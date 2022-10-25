|
|
|MISS
|TXAM
No. 15 Ole Miss visits Texas A&M in high-stakes SEC showdown
With Southeastern Conference road losses dominating them last week, No. 15 Ole Miss and Texas A&M will try to reverse their fortunes when they meet Saturday night in College Station, Texas.
The Rebels (7-1, 3-1) tumbled eight spots in the Top 25 after experiencing defeat for the first time last weekend, but coach Lane Kiffin's run-oriented offense went about losing in a strange way.
Before dropping its 45-20 decision at LSU, Ole Miss led 17-3 after Jonathan Cruz's field goal on the second quarter's first play. The Rebels then led 20-17 at halftime, with one of the nation's top rushers to move the chains, consume time and add points to move to 8-0 and keep their top 10 ranking.
Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels and the LSU defense had something else in mind.
The home side ended the game on a 28-3 run, while the defense held Kiffin's offense without a point in the second half. With rusher Zach Evans injured, the vaunted running game headed by him and Quinshon Judkins (111 yards on 25 carries, two TDs) produced just 117 yards on 37 tries.
Kiffin said his squad will encounter a similarly raucous crowd as the one they played in front of at LSU's Death Valley.
With a seating capacity of 102,733 at the Aggies' Kyle Field and boisterous fans cheering along with team-supporting chants in unison, Ole Miss -- 0-4 all-time at College Station -- can expect a more antagonistic playing environment in the massive stadium.
"I think (the Aggies will) be very excited to play, and they're coming home after being on the road for a long time," Kiffin said. "Their crowd is always one of the hardest places to play in the country."
In South Carolina, Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) fell behind 17-0 inside the first six minutes against the Gamecocks then rallied to get it to within three in the third quarter. However, the hosts hung on for a 30-24 win.
But Saturday night's matchup in eastern Texas will be all about two West Division programs: One that has exceeded expectations and still has plenty at stake, the other desperately clinging to respectability in a brutal season.
If the Rebels win their four remaining games, which would include beating Alabama at home and ending with an Egg Bowl win over rival Mississippi State, and LSU manage to lose at least once in its final three SEC games - Alabama, at Arkansas and at Texas A&M - Kiffin's squad would go to the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.
The Aggies' goal is to break their three-game losing streak. They can still finish 8-4.
"Our guys believe and they're into it," said coach Jimbo Fisher, whose team will be playing at home for the first time since beating Miami 17-9 on Sept. 17.
With Max Johnson sidelined with a hand injury, Haynes King is expected to get the nod at quarterback. King left with a shoulder injury last week, turning the duties over to true freshman Conner Weigman.
The Aggies haven't lost four straight games in the same season since 2005 when they were a member of the Big 12. Despite holding a 9-4 advantage in the series, they lost 29-19 at Ole Miss last year.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|15
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|3
|7
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|251
|264
|Total Plays
|49
|36
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|207
|114
|Rush Attempts
|41
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|44
|150
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|11-15
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-48
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.5
|3-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|8
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|44
|PASS YDS
|150
|
|
|207
|RUSH YDS
|114
|
|
|251
|TOTAL YDS
|264
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|5/8
|44
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|23
|112
|0
|27
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|11
|52
|0
|19
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|4
|27
|0
|10
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
B. Buckhaulter 89 WR
|B. Buckhaulter
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|3
|2
|31
|0
|24
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|3
|3
|13
|1
|18
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Prince 7 CB
|D. Prince
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 23 LB
|K. Coleman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 0 S
|T. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 15 DE
|J. Ivey
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 S
|L. Tennison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gordon 97 DT
|J. Gordon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 S
|I. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 2 DE
|C. Johnson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pegues 89 DT
|J. Pegues
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|1/1
|46
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Masin 12 P
|F. Masin
|2
|37.5
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|11/15
|150
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|18
|123
|0
|31
|
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|2
|-9
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|5
|4
|58
|1
|31
|
D. Green 18 TE
|D. Green
|2
|2
|32
|0
|26
|
M. Wright 42 TE
|M. Wright
|2
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|3
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|3
|2
|13
|1
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
W. Nolen 88 DL
|W. Nolen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chappell 7 DB
|T. Chappell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mathews 14 DB
|J. Mathews
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gilbert 20 DB
|J. Gilbert
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 1 DB
|B. Anderson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 55 DL
|A. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kerr 33 DB
|J. Kerr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Overton 18 DL
|L. Overton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. White 6 DL
|E. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cooper 45 LB
|E. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner 5 DL
|S. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stewart 4 DL
|S. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Diggs 10 DL
|F. Diggs
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Raikes 34 DL
|I. Raikes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Regis 15 DL
|A. Regis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|3
|44.0
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 19(12:20 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; W.Nolen at MIS 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 17(12:40 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at MIS 19.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - MISS 5(12:51 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 17 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at MIS 17.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 6(13:19 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at MIS 5.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 6(13:43 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at MIS 6.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - TXAM 45(13:53 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 49 yards to MIS 6 Center-C.Choate. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Penalty
4 & 16 - TXAM 50(13:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-E.Crownover False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - TXAM 45(13:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TXAM 45(13:58 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXAM 45(14:21 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Wright.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 44(14:39 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to MIS 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at MIS 45.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 25. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by I.Young; A.Cistrunk at MIS 44.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 64 yards from MIS 35 to the TXAM 1. Fair catch by J.Preston.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 24 - TXAM 44(0:37 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 37 yards to MIS 7 Center-C.Choate. Downed by TXAM.
|Penalty
4 & 19 - TXAM 39(0:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - TXAM 39(0:43 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|Sack
2 & 16 - TXAM 36(1:11 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman sacked at MIS 39 for -3 yards (J.Ivey)
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(1:21 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman sacked at MIS 36 for -6 yards (C.Johnson)
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TXAM 32(1:41 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MIS 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; K.Coleman at MIS 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(2:03 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MIS 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; O.Reese at MIS 32.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - TXAM 45(2:29 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 45. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 45. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Reese at MIS 41.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TXAM 45(3:02 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at TXAM 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(3:29 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 38. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at TXAM 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(3:33 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad. PENALTY on MIS-A.Finley Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 63 yards from MIS 35 to the TXAM 2. Fair catch by J.Preston.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MISS 36(3:38 - 2nd) J.Cruz 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Lawrence Holder-K.Dent.
|-5 YD
3 & 5 - MISS 23(4:19 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to TXAM 23. Catch made by D.Wade at TXAM 23. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell; B.Anderson at TXAM 28.
|+14 YD
2 & 19 - MISS 37(4:57 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to TXAM 23 for 14 yards. J.Dart ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MISS 28(5:35 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at TXAM 37 for -9 yards (M.Jackson)
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 31(5:56 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Diggs; J.Gilbert at TXAM 28.
|+19 YD
2 & 21 - MISS 50(6:14 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to TXAM 31 for 19 yards. J.Dart FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-J.Dart at TXAM 31. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 31.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - MISS 40(6:20 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins. PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 39(6:39 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.White at TXAM 40.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - MISS 46(6:46 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 39 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISS 46(7:10 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Kerr at MIS 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44(7:36 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at MIS 46.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 20(7:56 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 20. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 20. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jones at MIS 44.
|+4 YD
4 & 4 - MISS 16(8:14 - 2nd) J.Pegues rushed to MIS 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Moss; L.Overton at MIS 20. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MISS 16(8:19 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for Z.Evans.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 13(8:50 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MIS 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 10(9:10 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Russell; M.Jackson at MIS 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXAM 44(9:16 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 46 yards to MIS 10 Center-C.Choate. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXAM 44(9:55 - 2nd) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey at TXAM 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 38(10:31 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 38. Catch made by D.Green at TXAM 38. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Prince at TXAM 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(11:11 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at TXAM 38.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(11:43 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 35 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at TXAM 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - MISS 40(11:49 - 2nd) F.Masin punts 38 yards to TXAM 22 Center-J.Lawrence. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - MISS 39(11:56 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 40 for 1 yards. J.Dart ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MISS 39(12:18 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Russell; F.Diggs at MIS 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(12:40 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at MIS 39.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
4 & 3 - TXAM 34(12:46 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS 34. Catch made by E.Stewart at MIS 34. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - TXAM 38(13:22 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MIS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MIS 34.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXAM 38(13:29 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart (M.Battle).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(14:08 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MIS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; J.Ivey at MIS 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(14:31 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MIS 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MIS 41.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 18(15:00 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 49 for 31 yards. Tackled by I.Young at TXAM 49.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
4 & 3 - MISS 15(0:06 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to TXAM 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson; I.Raikes at TXAM 18.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 14(0:32 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson; A.Regis at TXAM 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 18(0:48 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at TXAM 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22(1:10 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to TXAM 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews; M.Jackson at TXAM 18.
|+7 YD
4 & 5 - MISS 29(1:23 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to TXAM 29. Catch made by J.Mingo at TXAM 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 22.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MISS 29(1:54 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to TXAM 29. Catch made by D.Wade at TXAM 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 34(2:17 - 1st) D.Wade rushed to TXAM 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 34(2:24 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - MISS 45(2:43 - 1st) J.Dart scrambles to TXAM 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MISS 45(3:23 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at TXAM 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46(3:44 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at TXAM 45.
|+27 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 27(4:02 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 46 for 27 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(4:16 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Stewart B.Anderson at MIS 27.
|Kickoff
|(4:16 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:16 - 1st) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(4:16 - 1st) PENALTY on TXAM-J.Bankhead False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(4:22 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS 15. Catch made by E.Stewart at MIS 15. Gain of 15 yards. E.Stewart for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(4:53 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS 41. Catch made by D.Green at MIS 41. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at MIS 15.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 42(5:25 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 42. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 39(6:04 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Gordon at TXAM 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(6:41 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey; J.Pegues at TXAM 39.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 19(7:12 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 38 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at TXAM 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - MISS 42(7:19 - 1st) F.Masin punts 37 yards to TXAM 21 Center-J.Lawrence. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 21. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at TXAM 29. PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - MISS 40(8:02 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to MIS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at MIS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MISS 40(8:08 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|+2 YD
1 & 17 - MISS 38(8:32 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at MIS 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 45(8:51 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell; J.Gilbert at TXAM 35. PENALTY on MIS-J.James Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(9:24 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at MIS 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(9:37 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MIS 35.
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:37 - 1st) R.Bond extra point is good.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - TXAM 3(9:41 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS End Zone. Catch made by M.Muhammad at MIS End Zone. Gain of 3 yards. M.Muhammad for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXAM 3(10:26 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MIS 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; T.Robinson at MIS 3.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 10(10:57 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MIS 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson A.Cistrunk at MIS 3.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(11:40 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MIS 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at MIS 10.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(11:56 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS 43. Catch made by M.Wright at MIS 43. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 12.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 46(12:26 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MIS 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(12:44 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at TXAM 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 23(12:58 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 23. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at TXAM 25. PENALTY on MIS-D.Prince Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 50 yards from MIS 35 to the TXAM 15. J.Preston returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Tennison at TXAM 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:02 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 18(13:05 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to TXAM 18. Catch made by D.Wade at TXAM 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Wade for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 20(13:21 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at TXAM 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 28(13:32 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 20.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 50(14:04 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 28 for 22 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 28.
|+16 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 34(14:21 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 50 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews T.Chappell at MIS 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 32(14:39 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at MIS 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Wade rushed to MIS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at MIS 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
