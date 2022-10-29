Drive Chart
CSTCAR
MRSHL

Preview not available

Preview not available
MRSHL
2 Pass
1 Rush
14 YDS
1:47 POS
No Gain
3RD & 9 MRSHL 49
4:49
C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Payne.
+3 YD
2ND & 12 MRSHL 46
5:11
C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 49.
-2 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 48
5:33
C.Montgomery rushed to MSH 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 46.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 35
6:02
C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 48.
CSTCAR
0 Pass
1 Rush
-10 YDS
1:28 POS
Punt
4TH & 20 CSTCAR 18
6:04
E.Crenshaw punts 47 yards to MSH 35 Center-CC. Downed by CC.
No Gain
3RD & 20 CSTCAR 18
6:47
G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
Sack
2ND & 9 CSTCAR 29
7:13
G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 18 for -11 yards (K.Cumberlander)
+1 YD
1ST & 10 CSTCAR 28
7:30
C.Beasley rushed to CC 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 29.
CSTCAR
2 Pass
31 Rush
50 YDS
3:21 POS
4TH & 18 MRSHL 35
7:23
R.Verhoff 45 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-MSH Holder-MSH. CC blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
Sack
3RD & 8 CSTCAR 18
8:28
T.Keaton steps back to pass. T.Keaton sacked at CC 28 for -10 yards (J.Parker)
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 4:23
R.Verhoff 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSH Holder-MSH.
8
plays
45
yds
1:58
pos
21
10
Point After TD 8:00
R.Verhoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 8:00
K.Laborn rushed to CC End Zone for 2 yards. K.Laborn for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
80
yds
2:06
pos
21
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:03
K.Hensley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 1:03
G.McCall pass complete to MSH 37. Catch made by J.Jenkins at MSH 37. Gain of 37 yards. J.Jenkins for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
65
yds
2:03
pos
20
0
Point After TD 4:23
K.Hensley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 4:23
B.Carpenter rushed to MSH End Zone for 3 yards. B.Carpenter for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
49
yds
3:49
pos
13
0
Point After TD 9:52
K.Hensley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:52
G.McCall rushed to MSH End Zone for 2 yards. G.McCall for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
61
yds
5:08
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 11
Rushing 8 3
Passing 6 7
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 2-8 4-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 207 256
Total Plays 46 50
Avg Gain 4.5 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 92 72
Rush Attempts 28 25
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 2.9
Yards Passing 115 184
Comp. - Att. 12-18 13-25
Yards Per Pass 4.5 6.7
Penalties - Yards 3-35 7-58
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-40.4 4-35.0
Return Yards 9 0
Punts - Returns 1-9 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
C. Carolina 6-1 2100-21
Marshall 4-3 0100-10
Joan C. Edwards Stadium Huntington, WV
 115 PASS YDS 184
92 RUSH YDS 72
207 TOTAL YDS 256
C. Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. McCall  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 115 1 0 138.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 1940 18 1 184.2
G. McCall 12/18 115 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Brown  14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 65 0
J. Brown 5 34 0 18
R. White  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 291 1
R. White 4 33 0 17
B. Carpenter  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
B. Carpenter 5 17 1 10
C. Beasley  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 537 4
C. Beasley 5 9 0 7
G. McCall  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 146 3
G. McCall 9 -1 1 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Brown  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 565 5
J. Brown 8 6 57 0 20
J. Jenkins  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 94 3
J. Jenkins 2 2 39 1 37
T. Mobley  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 244 3
T. Mobley 1 1 8 0 8
C. Beasley  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 146 1
C. Beasley 2 2 6 0 4
S. Pinckney  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 623 1
S. Pinckney 4 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Madison  13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Madison 2-0 0.0 0
L. Boykin  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. Boykin 2-0 0.0 0
T. Pinkney  39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Pinkney 1-0 0.0 0
M. Stokes Jr.  9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Stokes Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Killen  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Killen 1-0 0.0 0
D. Strong  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Strong 1-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Parker  26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Parker 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Hensley  25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/8 30/30
K. Hensley 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Crenshaw  28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 0
E. Crenshaw 5 40.4 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. McDoom  16 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 95 1
M. McDoom 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Mobley 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 4.4 22 0
T. Mobley 1 9.0 9 0
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Fancher  14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 184 0 0 118.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.9% 334 2 2 104.1
C. Fancher 13/24 184 0 0
T. Keaton  1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Keaton 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
188 1002 12
K. Laborn 10 37 1 18
C. Fancher  14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 132 0
C. Fancher 8 25 0 17
E. Payne  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 134 2
E. Payne 5 22 0 7
C. Montgomery  10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
C. Montgomery 1 -2 0 -2
T. Keaton  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 32 0
T. Keaton 1 -10 0 -10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Gammage  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 98 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 361 4
C. Gammage 8 5 98 0 61
T. Keaton  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 174 0
T. Keaton 6 3 52 0 28
E. Horton  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
E. Horton 3 2 16 0 13
C. Montgomery  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 149 0
C. Montgomery 3 1 9 0 9
C. Coombs  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
C. Coombs 1 1 7 0 7
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 65 0
K. Laborn 1 1 2 0 2
E. Payne  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 67 0
E. Payne 1 0 0 0 0
D. Miller  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 103 1
D. Miller 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Neal  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Neal 4-0 0.0 0
M. Abraham  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
M. Abraham 2-0 0.0 0
I. Norman  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Norman 2-0 0.0 0
A. Sam  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Sam 2-0 0.0 0
E. Jackson  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Gilmore  3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
S. Gilmore 1-0 0.0 0
K. Cumberlander  32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
K. Cumberlander 1-1 1.5 0
K. Martin  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
I. Bush  59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Bush 1-0 0.0 0
O. Porter  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Porter 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Verhoff  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/9 22/23
R. Verhoff 1/2 40 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. McConnell  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 35.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 0 0
J. McConnell 4 35.0 2 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Harrison  2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
J. Harrison 2 16.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CSTCAR 24 5:08 11 76 TD
8:12 MRSHL 49 3:49 7 49 TD
3:06 CSTCAR 35 2:03 4 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 CSTCAR 11 3:20 6 21 Punt
7:17 CSTCAR 25 0:56 3 0 Punt
4:23 CSTCAR 25 3:55 7 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 CSTCAR 19 2:36 5 17 Punt
7:30 CSTCAR 28 1:28 3 -10 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:52 MRSHL 8 1:40 3 9 Punt
4:23 MRSHL 25 1:17 5 15 Punt
1:03 MRSHL 25 3:20 9 29 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:23 MRSHL 25 2:06 6 80 TD
6:21 MRSHL 32 1:58 8 45 FG
0:28 MRSHL 29 0:28 5 15 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 23 1:33 4 19 Punt
10:51 MRSHL 27 3:21 8 45 Blocked FG
6:02 MRSHL 35 1:47 4 14

MRSH
Thundering Herd

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 9 - MRSHL 49
(4:49 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Payne.
+3 YD
2 & 12 - MRSHL 46
(5:11 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 49.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48
(5:33 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to MSH 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 46.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(6:02 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 48.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - CSTCAR 18
(6:04 - 3rd) E.Crenshaw punts 47 yards to MSH 35 Center-CC. Downed by CC.
No Gain
3 & 20 - CSTCAR 18
(6:47 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
Sack
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 29
(7:13 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 18 for -11 yards (K.Cumberlander)
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28
(7:30 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 29.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Blocked FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
4 & 18 - MRSHL 35
(7:23 - 3rd) R.Verhoff 45 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-MSH Holder-MSH. CC blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
Sack
3 & 8 - MRSHL 18
(8:28 - 3rd) T.Keaton steps back to pass. T.Keaton sacked at CC 28 for -10 yards (J.Parker)
No Gain
3 & 3 - MRSHL 13
(8:28 - 3rd) T.Keaton rushed to CC 13 for yards. Tackled by CC at CC 13. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 3 - MRSHL 13
(9:22 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to CC 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 13.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(9:34 - 3rd) E.Payne rushed to CC 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 13.
+28 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 48
(10:01 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to CC 48. Catch made by T.Keaton at CC 48. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 20.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46
(10:24 - 3rd) E.Payne rushed to CC 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at CC 48.
+15 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 31
(10:34 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 31. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 46.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27
(10:51 - 3rd) E.Payne rushed to MSH 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 31.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - CSTCAR 36
(11:09 - 3rd) E.Crenshaw punts 37 yards to MSH 27 Center-CC. Downed by CC.
+1 YD
3 & 16 - CSTCAR 35
(11:26 - 3rd) G.McCall scrambles to CC 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Bush at CC 36.
+3 YD
2 & 20 - CSTCAR 32
(12:18 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at CC 35.
No Gain
1 & 20 - CSTCAR 32
(12:25 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42
(12:46 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to CC 44 for yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 44. PENALTY on CC-CC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 26
(13:08 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 27. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19
(13:27 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 19. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Norman at CC 26.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - MRSHL 42
(13:34 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 39 yards to CC 19 Center-MSH. Fair catch by T.Mobley.
No Gain
3 & 8 - MRSHL 42
(13:53 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for D.Miller.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 39
(14:15 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 39. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 42.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(14:28 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 39.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23
(14:54 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 40 for 17 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 40.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the MSH 1. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at MSH 23.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - End of Half (5 plays, 15 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(0:06 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(0:08 - 2nd) C.Fancher spikes the ball.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 42
(0:18 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 42. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 44.
No Gain
2 & 2 - MRSHL 42
(0:23 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
+13 YD
1 & 15 - MRSHL 29
(0:28 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 29. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at MSH 42.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (7 plays, 9 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34
(0:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-C.Gammage False Start 5 yards accepted.
Punt
4 & 28 - CSTCAR 34
(0:41 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 32 yards to MSH 34 Center-CC. Downed by CC.
+3 YD
3 & 31 - CSTCAR 31
(0:45 - 2nd) G.McCall rushed to CC 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at CC 34.
No Gain
2 & 16 - CSTCAR 46
(1:05 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 31 for -15 yards (O.Porter; K.Cumberlander)
No Gain
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 44
(1:17 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to MSH 45 for yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 45. PENALTY on CC-CC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48
(1:52 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to MSH 48. Catch made by C.Beasley at MSH 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 44.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39
(2:07 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 39. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 48.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 31
(2:46 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to CC 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 39.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30
(3:30 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to CC 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at CC 31.
Penalty
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(3:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-MSH Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(4:23 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 25.
Kickoff
(4:23 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 45 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - MRSHL 30
(4:28 - 2nd) R.Verhoff 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSH Holder-MSH.
No Gain
3 & 4 - MRSHL 23
(4:35 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 29
(4:58 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to CC 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at CC 23.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29
(5:23 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
+18 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 47
(5:32 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to CC 29 for 18 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49
(5:50 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to CC 49. Catch made by T.Keaton at CC 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 47.
+17 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 34
(6:06 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 34. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 49.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32
(6:21 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 34.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(6:28 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 43 yards to MSH 32 Center-CC. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(6:55 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(6:57 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(7:17 - 2nd) G.McCall rushed to CC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 25.
Kickoff
(7:17 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:00 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 2
(7:17 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to CC End Zone for 2 yards. K.Laborn for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - MRSHL 2
(8:26 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to CC 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 2.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 37
(8:26 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 37. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 37. Gain of 61 yards. C.Gammage FUMBLES forced by J.Madison. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-T.Keaton at CC 7. Tackled by D.Strong at CC 2.
No Gain
2 & 9 - MRSHL 37
(8:58 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36
(9:12 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Pinkney at MSH 37.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(9:23 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Stokes at MSH 36.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 32
(9:34 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 43 yards to MSH 25 Center-CC. Downed by CC.
No Gain
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 32
(9:41 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 30
(10:13 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 30. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at CC 32.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23
(10:54 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Norman at CC 30.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 18
(11:20 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 18. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at CC 23.
Penalty
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 13
(11:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-MSH Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 9
(12:30 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to CC 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 13.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 11
(12:43 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 9.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - MRSHL 46
(12:50 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 35 yards to CC 11 Center-MSH. Fair catch by T.Mobley.
No Gain
3 & 16 - MRSHL 46
(12:55 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
+3 YD
2 & 19 - MRSHL 49
(13:13 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to CC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 46.
-9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(13:31 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to CC 49 for -9 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 49.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 42
(14:30 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 45. PENALTY on CC-CC Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 5 - MRSHL 42
(14:31 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 42.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 33
(0:15 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to MSH 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 37.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 32
(0:40 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to MSH 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at MSH 33.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(1:03 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by C.Coombs at MSH 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 32.
Kickoff
(1:03 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 65 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:03 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
+37 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37
(1:11 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to MSH 37. Catch made by J.Jenkins at MSH 37. Gain of 37 yards. J.Jenkins for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46
(1:59 - 1st) R.White rushed to MSH 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at MSH 37.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 44
(2:25 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to CC 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at CC 46.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(3:06 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to CC 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at CC 44.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - MRSHL 40
(3:14 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 25 yards to CC 35 Center-MSH. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MRSHL 40
(3:19 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 40
(3:26 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(3:52 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 40.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 28
(4:02 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 28. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Madison at MSH 37.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(4:23 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 28.
Kickoff
(4:23 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 49 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:23 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 3
(4:33 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH End Zone for 3 yards. B.Carpenter for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 8
(5:09 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 3.
+20 YD
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 28
(5:50 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to MSH 28. Catch made by J.Brown at MSH 28. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 8.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26
(6:33 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 28.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37
(7:09 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MSH 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at MSH 26.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 43
(7:29 - 1st) R.White rushed to MSH 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 37.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49
(8:12 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to MSH 49. Catch made by J.Brown at MSH 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 43.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - MRSHL 17
(8:17 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 41 yards to CC 42 Center-MSH. T.Mobley returned punt from the CC 42. Tackled by MSH at MSH 49.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 15
(8:52 - 1st) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 17.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 8
(9:08 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 15.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 8
(9:32 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 8.
Kickoff
(9:52 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 60 yards from CC 35 to the MSH 5. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at MSH 16. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 76 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:52 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 2
(9:58 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to MSH End Zone for 2 yards. G.McCall for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 11
(11:17 - 1st) R.White rushed to MSH 2 for 9 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 2.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12
(11:49 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 11.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 22
(12:03 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH 12 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 12.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22
(12:34 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MSH 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 22.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 24
(12:53 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to MSH 24. Catch made by J.Jenkins at MSH 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 22.
+8 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 32
(13:33 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to MSH 32. Catch made by T.Mobley at MSH 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 24.
No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 32
(13:42 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33
(13:56 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to MSH 38. Catch made by J.Brown at MSH 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 32.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49
(14:09 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MSH 33 for 18 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 33.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24
(14:50 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 24. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 34. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 63 yards from MSH 35 to the CC 2. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSH at CC 24.
