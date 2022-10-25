|
|
|MIZZOU
|SC
Newly ranked No. 25 South Carolina seeks latest win vs. Missouri
South Carolina has climbed back into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since Week 2 of the 2018 season.
Now the No. 25 Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will try to maintain their national ranking when they host Missouri (3-4, 1-3 SEC) Saturday in Columbia, S.C.
"When you are the head coach and you are ranked, it is certainly something we are proud of but not satisfied with," South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday. "I look at it more as it is just the next step. Credit the players and the people in this program."
South Carolina moved back into prominence by winning at No. 13 Kentucky 24-14 on Oct 8, then holding off Texas A&M 30-24 at home last Saturday.
"It's the first time we've ever beaten A&M. We knew this was a huge game, one of the biggest ones of the season, and we were locked in all week," Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler said. "We expected to come out here and win."
Rattler passed for 168 yards against Texas A&M as the Gamecocks extended their winning streak to four games, their longest since 2013. He has completed 124 of 195 passes for 1,466 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.
"He does a good job handling their pro-style offense," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Rattler. "He's able to create space with his feet and keep his eyes down the field to extend plays. He's able to throw the ball vertically down the field. He's been doing a good job of getting his playmakers the ball."
Running back MarShawn Lloyd paced the South Carolina offense by rushing for 92 yards and two touchdowns against the Aggies. Overall, he has 699 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing and receiving this season.
Missouri overcame a series of offensive breakdowns to edge Vanderbilt 17-14 in its last game. Drinkwitz came into this practice week looking to fix problems with pass protection and run blocking.
The Tigers mustered just 76 yards offense in the second half against the Commodores. Brady Cook completed 17 of 25 passes for 211 yards and one touchdown, but he suffered three sacks, one that led to a fumble, and threw an interception.
"The way Brady is getting hit right now, we aren't going to survive at quarterback allowing free shots like that," Drinkwitz said. "We got to fix it in protection and scheme because that crap is unfair."
Cook has completed 128 of 196 passes for 1,428 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Drinkwitz had prepared freshman quarterback Sam Horn to play some against the Commodores, but the blocking breakdowns prompted him to nix that plan.
Wide receiver Luther Burden III caught four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown and added a 10-yard TD run against Vanderbilt. Running back Cody Schrader gained 84 yards on 14 carries.
Missouri is 7-5 all-time against South Carolina and has won three straight in the series.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|3
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|8
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-8
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|255
|78
|Total Plays
|37
|14
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|102
|26
|Rush Attempts
|21
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|153
|52
|Comp. - Att.
|12-16
|4-6
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|3-45.7
|Return Yards
|-3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|153
|PASS YDS
|52
|
|
|102
|RUSH YDS
|26
|
|
|255
|TOTAL YDS
|78
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|12/16
|153
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|7
|42
|1
|23
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|10
|40
|1
|9
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|2
|10
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|7
|7
|109
|0
|57
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|2
|2
|28
|0
|21
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|2
|2
|5
|0
|12
|
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Cooper 5 WR
|M. Cooper
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Lovett 31 LB
|Z. Lovett
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. McGuire 9 DL
|I. McGuire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 7 DL
|D. Coleman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Carnell 13 DB
|D. Carnell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carlies 1 DB
|J. Carlies
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Abrams-Draine 14 DB
|K. Abrams-Draine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 33 LB
|C. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 28 DB
|J. Charleston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|1/1
|19
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stonehouse 97 P
|J. Stonehouse
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|4/6
|52
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|5
|32
|0
|12
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|2
|2
|41
|0
|25
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Reed 3 DB
|D. Reed
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Emmanwori 21 DB
|N. Emmanwori
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rush 28 DB
|D. Rush
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dial 24 DB
|M. Dial
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 27 DB
|D. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 5 LB
|J. Burch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 0 LB
|D. Williams
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sanders 90 DL
|T. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spaulding 29 DB
|D. Spaulding
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Barrett 93 DL
|N. Barrett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|3
|45.7
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|71.0
|71
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - SC 29(3:51 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 29. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at MIZ 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - SC 25(4:22 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 29 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Carnell at SC 29.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - SC 13(4:49 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at SC 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 18(4:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on SC-J.Nichols False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:59 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 64 yards from MIZ 35 to the SC 1. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Norwood at MIZ 28. PENALTY on SC-L.Carroll Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 9(5:02 - 2nd) H.Mevis 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-MIZ.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 2(5:10 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 3(5:46 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to SC 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; N.Barrett at SC 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 3(6:01 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for C.Schrader.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 5(6:30 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to SC 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Barrett; D.Williams at SC 3.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(7:02 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to SC 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Sanders at SC 5.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 37(7:43 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to SC 14 for 23 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 14.
|+11 YD
2 & 17 - MIZZOU 48(8:16 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by E.Young at SC 48. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Spaulding at SC 37.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(8:43 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to SC 41. Catch made by L.Burden at SC 41. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(9:03 - 2nd) B.Cook pass INTERCEPTED at SC 15. Intercepted by D.Smith at SC 15. Tackled by MIZ at SC 15. PENALTY on SC-D.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(9:39 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 23. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 23. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dial at MIZ 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - SC 29(9:57 - 2nd) K.Kroeger punts 45 yards to MIZ 26 Center-SC. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ 26. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at MIZ 23.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SC 29(10:02 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - SC 28(10:53 - 2nd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at SC 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 21(11:23 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at SC 28.
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 56 yards from MIZ 35 to the SC 9. D.Joyner returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Coleman at SC 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:29 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 1(12:21 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to SC End Zone for 1 yards. C.Schrader for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 5(13:01 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to SC 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at SC 1.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 15(13:38 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to SC 15. Catch made by D.Lovett at SC 15. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 5.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 15(13:40 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(14:18 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to SC 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; S.Greene at SC 15.
|+57 YD
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 27(14:29 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 27. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 27. Gain of 57 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 23(15:00 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at MIZ 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIZ-E.Ndoma-Ogar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 21(0:32 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 21. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at MIZ 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 20(1:13 - 1st) E.Young rushed to MIZ 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at MIZ 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(1:49 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at MIZ 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - SC 36(2:12 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 48 yards to MIZ 16 Center-SC. Downed by SC.
|Sack
3 & 4 - SC 41(2:44 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 36 for -5 yards (D.Coleman)
|+14 YD
2 & 18 - SC 27(3:27 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 27. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at SC 41.
|-3 YD
1 & 15 - SC 30(3:50 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 30. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 30. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at SC 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 35(3:50 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-S.Rattler Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 56 yards from MIZ 35 to the SC 9. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:50 - 1st) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 3(3:53 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to SC End Zone for 3 yards. B.Cook for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 7(4:00 - 1st) L.Burden rushed to SC 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 3.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 12(4:10 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to SC 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at SC 7.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 24(4:50 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to SC 24. Catch made by L.Burden at SC 24. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Williams at SC 12.
|Sack
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 22(5:30 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at SC 24 for -2 yards (T.Hemingway)
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(6:00 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to SC 27. Catch made by D.Lovett at SC 27. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith at SC 22.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 48(6:30 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by B.Banister at SC 48. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(7:00 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to SC 48 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Reed at SC 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 41(7:54 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at MIZ 49.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 46(7:54 - 1st) PENALTY on MIZ-C.Wood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(8:16 - 1st) E.Young rushed to MIZ 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at MIZ 46.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 29(8:38 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 29. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 29. Gain of 8 yards. D.Lovett ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(9:26 - 1st) L.Burden rushed to MIZ 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at MIZ 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(9:29 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 13(10:15 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 13. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at MIZ 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 4(10:48 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at MIZ 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - SC 48(10:55 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 44 yards to MIZ 4 Center-SC. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SC 48(10:59 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - SC 46(11:48 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to MIZ 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at MIZ 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 50(12:26 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to MIZ 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at MIZ 46.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - SC 34(12:46 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 34. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Charleston; J.Carlies at SC 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 29(13:04 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jeffcoat at SC 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(13:37 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 41 yards to SC 29 Center-MIZ. Downed by MIZ.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:17 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens at MIZ 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(14:39 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 27. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 27. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at MIZ 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens at MIZ 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Fair catch by MIZ.
