COLOST
1 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:24 POS
No Gain
2ND & 15 COLOST 21
8:32
C.Millen pass complete to CSU 21. Catch made by K.Holles at CSU 21. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at CSU 21.
No Gain
1ST & 15 COLOST 21
8:38
C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
Penalty
1ST & 10 COLOST 26
8:38
PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
Kickoff
8:41
J.Dalmas kicks 53 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU 12. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Washington at CSU 26.
BOISE
2 Pass
7 Rush
33 YDS
2:06 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
8:41
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+1 YD
2ND & Goal COLOST 1
8:45
G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1ST & Goal COLOST 3
9:20
G.Holani rushed to CSU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; M.Kamara at CSU 1.
+20 YD
1ST & 10 COLOST 23
9:54
T.Green pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by D.Koetter at CSU 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 3.
+5 YD
2ND & 5 COLOST 28
10:29
T.Green pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by L.Caples at CSU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 23.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 COLOST 33
10:47
G.Holani rushed to CSU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at CSU 28.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 8:41
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
42
Touchdown 8:41
G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
33
yds
2:06
pos
10
41
Point After TD 12:13
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 12:13
T.Green rushed to CSU End Zone for 10 yards. T.Green for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
50
yds
2:47
pos
10
34
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 1:47
M.Boyle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 1:47
C.Millen pass complete to CSU 24. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 24. Gain of 76 yards. J.Ross-Simmons for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
80
yds
00:39
pos
9
28
Point After TD 2:26
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 2:26
A.Jeanty rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. A.Jeanty for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
63
yds
3:55
pos
3
27
Point After TD 11:14
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 11:14
T.Green pass complete to CSU 8. Catch made by R.Smith at CSU 8. Gain of 8 yards. R.Smith for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
3:46
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
Field Goal 0:00
M.Boyle 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Raab Holder-P.Turner.
7
plays
41
yds
3:19
pos
3
14
Point After TD 3:19
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 3:19
G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
47
yds
2:28
pos
0
13
Point After TD 8:04
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:04
G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
51
yds
1:56
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 3 21
Rushing 0 6
Passing 2 14
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 1-8 4-6
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 114 404
Total Plays 30 54
Avg Gain 3.8 7.5
Net Yards Rushing -19 132
Rush Attempts 14 27
Avg Rush Yards -1.4 4.9
Yards Passing 133 272
Comp. - Att. 10-16 20-27
Yards Per Pass 5.5 10.1
Penalties - Yards 5-35 3-40
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-40.4 2-44.0
Return Yards 0 6
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-6
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado State 2-5 370-10
Boise State 5-2 141414-42
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 133 PASS YDS 272
-19 RUSH YDS 132
114 TOTAL YDS 404
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Millen  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 133 1 0 153.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 844 5 4 141.7
C. Millen 10/16 133 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Holles  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
K. Holles 2 2 0 6
A. Morrow  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 500 3
A. Morrow 5 2 0 2
J. Thomas  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 15 0
J. Thomas 2 1 0 2
P. Montini  44 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
P. Montini 1 0 0 0
C. Millen  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 -28 0
C. Millen 4 -24 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Ross-Simmons  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 111 1
J. Ross-Simmons 3 1 76 1 76
T. Horton  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 538 5
T. Horton 6 4 43 0 33
J. Thomas  27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
J. Thomas 1 1 4 0 4
A. Morrow  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 22 0
A. Morrow 2 1 4 0 4
D. Olson  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Olson 1 1 3 0 3
K. Holles  33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
K. Holles 2 2 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Howell  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Howell 6-4 0.0 0
H. Blackburn  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
H. Blackburn 5-5 0.0 0
D. Jackson  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Jackson 3-3 0.0 0
C. Carter  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Carter 3-2 0.0 0
C. Onyechi  2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Onyechi 3-0 0.0 0
A. Hector  32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Hector 2-0 0.0 0
D. Kulick  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Kulick 2-1 0.0 0
C. Wilson  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Wilson 2-1 0.0 0
G. Kelly  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
T. Golden  43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Golden 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mitchell  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
B. Guzman  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Guzman 1-1 0.0 0
M. Kamara  42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Kamara 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Boyle  98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/7 7/7
M. Boyle 1/1 41 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Turner  41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 0 0
P. Turner 5 40.4 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Holles  33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 18.3 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 18.3 28 0
K. Holles 4 18.3 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 272 1 0 177.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 537 2 4 117.1
T. Green 20/26 272 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 94 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 549 3
G. Holani 19 94 3 28
A. Jeanty  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 363 4
A. Jeanty 5 25 1 11
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 245 4
T. Green 3 13 1 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Cobbs  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 91 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 165 2
S. Cobbs 6 4 91 0 31
B. Bowens  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 164 1
B. Bowens 4 3 58 0 25
E. McAlister  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 44 0
E. McAlister 4 2 48 0 33
D. Koetter  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 0
D. Koetter 2 2 28 0 20
R. Smith  3 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 111 0
R. Smith 2 2 20 1 12
L. Caples  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 211 2
L. Caples 4 3 10 0 10
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 118 3
G. Holani 3 3 10 0 15
E. Noa  36 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
E. Noa 1 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Obichere  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
D. Obichere 4-2 2.0 0
J. Skinner  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Skinner 3-0 0.0 0
C. Hogans  33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Hogans 2-2 0.0 0
E. Noa  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Noa 2-2 1.0 0
R. Robinson  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
G. Hunter  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Hunter 1-1 0.0 0
H. Gums  98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Gums 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jones  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hassanein  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Hassanein 0-1 0.5 0
D. Washington  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Washington 0-1 0.0 0
D. Schramm  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Schramm 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dalmas  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
14/16 20/20
J. Dalmas 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Ferguson-Reynolds  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 0 0
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 2 44.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Caples 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
L. Caples 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 25 1:31 3 5 Punt
11:26 COLOST 5 1:26 3 2 Punt
8:04 COLOST 17 2:17 3 -3 Punt
3:19 COLOST 25 3:19 7 51 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:14 BOISE 48 1:57 3 -9 Punt
7:47 COLOST 20 1:26 3 -9 Punt
2:26 COLOST 25 0:39 2 75 TD
0:01 COLOST 22 0:01 1 2 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 COLOST 28 1:26 4 5 Downs
8:41 COLOST 26 0:24 2 -5
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 BOISE 34 2:03 3 7 Punt
10:00 BOISE 49 1:56 5 51 TD
5:47 COLOST 47 2:28 6 47 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 25 3:46 7 75 TD
9:17 BOISE 16 1:30 5 25 Punt
6:21 BOISE 37 3:55 8 63 TD
1:47 BOISE 25 1:46 9 53 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 35 2:47 7 65 TD
10:47 COLOST 33 2:06 5 33 TD

CSU
Rams

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 15 - COLOST 21
(8:32 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 21. Catch made by K.Holles at CSU 21. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at CSU 21.
No Gain
1 & 15 - COLOST 21
(8:38 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 26
(8:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(8:41 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 53 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU 12. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Washington at CSU 26.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 33 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:41 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 1
(8:45 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 3
(9:20 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to CSU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; M.Kamara at CSU 1.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23
(9:54 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by D.Koetter at CSU 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 3.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 28
(10:29 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by L.Caples at CSU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 23.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33
(10:47 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to CSU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at CSU 28.

CSU
Rams
 - Downs (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
4 & 1 - COLOST 37
(10:52 - 3rd) K.Holles rushed to CSU 33 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere; C.Hogans at CSU 33.
+10 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 27
(11:13 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 27. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 27. Gain of 10 yards. T.Horton ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 11 - COLOST 27
(11:22 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28
(11:58 - 3rd) J.Thomas rushed to CSU 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at CSU 27.
Kickoff
(12:13 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 55 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU 10. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Teubner at CSU 28.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:13 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 10
(12:23 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to CSU End Zone for 10 yards. T.Green for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 14
(12:54 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at CSU 10.
+31 YD
3 & 15 - BOISE 40
(13:16 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 40. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 29. PENALTY on CSU-C.Onyechi Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 45
(13:54 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 45. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 45. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at BOISE 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 45
(13:58 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 38
(14:25 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 45 for 7 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(15:00 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn; J.Howell at BOISE 38.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 58 yards from CSU 35 to the BOISE 7. Out of bounds.

CSU
Rams
 - End of Half (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:01 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 22
(0:01 - 2nd) J.Thomas rushed to CSU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at CSU 24.

BSU
Broncos
 - Missed FG (9 plays, 53 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
No Good
3 & 10 - BOISE 29
(0:06 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-M.Hutton Holder-C.Riddle.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 22
(0:15 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 22. Catch made by S.Cobbs at CSU 22. Gain of yards. S.Cobbs for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 22
(0:16 - 2nd) T.Green spikes the ball.
+15 YD
2 & 14 - BOISE 37
(0:28 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 37. Catch made by S.Cobbs at CSU 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 22.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33
(0:34 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to CSU 37 for -4 yards. T.Green FUMBLES forced by CSU. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-T.Green at CSU 37.
+25 YD
3 & 8 - BOISE 42
(0:50 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 42. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 42. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 33.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 40
(1:29 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly at BOISE 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(1:34 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(1:47 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 25. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at BOISE 40.
Kickoff
(1:47 - 2nd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.

CSU
Rams
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:47 - 2nd) M.Boyle extra point is good.
+76 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 24
(1:59 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 24. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 24. Gain of 76 yards. J.Ross-Simmons for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - COLOST 20
(2:26 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 20. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Robinson at CSU 24.
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(2:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(2:26 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 60 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU 5. Fair catch by K.Holles.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 63 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:26 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 1
(2:32 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. A.Jeanty for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 5
(3:01 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick; C.Wilson at CSU 1.
+12 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 17
(3:23 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 17. Catch made by B.Bowens at CSU 17. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Blackburn at CSU 5.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22
(4:03 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at CSU 17.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34
(4:39 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 34. Catch made by R.Smith at CSU 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 22.
+21 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 45
(4:44 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 45. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 45. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Howell at CSU 34. PENALTY on CSU-J.Howell Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 43
(5:41 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at BOISE 45.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37
(6:21 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; J.Howell at BOISE 43.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - COLOST 11
(6:26 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 42 yards to BOISE 47 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by L.Caples. PENALTY on BOISE-S.Whiting Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on BOISE-B.Bowens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
Sack
3 & 11 - COLOST 19
(7:01 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 11 for -8 yards (E.Noa)
No Gain
2 & 11 - COLOST 19
(7:07 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20
(7:47 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere at CSU 19.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - BOISE 41
(7:54 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 39 yards to CSU 20 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by T.Horton.
No Gain
3 & 8 - BOISE 41
(8:00 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister. PENALTY on BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards declined.
No Gain
2 & 8 - BOISE 41
(8:06 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39
(8:39 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson at BOISE 41.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29
(9:06 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 29. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at BOISE 39.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16
(9:17 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn; J.Howell at BOISE 29.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - COLOST 43
(9:22 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 41 yards to BOISE 16 Center-J.Raab. Out of bounds.
Sack
3 & 12 - COLOST 50
(9:42 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 43 for -7 yards (D.Obichere)
+4 YD
2 & 16 - COLOST 46
(10:26 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 46. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 46. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Hunter at CSU 50.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 48
(11:07 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 46 for -6 yards (A.Hassanein; D.Schramm)
Kickoff
(11:14 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 56 yards from BOISE 20 to the CSU 24. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Whiting; J.Clark at BOISE 48.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(11:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-R.Smith Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
PAT Good
(11:14 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+8 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 8
(11:22 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 8. Catch made by R.Smith at CSU 8. Gain of 8 yards. R.Smith for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-5 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 3
(12:03 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 3. Catch made by L.Caples at CSU 3. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at CSU 8.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 7
(12:40 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to CSU 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; D.Jackson at CSU 3.
+24 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 31
(13:19 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 31. Catch made by S.Cobbs at CSU 31. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Guzman at CSU 7.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39
(13:46 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 39. Catch made by D.Koetter at CSU 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 31.
+33 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 28
(14:23 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 28. Catch made by E.McAlister at BOISE 28. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Blackburn at CSU 39.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(15:00 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Golden at BOISE 28.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 2nd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.

CSU
Rams
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 51 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - COLOST 31
(0:02 - 1st) M.Boyle 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Raab Holder-P.Turner.
No Gain
3 & 6 - COLOST 24
(0:06 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 27
(0:51 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by K.Holles at BOISE 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Washington; D.Obichere at BOISE 24.
Penalty
2 & 4 - COLOST 22
(1:07 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-T.Arkin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28
(1:46 - 1st) K.Holles rushed to BOISE 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at BOISE 22.
+33 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 24
(2:00 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 24. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 24. Gain of 33 yards. T.Horton ran out of bounds. PENALTY on BOISE-D.Washington Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
-2 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 26
(2:47 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere at CSU 24.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(3:19 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at CSU 26.
Kickoff
(3:19 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 47 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:19 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 1
(3:24 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+7 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 8
(3:56 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to CSU 8. Catch made by E.Noa at CSU 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson at CSU 1.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 19
(4:23 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU 8 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; H.Blackburn at CSU 8.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 19
(4:30 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
+28 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 47
(5:05 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to CSU 19 for 28 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 47
(5:47 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to CSU 47. Catch made by G.Holani at CSU 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at CSU 47.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - COLOST 14
(5:54 - 1st) P.Turner punts 33 yards to CSU 47 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by L.Caples.
Sack
3 & 10 - COLOST 17
(6:27 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 14 for -3 yards (D.Obichere)
No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 17
(7:12 - 1st) P.Montini rushed to CSU 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Hunter; E.Noa at CSU 17.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 17
(7:57 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 17. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CSU 17.
Kickoff
(8:04 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 61 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU 4. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Washington at CSU 17.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 51 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:04 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 1
(8:08 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 11
(8:36 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to CSU 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 1.
+21 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 32
(9:10 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to CSU 32. Catch made by S.Cobbs at CSU 32. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn; B.Guzman at CSU 11.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36
(9:45 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to CSU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 32.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(10:00 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 49. Catch made by E.McAlister at BOISE 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn; J.Howell at CSU 36.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - COLOST 7
(10:07 - 1st) P.Turner punts 44 yards to BOISE 49 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by L.Caples.
No Gain
3 & 13 - COLOST 7
(10:12 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
+2 YD
2 & 15 - COLOST 5
(10:48 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Gums at CSU 7.
No Gain
1 & 15 - COLOST 5
(11:26 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 5. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 5. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans; E.Noa at CSU 5.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 10
(11:26 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-D.Bivens False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 3 - BOISE 41
(11:35 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 49 yards to CSU 10 Center-M.Hutton. Out of bounds.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 42
(12:09 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at BOISE 41.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 39
(12:49 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at BOISE 42.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34
(13:29 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at BOISE 39.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - COLOST 30
(13:39 - 1st) P.Turner punts 42 yards to BOISE 28 Center-J.Raab. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 28. Tackled by C.Wilson at BOISE 34.
No Gain
3 & 5 - COLOST 30
(13:45 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 28
(14:27 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at CSU 30.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by D.Olson at CSU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Noa at CSU 28.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
