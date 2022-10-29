Drive Chart
|
|
|MTSU
|UTEP
MTSU
0 Pass
3 Rush
30 YDS
0:00 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 UTEP 31
4:22
J.Ervin rushed to TEP 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 31.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 UTEP 39
5:21
J.Ervin rushed to TEP 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 31.
UTEP
0 Pass
15 Rush
16 YDS
2:28 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 UTEP 18
5:49
J.Sloan punts 21 yards to TEP 39 Center-TEP. MTS blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3RD & 7 UTEP 18
5:51
G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
+3 YD
2ND & 10 UTEP 15
6:14
R.Awatt rushed to TEP 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 18.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UTEP 15
7:02
D.Hankins rushed to TEP 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 15.
+8 YD
2ND & 5 UTEP 7
7:35
D.Hankins rushed to TEP 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 15.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 UTEP 2
8:17
D.Hankins rushed to TEP 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 7.
MTSU
1 Pass
3 Rush
15 YDS
2:10 POS
Punt
4TH & 8 UTEP 35
8:26
K.Ulbrich punts 33 yards to TEP 2 Center-MTS. Downed by MTS.
No Gain
3RD & 8 UTEP 35
8:30
C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.Bracy.
Touchdown 10:48
J.Sloan punts 39 yards to TEP 43 Center-TEP. J.Lane returned punt from the TEP 43. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
3
plays
-14
yds
1:46
pos
9
0
Field Goal 12:30
Z.Rankin 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
8
plays
56
yds
2:46
pos
3
0
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|1
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|3
|0
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|79
|-4
|Total Plays
|15
|9
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|-0.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|17
|-9
|Rush Attempts
|7
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|-1.5
|Yards Passing
|62
|5
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|1-3
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|-4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|2-12
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-33.0
|3-20.0
|Return Yards
|43
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-43
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|62
|PASS YDS
|5
|
|
|17
|RUSH YDS
|-9
|
|
|79
|TOTAL YDS
|-4
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|5/8
|62
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ervin 21 RB
|J. Ervin
|3
|10
|0
|8
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
I. Gathings 2 WR
|I. Gathings
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
E. Metcalf 84 WR
|E. Metcalf
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Ervin 21 RB
|J. Ervin
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Q. Tolbert 5 WR
|Q. Tolbert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Hughes 91 LB
|P. Hughes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|1/1
|23
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|1
|33.0
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|1
|43.0
|43
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|1/3
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|2
|-25
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Wallerstedt 30 LB
|C. Wallerstedt
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|2
|30.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(4:22 - 1st) J.Ervin rushed to TEP 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(5:21 - 1st) J.Ervin rushed to TEP 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTEP 18(5:49 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 21 yards to TEP 39 Center-TEP. MTS blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTEP 18(5:51 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 15(6:14 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 15(7:02 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 15.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 7(7:35 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 2(8:17 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 7.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 35(8:26 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 33 yards to TEP 2 Center-MTS. Downed by MTS.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MTSU 35(8:30 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.Bracy.
|Sack
2 & 7 - MTSU 34(8:51 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at TEP 35 for -1 yards (C.Wallerstedt)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(9:38 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to TEP 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 34.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 50(9:56 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to TEP 50. Catch made by E.Metcalf at TEP 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 50(10:03 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 50(10:27 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to TEP 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 29 - UTEP 4(10:48 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 39 yards to TEP 43 Center-TEP. J.Lane returned punt from the TEP 43. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 13 - UTEP 20(11:21 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 3 for -17 yards (MTS)
|Sack
2 & 5 - UTEP 28(6:14 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for TEP. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 20 for -8 yards (P.Hughes) PENALTY on TEP-G.Hardison Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 23(12:08 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by T.Thompson at TEP 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 28.
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 to the TEP 3. M.Bellon returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at TEP 23.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MTSU 13(12:30 - 1st) Z.Rankin 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MTSU 7(13:03 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to TEP 7. Catch made by Y.Ali at TEP 7. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MTSU 7(13:05 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 12(13:18 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to TEP 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 7.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - MTSU 24(13:34 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali. PENALTY on TEP-I.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(14:03 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to TEP 31. Catch made by J.Ervin at TEP 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 24.
|+29 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 40(14:14 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 40. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 40. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(14:42 - 1st) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 38.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
