MTSU
UTEP

MTSU
0 Pass
3 Rush
30 YDS
0:00 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 UTEP 31
4:22
J.Ervin rushed to TEP 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 31.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 UTEP 39
5:21
J.Ervin rushed to TEP 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 31.
UTEP
0 Pass
15 Rush
16 YDS
2:28 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 UTEP 18
5:49
J.Sloan punts 21 yards to TEP 39 Center-TEP. MTS blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3RD & 7 UTEP 18
5:51
G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
+3 YD
2ND & 10 UTEP 15
6:14
R.Awatt rushed to TEP 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 18.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UTEP 15
7:02
D.Hankins rushed to TEP 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 15.
+8 YD
2ND & 5 UTEP 7
7:35
D.Hankins rushed to TEP 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 15.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 UTEP 2
8:17
D.Hankins rushed to TEP 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 7.
MTSU
1 Pass
3 Rush
15 YDS
2:10 POS
Punt
4TH & 8 UTEP 35
8:26
K.Ulbrich punts 33 yards to TEP 2 Center-MTS. Downed by MTS.
No Gain
3RD & 8 UTEP 35
8:30
C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.Bracy.
1st Quarter
Touchdown 10:48
J.Sloan punts 39 yards to TEP 43 Center-TEP. J.Lane returned punt from the TEP 43. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
3
plays
-14
yds
1:46
pos
9
0
Field Goal 12:30
Z.Rankin 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
8
plays
56
yds
2:46
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 1
Rushing 1 1
Passing 3 0
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-3 0-2
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 79 -4
Total Plays 15 9
Avg Gain 5.3 -0.4
Net Yards Rushing 17 -9
Rush Attempts 7 6
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 -1.5
Yards Passing 62 5
Comp. - Att. 5-8 1-3
Yards Per Pass 6.8 -4.0
Penalties - Yards 1-10 2-12
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-33.0 3-20.0
Return Yards 43 0
Punts - Returns 2-43 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Middle Tenn. 3-4 3---3
UTEP 4-4 0---0
Sun Bowl El Paso, TX
 62 PASS YDS 5
17 RUSH YDS -9
79 TOTAL YDS -4
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cunningham  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 62 0 0 127.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 1792 10 5 130.2
C. Cunningham 5/8 62 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ervin  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 76 0
J. Ervin 3 10 0 8
D. Bracy  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 116 2
D. Bracy 1 5 0 5
F. Peasant  36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 362 6
F. Peasant 2 3 0 3
C. Cunningham  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 102 3
C. Cunningham 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Lane  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 506 2
J. Lane 2 1 29 0 29
I. Gathings  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 352 1
I. Gathings 1 1 13 0 13
E. Metcalf  84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 149 2
E. Metcalf 1 1 13 0 13
J. Ervin  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 23 0
J. Ervin 1 1 7 0 7
Q. Tolbert  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 0
Q. Tolbert 1 0 0 0 0
Y. Ali  89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 229 2
Y. Ali 1 1 0 0 0
D. Bracy  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 38 1
D. Bracy 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Hughes  91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
P. Hughes 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Rankin  7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
7/7 25/25
Z. Rankin 1/1 23 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ulbrich  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 0 0
K. Ulbrich 1 33.0 1 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lane 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 43.0 43 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 8.5 68 0
J. Lane 1 43.0 43 1
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Hardison  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 5 0 0 47.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.1% 1764 9 7 114.4
G. Hardison 1/3 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hankins  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 479 2
D. Hankins 3 13 0 8
R. Awatt  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 490 2
R. Awatt 1 3 0 3
G. Hardison  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 80 1
G. Hardison 2 -25 0 -8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Thompson  45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 99 2
T. Thompson 2 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Wallerstedt  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Wallerstedt 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sloan  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 30.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
J. Sloan 2 30.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Bellon  21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 19 0
M. Bellon 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MTSU 25 2:46 8 68 FG
10:27 UTEP 50 2:10 6 15 Punt
5:21 MTSU 31 0:00 1 30
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 UTEP 23 1:47 3 -20 Punt
8:17 UTEP 2 2:28 5 16 Punt BLK

MTSU
Blue Raiders

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 31
(4:22 - 1st) J.Ervin rushed to TEP 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 31.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39
(5:21 - 1st) J.Ervin rushed to TEP 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 31.

UTEP
Miners
 - Blocked Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - UTEP 18
(5:49 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 21 yards to TEP 39 Center-TEP. MTS blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTEP 18
(5:51 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 15
(6:14 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 18.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 15
(7:02 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 15.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 7
(7:35 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 15.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 2
(8:17 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 7.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 35
(8:26 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 33 yards to TEP 2 Center-MTS. Downed by MTS.
No Gain
3 & 8 - MTSU 35
(8:30 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.Bracy.
Sack
2 & 7 - MTSU 34
(8:51 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at TEP 35 for -1 yards (C.Wallerstedt)
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37
(9:38 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to TEP 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 34.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 50
(9:56 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to TEP 50. Catch made by E.Metcalf at TEP 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 37.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 50
(10:03 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 50
(10:27 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to TEP 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 50.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (3 plays, -20 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 29 - UTEP 4
(10:48 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 39 yards to TEP 43 Center-TEP. J.Lane returned punt from the TEP 43. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
Sack
3 & 13 - UTEP 20
(11:21 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 3 for -17 yards (MTS)
Sack
2 & 5 - UTEP 28
(6:14 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for TEP. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 20 for -8 yards (P.Hughes) PENALTY on TEP-G.Hardison Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 23
(12:08 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by T.Thompson at TEP 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 28.
Kickoff
(12:14 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 to the TEP 3. M.Bellon returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at TEP 23.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 68 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - MTSU 13
(12:30 - 1st) Z.Rankin 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
No Gain
3 & Goal - MTSU 7
(13:03 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to TEP 7. Catch made by Y.Ali at TEP 7. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 7.
No Gain
2 & Goal - MTSU 7
(13:05 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 12
(13:18 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to TEP 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 7.
Penalty
2 & 3 - MTSU 24
(13:34 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali. PENALTY on TEP-I.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 31
(14:03 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to TEP 31. Catch made by J.Ervin at TEP 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 24.
+29 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 40
(14:14 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 40. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 40. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 31.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38
(14:42 - 1st) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 40.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 38.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
