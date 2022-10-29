Drive Chart
NTEXAS
WKY

NTEXAS
1 Pass
1 Rush
7 YDS
0:23 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 3 WKY 10
0:02
E.Mooney 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez.
-1 YD
3RD & Goal WKY 2
0:11
A.Aune rushed to WKY 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 3.
+8 YD
2ND & 10 WKY 10
0:22
A.Aune pass complete to WKY 10. Catch made by J.Roberts at WKY 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 2.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WKY 10
0:23
A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
NTEXAS
1 Pass
7 Rush
29 YDS
1:05 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 NTEXAS 44
0:32
B.Rodriguez punts 43 yards to WKY 13 Center-J.Hadley. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 13. J.Hall FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-I.Ragsdale at WKY 10. Tackled by WKY at WKY 10.
+3 YD
3RD & 7 NTEXAS 41
0:39
I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 44.
+13 YD
2ND & 20 NTEXAS 28
1:01
I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 41.
No Gain
1ST & 20 NTEXAS 28
1:04
A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 38
1:11
A.Aune rushed to NTX 41 for yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 41. PENALTY on NTX-G.Blair Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 25
1:28
A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 38.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:00
E.Mooney 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez.
4
plays
7
yds
00:23
pos
20
13
Field Goal 1:27
B.Narveson 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
9
plays
66
yds
2:44
pos
17
13
Field Goal 14:44
B.Narveson 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
8
plays
50
yds
1:46
pos
17
10
1st Quarter
Field Goal 1:28
E.Mooney 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez.
11
plays
51
yds
4:14
pos
17
7
Point After TD 5:44
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 5:45
A.Reed pass complete to NTX 5. Catch made by J.Simon at NTX 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Simon for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
2:40
pos
14
6
Point After TD 8:24
E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 8:39
A.Aune pass complete to NTX 44. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 44. Gain of 56 yards. D.Ward for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
85
yds
00:58
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:39
E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:39
A.Aune pass complete to WKY 28. Catch made by K.Horton at WKY 28. Gain of 28 yards. K.Horton for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
64
yds
2:08
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 11
Rushing 4 3
Passing 10 8
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 3-8 2-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 296 240
Total Plays 40 38
Avg Gain 7.4 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 90 43
Rush Attempts 22 13
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 3.3
Yards Passing 206 197
Comp. - Att. 12-18 16-25
Yards Per Pass 10.5 6.7
Penalties - Yards 3-35 5-45
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-39.3 3-31.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
North Texas 4-4 173--20
W. Kentucky 5-3 76--13
Houchens-Smith Stadium Bowling Green, KY
 206 PASS YDS 197
90 RUSH YDS 43
296 TOTAL YDS 240
North Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Aune  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 206 2 0 199.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.1% 2017 20 9 150.9
A. Aune 12/18 206 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
O. Adaway III  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 548 5
O. Adaway III 4 34 0 16
I. Ragsdale  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 266 2
I. Ragsdale 7 30 0 13
A. Adeyi  39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 559 2
A. Adeyi 6 18 0 4
J. Roberts  87 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Roberts 1 10 0 10
R. Burns  14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Burns 1 3 0 3
A. Aune  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 25 0
A. Aune 3 -5 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Ward  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 101 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 140 1
D. Ward 4 4 101 1 56
K. Horton  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
K. Horton 1 1 28 1 28
R. Burns  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 541 1
R. Burns 3 1 25 0 25
J. Roberts  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 191 2
J. Roberts 4 3 19 0 10
V. Gumms  30 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 317 4
V. Gumms 1 1 16 0 16
J. Smart  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 127 0
J. Smart 1 1 10 0 10
I. Ragsdale  6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 0
I. Ragsdale 2 1 7 0 7
J. Maclin  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 239 2
J. Maclin 1 0 0 0 0
J. Shorter  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 350 6
J. Shorter 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Gaddie  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Gaddie 2-0 0.0 0
T. Trieb  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Trieb 1-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson  45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
F. Vailea  51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Vailea 1-0 0.0 0
K. Wood  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Wood 1-1 0.0 0
L. Nixon III  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Nixon III 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Whitlock  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Whitlock 1-1 1.0 0
L. Wilson  13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Texada  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
R. Texada 1-0 0.0 0
K. Davis  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
S. Faulkner  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
S. Faulkner 0-2 0.0 0
K. Rausaw  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Rausaw 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Mooney  0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
12/13 31/31
E. Mooney 2/2 39 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Rodriguez  32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
B. Rodriguez 3 39.3 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Horton  19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 99 1
K. Horton 2 20.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Reed  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 197 1 0 143.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.0% 2442 21 5 152.6
A. Reed 16/25 197 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Ervin-Poindexter  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 245 3
D. Ervin-Poindexter 6 37 0 13
L. Sanders  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 193 1
L. Sanders 5 23 0 9
A. Reed  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 174 6
A. Reed 2 -17 0 -7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Hall  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 285 1
J. Hall 4 3 78 0 52
D. Davis  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 636 5
D. Davis 7 4 62 0 44
M. Corley  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 604 6
M. Corley 6 3 50 0 22
J. Simon  6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 154 3
J. Simon 1 1 5 1 5
M. Mathison  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 346 2
M. Mathison 3 2 5 0 9
D. Smith  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 126 2
D. Smith 1 0 0 0 0
J. Beljan  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 84 2
J. Beljan 1 1 0 0 0
D. Ervin-Poindexter  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 21 0
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 2 -3 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Shipp  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Shipp 2-0 0.0 0
J. Evans  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
J. Evans 2-2 1.0 0
T. Thompson  13 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones  34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
K. Simpkins  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Simpkins 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson  44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/13 39/39
B. Narveson 2/2 43 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Ellard  47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 31.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
T. Ellard 3 31.0 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mathison  4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 38 0
M. Mathison 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hall 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 13.5 54 0
J. Hall 2 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 NTEXAS 36 2:08 6 64 TD
9:22 NTEXAS 15 0:58 3 85 TD
5:44 NTEXAS 27 4:14 11 51 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 NTEXAS 15 3:17 9 47 Punt
7:24 NTEXAS 20 3:12 5 8 Punt
1:28 NTEXAS 25 1:05 4 19 Punt
0:23 WKY 10 0:23 4 7 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NTEXAS 23 1:13 3 -2 Punt
11:39 WKY 25 2:17 6 13 Punt
8:24 WKY 25 2:40 6 75 TD
1:30 WKY 25 1:46 8 50 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 WKY 10 4:03 8 33 Punt
4:12 WKY 15 2:44 9 71 FG

UNT
Mean Green
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 10
(0:02 - 2nd) E.Mooney 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez.
-1 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 2
(0:11 - 2nd) A.Aune rushed to WKY 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 3.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 10
(0:22 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to WKY 10. Catch made by J.Roberts at WKY 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 2.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 10
(0:23 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 44
(0:32 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 43 yards to WKY 13 Center-J.Hadley. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 13. J.Hall FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-I.Ragsdale at WKY 10. Tackled by WKY at WKY 10.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 41
(0:39 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 44.
+13 YD
2 & 20 - NTEXAS 28
(1:01 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 41.
No Gain
1 & 20 - NTEXAS 28
(1:04 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38
(1:11 - 2nd) A.Aune rushed to NTX 41 for yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 41. PENALTY on NTX-G.Blair Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(1:28 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 38.
Kickoff
(1:28 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 71 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - WKY 22
(1:32 - 2nd) B.Narveson 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
No Gain
3 & 5 - WKY 14
(1:34 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
No Gain
2 & 5 - WKY 14
(2:07 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to NTX 14. Catch made by J.Beljan at NTX 14. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 14.
+15 YD
1 & 20 - WKY 29
(2:47 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to NTX 29. Catch made by M.Corley at NTX 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at NTX 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 19
(3:03 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to NTX 13 for yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 13. PENALTY on WKY-Q.Leslie Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 26
(3:09 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to NTX 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 19.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 35
(3:32 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to NTX 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 26.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 43
(3:49 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 43. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 43. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NTX at NTX 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 43
(3:58 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 15
(4:12 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by NTX at WKY 28. PENALTY on NTX-L.Nixon Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - NTEXAS 28
(4:38 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 47 yards to WKY 25 Center-J.Hadley. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 25. Tackled by NTX at WKY 29. PENALTY on WKY-W.Ignont Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
Sack
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 35
(5:12 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune sacked at NTX 28 for -7 yards (J.Evans)
-2 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 37
(6:10 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34
(6:43 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 37.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 24
(7:06 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 24. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 34.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20
(7:24 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 24.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (8 plays, 33 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 23 - WKY 43
(7:45 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 57 yards to NTX End Zone Center-J.Bowman. Touchback.
+4 YD
3 & 27 - WKY 39
(8:01 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by NTX at WKY 43.
Sack
2 & 17 - WKY 49
(8:59 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed sacked at WKY 39 for -10 yards (Q.Whitlock) A.Reed FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-A.Reed at WKY 39. Tackled by NTX at WKY 39.
Sack
1 & 10 - WKY 44
(9:46 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed sacked at WKY 49 for -7 yards (K.Johnson)
+15 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 41
(9:57 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 41. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 44.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(10:17 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 36. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at WKY 41.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 23
(10:38 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 23. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; K.Rausaw at WKY 36.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 18
(11:00 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 18. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at WKY 23.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 10
(11:27 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 10. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; K.Davis at WKY 18.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Punt (9 plays, 47 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 38
(11:34 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 28 yards to WKY 10 Center-J.Hadley. Fair catch by J.Hall.
No Gain
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 38
(11:39 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
No Gain
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 38
(12:00 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for I.Ragsdale.
+3 YD
1 & 12 - NTEXAS 41
(12:17 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to WKY 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 38.
Penalty
1 & 17 - NTEXAS 46
(12:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on WKY-B.Martin Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39
(12:29 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to WKY 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 36. PENALTY on NTX-J.Roberts Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50
(13:03 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to WKY 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 39.
+19 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 31
(13:33 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 31. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 50.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27
(13:58 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 31.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 20
(14:27 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 20. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 27.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15
(14:44 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 20.
Kickoff
(14:44 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the NTX End Zone. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at NTX 15.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 50 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 14 - WKY 33
(14:51 - 2nd) B.Narveson 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
No Gain
4 & 14 - WKY 26
(15:00 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
-4 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 21
(0:08 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to NTX 21. Catch made by M.Mathison at NTX 21. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 25.
No Gain
2 & 9 - WKY 21
(0:44 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 22
(0:54 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to NTX 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 21.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 31
(1:09 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to NTX 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 31
(1:11 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
+44 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(1:19 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 25. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 31. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
Kickoff
(1:30 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 51 yards, 4:14 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - NTEXAS 29
(1:35 - 1st) E.Mooney 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 22
(1:48 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 24
(2:19 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to WKY 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson at WKY 22.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(2:58 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by J.Roberts at WKY 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 24.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35
(3:22 - 1st) J.Roberts rushed to WKY 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 25.
+10 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 45
(3:35 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by J.Smart at WKY 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 35.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 49
(3:55 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to WKY 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 45.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48
(4:21 - 1st) A.Aune rushed to WKY 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 49.
+16 YD
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 32
(4:37 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 32. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 48.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 29
(5:12 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Shipp at NTX 32.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27
(5:37 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Shipp at NTX 29.
Kickoff
(5:44 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35 to the NTX 1. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Smith at NTX 27.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:44 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 5
(5:55 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to NTX 5. Catch made by J.Simon at NTX 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Simon for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+52 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 43
(6:42 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 43. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 43. Gain of 52 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Wilson at NTX 5.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37
(6:54 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at WKY 43.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 28
(7:12 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 28. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NTX at WKY 37.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 29
(7:50 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 29. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at WKY 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at WKY 28.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(8:24 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at WKY 29.
Kickoff
(8:24 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 85 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:24 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.
+56 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44
(8:48 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 44. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 44. Gain of 56 yards. D.Ward for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28
(9:05 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; K.Simpkins at NTX 44.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15
(9:22 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 15. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 28.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - WKY 38
(9:37 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 47 yards to NTX 15 Center-J.Bowman. Downed by C.Jones.
No Gain
3 & 8 - WKY 38
(9:42 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
No Gain
2 & 8 - WKY 38
(9:56 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(10:18 - 1st) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; Q.Whitlock at WKY 38.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 25
(10:38 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at WKY 36.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - WKY 20
(11:05 - 1st) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at WKY 25.
No Gain
1 & 15 - WKY 20
(11:39 - 1st) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea at WKY 20.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(11:39 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-Q.Leslie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(11:39 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 50 yards from NTX 50 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 64 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(11:39 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-K.Hailassie Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
PAT Good
(11:39 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.
+28 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 28
(11:52 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to WKY 28. Catch made by K.Horton at WKY 28. Gain of 28 yards. K.Horton for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29
(12:50 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to WKY 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; J.Evans at WKY 28.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 35
(13:02 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to WKY 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 29.
No Gain
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 35
(13:13 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39
(13:32 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to WKY 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 35.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36
(13:47 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 36. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 36. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 39.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - WKY 25
(14:28 - 1st) T.Ellard punts -11 yards to NTX 36 Center-J.Bowman. Downed by A.Brackenridge.
No Gain
3 & 12 - WKY 25
(14:32 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 23
(14:53 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to NTX 23. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at NTX 23. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at NTX 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 23
(14:54 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks yards from WKY 35 to the NTX End Zone. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by NTX at NTX 23.
NCAA FB Scores