|
|
|CINCY
|UCF
No. 20 Cincinnati, UCF try to tamp down 'self-inflicted' errors
No. 20 Cincinnati has passed all its tests since a season-opening loss at Arkansas, but it has not always been pretty.
Next up, the Bearcats will face perhaps their toughest test since Week 1 on Saturday when they travel to Orlando to take on UCF.
A week after rallying to beat South Florida 28-24 on Oct. 8, Cincinnati (6-1, 3-0 AAC) fended off SMU 29-27 last week. The Bearcats led by 15 points after three quarters, but the Mustangs came within a two-point conversion of tying the game with less than two minutes left.
SMU benefited from 14 Cincinnati penalties for 128 yards.
"We've got a lot of self-inflicted issues, and that's not taking any credit away from the guys we've played," Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said. "We had some issues on false starts again. ... We know that those self-inflicted ones that we always talk about are the things that are in some ways holding us back and putting us in some situations that are draining, challenging, trying."
The Bearcats have won three straight meetings with UCF (5-2, 2-1) for a 4-3 edge in the all-time series. But it was the Knights who gave them their biggest scare in 2020, the first of two straight years they finished the regular season undefeated.
UCF led Cincinnati 14-3 after one quarter and 25-22 after three the last time the Bearcats visited Orlando. Then-quarterback Desmond Ridder helped Cincinnati escape with a 36-33 win.
"It's gonna be uniquely different this week," Fickell said of visiting the stadium known as "the Bounce House," FBC Mortgage Stadium.
"This is our first true challenge since Week 1 to go on the road in a hostile environment and play a great football team. Not taking anything away, like I said, from the teams we played on the road. They haven't been hostile environments since Week 1, and this will be that."
Since taking over UCF in 2021, coach Gus Malzahn has praised Cincinnati as one of the best teams in the country, not just the conference. The Knights have a potent offense, but Malzahn was quick to note that the Bearcats lead FBS in both sacks per game (4.14) and tackles for loss per game (9.3).
"Very aggressive defense," Malzahn said. "They really challenge you and play a lot of man. Then they'll pressure you and play some zone. Offensively they're very strong up front, they run the ball, they've been balanced. Just overall a complete football team."
UCF has a top-20 scoring offense in the country (37.3 points per game), aided by a 70-13 rout of Temple two weeks ago. But they are coming off a 34-13 road loss to East Carolina.
Dynamic dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had his worst outing of the year. He threw for 296 yards against East Carolina but tossed three interceptions without a touchdown. He was also held to 38 rushing yards on 2.7 per carry.
"We weren't able to get off the field. They punted one time all night," Malzahn said of East Carolina. "We turned the ball over three times. You're not going to beat any quality team like that. So it's really, you just said it, self-inflicted wounds. To have a chance to beat a team like Cincinnati, it's common sense -- you can't do that."
Running back Charles McClelland headlines the Cincinnati offense. He has rushed for 308 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries over the past two weeks.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|11
|Rushing
|1
|7
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|159
|212
|Total Plays
|31
|35
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|12
|141
|Rush Attempts
|10
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.2
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|147
|71
|Comp. - Att.
|12-21
|7-11
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.5
|4-42.5
|Return Yards
|15
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|71
|
|
|12
|RUSH YDS
|141
|
|
|159
|TOTAL YDS
|212
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|12/21
|147
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|7
|20
|0
|8
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|6
|4
|40
|0
|21
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|5
|3
|33
|0
|18
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|4
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Smith 83 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Threats 10 S
|B. Threats
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheppard 5 S
|J. Sheppard
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wodtly 34 DL
|J. Wodtly
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 27 S
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 LB
|J. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DL
|E. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hardaway 6 DB
|J. Hardaway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mullaney 57 DL
|R. Mullaney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|2/2
|33
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|4
|45.5
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|7/11
|71
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|7
|48
|1
|26
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|4
|40
|0
|17
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|7
|26
|0
|19
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|2
|17
|0
|16
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|4
|10
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Gamble 8 TE
|K. Gamble
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|3
|2
|10
|0
|12
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|4
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Martin 47 WR
|S. Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Yates III 27 LB
|W. Yates III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ware 24 DB
|J. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alexander 56 DT
|M. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|1/1
|26
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. McCarthy 40 P
|M. McCarthy
|4
|42.5
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|2
|3.5
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CINCY 23(0:16 - 2nd) R.Coe 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CINCY 15(0:20 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CINCY 15(0:24 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(0:30 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 19. Catch made by T.Tucker at UCF 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at UCF 15.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - CINCY 27(0:39 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to UCF 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(0:59 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 35. Catch made by T.Scott at UCF 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 27.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 43(1:04 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 43. Catch made by N.Mardner at UCF 43. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Adams at UCF 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 47(1:48 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to UCF 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Adams; J.Johnson at UCF 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(2:21 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 48. Catch made by C.McClelland at UCF 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at UCF 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - UCF 11(2:36 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 52 yards to CIN 37 Center-A.Ward. R.Montgomery returned punt from the CIN 37. Tackled by A.Lee at UCF 48.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 10(3:17 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly at UCF 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 8(4:04 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard; J.Thomas at UCF 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 3(4:36 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at UCF 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - CINCY 43(4:37 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 40 yards to UCF 3 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Downed by D.Donley.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 45(5:27 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to UCF 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Alexander at UCF 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 48(6:05 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 48. Catch made by B.Smith at UCF 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(6:46 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 49. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at UCF 48.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(7:14 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at CIN 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - UCF 33(7:19 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 36 yards to CIN 31 Center-A.Ward. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - UCF 39(7:30 - 2nd) J.Plumlee scrambles to UCF 48 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Bush at UCF 48. PENALTY on UCF-K.Gamble Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 39(8:16 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at UCF 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 39(8:19 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for S.Martin.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 27(8:47 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 27. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at UCF 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(9:19 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; T.Van Fossen at UCF 27.
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CINCY 23(9:23 - 2nd) R.Coe 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CINCY 15(9:28 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 15(10:13 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to UCF 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(10:19 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|+21 YD
3 & 15 - CINCY 36(10:44 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 16. Catch made by T.Tucker at UCF 16. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 15.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CINCY 36(10:51 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CINCY 31(11:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN-B.Bryant Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(11:36 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(12:04 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 43. Catch made by T.Tucker at UCF 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 31.
|+32 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 25(12:30 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 25. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at UCF 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(12:57 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at CIN 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - UCF 38(13:06 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 42 yards to CIN 20 Center-A.Ward. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UCF 38(13:46 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 38. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 38. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Sheppard at UCF 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 40(14:28 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 40. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 40. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at UCF 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(15:00 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly at UCF 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 34(0:06 - 1st) R.O'Keefe rushed to UCF 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at UCF 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 28(0:33 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hardaway at UCF 34.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 9(0:57 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 9. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 9. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Threats at UCF 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - CINCY 47(1:06 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 44 yards to UCF 9 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by X.Townsend.
|Sack
3 & 9 - CINCY 44(1:47 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 47 for -9 yards (T.Morris-Brash)
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CINCY 44(1:52 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(2:35 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to UCF 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 44.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(3:00 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by R.Montgomery at CIN 25. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Perry at UCF 45.
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|+26 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 26(3:08 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to CIN End Zone for 26 yards. R.Harvey for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UCF 31(3:16 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-I.Pace Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - UCF 36(3:48 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to CIN 36. Catch made by J.Baker at CIN 36. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Threats at CIN 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 35(4:25 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to CIN 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at CIN 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 38(4:50 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to CIN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at CIN 35.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - UCF 50(5:24 - 1st) R.O'Keefe rushed to CIN 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 47(6:03 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at CIN 50 for -3 yards (J.Wodtly)
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 28(6:37 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 28. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 28. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Pace at CIN 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 24(7:04 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at UCF 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - UCF 25(7:38 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at UCF 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 16(7:54 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at UCF 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - CINCY 36(8:03 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 47 yards to UCF 17 Center-CIN. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 17. Tackled by J.Hicks at UCF 16.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CINCY 36(8:08 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CINCY 36(8:13 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(8:50 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; R.Barber at CIN 36.
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 1st) D.Obarski kicks 63 yards from UCF 35 to the CIN 2. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - UCF 16(8:55 - 1st) C.Boomer 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Ward Holder-A.Osteen.
4 & 7 - UCF(9:01 - 1st) C.Boomer yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-A.Ward Holder-A.Osteen. D.Pace blocked the kick. A.Holler recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by CIN at CIN 27. PENALTY on CIN-D.Pace Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UCF 13(9:06 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UCF 13(9:11 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 16(9:53 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to CIN 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at CIN 13.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 32(10:24 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to CIN 16 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at CIN 16.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49(10:56 - 1st) R.O'Keefe rushed to CIN 32 for 17 yards. Tackled by R.Mullaney at CIN 32.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(11:21 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 39. Catch made by K.Gamble at UCF 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at CIN 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - CINCY 18(11:34 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 51 yards to UCF 31 Center-CIN. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 31. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at UCF 39.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 19(12:10 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at CIN 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 18(12:51 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at CIN 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 11(13:19 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 11. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at CIN 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCF 49(13:27 - 1st) M.McCarthy punts 40 yards to CIN 11 Center-A.Ward. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 49(13:32 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 50(13:57 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Phillips at UCF 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 44(14:37 - 1st) R.O'Keefe rushed to UCF 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Hicks at UCF 50.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 44 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks at UCF 44.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
