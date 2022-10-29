Drive Chart
NMEXST
UMASS

NMEXST
0 Pass
1 Rush
-1 YDS
0:02 POS
-1 YD
1ST & 10 NMEXST 29
0:01
D.Pavia kneels at the NMS 28.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:02
C.Kolodziey kicks 41 yards from UMASS 35 to the NMS 24. E.Marsh returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 29.
UMASS
4 Pass
7 Rush
36 YDS
1:45 POS
Field Goal
1ST & 10 NMEXST 25
0:02
C.Carson 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
+9 YD
2ND & 5 NMEXST 26
0:15
B.Olson pass complete to NMS 26. Catch made by J.Johnson at NMS 26. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 17.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 NMEXST 31
0:21
B.Olson pass complete to NMS 31. Catch made by J.Johnson at NMS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 26.
+8 YD
3RD & 3 NMEXST 39
0:32
E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 31.
+5 YD
2ND & 8 NMEXST 44
0:41
B.Olson pass complete to NMS 44. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at NMS 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 39.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 NMEXST 46
0:58
K.Adams rushed to NMS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 44.
Punt
4TH & 3 UMASS 49
1:09
C.Kolodziey punts yards to NMS 21 Center-UMASS. Downed by G.Johnson. PENALTY on NMS-M.McLean Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3RD & 3 UMASS 49
1:13
B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:02
C.Carson 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
9
plays
36
yds
1:45
pos
10
13
Point After TD 1:47
E.Albertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 1:47
D.Pavia pass complete to UMASS 39. Catch made by J.Jones at UMASS 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Jones for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
69
yds
00:22
pos
9
10
Field Goal 6:37
E.Albertson 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.
4
plays
18
yds
2:35
pos
3
10
Point After TD 12:54
C.Carson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 12:54
K.Adams rushed to NMS End Zone for 66 yards. K.Adams for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
68
yds
1:14
pos
0
9
1st Quarter
Field Goal 6:35
C.Carson 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS.
5
plays
23
yds
2:41
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 6
Rushing 2 4
Passing 3 1
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 0-8 1-7
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 143 174
Total Plays 32 30
Avg Gain 4.5 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 45 135
Rush Attempts 14 17
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 7.9
Yards Passing 98 39
Comp. - Att. 9-18 8-13
Yards Per Pass 4.6 3.0
Penalties - Yards 8-59 5-40
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-36.8 4-37.8
Return Yards 0 1
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico St. 2-5 010--10
UMass 1-6 310--13
Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium Amherst, MA
 98 PASS YDS 39
45 RUSH YDS 135
143 TOTAL YDS 174
New Mexico St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Pavia  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 69 1 0 221.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.5% 322 0 4 64.6
D. Pavia 2/5 69 1 0
G. Frakes  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 29 0 0 72.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 517 4 6 104.6
G. Frakes 7/13 29 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Frakes  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 107 1
G. Frakes 4 28 0 29
S. Thomas  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 326 3
S. Thomas 3 7 0 5
J. Brady  12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 59 0
J. Brady 1 7 0 7
J. Parker  18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
J. Parker 1 7 0 7
J. Jones  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 217 2
J. Jones 4 5 0 7
A. Watkins  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 84 2
A. Watkins 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Jones  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Jones 2 2 45 1 39
J. Powers  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 204 0
J. Powers 3 1 30 0 30
B. Childress  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 72 0
B. Childress 3 2 20 0 15
T. Whitford  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 1
T. Whitford 2 2 3 0 3
J. Jones III  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Jones III 1 1 2 0 2
C. Bellamy  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 88 0
C. Bellamy 1 0 0 0 0
K. David  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 128 2
K. David 1 0 0 0 0
J. Brady  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 52 0
J. Brady 2 0 0 0 0
J. Parker  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 95 0
J. Parker 1 0 0 0 0
S. Thomas  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
S. Thomas 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Dumas  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Dumas 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Albertson  84 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/4 2/3
E. Albertson 1/1 41 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Carlson  35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 36.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 0 0
J. Carlson 6 36.8 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Brady  12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
J. Brady 3 23.0 32 0
E. Marsh  48 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
E. Marsh 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UMass
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Olson  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 39 0 1 71.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.2% 50 0 2 42.4
B. Olson 8/13 39 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Adams  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 70 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 141 0
K. Adams 3 70 1 66
E. Merriweather  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 240 1
E. Merriweather 14 65 0 16
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson  16 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 19 0
J. Johnson 3 3 19 0 9
G. Johnson III  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 220 0
G. Johnson III 3 1 7 0 7
E. Falayi  10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
E. Falayi 1 1 5 0 5
C. Sullivan-Brown  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 119 1
C. Sullivan-Brown 2 1 5 0 5
O. Dieke  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
O. Dieke 1 1 3 0 3
I. Ross  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
I. Ross 1 1 0 0 0
E. Merriweather  7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
E. Merriweather 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Cushnie  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Cushnie 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Carson  91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/10 9/9
C. Carson 2/2 41 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Kolodziey  95 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 0 0
C. Kolodziey 4 37.8 2 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Desrosiers Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 42.0 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
G. Desrosiers Jr. 1 42.0 42 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Ross 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 9.3 65 0
I. Ross 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEXST 25 1:47 3 2 Punt
10:49 NMEXST 19 1:33 3 -11 Punt
6:35 NMEXST 23 1:59 4 26 Punt
3:11 NMEXST 32 4:03 7 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 NMEXST 13 3:35 6 26 Punt
9:12 UMASS 32 2:35 4 8 FG
4:43 NMEXST 33 0:23 3 0 Punt
2:09 NMEXST 31 0:22 2 69 TD
0:02 NMEXST 27 0:02 1 -1 Half
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 UMASS 37 2:24 3 4 Punt
9:16 NMEXST 42 2:41 5 18 FG
4:36 UMASS 24 1:25 4 21 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 UMASS 17 1:14 4 83 TD
9:19 UMASS 20 0:07 1 0 INT
6:37 UMASS 25 1:54 3 8 Punt
4:20 UMASS 16 2:11 3 14 Punt
1:47 UMASS 42 1:45 9 36 FG

NMST
Aggies
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:02 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 29
(0:01 - 2nd) D.Pavia kneels at the NMS 28.
Kickoff
(0:02 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey kicks 41 yards from UMASS 35 to the NMS 24. E.Marsh returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 29.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 36 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(0:02 - 2nd) C.Carson 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 26
(0:15 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to NMS 26. Catch made by J.Johnson at NMS 26. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 17.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 31
(0:21 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to NMS 31. Catch made by J.Johnson at NMS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 26.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 39
(0:32 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 31.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 44
(0:41 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to NMS 44. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at NMS 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 39.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 46
(0:58 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to NMS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 44.
Punt
4 & 3 - UMASS 49
(1:09 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts yards to NMS 21 Center-UMASS. Downed by G.Johnson. PENALTY on NMS-M.McLean Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 3 - UMASS 49
(1:13 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 45
(1:31 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 49.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 42
(1:39 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 42. Catch made by O.Dieke at UMASS 42. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at UMASS 45.
Kickoff
(1:47 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the UMASS End Zone. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 42.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 69 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:47 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
+39 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(1:53 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to UMASS 39. Catch made by J.Jones at UMASS 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Jones for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 31
(2:09 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 31. Catch made by J.Powers at NMS 31. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 39.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 14 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - UMASS 30
(2:20 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 39 yards to NMS 31 Center-UMASS. Downed by G.Johnson.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - UMASS 23
(3:01 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 23. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 23. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at UMASS 30.
+5 YD
2 & 13 - UMASS 18
(3:40 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 18. Catch made by J.Johnson at UMASS 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 23.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - UMASS 16
(4:20 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 18.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UMASS 21
(4:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMASS-X.Graham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 10 - NMEXST 33
(4:28 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 46 yards to UMASS 21 Center-NMS. Fair catch by I.Ross.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEXST 33
(4:32 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 33
(4:41 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 33
(4:43 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - UMASS 33
(4:52 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 34 yards to NMS 33 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by L.Dixon.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 29
(5:38 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 33.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UMASS 29
(4:46 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 29. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(6:37 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 29.
Kickoff
(6:37 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.

NMST
Aggies
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 2 - NMEXST 31
(6:42 - 2nd) E.Albertson 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.
No Gain
3 & 2 - NMEXST 24
(7:05 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to UMASS 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 24.
+11 YD
2 & 13 - NMEXST 35
(7:51 - 2nd) G.Frakes scrambles to UMASS 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 24.
Penalty
2 & 8 - NMEXST 30
(8:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-NMS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
Penalty
2 & 3 - NMEXST 25
(8:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-S.Pete False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 32
(9:12 - 2nd) J.Parker rushed to UMASS 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 25.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - UMASS 20
(9:19 - 2nd) B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 32. Intercepted by S.Dumas at UMASS 32. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 32.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - NMEXST 39
(9:26 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 40 yards to UMASS 21 Center-NMS. Fair catch by I.Ross.
No Gain
3 & 11 - NMEXST 39
(9:32 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
No Gain
2 & 11 - NMEXST 39
(9:37 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Parker.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40
(10:11 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 39.
Penalty
2 & 5 - NMEXST 30
(10:21 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Powers. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(11:09 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 30.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - NMEXST 22
(11:50 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 25.
+15 YD
1 & 16 - NMEXST 7
(12:15 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 7. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 7. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at NMS 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13
(12:47 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 13 for yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 24. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(12:54 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey kicks 57 yards from UMASS 35 to the NMS 8. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at NMS 40. PENALTY on NMS-T.Gans Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 13 yards accepted.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 83 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:54 - 2nd) C.Carson extra point is good.
+66 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 34
(13:05 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to NMS End Zone for 66 yards. K.Adams for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 34
(13:07 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UMASS 19
(13:32 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 19. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 19. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 19. PENALTY on NMS-L.Crump Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 17
(14:08 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 19.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - NMEXST 45
(14:16 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 38 yards to UMASS 17 Center-NMS. Fair catch by I.Ross.
+5 YD
3 & 13 - NMEXST 40
(14:55 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 40. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 45.
No Gain
2 & 13 - NMEXST 40
(15:00 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 43
(0:27 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 40.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - NMEXST 41
(0:59 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 41. Catch made by J.Jones at NMS 41. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at NMS 43.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 38
(1:49 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 38. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 41.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 39
(2:35 - 1st) G.Frakes rushed to NMS 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 38.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 32
(3:11 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 39.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - UMASS 45
(3:19 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 38 yards to NMS 17 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by L.Dixon. PENALTY on UMASS-G.Johnson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UMASS 45
(3:25 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for E.Merriweather.
Penalty
3 & 10 - UMASS 40
(3:25 - 1st) PENALTY on NMS-L.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UMASS 40
(3:28 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 40
(4:01 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 40.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 24
(4:36 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 40 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at UMASS 40.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - NMEXST 49
(4:45 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 27 yards to UMASS 24 Center-NMS. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 13 - NMEXST 49
(4:51 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 49
(5:33 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to UMASS 49. Catch made by S.Thomas at UMASS 49. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 49.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 48
(5:53 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to UMASS 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 49.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23
(6:30 - 1st) G.Frakes rushed to UMASS 48 for 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at UMASS 48.
Kickoff
(6:35 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 56 yards from UMASS 35 to the NMS 9. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 23.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - UMASS 31
(6:42 - 1st) C.Carson 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS.
+7 YD
3 & 15 - UMASS 31
(7:25 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 24.
No Gain
2 & 15 - UMASS 31
(8:07 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 31.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UMASS 26
(8:22 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-J.Atwood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 26
(8:54 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 26.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 42
(9:16 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 26 for 16 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 26.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - NMEXST 8
(9:16 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 35 yards to NMS 43 Center-NMS. I.Ross returned punt from the NMS 43. Tackled by NMS at NMS 42. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
Sack
3 & 10 - NMEXST 19
(10:05 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes sacked at NMS 8 for -11 yards (M.Cushnie)
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 19
(10:13 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for K.David.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 19
(10:49 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 19. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 19. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 19.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - UMASS 41
(10:58 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 40 yards to NMS 19 Center-UMASS. Downed by UMASS.
Penalty
4 & 1 - UMASS 46
(11:25 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-J.Atwood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 1 - UMASS 46
(12:10 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 46.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 41
(12:42 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 41. Catch made by E.Falayi at UMASS 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 46.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 37
(13:13 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 41.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - NMEXST 28
(13:23 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 35 yards to UMASS 37 Center-NMS. Downed by NMS.
No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEXST 27
(13:33 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for NMS.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 27
(14:16 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 28.
Penalty
2 & 4 - NMEXST 32
(14:32 - 1st) PENALTY on NMS-T.Whitford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 26
(14:54 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 26. Catch made by J.Jones at NMS 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 32.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 62 yards from UMASS 35 to the NMS 3. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 26.
