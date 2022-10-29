Drive Chart
|
|
|CHARLO
|RICE
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
C. Reynolds
3 QB
254 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 3 RuYds
|
T. McMahon
7 QB
211 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 45 RuYds
CHARLO
6 Pass
63 Rush
134 YDS
5:38 POS
No Gain
1ST & Goal RICE 9
7:25
C.Reynolds rushed to RICE 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hook at RICE 9.
+33 YD
4TH & 1 RICE 42
7:43
C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 42. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 42. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 9. PENALTY on RICE-M.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
No Gain
3RD & 1 RICE 42
8:28
C.Camp rushed to RICE 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; L.Narcisse at RICE 42.
+3 YD
2ND & 4 RICE 45
9:00
C.Camp rushed to RICE 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at RICE 42.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 CHARLO 49
9:43
S.Byrd rushed to RICE 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Seymour at RICE 45.
Kickoff
Kickoff
9:43
C.VanSickle kicks onside 16 from RICE 35 to CHA 49. V.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by RICE at CHA 49.
+2 YD
0 CHARLO 2
9:43
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for RICE. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on CHA-B.Whitehead Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
+29 YD
1ST & 10 CHARLO 29
9:48
T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by B.Rozner at CHA 29. Gain of 29 yards. B.Rozner for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+13 YD
4TH & 12 CHARLO 42
10:18
T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 42. Catch made by B.Groen at CHA 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at CHA 29.
No Gain
3RD & 12 CHARLO 42
10:29
T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
Touchdown 9:43
T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by B.Rozner at CHA 29. Gain of 29 yards. B.Rozner for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
134
yds
5:38
pos
49
23
Touchdown 4:37
C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 20. Catch made by V.Tucker at RICE 20. Gain of 20 yards. V.Tucker for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
25
yds
00:24
pos
48
17
Touchdown 7:17
C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 9. Catch made by G.Dubose at RICE 9. Gain of 9 yards. G.Dubose for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
80
yds
4:25
pos
41
17
Touchdown 12:57
C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 21. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 21. Gain of 21 yards. E.Spencer for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
60
yds
2:03
pos
34
17
Touchdown 0:12
C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 10. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 10. Gain of 10 yards. E.Spencer for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
77
yds
1:06
pos
27
17
Touchdown 5:52
S.Byrd rushed to RICE End Zone for 4 yards. S.Byrd for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
70
yds
2:30
pos
20
17
Field Goal 8:22
C.VanSickle 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RICE Holder-RICE.
7
plays
58
yds
3:20
pos
14
17
Touchdown 11:42
C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 15. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 15. Gain of 15 yards. E.Spencer for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
60
yds
3:56
pos
13
14
Touchdown 0:38
T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by B.Rozner at CHA 35. Gain of 35 yards. B.Rozner for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
7
plays
64
yds
3:21
pos
7
13
Touchdown 4:02
J.Martin rushed to RICE End Zone for 1 yards. J.Martin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
39
yds
2:59
pos
6
7
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|462
|355
|Total Plays
|54
|59
|Avg Gain
|8.6
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|187
|144
|Rush Attempts
|34
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|275
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|17-20
|16-30
|Yards Per Pass
|11.0
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|5-48
|Touchdowns
|7
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|5
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.3
|4-37.5
|Return Yards
|25
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-25
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|275
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|187
|RUSH YDS
|144
|
|
|462
|TOTAL YDS
|355
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|16/19
|254
|5
|0
|
A. Laros 33 K
|A. Laros
|1/1
|21
|0
|0
|
B. Rice 37 P
|B. Rice
|1/1
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|13
|83
|1
|18
|
C. Camp 2 RB
|C. Camp
|7
|71
|0
|44
|
J. Martin III 27 RB
|J. Martin III
|6
|33
|1
|16
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|7
|3
|0
|13
|
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Spencer 9 WR
|E. Spencer
|6
|5
|84
|3
|33
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|6
|5
|61
|1
|18
|
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|4
|3
|59
|1
|23
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|3
|3
|58
|0
|36
|
J. Martin III 27 RB
|J. Martin III
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Grose 23 DB
|A. Grose
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bemah 25 LB
|P. Bemah
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morgan 90 DL
|D. Morgan
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|
B. Turner 44 LB
|B. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Neal 29 DB
|M. Neal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Howard 4 CB
|G. Howard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Parker 14 S
|S. Parker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siddiq 1 DL
|A. Siddiq
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 5 DB
|W. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holley 97 DL
|J. Holley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 47 LB
|C. Monroe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 0 DE
|M. Watts
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Whitehead 27 DB
|B. Whitehead
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Smith 50 DL
|D. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williford 40 LB
|R. Williford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 24 DB
|L. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kelly 53 DL
|M. Kelly
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Jackson 95 DE
|M. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Zita 28 K
|A. Zita
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|
J. Anderson 16 DB
|J. Anderson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rice 37 P
|B. Rice
|3
|46.3
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|3
|29.3
|38
|0
|
J. Martin III 27 RB
|J. Martin III
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|2
|12.5
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|16/30
|211
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|9
|45
|0
|26
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|9
|27
|0
|8
|
J. Otoviano 8 RB
|J. Otoviano
|5
|21
|0
|7
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|4
|15
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|10
|5
|105
|2
|35
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|5
|4
|58
|1
|27
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|6
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
I. Esdale 6 WR
|I. Esdale
|4
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Groen 85 TE
|B. Groen
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Chamberlain 8 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Awe 27 LB
|A. Awe
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Titre 92 DL
|Q. Titre
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hook 25 S
|D. Hook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dunbar 3 CB
|J. Dunbar
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DL
|D. Carroll
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conti 11 LB
|C. Conti
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Boenisch 75 DL
|B. Boenisch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 26 DB
|G. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Seymour Jr 40 LB
|K. Seymour Jr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 DL
|K. Orji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siano 44 LB
|A. Siano
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Narcisse 13 CB
|L. Narcisse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. VanSickle 31 K
|C. VanSickle
|1/1
|35
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Hunt 18 P
|C. Hunt
|4
|37.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CHARLO 9(7:25 - 4th) C.Reynolds rushed to RICE 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hook at RICE 9.
|+33 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 42(7:43 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 42. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 42. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 9. PENALTY on RICE-M.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CHARLO 42(8:28 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to RICE 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; L.Narcisse at RICE 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 45(9:00 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to RICE 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at RICE 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(9:43 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Seymour at RICE 45.
|Kickoff
|(9:43 - 4th) C.VanSickle kicks onside 16 from RICE 35 to CHA 49. V.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by RICE at CHA 49.
|+2 YD
|(9:43 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for RICE. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on CHA-B.Whitehead Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29(9:48 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by B.Rozner at CHA 29. Gain of 29 yards. B.Rozner for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
4 & 12 - CHARLO 42(10:18 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 42. Catch made by B.Groen at CHA 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at CHA 29.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CHARLO 42(10:29 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|Sack
2 & 5 - CHARLO 35(11:13 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at CHA 42 for -7 yards (M.Watts)
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(11:32 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by J.Bradley at CHA 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Parker at CHA 35.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(11:53 - 4th) T.McMahon scrambles to CHA 40 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at CHA 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34(12:24 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 34. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Neal at RICE 47.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 8(12:44 - 4th) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 34 for 26 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at RICE 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 8(12:46 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CHARLO 44(13:01 - 4th) B.Rice punts 36 yards to RICE 8 Center-CHA. Downed by K.Blake.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CHARLO 44(13:43 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll; A.Siano at RICE 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 48(14:15 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to RICE 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(14:54 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to RICE 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll at RICE 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - RICE 13(15:00 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 36 yards to RICE 49 Center-RICE. Fair catch by G.Dubose.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - RICE 6(0:24 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 6. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 6. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at RICE 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 18 - RICE 4(1:08 - 3rd) U.West rushed to RICE 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan at RICE 6.
|Sack
1 & 10 - RICE 12(1:52 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 4 for -8 yards (D.Morgan)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - CHARLO 39(2:04 - 3rd) B.Rice punts 49 yards to RICE 12 Center-CHA. Downed by V.Tucker.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CHARLO 39(2:09 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 36(2:55 - 3rd) C.Camp rushed to CHA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at CHA 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(3:38 - 3rd) J.Martin rushed to CHA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at CHA 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - RICE 37(3:49 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 39 yards to CHA 24 Center-RICE. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 24. Tackled by J.Otoviano at CHA 33.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - RICE 37(3:53 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale. PENALTY on RICE-I.Esdale Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 37(3:59 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 37(4:05 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(4:37 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CHA at RICE 37.
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:37 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 20(4:44 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 20. Catch made by V.Tucker at RICE 20. Gain of 20 yards. V.Tucker for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(5:01 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - RICE 14(5:15 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 26 yards to CHA 45 Center-RICE. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 45. Tackled by G.Braden at RICE 40. PENALTY on RICE-J.Wilson Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - RICE 14(5:23 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|+5 YD
2 & 26 - RICE 9(6:08 - 3rd) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at RICE 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 27 - RICE 8(6:41 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Holley; A.Siddiq at RICE 9.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - RICE 15(6:48 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 15. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 15. Gain of yards. Tackled by CHA at RICE 37. PENALTY on RICE-J.Bradley Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 25(7:17 - 3rd) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 26 for yards. Tackled by CHA at RICE 26. PENALTY on RICE-C.Servin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 63 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE 2. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:17 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 9(7:20 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 9. Catch made by G.Dubose at RICE 9. Gain of 9 yards. G.Dubose for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+23 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 32(7:28 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by V.Tucker at RICE 32. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Chamberlain at RICE 9.
|+18 YD
2 & 23 - CHARLO 50(8:11 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 32 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 32.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - CHARLO 40(8:14 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer. PENALTY on CHA-J.Clemons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(8:59 - 3rd) V.Tucker rushed to RICE 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 40.
|+21 YD
4 & 8 - CHARLO 42(10:06 - 3rd) B.Rice pass complete to CHA 42. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 37.
|+9 YD
3 & 17 - CHARLO 33(10:21 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Awe; T.Chamberlain at CHA 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 18 - CHARLO 32(11:12 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at CHA 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - CHARLO 30(11:26 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Orji at CHA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(11:42 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 40 for yards. PENALTY on CHA-M.Rosso Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 27(11:50 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 49 yards to CHA 24 Center-RICE. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 24. Tackled by R.MacNeill at CHA 40.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - RICE 27(12:14 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 27(12:20 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(12:57 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by D.Connors at RICE 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at RICE 27.
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 62 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE 3. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:57 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21(13:04 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 21. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 21. Gain of 21 yards. E.Spencer for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(13:13 - 3rd) J.Martin rushed to RICE 21 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 21.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50(13:51 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 50. Catch made by J.Martin at RICE 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - CHARLO 49(14:31 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre at RICE 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(14:51 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at CHA 49.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 60 yards from RICE 35 to the CHA 5. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Taylor at CHA 40.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10(0:15 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 10. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 10. Gain of 10 yards. E.Spencer for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+36 YD
1 & 20 - CHARLO 46(0:25 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by S.Byrd at RICE 46. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(0:32 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA. PENALTY on CHA-P.Askew Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(1:10 - 2nd) C.Reynolds scrambles to RICE 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 36.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(1:18 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 33. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 49. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - RICE 32(1:25 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to CHA 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Neal at CHA 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 37(1:31 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to CHA 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - RICE 41(1:43 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to CHA 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan at CHA 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 39(2:25 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at CHA 41 for -2 yards (M.Kelly; D.Morgan)
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 44(2:54 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to CHA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; A.Siddiq at CHA 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 49(3:28 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to CHA 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Williford at CHA 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 40(4:03 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at RICE 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37(4:41 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Williams; D.Smith at RICE 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 29(5:18 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 29. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at RICE 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(5:52 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Holley; D.Smith at RICE 29.
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:52 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 4(5:57 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to RICE End Zone for 4 yards. S.Byrd for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 7(6:33 - 2nd) C.Reynolds scrambles to RICE 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll at RICE 4.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - CHARLO 22(6:37 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose. PENALTY on RICE-S.Fresch Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CHARLO 22(6:46 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(7:09 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 22.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(7:34 - 2nd) C.Camp rushed to RICE 25 for 44 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Awe at RICE 25.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15(8:18 - 2nd) C.Camp rushed to CHA 31 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at CHA 31.
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the CHA End Zone. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pearcy at CHA 15.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - RICE 25(8:27 - 2nd) C.VanSickle 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RICE Holder-RICE.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - RICE 17(8:29 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 19(9:10 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to CHA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at CHA 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 21(9:54 - 2nd) T.McMahon rushed to CHA 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at CHA 19.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42(10:34 - 2nd) L.McCaffrey rushed to CHA 21 for 37 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - RICE 34(11:06 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Holley at RICE 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(11:43 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at RICE 34.
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 60 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE 5. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:42 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15(11:45 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 15. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 15. Gain of 15 yards. E.Spencer for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(12:26 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 31. Catch made by V.Tucker at RICE 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at RICE 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 40(13:06 - 2nd) C.Reynolds rushed to RICE 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(13:56 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 45. Catch made by G.Dubose at RICE 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 40.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 40(14:27 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Hook at RICE 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - CHARLO 37(15:00 - 2nd) J.Martin rushed to CHA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at CHA 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(0:30 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 37 for -3 yards (T.Schuman)
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 63 yards from RICE 35 to the CHA 2. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Taylor at CHA 40.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 1st) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|+35 YD
3 & 11 - RICE 35(0:48 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by B.Rozner at CHA 35. Gain of 35 yards. B.Rozner for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - RICE 35(0:53 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 39(1:33 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to CHA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at CHA 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 34(1:58 - 1st) PENALTY on RICE-J.Long False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 47(2:35 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at CHA 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 47(2:47 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 45(3:23 - 1st) T.McMahon rushed to CHA 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at CHA 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 41(3:38 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah; W.Jones at RICE 45.
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 1st) A.Zita kicks onside 24 from CHA 35 to RICE 41. T.Devones returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at RICE 41.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 1st) A.Zita extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 1(4:05 - 1st) J.Martin rushed to RICE End Zone for 1 yards. J.Martin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 5(4:28 - 1st) J.Martin rushed to RICE 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 1.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 19(4:35 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 19. Catch made by G.Dubose at RICE 19. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 5.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19(4:37 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29(4:56 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at RICE 19.
|+15 YD
3 & 15 - CHARLO 44(5:32 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 44. Catch made by G.Dubose at RICE 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 29.
|Sack
2 & 4 - CHARLO 33(6:18 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at RICE 44 for -11 yards (Q.Titre)
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39(6:58 - 1st) J.Martin rushed to RICE 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 33.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - RICE 16(7:08 - 1st) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at RICE 39. Intercepted by B.Whitehead at RICE 39. Tackled by RICE at RICE 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 12(7:35 - 1st) U.West rushed to RICE 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at RICE 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 5(8:11 - 1st) U.West rushed to RICE 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at RICE 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - CHARLO 41(8:25 - 1st) B.Rice punts 54 yards to RICE 5 Center-CHA. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 5. Tackled by G.Dubose at RICE 5.
|+4 YD
3 & 16 - CHARLO 37(9:07 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman; J.Pearcy at CHA 41.
|Sack
2 & 8 - CHARLO 45(9:49 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 37 for -8 yards (J.Pearcy)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43(10:23 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at CHA 45.
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 59 yards from RICE 35 to the CHA 6. J.Martin returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Awe at CHA 43.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 1st) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27(10:40 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 27. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at CHA 27. Gain of 27 yards. L.McCaffrey for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 29(11:14 - 1st) U.West rushed to CHA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at CHA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - RICE 29(11:24 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38(12:05 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 38. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at CHA 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 39(12:14 - 1st) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at RICE 47. PENALTY on CHA-L.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 35(12:49 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at RICE 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 35(12:57 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - RICE 19(13:29 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 19. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Neal at RICE 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 18(14:13 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan; M.Watts at RICE 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 18(14:54 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at RICE 18.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE End Zone. D.Connors returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Williford at RICE 18.
-
CHARLO
RICE
49
23
4th 7:25 ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
21
4th 10:19 BTN
-
ODU
GAST
14
21
3rd 4:49 ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
6
10
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
3
21
2nd 1:02 CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
20
9
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
10
13
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
20
13
2nd 0:00
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
20
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
35
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
21
10
2nd 0:17 FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
21
2nd 0:13 ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
24
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
3
13
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
14
13
2nd 1:11 ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
17
0
2nd 3:40 SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
14
3
2nd 7:15 ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
042.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
0
054 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
0
045.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
0
074 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
048.5 O/U
+13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
0
055 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
0
065.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT