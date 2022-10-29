Drive Chart
|
|
|NMEXST
|UMASS
NMEXST
0 Pass
1 Rush
-1 YDS
0:02 POS
-1 YD
1ST & 10 NMEXST 29
0:01
D.Pavia kneels at the NMS 28.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:02
C.Kolodziey kicks 41 yards from UMASS 35 to the NMS 24. E.Marsh returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 29.
UMASS
4 Pass
7 Rush
36 YDS
1:45 POS
Field Goal
1ST & 10 NMEXST 25
0:02
C.Carson 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
+9 YD
2ND & 5 NMEXST 26
0:15
B.Olson pass complete to NMS 26. Catch made by J.Johnson at NMS 26. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 17.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 NMEXST 31
0:21
B.Olson pass complete to NMS 31. Catch made by J.Johnson at NMS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 26.
+8 YD
3RD & 3 NMEXST 39
0:32
E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 31.
+5 YD
2ND & 8 NMEXST 44
0:41
B.Olson pass complete to NMS 44. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at NMS 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 39.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 NMEXST 46
0:58
K.Adams rushed to NMS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 44.
Punt
4TH & 3 UMASS 49
1:09
C.Kolodziey punts yards to NMS 21 Center-UMASS. Downed by G.Johnson. PENALTY on NMS-M.McLean Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3RD & 3 UMASS 49
1:13
B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
Field Goal 0:02
C.Carson 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
9
plays
36
yds
1:45
pos
10
13
Touchdown 1:47
D.Pavia pass complete to UMASS 39. Catch made by J.Jones at UMASS 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Jones for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
69
yds
00:22
pos
9
10
Field Goal 6:37
E.Albertson 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.
4
plays
18
yds
2:35
pos
3
10
Touchdown 12:54
K.Adams rushed to NMS End Zone for 66 yards. K.Adams for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
68
yds
1:14
pos
0
9
Field Goal 6:35
C.Carson 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS.
5
plays
23
yds
2:41
pos
0
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|6
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|3
|1
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-8
|1-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|143
|174
|Total Plays
|32
|30
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|135
|Rush Attempts
|14
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|7.9
|Yards Passing
|98
|39
|Comp. - Att.
|9-18
|8-13
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-59
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-36.8
|4-37.8
|Return Yards
|0
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|98
|PASS YDS
|39
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|135
|
|
|143
|TOTAL YDS
|174
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Frakes 9 QB
|G. Frakes
|4
|28
|0
|29
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Parker 18 WR
|J. Parker
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|4
|5
|0
|7
|
A. Watkins 8 RB
|A. Watkins
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|2
|2
|45
|1
|39
|
J. Powers 6 WR
|J. Powers
|3
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
B. Childress 81 WR
|B. Childress
|3
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
T. Whitford 85 TE
|T. Whitford
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Jones III 87 TE
|J. Jones III
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Bellamy 1 WR
|C. Bellamy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Parker 18 WR
|J. Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Dumas 6 DB
|S. Dumas
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Albertson 84 K
|E. Albertson
|1/1
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 35 P
|J. Carlson
|6
|36.8
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Olson 12 QB
|B. Olson
|8/13
|39
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|3
|70
|1
|66
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|14
|65
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|3
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Falayi 10 TE
|E. Falayi
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 18 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
O. Dieke 11 WR
|O. Dieke
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Cushnie 0 DL
|M. Cushnie
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Carson 91 K
|C. Carson
|2/2
|41
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Kolodziey 95 K
|C. Kolodziey
|4
|37.8
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|1
|42.0
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(0:02 - 2nd) C.Carson 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 26(0:15 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to NMS 26. Catch made by J.Johnson at NMS 26. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 31(0:21 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to NMS 31. Catch made by J.Johnson at NMS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 26.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 39(0:32 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 44(0:41 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to NMS 44. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at NMS 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 46(0:58 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to NMS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 44.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UMASS 49(1:09 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts yards to NMS 21 Center-UMASS. Downed by G.Johnson. PENALTY on NMS-M.McLean Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UMASS 49(1:13 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 45(1:31 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 42(1:39 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 42. Catch made by O.Dieke at UMASS 42. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at UMASS 45.
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the UMASS End Zone. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 42.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:47 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(1:53 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to UMASS 39. Catch made by J.Jones at UMASS 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Jones for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 31(2:09 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 31. Catch made by J.Powers at NMS 31. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - UMASS 30(2:20 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 39 yards to NMS 31 Center-UMASS. Downed by G.Johnson.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - UMASS 23(3:01 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 23. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 23. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at UMASS 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - UMASS 18(3:40 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 18. Catch made by J.Johnson at UMASS 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - UMASS 16(4:20 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 18.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UMASS 21(4:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMASS-X.Graham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NMEXST 33(4:28 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 46 yards to UMASS 21 Center-NMS. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEXST 33(4:32 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 33(4:41 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 33(4:43 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - UMASS 33(4:52 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 34 yards to NMS 33 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by L.Dixon.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 29(5:38 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UMASS 29(4:46 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 29. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(6:37 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 29.
|Kickoff
|(6:37 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NMEXST 31(6:42 - 2nd) E.Albertson 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NMEXST 24(7:05 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to UMASS 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - NMEXST 35(7:51 - 2nd) G.Frakes scrambles to UMASS 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 24.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NMEXST 30(8:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-NMS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - NMEXST 25(8:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-S.Pete False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 32(9:12 - 2nd) J.Parker rushed to UMASS 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - NMEXST 39(9:26 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 40 yards to UMASS 21 Center-NMS. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NMEXST 39(9:32 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NMEXST 39(9:37 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Parker.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40(10:11 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 39.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - NMEXST 30(10:21 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Powers. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(11:09 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - NMEXST 22(11:50 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 25.
|+15 YD
1 & 16 - NMEXST 7(12:15 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 7. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 7. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at NMS 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13(12:47 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 13 for yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 24. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:54 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey kicks 57 yards from UMASS 35 to the NMS 8. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at NMS 40. PENALTY on NMS-T.Gans Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 13 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:54 - 2nd) C.Carson extra point is good.
|+66 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 34(13:05 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to NMS End Zone for 66 yards. K.Adams for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 34(13:07 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UMASS 19(13:32 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 19. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 19. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 19. PENALTY on NMS-L.Crump Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 17(14:08 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NMEXST 45(14:16 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 38 yards to UMASS 17 Center-NMS. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - NMEXST 40(14:55 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 40. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - NMEXST 40(15:00 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 43(0:27 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 40.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - NMEXST 41(0:59 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 41. Catch made by J.Jones at NMS 41. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at NMS 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 38(1:49 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 38. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 41.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 39(2:35 - 1st) G.Frakes rushed to NMS 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 32(3:11 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - UMASS 45(3:19 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 38 yards to NMS 17 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by L.Dixon. PENALTY on UMASS-G.Johnson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UMASS 45(3:25 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for E.Merriweather.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - UMASS 40(3:25 - 1st) PENALTY on NMS-L.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UMASS 40(3:28 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 40(4:01 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 40.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 24(4:36 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 40 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at UMASS 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - NMEXST 49(4:45 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 27 yards to UMASS 24 Center-NMS. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NMEXST 49(4:51 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 49(5:33 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to UMASS 49. Catch made by S.Thomas at UMASS 49. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 48(5:53 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to UMASS 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 49.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23(6:30 - 1st) G.Frakes rushed to UMASS 48 for 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at UMASS 48.
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 56 yards from UMASS 35 to the NMS 9. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 23.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UMASS 31(6:42 - 1st) C.Carson 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - UMASS 31(7:25 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UMASS 31(8:07 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 31.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UMASS 26(8:22 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-J.Atwood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 26(8:54 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 26.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 42(9:16 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 26 for 16 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - NMEXST 8(9:16 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 35 yards to NMS 43 Center-NMS. I.Ross returned punt from the NMS 43. Tackled by NMS at NMS 42. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Sack
3 & 10 - NMEXST 19(10:05 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes sacked at NMS 8 for -11 yards (M.Cushnie)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 19(10:13 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 19(10:49 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 19. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 19. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - UMASS 41(10:58 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 40 yards to NMS 19 Center-UMASS. Downed by UMASS.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UMASS 46(11:25 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-J.Atwood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UMASS 46(12:10 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 41(12:42 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 41. Catch made by E.Falayi at UMASS 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 37(13:13 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NMEXST 28(13:23 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 35 yards to UMASS 37 Center-NMS. Downed by NMS.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEXST 27(13:33 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for NMS.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 27(14:16 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 28.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NMEXST 32(14:32 - 1st) PENALTY on NMS-T.Whitford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 26(14:54 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 26. Catch made by J.Jones at NMS 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 62 yards from UMASS 35 to the NMS 3. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 26.
