:34 10 43 Downs
0:12 RICE 25 0:12 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 RICE 25 1:15 3 2 Punt
7:17 RICE 25 2:16 3 -11 Punt
4:37 RICE 25 0:59 4 12 Punt
1:52 RICE 12 1:58 3 1 Punt

CHAR
49ers

Result Play
No Gain
1 & Goal - CHARLO 9
(7:25 - 4th) C.Reynolds rushed to RICE 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hook at RICE 9.
+33 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 42
(7:43 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 42. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 42. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 9. PENALTY on RICE-M.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
No Gain
3 & 1 - CHARLO 42
(8:28 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to RICE 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; L.Narcisse at RICE 42.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 45
(9:00 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to RICE 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at RICE 42.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(9:43 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Seymour at RICE 45.
Kickoff
(9:43 - 4th) C.VanSickle kicks onside 16 from RICE 35 to CHA 49. V.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by RICE at CHA 49.
+2 YD
(9:43 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for RICE. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on CHA-B.Whitehead Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29
(9:48 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by B.Rozner at CHA 29. Gain of 29 yards. B.Rozner for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+13 YD
4 & 12 - CHARLO 42
(10:18 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 42. Catch made by B.Groen at CHA 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at CHA 29.
No Gain
3 & 12 - CHARLO 42
(10:29 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
Sack
2 & 5 - CHARLO 35
(11:13 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at CHA 42 for -7 yards (M.Watts)
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(11:32 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by J.Bradley at CHA 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Parker at CHA 35.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(11:53 - 4th) T.McMahon scrambles to CHA 40 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at CHA 40.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34
(12:24 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 34. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Neal at RICE 47.
+26 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 8
(12:44 - 4th) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 34 for 26 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at RICE 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 8
(12:46 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen.

CHAR
49ers
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - CHARLO 44
(13:01 - 4th) B.Rice punts 36 yards to RICE 8 Center-CHA. Downed by K.Blake.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CHARLO 44
(13:43 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll; A.Siano at RICE 44.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 48
(14:15 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to RICE 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 44.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(14:54 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to RICE 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll at RICE 48.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - RICE 13
(15:00 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 36 yards to RICE 49 Center-RICE. Fair catch by G.Dubose.
+7 YD
3 & 16 - RICE 6
(0:24 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 6. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 6. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at RICE 13.
+2 YD
2 & 18 - RICE 4
(1:08 - 3rd) U.West rushed to RICE 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan at RICE 6.
Sack
1 & 10 - RICE 12
(1:52 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 4 for -8 yards (D.Morgan)

CHAR
49ers
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - CHARLO 39
(2:04 - 3rd) B.Rice punts 49 yards to RICE 12 Center-CHA. Downed by V.Tucker.
No Gain
3 & 4 - CHARLO 39
(2:09 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 36
(2:55 - 3rd) C.Camp rushed to CHA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at CHA 39.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33
(3:38 - 3rd) J.Martin rushed to CHA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at CHA 36.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - RICE 37
(3:49 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 39 yards to CHA 24 Center-RICE. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 24. Tackled by J.Otoviano at CHA 33.
No Gain
3 & 10 - RICE 37
(3:53 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale. PENALTY on RICE-I.Esdale Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 37
(3:59 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 37
(4:05 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(4:37 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CHA at RICE 37.
Kickoff
(4:37 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 25 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:37 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.
+20 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 20
(4:44 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 20. Catch made by V.Tucker at RICE 20. Gain of 20 yards. V.Tucker for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(5:01 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 20.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - RICE 14
(5:15 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 26 yards to CHA 45 Center-RICE. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 45. Tackled by G.Braden at RICE 40. PENALTY on RICE-J.Wilson Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 21 - RICE 14
(5:23 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
+5 YD
2 & 26 - RICE 9
(6:08 - 3rd) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at RICE 14.
+1 YD
1 & 27 - RICE 8
(6:41 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Holley; A.Siddiq at RICE 9.
Penalty
1 & 20 - RICE 15
(6:48 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 15. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 15. Gain of yards. Tackled by CHA at RICE 37. PENALTY on RICE-J.Bradley Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(7:17 - 3rd) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 26 for yards. Tackled by CHA at RICE 26. PENALTY on RICE-C.Servin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(7:17 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 63 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE 2. Fair catch by D.Connors.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 100 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:17 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.
+9 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 9
(7:20 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 9. Catch made by G.Dubose at RICE 9. Gain of 9 yards. G.Dubose for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+23 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 32
(7:28 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by V.Tucker at RICE 32. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Chamberlain at RICE 9.
+18 YD
2 & 23 - CHARLO 50
(8:11 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 32 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 32.
Penalty
2 & 13 - CHARLO 40
(8:14 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer. PENALTY on CHA-J.Clemons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(8:59 - 3rd) V.Tucker rushed to RICE 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 40.
+21 YD
4 & 8 - CHARLO 42
(10:06 - 3rd) B.Rice pass complete to CHA 42. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 37.
+9 YD
3 & 17 - CHARLO 33
(10:21 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Awe; T.Chamberlain at CHA 42.
+1 YD
2 & 18 - CHARLO 32
(11:12 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at CHA 33.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - CHARLO 30
(11:26 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Orji at CHA 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(11:42 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 40 for yards. PENALTY on CHA-M.Rosso Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 27
(11:50 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 49 yards to CHA 24 Center-RICE. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 24. Tackled by R.MacNeill at CHA 40.
No Gain
3 & 8 - RICE 27
(12:14 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 27
(12:20 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(12:57 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by D.Connors at RICE 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at RICE 27.
Kickoff
(12:57 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 62 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE 3. Fair catch by D.Connors.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 60 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:57 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21
(13:04 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 21. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 21. Gain of 21 yards. E.Spencer for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(13:13 - 3rd) J.Martin rushed to RICE 21 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 21.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50
(13:51 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 50. Catch made by J.Martin at RICE 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 37.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - CHARLO 49
(14:31 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre at RICE 50.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(14:51 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at CHA 49.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 60 yards from RICE 35 to the CHA 5. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Taylor at CHA 40.

RICE
Owls
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(0:12 - 2nd) T.McMahon kneels at the RICE 24.
Kickoff
(0:12 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 67 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:12 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10
(0:15 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 10. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 10. Gain of 10 yards. E.Spencer for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+36 YD
1 & 20 - CHARLO 46
(0:25 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by S.Byrd at RICE 46. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 10.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36
(0:32 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA. PENALTY on CHA-P.Askew Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(1:10 - 2nd) C.Reynolds scrambles to RICE 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 36.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33
(1:18 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 33. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 49. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.

RICE
Owls
 - Downs (10 plays, 43 yards, 4:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 3 - RICE 32
(1:25 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to CHA 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Neal at CHA 32.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 37
(1:31 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to CHA 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 32.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - RICE 41
(1:43 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to CHA 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan at CHA 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 39
(2:25 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at CHA 41 for -2 yards (M.Kelly; D.Morgan)
+5 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 44
(2:54 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to CHA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; A.Siddiq at CHA 39.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 49
(3:28 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to CHA 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Williford at CHA 44.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 40
(4:03 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at RICE 49.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37
(4:41 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Williams; D.Smith at RICE 40.
+8 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 29
(5:18 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 29. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at RICE 37.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(5:52 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Holley; D.Smith at RICE 29.
Kickoff
(5:52 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 81 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:52 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 4
(5:57 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to RICE End Zone for 4 yards. S.Byrd for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 7
(6:33 - 2nd) C.Reynolds scrambles to RICE 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll at RICE 4.
Penalty
3 & 7 - CHARLO 22
(6:37 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose. PENALTY on RICE-S.Fresch Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 7 - CHARLO 22
(6:46 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(7:09 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 22.
+44 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(7:34 - 2nd) C.Camp rushed to RICE 25 for 44 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Awe at RICE 25.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15
(8:18 - 2nd) C.Camp rushed to CHA 31 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at CHA 31.
Kickoff
(8:22 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the CHA End Zone. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pearcy at CHA 15.

RICE
Owls
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 58 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - RICE 25
(8:27 - 2nd) C.VanSickle 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RICE Holder-RICE.
No Gain
3 & 6 - RICE 17
(8:29 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 19
(9:10 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to CHA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at CHA 17.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 21
(9:54 - 2nd) T.McMahon rushed to CHA 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at CHA 19.
+37 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42
(10:34 - 2nd) L.McCaffrey rushed to CHA 21 for 37 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 21.
+8 YD
2 & 1 - RICE 34
(11:06 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Holley at RICE 42.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(11:43 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at RICE 34.
Kickoff
(11:42 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 60 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE 5. Fair catch by D.Connors.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 60 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:42 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15
(11:45 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 15. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 15. Gain of 15 yards. E.Spencer for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(12:26 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 31. Catch made by V.Tucker at RICE 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at RICE 15.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 40
(13:06 - 2nd) C.Reynolds rushed to RICE 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 31.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45
(13:56 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 45. Catch made by G.Dubose at RICE 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 40.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(14:27 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Hook at RICE 45.
+3 YD
2 & 13 - CHARLO 37
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Martin rushed to CHA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at CHA 40.
Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(0:30 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 37 for -3 yards (T.Schuman)
Kickoff
(0:38 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 63 yards from RICE 35 to the CHA 2. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Taylor at CHA 40.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 59 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:38 - 1st) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
+35 YD
3 & 11 - RICE 35
(0:48 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by B.Rozner at CHA 35. Gain of 35 yards. B.Rozner for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
No Gain
2 & 11 - RICE 35
(0:53 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 39
(1:33 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to CHA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at CHA 35.
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 34
(1:58 - 1st) PENALTY on RICE-J.Long False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 47
(2:35 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at CHA 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(2:47 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
+8 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 45
(3:23 - 1st) T.McMahon rushed to CHA 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at CHA 47.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 41
(3:38 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah; W.Jones at RICE 45.
Kickoff
(3:59 - 1st) A.Zita kicks onside 24 from CHA 35 to RICE 41. T.Devones returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at RICE 41.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 39 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:59 - 1st) A.Zita extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 1
(4:05 - 1st) J.Martin rushed to RICE End Zone for 1 yards. J.Martin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 5
(4:28 - 1st) J.Martin rushed to RICE 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 1.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 19
(4:35 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 19. Catch made by G.Dubose at RICE 19. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 5.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19
(4:37 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29
(4:56 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at RICE 19.
+15 YD
3 & 15 - CHARLO 44
(5:32 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 44. Catch made by G.Dubose at RICE 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 29.
Sack
2 & 4 - CHARLO 33
(6:18 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at RICE 44 for -11 yards (Q.Titre)
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39
(6:58 - 1st) J.Martin rushed to RICE 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 33.

RICE
Owls
 - Interception (3 plays, 11 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - RICE 16
(7:08 - 1st) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at RICE 39. Intercepted by B.Whitehead at RICE 39. Tackled by RICE at RICE 39.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 12
(7:35 - 1st) U.West rushed to RICE 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at RICE 16.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 5
(8:11 - 1st) U.West rushed to RICE 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at RICE 12.

CHAR
49ers
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - CHARLO 41
(8:25 - 1st) B.Rice punts 54 yards to RICE 5 Center-CHA. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 5. Tackled by G.Dubose at RICE 5.
+4 YD
3 & 16 - CHARLO 37
(9:07 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman; J.Pearcy at CHA 41.
Sack
2 & 8 - CHARLO 45
(9:49 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 37 for -8 yards (J.Pearcy)
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43
(10:23 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at CHA 45.
Kickoff
(10:32 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 59 yards from RICE 35 to the CHA 6. J.Martin returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Awe at CHA 43.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 82 yards, 4:28 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:32 - 1st) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27
(10:40 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 27. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at CHA 27. Gain of 27 yards. L.McCaffrey for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 29
(11:14 - 1st) U.West rushed to CHA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at CHA 27.
No Gain
2 & 1 - RICE 29
(11:24 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38
(12:05 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 38. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at CHA 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 29.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 39
(12:14 - 1st) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at RICE 47. PENALTY on CHA-L.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 35
(12:49 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at RICE 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 35
(12:57 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
+16 YD
3 & 9 - RICE 19
(13:29 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 19. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Neal at RICE 35.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 18
(14:13 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan; M.Watts at RICE 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 18
(14:54 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at RICE 18.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE End Zone. D.Connors returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Williford at RICE 18.
