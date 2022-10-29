Drive Chart
|
|
|NTEXAS
|WKY
NTEXAS
1 Pass
1 Rush
7 YDS
0:23 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 3 WKY 10
0:02
E.Mooney 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez.
-1 YD
3RD & Goal WKY 2
0:11
A.Aune rushed to WKY 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 3.
+8 YD
2ND & 10 WKY 10
0:22
A.Aune pass complete to WKY 10. Catch made by J.Roberts at WKY 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 2.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WKY 10
0:23
A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
NTEXAS
1 Pass
7 Rush
29 YDS
1:05 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 NTEXAS 44
0:32
B.Rodriguez punts 43 yards to WKY 13 Center-J.Hadley. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 13. J.Hall FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-I.Ragsdale at WKY 10. Tackled by WKY at WKY 10.
+3 YD
3RD & 7 NTEXAS 41
0:39
I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 44.
+13 YD
2ND & 20 NTEXAS 28
1:01
I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 41.
No Gain
1ST & 20 NTEXAS 28
1:04
A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 38
1:11
A.Aune rushed to NTX 41 for yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 41. PENALTY on NTX-G.Blair Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 25
1:28
A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 38.
Field Goal 0:00
E.Mooney 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez.
4
plays
7
yds
00:23
pos
20
13
Field Goal 1:27
B.Narveson 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
9
plays
66
yds
2:44
pos
17
13
Field Goal 14:44
B.Narveson 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
8
plays
50
yds
1:46
pos
17
10
Field Goal 1:28
E.Mooney 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez.
11
plays
51
yds
4:14
pos
17
7
Touchdown 5:45
A.Reed pass complete to NTX 5. Catch made by J.Simon at NTX 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Simon for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
2:40
pos
14
6
Touchdown 8:39
A.Aune pass complete to NTX 44. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 44. Gain of 56 yards. D.Ward for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
85
yds
00:58
pos
13
0
Touchdown 11:39
A.Aune pass complete to WKY 28. Catch made by K.Horton at WKY 28. Gain of 28 yards. K.Horton for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
64
yds
2:08
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|11
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|296
|240
|Total Plays
|40
|38
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|43
|Rush Attempts
|22
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|206
|197
|Comp. - Att.
|12-18
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|10.5
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.3
|3-31.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|206
|PASS YDS
|197
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|43
|
|
|296
|TOTAL YDS
|240
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|12/18
|206
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|4
|34
|0
|16
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|7
|30
|0
|13
|
A. Adeyi 39 RB
|A. Adeyi
|6
|18
|0
|4
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|3
|-5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ward 8 WR
|D. Ward
|4
|4
|101
|1
|56
|
K. Horton 19 WR
|K. Horton
|1
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|3
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|4
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
V. Gumms 30 TE
|V. Gumms
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Smart 15 WR
|J. Smart
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Maclin 9 WR
|J. Maclin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Gaddie 2 DB
|D. Gaddie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Trieb 5 DL
|T. Trieb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 45 DL
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. Vailea 51 DL
|F. Vailea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wood 21 LB
|K. Wood
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 3 LB
|L. Nixon III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 7 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Wilson 13 DB
|L. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 26 DB
|R. Texada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 1 LB
|K. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Faulkner 25 LB
|S. Faulkner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rausaw 95 DL
|K. Rausaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|2/2
|39
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|3
|39.3
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Horton 19 WR
|K. Horton
|2
|20.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|16/25
|197
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|6
|37
|0
|13
|
L. Sanders 21 RB
|L. Sanders
|5
|23
|0
|9
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|2
|-17
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|4
|3
|78
|0
|52
|
D. Davis 7 WR
|D. Davis
|7
|4
|62
|0
|44
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|6
|3
|50
|0
|22
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|3
|2
|5
|0
|9
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Beljan 89 TE
|J. Beljan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 3 LB
|J. Evans
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 DT
|T. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simpkins 16 DB
|K. Simpkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|2/2
|43
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|3
|31.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 10(0:02 - 2nd) E.Mooney 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 2(0:11 - 2nd) A.Aune rushed to WKY 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 3.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 10(0:22 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to WKY 10. Catch made by J.Roberts at WKY 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 2.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 10(0:23 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 44(0:32 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 43 yards to WKY 13 Center-J.Hadley. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 13. J.Hall FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-I.Ragsdale at WKY 10. Tackled by WKY at WKY 10.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 41(0:39 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 44.
|+13 YD
2 & 20 - NTEXAS 28(1:01 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 41.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - NTEXAS 28(1:04 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(1:11 - 2nd) A.Aune rushed to NTX 41 for yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 41. PENALTY on NTX-G.Blair Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(1:28 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 38.
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - WKY 22(1:32 - 2nd) B.Narveson 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WKY 14(1:34 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WKY 14(2:07 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to NTX 14. Catch made by J.Beljan at NTX 14. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 14.
|+15 YD
1 & 20 - WKY 29(2:47 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to NTX 29. Catch made by M.Corley at NTX 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at NTX 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 19(3:03 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to NTX 13 for yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 13. PENALTY on WKY-Q.Leslie Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 26(3:09 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to NTX 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 35(3:32 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to NTX 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 26.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 43(3:49 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 43. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 43. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NTX at NTX 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 43(3:58 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 15(4:12 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by NTX at WKY 28. PENALTY on NTX-L.Nixon Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - NTEXAS 28(4:38 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 47 yards to WKY 25 Center-J.Hadley. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 25. Tackled by NTX at WKY 29. PENALTY on WKY-W.Ignont Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 35(5:12 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune sacked at NTX 28 for -7 yards (J.Evans)
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 37(6:10 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(6:43 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 24(7:06 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 24. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(7:24 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - WKY 43(7:45 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 57 yards to NTX End Zone Center-J.Bowman. Touchback.
|+4 YD
3 & 27 - WKY 39(8:01 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by NTX at WKY 43.
|Sack
2 & 17 - WKY 49(8:59 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed sacked at WKY 39 for -10 yards (Q.Whitlock) A.Reed FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-A.Reed at WKY 39. Tackled by NTX at WKY 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WKY 44(9:46 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed sacked at WKY 49 for -7 yards (K.Johnson)
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 41(9:57 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 41. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36(10:17 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 36. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at WKY 41.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 23(10:38 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 23. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; K.Rausaw at WKY 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 18(11:00 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 18. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at WKY 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 10(11:27 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 10. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; K.Davis at WKY 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 38(11:34 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 28 yards to WKY 10 Center-J.Hadley. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 38(11:39 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 38(12:00 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for I.Ragsdale.
|+3 YD
1 & 12 - NTEXAS 41(12:17 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to WKY 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 38.
|Penalty
1 & 17 - NTEXAS 46(12:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on WKY-B.Martin Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(12:29 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to WKY 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 36. PENALTY on NTX-J.Roberts Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(13:03 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to WKY 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 39.
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 31(13:33 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 31. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(13:58 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 20(14:27 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 20. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(14:44 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 20.
|Kickoff
|(14:44 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the NTX End Zone. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at NTX 15.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - WKY 33(14:51 - 2nd) B.Narveson 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
|No Gain
4 & 14 - WKY 26(15:00 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|-4 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 21(0:08 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to NTX 21. Catch made by M.Mathison at NTX 21. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 25.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WKY 21(0:44 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 22(0:54 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to NTX 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 31(1:09 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to NTX 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 31(1:11 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(1:19 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 25. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 31. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NTEXAS 29(1:35 - 1st) E.Mooney 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 22(1:48 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 24(2:19 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to WKY 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson at WKY 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(2:58 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by J.Roberts at WKY 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 24.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(3:22 - 1st) J.Roberts rushed to WKY 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 25.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 45(3:35 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by J.Smart at WKY 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 49(3:55 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to WKY 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(4:21 - 1st) A.Aune rushed to WKY 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 49.
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 32(4:37 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 32. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 29(5:12 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Shipp at NTX 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(5:37 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Shipp at NTX 29.
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35 to the NTX 1. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Smith at NTX 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 5(5:55 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to NTX 5. Catch made by J.Simon at NTX 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Simon for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+52 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 43(6:42 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 43. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 43. Gain of 52 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Wilson at NTX 5.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37(6:54 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at WKY 43.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 28(7:12 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 28. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NTX at WKY 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 29(7:50 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 29. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at WKY 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at WKY 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(8:24 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at WKY 29.
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:24 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(8:48 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 44. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 44. Gain of 56 yards. D.Ward for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(9:05 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; K.Simpkins at NTX 44.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(9:22 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 15. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at NTX 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - WKY 38(9:37 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 47 yards to NTX 15 Center-J.Bowman. Downed by C.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WKY 38(9:42 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WKY 38(9:56 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36(10:18 - 1st) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; Q.Whitlock at WKY 38.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 25(10:38 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at WKY 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - WKY 20(11:05 - 1st) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at WKY 25.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WKY 20(11:39 - 1st) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea at WKY 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 25(11:39 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-Q.Leslie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 50 yards from NTX 50 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(11:39 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-K.Hailassie Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(11:39 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|+28 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 28(11:52 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to WKY 28. Catch made by K.Horton at WKY 28. Gain of 28 yards. K.Horton for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(12:50 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to WKY 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; J.Evans at WKY 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 35(13:02 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to WKY 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 35(13:13 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(13:32 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to WKY 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 35.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(13:47 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 36. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 36. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - WKY 25(14:28 - 1st) T.Ellard punts -11 yards to NTX 36 Center-J.Bowman. Downed by A.Brackenridge.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WKY 25(14:32 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 23(14:53 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to NTX 23. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at NTX 23. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at NTX 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 23(14:54 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks yards from WKY 35 to the NTX End Zone. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by NTX at NTX 23.
