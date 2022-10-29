Drive Chart
|
|
|NEVADA
|SJST
Key Players
|
B. Casteel
4 WR
149 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs
|
C. Cordeiro
2 QB
272 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -12 RuYds, RuTD
SJST
3 Pass
15 Rush
46 YDS
5:10 POS
Penalty
3RD & 21 NEVADA 29
13:29
S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis. PENALTY on SJS-N.Shelton Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
2ND & 17 SJST 25
14:29
S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 29 for -4 yards (V.Fehoko)
Sack
1ST & 10 SJST 18
14:43
S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 25 for -7 yards (A.Matau)
No Good
4TH & 20 SJST 35
15:00
M.Killam yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem. PENALTY on SJS-S.Toia Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
3RD & 13 SJST 21
0:03
S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 28 for -7 yards (B.Parham)
+7 YD
2ND & 20 SJST 28
0:51
T.Taua rushed to SJS 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; A.Matau at SJS 21.
No Gain
2ND & 10 SJST 18
1:12
W.Kommer rushed to SJS 8 for yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 8. PENALTY on NEV-J.Capra Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1ST & 10 SJST 18
1:44
T.Taua rushed to SJS 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; V.Fehoko at SJS 18.
+20 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 38
2:09
S.Illingworth pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by D.Campbell at SJS 38. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at SJS 18.
+26 YD
1ST & 10 NEVADA 36
2:35
S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 36. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 36. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at SJS 38.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 3:32
C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 14. Catch made by S.Garrett at NEV 14. Gain of 14 yards. S.Garrett for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
72
yds
5:02
pos
21
20
Touchdown 9:55
C.Cordeiro rushed to NEV End Zone for 2 yards. C.Cordeiro for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
48
yds
3:03
pos
21
13
Touchdown 12:58
S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 47. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 47. Gain of 53 yards. B.Casteel for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
65
yds
2:02
pos
20
7
Point After TD 8:26
M.Killam extra point is good. PENALTY on SJS-J.Kakiva Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 8:26
T.Taua rushed to SJS End Zone for 23 yards. T.Taua for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
80
yds
4:03
pos
13
7
Touchdown 14:55
C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 10. Catch made by D.Mazotti at NEV 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Mazotti for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
58
yds
5:21
pos
7
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|19
|Rushing
|5
|0
|Passing
|9
|15
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|267
|267
|Total Plays
|56
|55
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|-5
|Rush Attempts
|29
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|-0.3
|Yards Passing
|223
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|25-36
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|8-92
|6-64
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.8
|3-45.7
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|223
|PASS YDS
|272
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|-5
|
|
|267
|TOTAL YDS
|267
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Illingworth 1 QB
|S. Illingworth
|18/27
|223
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|20
|70
|2
|23
|
W. Kommer 32 RB
|W. Kommer
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Illingworth 1 QB
|S. Illingworth
|8
|-27
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Casteel 4 WR
|B. Casteel
|8
|7
|149
|1
|53
|
D. Campbell 5 WR
|D. Campbell
|10
|8
|79
|0
|20
|
W. Kommer 32 RB
|W. Kommer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Munro 87 TE
|J. Munro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Curtis 18 WR
|S. Curtis
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|3
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mateialona 36 LB
|N. Mateialona
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watts 32 LB
|D. Watts
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dedman 15 DB
|J. Dedman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Essissima 2 CB
|I. Essissima
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 0 DT
|D. Peterson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Green 99 DT
|W. Green
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Mack 10 DB
|T. Mack
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 11 LB
|M. Walker
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 91 DL
|J. Hansen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meier 35 DB
|K. Meier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Blackwell 25 CB
|D. Blackwell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Lewis 14 CB
|Z. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Killam 18 K
|M. Killam
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Webster 49 P
|H. Webster
|5
|34.8
|1
|37
|
M. Freem 48 K
|M. Freem
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|2
|16.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|25/36
|272
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|6
|10
|0
|6
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|10
|-12
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|10
|5
|79
|0
|26
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|8
|6
|61
|0
|17
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|5
|5
|52
|0
|24
|
D. Mazotti 81 TE
|D. Mazotti
|5
|3
|28
|1
|13
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|3
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
S. Olson 88 TE
|S. Olson
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Fehoko 42 DL
|V. Fehoko
|5-5
|2.0
|0
|
B. Parham 6 LB
|B. Parham
|4-6
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toia 78 DL
|S. Toia
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 1 DB
|C. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
K. Reed 7 CB
|K. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Matau 8 LB
|A. Matau
|2-6
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pollard 10 LB
|J. Pollard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leonard 2 LB
|D. Leonard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dansby 25 DB
|M. Dansby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wood 14 LB
|E. Wood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 4 DL
|N. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Tolefree 16 LB
|R. Tolefree
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 99 DL
|M. Sanders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
3 & 21 - NEVADA 29(13:29 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis. PENALTY on SJS-N.Shelton Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 17 - NEVADA 25(14:29 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 29 for -4 yards (V.Fehoko)
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(14:43 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 25 for -7 yards (A.Matau)
|No Good
4 & 20 - NEVADA 35(15:00 - 4th) M.Killam yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem. PENALTY on SJS-S.Toia Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 13 - NEVADA 21(0:03 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 28 for -7 yards (B.Parham)
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - NEVADA 28(0:51 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to SJS 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; A.Matau at SJS 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 18(1:12 - 3rd) W.Kommer rushed to SJS 8 for yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 8. PENALTY on NEV-J.Capra Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(1:44 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to SJS 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; V.Fehoko at SJS 18.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(2:09 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by D.Campbell at SJS 38. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at SJS 18.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(2:35 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 36. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 36. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at SJS 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NEVADA 34(3:04 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; K.Harmon at NEV 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(3:32 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SJS at NEV 34.
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:32 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 14(3:40 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 14. Catch made by S.Garrett at NEV 14. Gain of 14 yards. S.Garrett for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 16(4:20 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 16. Catch made by J.Braddock at NEV 16. Gain of 2 yards. J.Braddock FUMBLES forced by N.Mateialona. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-J.Braddock at NEV 14. Tackled by J.Dedman at NEV 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 23(4:52 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 23. Catch made by J.Braddock at NEV 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27(5:29 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to NEV 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 23.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 44(6:08 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by E.Cooks at NEV 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 49(6:43 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 49. Catch made by D.Mazotti at NEV 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at NEV 44.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - SJST 43(7:15 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at NEV 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 40(7:57 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at SJS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 40(8:02 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 28(8:26 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 28. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at SJS 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 28(8:31 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 28(8:34 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 36(8:39 - 3rd) H.Webster punts 36 yards to SJS 28 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NEVADA 36(8:51 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 37(9:24 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 37. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 37. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at NEV 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(9:50 - 3rd) S.Illingworth rushed to NEV 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Tolefree at NEV 37.
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 42 yards from SJS 35 to the NEV 23. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Jenkins; C.Williams at NEV 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 2(9:58 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to NEV End Zone for 2 yards. C.Cordeiro for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 14(10:06 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart. PENALTY on NEV-J.Dedman Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27(10:31 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 27. Catch made by E.Cooks at NEV 27. Gain of 13 yards. E.Cooks ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 44(10:53 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by K.Robinson at NEV 44. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Sanders at NEV 42. PENALTY on NEV-T.Witte Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 45(11:21 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Watts; Z.Lewis at NEV 44.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 32(11:49 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 32. Catch made by S.Olson at SJS 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at SJS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SJST 32(12:32 - 3rd) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Mack; M.Walker at SJS 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(12:58 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at SJS 32.
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 3rd) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:58 - 3rd) M.Killam extra point is good.
|+53 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 47(13:06 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 47. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 47. Gain of 53 yards. B.Casteel for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 46(13:36 - 3rd) W.Kommer rushed to NEV 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at NEV 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(14:06 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; V.Fehoko at NEV 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 39(14:25 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 39. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; T.Jenkins at NEV 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(15:00 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at NEV 39.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 56 yards from SJS 35 to the NEV 9. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - NEVADA 38(0:26 - 2nd) H.Webster punts 32 yards to SJS 30 Center-N.Barcelos. Downed by N.Barcelos.
|-1 YD
3 & 17 - NEVADA 39(0:36 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at NEV 38.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - NEVADA 39(0:36 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(0:41 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 39 for -7 yards (V.Fehoko)
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(0:51 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 31. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 31. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jenkins at NEV 46.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - NEVADA 18(1:00 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 31 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; T.Jenkins at NEV 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - NEVADA 11(1:08 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 11. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 11. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dansby at NEV 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 10(1:13 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at NEV 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(1:17 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis. PENALTY on NEV-G.Starck Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 43(1:24 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 57 yards to NEV End Zone Center-A.Gonneville. Touchback.
|+13 YD
3 & 16 - SJST 30(1:59 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 30. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NEV at SJS 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 24 - SJST 22(2:37 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 22. Catch made by K.Robinson at SJS 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at SJS 30.
|Sack
1 & 15 - SJST 31(3:08 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 22 for -9 yards (M.Walker)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 36(3:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on SJS-S.Olson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 30(3:14 - 2nd) H.Webster punts 34 yards to SJS 36 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 30(3:17 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for W.Kommer.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 30(3:21 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for NEV.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(3:53 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sanders; B.Parham at NEV 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 22(4:24 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Wright; B.Parham at NEV 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 17(5:10 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 17. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Matau at NEV 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(5:44 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wright at NEV 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - SJST 49(5:46 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 37 yards to NEV 14 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by B.Sanders.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 44(6:24 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 44. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman; D.Blackwell at SJS 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - SJST 38(7:05 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by N.Nash at SJS 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at SJS 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 44(7:46 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 38 for -6 yards (W.Green)
|+24 YD
2 & 15 - SJST 20(8:20 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 20. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 20. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Sanders at SJS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SJST 20(8:25 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 25(8:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on SJS-J.Canaan False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 2nd) M.Killam kicks 50 yards from NEV 50 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:26 - 2nd) M.Killam extra point is good. PENALTY on SJS-J.Kakiva Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+23 YD
3 & 15 - NEVADA 23(8:34 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to SJS End Zone for 23 yards. T.Taua for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NEVADA 18(9:20 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 23 for -5 yards (C.Hall)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(9:25 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(9:58 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by B.Casteel at SJS 46. Gain of 28 yards. B.Casteel ran out of bounds.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 25(10:07 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at NEV 39. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 24(10:43 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at NEV 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24(10:52 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39(10:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEV-I.World Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 25(11:18 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at NEV 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 24(11:53 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Toia; C.Hall at NEV 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(12:29 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at NEV 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - SJST 43(12:37 - 2nd) T.Benham punts 43 yards to NEV End Zone Center-A.Gonneville. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SJST 43(12:43 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for D.Mazotti. PENALTY on SJS-J.McNorton Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SJST 43(12:50 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 46(13:30 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to NEV 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at NEV 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - NEVADA 16(13:37 - 2nd) H.Webster punts 35 yards to SJS 49 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by I.Hamilton. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - NEVADA 18(14:09 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 18. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at NEV 16.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NEVADA 18(14:18 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(14:51 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 20. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at NEV 18.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the NEV End Zone. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Jenkins at NEV 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|+10 YD
4 & 2 - SJST 10(15:00 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 10. Catch made by D.Mazotti at NEV 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Mazotti for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - SJST 15(0:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to NEV 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at NEV 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 16 - SJST 24(1:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 24. Catch made by K.Robinson at NEV 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at NEV 15.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 18(1:36 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at NEV 24 for -6 yards (W.Green)
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SJST 28(15:00 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on NEV-I.Essissima Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 28(1:48 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for D.Mazotti.
|+7 YD
4 & 4 - SJST 35(2:27 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 35. Catch made by J.Braddock at NEV 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 28.
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - SJST 45(3:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to NEV 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at NEV 35.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - SJST 45(3:16 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 41(3:50 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to NEV 45 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at NEV 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 44(3:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on NEV-I.Essissima Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
3 & 8 - SJST 19(4:31 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 19. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at SJS 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 17(5:05 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 17. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at SJS 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 17(5:10 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 64 yards from NEV 35 to the SJS 1. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Weynand; A.Seiuli at SJS 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 1st) M.Killam extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - NEVADA 1(5:25 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to SJS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Taua for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 2(6:03 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to SJS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at SJS 1.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 9(6:47 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to SJS 9. Catch made by D.Campbell at SJS 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon at SJS 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NEVADA 9(6:52 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 13(7:27 - 1st) S.Illingworth rushed to SJS 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Wood at SJS 9.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - NEVADA 23(8:07 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to SJS 23. Catch made by D.Campbell at SJS 23. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Harmon at SJS 13.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(8:38 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to SJS 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; V.Fehoko at SJS 23.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 12 - SJST 30(8:46 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 21 for -9 yards (NEV) C.Cordeiro FUMBLES forced by D.Peterson. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-D.Peterson at SJS 21. Tackled by SJS at SJS 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 31(9:21 - 1st) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; J.Hansen at SJS 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 32(9:40 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 31 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Mack at SJS 31.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 19(10:10 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NEV at SJS 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 18(10:40 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at SJS 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 45(10:48 - 1st) H.Webster punts 37 yards to SJS 18 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
|Sack
3 & 6 - NEVADA 48(11:21 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 45 for -3 yards (C.Hall)
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 50(12:00 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at NEV 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44(12:26 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at NEV 50.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 37(12:40 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 37. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko; B.Parham at NEV 44.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NEVADA 37(12:50 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(13:07 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; V.Fehoko at NEV 37.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
4 & 4 - SJST 29(13:14 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at NEV 31 for -2 yards (D.Watts)
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SJST 29(13:21 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 35(13:55 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to NEV 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; T.Mack at NEV 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 35(14:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 39(14:16 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 39. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 39. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at NEV 35. PENALTY on NEV-J.Dedman Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 26(14:35 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 26. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at SJS 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at SJS 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
