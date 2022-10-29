Drive Chart
|
|
|CSTCAR
|MRSHL
MRSHL
2 Pass
1 Rush
14 YDS
1:47 POS
No Gain
3RD & 9 MRSHL 49
4:49
C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Payne.
+3 YD
2ND & 12 MRSHL 46
5:11
C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 49.
-2 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 48
5:33
C.Montgomery rushed to MSH 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 46.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 35
6:02
C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 48.
CSTCAR
0 Pass
1 Rush
-10 YDS
1:28 POS
Punt
4TH & 20 CSTCAR 18
6:04
E.Crenshaw punts 47 yards to MSH 35 Center-CC. Downed by CC.
No Gain
3RD & 20 CSTCAR 18
6:47
G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
Sack
2ND & 9 CSTCAR 29
7:13
G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 18 for -11 yards (K.Cumberlander)
+1 YD
1ST & 10 CSTCAR 28
7:30
C.Beasley rushed to CC 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 29.
CSTCAR
2 Pass
31 Rush
50 YDS
3:21 POS
4TH & 18 MRSHL 35
7:23
R.Verhoff 45 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-MSH Holder-MSH. CC blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
Sack
3RD & 8 CSTCAR 18
8:28
T.Keaton steps back to pass. T.Keaton sacked at CC 28 for -10 yards (J.Parker)
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:23
R.Verhoff 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSH Holder-MSH.
8
plays
45
yds
1:58
pos
21
10
Touchdown 8:00
K.Laborn rushed to CC End Zone for 2 yards. K.Laborn for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
80
yds
2:06
pos
21
6
Touchdown 1:03
G.McCall pass complete to MSH 37. Catch made by J.Jenkins at MSH 37. Gain of 37 yards. J.Jenkins for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
65
yds
2:03
pos
20
0
Touchdown 4:23
B.Carpenter rushed to MSH End Zone for 3 yards. B.Carpenter for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
49
yds
3:49
pos
13
0
Touchdown 9:52
G.McCall rushed to MSH End Zone for 2 yards. G.McCall for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
61
yds
5:08
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|11
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|207
|256
|Total Plays
|46
|50
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|92
|72
|Rush Attempts
|28
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|115
|184
|Comp. - Att.
|12-18
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|7-58
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.4
|4-35.0
|Return Yards
|9
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|115
|PASS YDS
|184
|
|
|92
|RUSH YDS
|72
|
|
|207
|TOTAL YDS
|256
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|12/18
|115
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|5
|34
|0
|18
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|4
|33
|0
|17
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|5
|17
|1
|10
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|5
|9
|0
|7
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|9
|-1
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|8
|6
|57
|0
|20
|
J. Jenkins 84 TE
|J. Jenkins
|2
|2
|39
|1
|37
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Madison 13 S
|J. Madison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Boykin 7 CB
|L. Boykin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pinkney 39 LB
|T. Pinkney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stokes Jr. 9 CB
|M. Stokes Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 2 CB
|D. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 22 S
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 26 S
|J. Parker
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Hensley 25 K
|K. Hensley
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Crenshaw 28 P
|E. Crenshaw
|5
|40.4
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. McDoom 16 CB
|M. McDoom
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|13/24
|184
|0
|0
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|10
|37
|1
|18
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|8
|25
|0
|17
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|5
|22
|0
|7
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|8
|5
|98
|0
|61
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|6
|3
|52
|0
|28
|
E. Horton 13 WR
|E. Horton
|3
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Coombs 85 WR
|C. Coombs
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Abraham 6 DB
|M. Abraham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Norman 8 S
|I. Norman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sam 20 S
|A. Sam
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 21 S
|E. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. Martin 22 S
|K. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bush 59 DL
|I. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|1/2
|40
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|4
|35.0
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|2
|16.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
