COLOST
1 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:24 POS
No Gain
2ND & 15 COLOST 21
8:32
C.Millen pass complete to CSU 21. Catch made by K.Holles at CSU 21. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at CSU 21.
No Gain
1ST & 15 COLOST 21
8:38
C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
Penalty
1ST & 10 COLOST 26
8:38
PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
Kickoff
8:41
J.Dalmas kicks 53 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU 12. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Washington at CSU 26.
BOISE
2 Pass
7 Rush
33 YDS
2:06 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
8:41
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+1 YD
2ND & Goal COLOST 1
8:45
G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1ST & Goal COLOST 3
9:20
G.Holani rushed to CSU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; M.Kamara at CSU 1.
+20 YD
1ST & 10 COLOST 23
9:54
T.Green pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by D.Koetter at CSU 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 3.
+5 YD
2ND & 5 COLOST 28
10:29
T.Green pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by L.Caples at CSU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 23.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 COLOST 33
10:47
G.Holani rushed to CSU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at CSU 28.
Touchdown 8:41
G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
33
yds
2:06
pos
10
41
Touchdown 12:13
T.Green rushed to CSU End Zone for 10 yards. T.Green for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
50
yds
2:47
pos
10
34
Touchdown 1:47
C.Millen pass complete to CSU 24. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 24. Gain of 76 yards. J.Ross-Simmons for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
80
yds
00:39
pos
9
28
Touchdown 2:26
A.Jeanty rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. A.Jeanty for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
63
yds
3:55
pos
3
27
Touchdown 11:14
T.Green pass complete to CSU 8. Catch made by R.Smith at CSU 8. Gain of 8 yards. R.Smith for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
3:46
pos
3
20
Field Goal 0:00
M.Boyle 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Raab Holder-P.Turner.
7
plays
41
yds
3:19
pos
3
14
Touchdown 3:19
G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
47
yds
2:28
pos
0
13
Touchdown 8:04
G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
51
yds
1:56
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|21
|Rushing
|0
|6
|Passing
|2
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-8
|4-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|114
|404
|Total Plays
|30
|54
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|-19
|132
|Rush Attempts
|14
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|-1.4
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|133
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|10-16
|20-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|10.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.4
|2-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|133
|PASS YDS
|272
|
|
|-19
|RUSH YDS
|132
|
|
|114
|TOTAL YDS
|404
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|10/16
|133
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Holles 33 RB
|K. Holles
|2
|2
|0
|6
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|5
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
P. Montini 44 TE
|P. Montini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|4
|-24
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ross-Simmons 85 WR
|J. Ross-Simmons
|3
|1
|76
|1
|76
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|6
|4
|43
|0
|33
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Olson 81 WR
|D. Olson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Holles 33 RB
|K. Holles
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Howell 17 DB
|J. Howell
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
H. Blackburn 11 DB
|H. Blackburn
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 2 DL
|C. Onyechi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hector 32 DB
|A. Hector
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kulick 49 LB
|D. Kulick
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilson 30 LB
|C. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kelly 90 DL
|G. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Golden 43 DL
|T. Golden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 91 DL
|J. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Guzman 16 DB
|B. Guzman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 42 DL
|M. Kamara
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Boyle 98 K
|M. Boyle
|1/1
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Turner 41 P
|P. Turner
|5
|40.4
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Holles 33 RB
|K. Holles
|4
|18.3
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|20/26
|272
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|6
|4
|91
|0
|31
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|4
|3
|58
|0
|25
|
E. McAlister 80 WR
|E. McAlister
|4
|2
|48
|0
|33
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|2
|2
|28
|0
|20
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|2
|2
|20
|1
|12
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|4
|3
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|3
|3
|10
|0
|15
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Obichere 95 DT
|D. Obichere
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hogans 33 DL
|C. Hogans
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hunter 54 LB
|G. Hunter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gums 98 NT
|H. Gums
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 CB
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hassanein 91 DT
|A. Hassanein
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|2
|44.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 15 - COLOST 21(8:32 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 21. Catch made by K.Holles at CSU 21. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at CSU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - COLOST 21(8:38 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 26(8:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 53 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU 12. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Washington at CSU 26.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:41 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 1(8:45 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 3(9:20 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to CSU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; M.Kamara at CSU 1.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(9:54 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by D.Koetter at CSU 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 3.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 28(10:29 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by L.Caples at CSU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(10:47 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to CSU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at CSU 28.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
4 & 1 - COLOST 37(10:52 - 3rd) K.Holles rushed to CSU 33 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere; C.Hogans at CSU 33.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 27(11:13 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 27. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 27. Gain of 10 yards. T.Horton ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - COLOST 27(11:22 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(11:58 - 3rd) J.Thomas rushed to CSU 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at CSU 27.
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 55 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU 10. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Teubner at CSU 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 10(12:23 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to CSU End Zone for 10 yards. T.Green for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 14(12:54 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at CSU 10.
|+31 YD
3 & 15 - BOISE 40(13:16 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 40. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 29. PENALTY on CSU-C.Onyechi Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 45(13:54 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 45. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 45. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at BOISE 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(13:58 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 38(14:25 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 45 for 7 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(15:00 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn; J.Howell at BOISE 38.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 58 yards from CSU 35 to the BOISE 7. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
3 & 10 - BOISE 29(0:06 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-M.Hutton Holder-C.Riddle.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 22(0:15 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 22. Catch made by S.Cobbs at CSU 22. Gain of yards. S.Cobbs for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(0:16 - 2nd) T.Green spikes the ball.
|+15 YD
2 & 14 - BOISE 37(0:28 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 37. Catch made by S.Cobbs at CSU 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 22.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(0:34 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to CSU 37 for -4 yards. T.Green FUMBLES forced by CSU. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-T.Green at CSU 37.
|+25 YD
3 & 8 - BOISE 42(0:50 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 42. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 42. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 40(1:29 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly at BOISE 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(1:34 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:47 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 25. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at BOISE 40.
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 2nd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:47 - 2nd) M.Boyle extra point is good.
|+76 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 24(1:59 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 24. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 24. Gain of 76 yards. J.Ross-Simmons for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - COLOST 20(2:26 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 20. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Robinson at CSU 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(2:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 60 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU 5. Fair catch by K.Holles.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:26 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 1(2:32 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. A.Jeanty for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 5(3:01 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick; C.Wilson at CSU 1.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 17(3:23 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 17. Catch made by B.Bowens at CSU 17. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Blackburn at CSU 5.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(4:03 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at CSU 17.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(4:39 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 34. Catch made by R.Smith at CSU 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 22.
|+21 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 45(4:44 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 45. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 45. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Howell at CSU 34. PENALTY on CSU-J.Howell Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 43(5:41 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at BOISE 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(6:21 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; J.Howell at BOISE 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - COLOST 11(6:26 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 42 yards to BOISE 47 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by L.Caples. PENALTY on BOISE-S.Whiting Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on BOISE-B.Bowens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 11 - COLOST 19(7:01 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 11 for -8 yards (E.Noa)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - COLOST 19(7:07 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(7:47 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere at CSU 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - BOISE 41(7:54 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 39 yards to CSU 20 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BOISE 41(8:00 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister. PENALTY on BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BOISE 41(8:06 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(8:39 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson at BOISE 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(9:06 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 29. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at BOISE 39.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16(9:17 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn; J.Howell at BOISE 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - COLOST 43(9:22 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 41 yards to BOISE 16 Center-J.Raab. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 12 - COLOST 50(9:42 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 43 for -7 yards (D.Obichere)
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - COLOST 46(10:26 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 46. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 46. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Hunter at CSU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 48(11:07 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 46 for -6 yards (A.Hassanein; D.Schramm)
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 56 yards from BOISE 20 to the CSU 24. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Whiting; J.Clark at BOISE 48.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(11:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-R.Smith Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 8(11:22 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 8. Catch made by R.Smith at CSU 8. Gain of 8 yards. R.Smith for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 3(12:03 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 3. Catch made by L.Caples at CSU 3. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at CSU 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 7(12:40 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to CSU 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; D.Jackson at CSU 3.
|+24 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 31(13:19 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 31. Catch made by S.Cobbs at CSU 31. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Guzman at CSU 7.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(13:46 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 39. Catch made by D.Koetter at CSU 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 31.
|+33 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 28(14:23 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 28. Catch made by E.McAlister at BOISE 28. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Blackburn at CSU 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Golden at BOISE 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - COLOST 31(0:02 - 1st) M.Boyle 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Raab Holder-P.Turner.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - COLOST 24(0:06 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 27(0:51 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by K.Holles at BOISE 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Washington; D.Obichere at BOISE 24.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - COLOST 22(1:07 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-T.Arkin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(1:46 - 1st) K.Holles rushed to BOISE 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at BOISE 22.
|+33 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 24(2:00 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 24. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 24. Gain of 33 yards. T.Horton ran out of bounds. PENALTY on BOISE-D.Washington Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 26(2:47 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere at CSU 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(3:19 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at CSU 26.
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:19 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 1(3:24 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 8(3:56 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to CSU 8. Catch made by E.Noa at CSU 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson at CSU 1.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 19(4:23 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU 8 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; H.Blackburn at CSU 8.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 19(4:30 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 47(5:05 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to CSU 19 for 28 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(5:47 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to CSU 47. Catch made by G.Holani at CSU 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at CSU 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - COLOST 14(5:54 - 1st) P.Turner punts 33 yards to CSU 47 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|Sack
3 & 10 - COLOST 17(6:27 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 14 for -3 yards (D.Obichere)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 17(7:12 - 1st) P.Montini rushed to CSU 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Hunter; E.Noa at CSU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 17(7:57 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 17. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CSU 17.
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 61 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU 4. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Washington at CSU 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 1(8:08 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 11(8:36 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to CSU 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 1.
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 32(9:10 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to CSU 32. Catch made by S.Cobbs at CSU 32. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn; B.Guzman at CSU 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(9:45 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to CSU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 32.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(10:00 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 49. Catch made by E.McAlister at BOISE 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn; J.Howell at CSU 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - COLOST 7(10:07 - 1st) P.Turner punts 44 yards to BOISE 49 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - COLOST 7(10:12 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - COLOST 5(10:48 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Gums at CSU 7.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - COLOST 5(11:26 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 5. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 5. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans; E.Noa at CSU 5.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 10(11:26 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-D.Bivens False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BOISE 41(11:35 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 49 yards to CSU 10 Center-M.Hutton. Out of bounds.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 42(12:09 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at BOISE 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 39(12:49 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at BOISE 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(13:29 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at BOISE 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLOST 30(13:39 - 1st) P.Turner punts 42 yards to BOISE 28 Center-J.Raab. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 28. Tackled by C.Wilson at BOISE 34.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - COLOST 30(13:45 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 28(14:27 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at CSU 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by D.Olson at CSU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Noa at CSU 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
