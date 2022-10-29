Drive Chart
NEVADA
SJST

Key Players
B. Casteel 4 WR
149 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
272 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -12 RuYds, RuTD
SJST
3 Pass
15 Rush
46 YDS
5:10 POS
Penalty
3RD & 21 NEVADA 29
13:29
S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis. PENALTY on SJS-N.Shelton Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
2ND & 17 SJST 25
14:29
S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 29 for -4 yards (V.Fehoko)
Sack
1ST & 10 SJST 18
14:43
S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 25 for -7 yards (A.Matau)
No Good
4TH & 20 SJST 35
15:00
M.Killam yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem. PENALTY on SJS-S.Toia Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
3RD & 13 SJST 21
0:03
S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 28 for -7 yards (B.Parham)
+7 YD
2ND & 20 SJST 28
0:51
T.Taua rushed to SJS 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; A.Matau at SJS 21.
No Gain
2ND & 10 SJST 18
1:12
W.Kommer rushed to SJS 8 for yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 8. PENALTY on NEV-J.Capra Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1ST & 10 SJST 18
1:44
T.Taua rushed to SJS 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; V.Fehoko at SJS 18.
+20 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 38
2:09
S.Illingworth pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by D.Campbell at SJS 38. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at SJS 18.
+26 YD
1ST & 10 NEVADA 36
2:35
S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 36. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 36. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at SJS 38.
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 3:32
T.Schive extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 3:32
C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 14. Catch made by S.Garrett at NEV 14. Gain of 14 yards. S.Garrett for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
72
yds
5:02
pos
21
20
Point After TD 9:55
T.Schive extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 9:55
C.Cordeiro rushed to NEV End Zone for 2 yards. C.Cordeiro for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
48
yds
3:03
pos
21
13
Point After TD 12:58
M.Killam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 12:58
S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 47. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 47. Gain of 53 yards. B.Casteel for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
65
yds
2:02
pos
20
7
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 8:26
M.Killam extra point is good. PENALTY on SJS-J.Kakiva Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 8:26
T.Taua rushed to SJS End Zone for 23 yards. T.Taua for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
80
yds
4:03
pos
13
7
Point After TD 14:55
T.Schive extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 14:55
C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 10. Catch made by D.Mazotti at NEV 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Mazotti for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
58
yds
5:21
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:16
M.Killam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:16
T.Taua rushed to SJS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Taua for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
21
yds
3:22
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 19
Rushing 5 0
Passing 9 15
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 8-15 4-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-3
Total Net Yards 267 267
Total Plays 56 55
Avg Gain 4.8 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 44 -5
Rush Attempts 29 19
Avg Rush Yards 1.5 -0.3
Yards Passing 223 272
Comp. - Att. 18-27 25-36
Yards Per Pass 5.8 5.9
Penalties - Yards 8-92 6-64
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-34.8 3-45.7
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nevada 2-6 777021
San Jose State 4-2 0714021
CEFCU Stadium San Jose, CA
 223 PASS YDS 272
44 RUSH YDS -5
267 TOTAL YDS 267
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Illingworth  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 223 1 0 148.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.6% 415 1 2 101.4
S. Illingworth 18/27 223 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua  35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 70 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 496 7
T. Taua 20 70 2 23
W. Kommer  32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
W. Kommer 1 1 0 1
S. Illingworth  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -38 0
S. Illingworth 8 -27 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Casteel  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 149 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 248 1
B. Casteel 8 7 149 1 53
D. Campbell  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 8 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 168 0
D. Campbell 10 8 79 0 20
W. Kommer  32 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
W. Kommer 1 0 0 0 0
J. Munro  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 101 0
J. Munro 1 0 0 0 0
S. Curtis  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 129 1
S. Curtis 3 1 -2 0 -2
T. Taua  35 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 258 1
T. Taua 3 2 -3 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Sanders  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0
B. Sanders 6-0 0.0 0
N. Mateialona  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Mateialona 5-0 0.0 0
D. Watts  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
D. Watts 4-1 1.0 0
J. Dedman  15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Dedman 4-1 0.0 0
I. Essissima  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
I. Essissima 3-0 0.0 0
D. Peterson  0 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Peterson 3-0 0.0 0
W. Green  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
W. Green 2-0 2.0 0
T. Mack  10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Mack 2-2 0.0 0
E. Johnson  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Walker  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
M. Walker 1-1 1.0 0
J. Hansen  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hansen 1-1 0.0 0
K. Meier  35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Meier 1-0 0.0 0
D. Blackwell  25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Blackwell 0-1 0.0 0
Z. Lewis  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Lewis 0-1 0.0 0
T. Williams  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Williams 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Killam  18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/5 6/7
M. Killam 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Webster  49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 34.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 0 0
H. Webster 5 34.8 1 37
M. Freem  48 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 0 0
M. Freem 1 35.0 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders  20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
B. Sanders 2 16.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cordeiro  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 272 2 0 151.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 1610 7 1 132.1
C. Cordeiro 25/36 272 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Robinson  32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 343 5
K. Robinson 6 10 0 6
S. Garrett  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 24 0
S. Garrett 2 -1 0 0
C. Cordeiro  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 173 6
C. Cordeiro 10 -12 1 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Lockhart  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 5 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 298 0
J. Lockhart 10 5 79 0 26
E. Cooks  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 542 3
E. Cooks 8 6 61 0 17
J. Braddock  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 167 0
J. Braddock 5 5 52 0 24
D. Mazotti  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 142 1
D. Mazotti 5 3 28 1 13
K. Robinson  32 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 64 0
K. Robinson 3 3 19 0 9
S. Garrett  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 66 0
S. Garrett 1 1 14 1 14
S. Olson  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 60 1
S. Olson 3 1 13 0 13
N. Nash  16 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
N. Nash 1 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Fehoko  42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 2.0
V. Fehoko 5-5 2.0 0
B. Parham  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 1.0
B. Parham 4-6 1.0 0
T. Jenkins  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jenkins 3-2 0.0 0
S. Toia  78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Toia 3-1 0.0 0
C. Williams  1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
K. Harmon  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Harmon 2-1 0.0 0
C. Hall  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Hall 2-1 2.0 0
K. Reed  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Reed 2-0 0.0 0
A. Matau  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 1.0
A. Matau 2-6 1.0 0
J. Pollard  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Pollard 1-0 0.0 0
D. Leonard  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Leonard 1-0 0.0 0
M. Dansby  25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dansby 1-0 0.0 0
E. Wood  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Wood 1-0 0.0 0
N. Wright  4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Wright 1-1 0.0 0
R. Tolefree  16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Tolefree 1-0 0.0 0
M. Sanders  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Sanders 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Schive  49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/14 17/18
T. Schive 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Weir  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 0 0
A. Weir 2 47.0 1 57
T. Benham  28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
T. Benham 1 43.0 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Garrett  24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
S. Garrett 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 NEVADA 31 2:27 6 14 Punt
8:38 SJST 21 3:22 7 21 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 NEVADA 20 1:25 3 -4 Punt
12:29 NEVADA 20 4:03 10 95 TD
5:44 NEVADA 14 2:36 6 16 Punt
1:17 NEVADA 20 1:02 7 18 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 35 2:02 5 65 TD
9:55 NEVADA 35 1:21 3 1 Punt
3:32 NEVADA 25 5:10 9 60
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 25 1:53 7 44 Downs
10:40 SJST 18 2:02 5 3 Fumble
5:16 SJST 17 5:21 12 83 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 NEVADA 46 1:01 3 3 Punt
8:26 SJST 25 2:42 5 24 Punt
3:08 SJST 31 1:51 3 12 Punt
0:15 SJST 30 0:15 1 -2 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 SJST 25 3:03 7 75 TD
8:34 SJST 28 5:02 12 72 TD

NEV
Wolf Pack

Result Play
Penalty
3 & 21 - NEVADA 29
(13:29 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis. PENALTY on SJS-N.Shelton Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
2 & 17 - NEVADA 25
(14:29 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 29 for -4 yards (V.Fehoko)
Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18
(14:43 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 25 for -7 yards (A.Matau)
No Good
4 & 20 - NEVADA 35
(15:00 - 4th) M.Killam yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem. PENALTY on SJS-S.Toia Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
3 & 13 - NEVADA 21
(0:03 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 28 for -7 yards (B.Parham)
+7 YD
2 & 20 - NEVADA 28
(0:51 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to SJS 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; A.Matau at SJS 21.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 18
(1:12 - 3rd) W.Kommer rushed to SJS 8 for yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 8. PENALTY on NEV-J.Capra Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18
(1:44 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to SJS 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; V.Fehoko at SJS 18.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38
(2:09 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by D.Campbell at SJS 38. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at SJS 18.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(2:35 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 36. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 36. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at SJS 38.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - NEVADA 34
(3:04 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; K.Harmon at NEV 36.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(3:32 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SJS at NEV 34.
Kickoff
(3:32 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 72 yards, 5:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:32 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
+14 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 14
(3:40 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 14. Catch made by S.Garrett at NEV 14. Gain of 14 yards. S.Garrett for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 16
(4:20 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 16. Catch made by J.Braddock at NEV 16. Gain of 2 yards. J.Braddock FUMBLES forced by N.Mateialona. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-J.Braddock at NEV 14. Tackled by J.Dedman at NEV 14.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 23
(4:52 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 23. Catch made by J.Braddock at NEV 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 16.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27
(5:29 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to NEV 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 23.
+17 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 44
(6:08 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by E.Cooks at NEV 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 27.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 49
(6:43 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 49. Catch made by D.Mazotti at NEV 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at NEV 44.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - SJST 43
(7:15 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at NEV 49.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 40
(7:57 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at SJS 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 40
(8:02 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 28
(8:26 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 28. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at SJS 40.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 28
(8:31 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 28
(8:34 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 36
(8:39 - 3rd) H.Webster punts 36 yards to SJS 28 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
No Gain
3 & 9 - NEVADA 36
(8:51 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 37
(9:24 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 37. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 37. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at NEV 36.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(9:50 - 3rd) S.Illingworth rushed to NEV 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Tolefree at NEV 37.
Kickoff
(9:55 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 42 yards from SJS 35 to the NEV 23. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Jenkins; C.Williams at NEV 35.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:55 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 2
(9:58 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to NEV End Zone for 2 yards. C.Cordeiro for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 14
(10:06 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart. PENALTY on NEV-J.Dedman Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27
(10:31 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 27. Catch made by E.Cooks at NEV 27. Gain of 13 yards. E.Cooks ran out of bounds.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 44
(10:53 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by K.Robinson at NEV 44. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Sanders at NEV 42. PENALTY on NEV-T.Witte Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 45
(11:21 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Watts; Z.Lewis at NEV 44.
+13 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 32
(11:49 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 32. Catch made by S.Olson at SJS 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at SJS 45.
No Gain
2 & 3 - SJST 32
(12:32 - 3rd) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Mack; M.Walker at SJS 32.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(12:58 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at SJS 32.
Kickoff
(12:58 - 3rd) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 65 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:58 - 3rd) M.Killam extra point is good.
+53 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 47
(13:06 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 47. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 47. Gain of 53 yards. B.Casteel for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(13:36 - 3rd) W.Kommer rushed to NEV 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at NEV 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(14:06 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; V.Fehoko at NEV 46.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 39
(14:25 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 39. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; T.Jenkins at NEV 46.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at NEV 39.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 56 yards from SJS 35 to the NEV 9. Out of bounds.

SJSU
Spartans
 - End of Half (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30
(0:15 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro kneels at the SJS 28.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - NEVADA 38
(0:26 - 2nd) H.Webster punts 32 yards to SJS 30 Center-N.Barcelos. Downed by N.Barcelos.
-1 YD
3 & 17 - NEVADA 39
(0:36 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at NEV 38.
No Gain
2 & 17 - NEVADA 39
(0:36 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(0:41 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 39 for -7 yards (V.Fehoko)
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(0:51 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 31. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 31. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jenkins at NEV 46.
+13 YD
3 & 12 - NEVADA 18
(1:00 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 31 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; T.Jenkins at NEV 31.
+7 YD
2 & 19 - NEVADA 11
(1:08 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 11. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 11. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dansby at NEV 18.
+1 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 10
(1:13 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at NEV 11.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(1:17 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis. PENALTY on NEV-G.Starck Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 12 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 43
(1:24 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 57 yards to NEV End Zone Center-A.Gonneville. Touchback.
+13 YD
3 & 16 - SJST 30
(1:59 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 30. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NEV at SJS 43.
+8 YD
2 & 24 - SJST 22
(2:37 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 22. Catch made by K.Robinson at SJS 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at SJS 30.
Sack
1 & 15 - SJST 31
(3:08 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 22 for -9 yards (M.Walker)

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 36
(3:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on SJS-S.Olson False Start 5 yards accepted.
Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 30
(3:14 - 2nd) H.Webster punts 34 yards to SJS 36 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 30
(3:17 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for W.Kommer.
No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 30
(3:21 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for NEV.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(3:53 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sanders; B.Parham at NEV 30.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 22
(4:24 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Wright; B.Parham at NEV 26.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 17
(5:10 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 17. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Matau at NEV 22.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14
(5:44 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wright at NEV 17.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - SJST 49
(5:46 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 37 yards to NEV 14 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by B.Sanders.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 44
(6:24 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 44. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman; D.Blackwell at SJS 49.
+6 YD
2 & 16 - SJST 38
(7:05 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by N.Nash at SJS 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at SJS 44.
Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 44
(7:46 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 38 for -6 yards (W.Green)
+24 YD
2 & 15 - SJST 20
(8:20 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 20. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 20. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Sanders at SJS 44.
No Gain
1 & 15 - SJST 20
(8:25 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(8:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on SJS-J.Canaan False Start 5 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(8:26 - 2nd) M.Killam kicks 50 yards from NEV 50 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 95 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:26 - 2nd) M.Killam extra point is good. PENALTY on SJS-J.Kakiva Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+23 YD
3 & 15 - NEVADA 23
(8:34 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to SJS End Zone for 23 yards. T.Taua for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Sack
2 & 10 - NEVADA 18
(9:20 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 23 for -5 yards (C.Hall)
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18
(9:25 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(9:58 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by B.Casteel at SJS 46. Gain of 28 yards. B.Casteel ran out of bounds.
+14 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 25
(10:07 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at NEV 39. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 24
(10:43 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at NEV 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24
(10:52 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39
(10:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEV-I.World Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+14 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 25
(11:18 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at NEV 39.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 24
(11:53 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Toia; C.Hall at NEV 25.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(12:29 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at NEV 24.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - SJST 43
(12:37 - 2nd) T.Benham punts 43 yards to NEV End Zone Center-A.Gonneville. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 7 - SJST 43
(12:43 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for D.Mazotti. PENALTY on SJS-J.McNorton Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
No Gain
2 & 7 - SJST 43
(12:50 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 46
(13:30 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to NEV 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at NEV 43.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - NEVADA 16
(13:37 - 2nd) H.Webster punts 35 yards to SJS 49 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by I.Hamilton. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted.
-2 YD
3 & 12 - NEVADA 18
(14:09 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 18. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at NEV 16.
No Gain
2 & 12 - NEVADA 18
(14:18 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(14:51 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 20. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at NEV 18.
Kickoff
(14:55 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the NEV End Zone. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Jenkins at NEV 20.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 83 yards, 5:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:55 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
+10 YD
4 & 2 - SJST 10
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 10. Catch made by D.Mazotti at NEV 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Mazotti for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - SJST 15
(0:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to NEV 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at NEV 10.
+9 YD
2 & 16 - SJST 24
(1:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 24. Catch made by K.Robinson at NEV 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at NEV 15.
Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 18
(1:36 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at NEV 24 for -6 yards (W.Green)
Penalty
2 & 10 - SJST 28
(15:00 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on NEV-I.Essissima Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 28
(1:48 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for D.Mazotti.
+7 YD
4 & 4 - SJST 35
(2:27 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 35. Catch made by J.Braddock at NEV 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 28.
+10 YD
3 & 14 - SJST 45
(3:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to NEV 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at NEV 35.
No Gain
2 & 14 - SJST 45
(3:16 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 41
(3:50 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to NEV 45 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at NEV 45.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 44
(3:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on NEV-I.Essissima Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+25 YD
3 & 8 - SJST 19
(4:31 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 19. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at SJS 44.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 17
(5:05 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 17. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at SJS 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 17
(5:10 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
Kickoff
(5:16 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 64 yards from NEV 35 to the SJS 1. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Weynand; A.Seiuli at SJS 17.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 21 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:16 - 1st) M.Killam extra point is good.
+1 YD
4 & Goal - NEVADA 1
(5:25 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to SJS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Taua for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 2
(6:03 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to SJS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at SJS 1.
+7 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 9
(6:47 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to SJS 9. Catch made by D.Campbell at SJS 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon at SJS 2.
No Gain
1 & Goal - NEVADA 9
(6:52 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 13
(7:27 - 1st) S.Illingworth rushed to SJS 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Wood at SJS 9.
+10 YD
2 & 12 - NEVADA 23
(8:07 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to SJS 23. Catch made by D.Campbell at SJS 23. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Harmon at SJS 13.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(8:38 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to SJS 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; V.Fehoko at SJS 23.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Fumble (5 plays, 3 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Sack
3 & 12 - SJST 30
(8:46 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 21 for -9 yards (NEV) C.Cordeiro FUMBLES forced by D.Peterson. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-D.Peterson at SJS 21. Tackled by SJS at SJS 21.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 31
(9:21 - 1st) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; J.Hansen at SJS 30.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 32
(9:40 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 31 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Mack at SJS 31.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 19
(10:10 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NEV at SJS 32.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 18
(10:40 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at SJS 19.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 45
(10:48 - 1st) H.Webster punts 37 yards to SJS 18 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
Sack
3 & 6 - NEVADA 48
(11:21 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 45 for -3 yards (C.Hall)
-2 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 50
(12:00 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at NEV 48.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44
(12:26 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at NEV 50.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 37
(12:40 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 37. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko; B.Parham at NEV 44.
No Gain
2 & 4 - NEVADA 37
(12:50 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(13:07 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; V.Fehoko at NEV 37.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Downs (7 plays, 44 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Sack
4 & 4 - SJST 29
(13:14 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at NEV 31 for -2 yards (D.Watts)
No Gain
3 & 4 - SJST 29
(13:21 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 35
(13:55 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to NEV 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; T.Mack at NEV 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 35
(14:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 39
(14:16 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 39. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 39. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at NEV 35. PENALTY on NEV-J.Dedman Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 26
(14:35 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 26. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at SJS 39.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(15:00 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at SJS 26.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
