Iowa, Northwestern clash looking to end losing streaks
Iowa, Northwestern clash looking to end losing streaks
At Northwestern, fans are wondering why second-year defensive coordinator Jim O'Neill hasn't been cut loose. At Iowa, fans are wondering why sixth-year offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz still has a job.
At both places, fans are wondering when their favorites will win a game again, but luckily one side will prevail on Saturday when the Wildcats and Hawkeyes meet in Iowa City, Iowa.
"Losing doesn't feel good," said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, Brian's father. "It affects you. There's nothing good about it. ... Hopefully everyone involved in this organization is tired of losing. It's just not fun."
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald shared the same sentiments.
"I apologize to all of our fans -- our record isn't where we want it to be," Fitzgerald said. "What, have we lost four one-score games and one game that could have easily gone our way if we had made a few more plays down the stretch? That eats at nobody more than me. I mean, it eats at me like you wouldn't believe."
The good news about the Wildcats' visit to Iowa is that Northwestern (1-6, 1-3 Big Ten) will cast aside its six-game losing streak, or the Hawkeyes (3-4, 1-3) will shed their three-game skid.
One thing seems certain: Neither team will score a lot of points.
Iowa ranks last nationally in total yards per game (227.3) and 128th out of 131 FBS teams with 14.0 points per game. Northwestern stands next-to-last in the Big Ten and 118th nationally with 18.6 points per game.
In an effort to find more production, both coaches have tinkered with their quarterback situation. Last week, Brendan Sullivan made his first start for Northwestern in a 31-24 loss to Maryland and completed 18 of 24 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while also rushing for 53 yards and a score.
Iowa has turned this week's practices into a competition between senior Spencer Petras and junior Alex Padilla, who made his first appearance this season during last week's 54-10 loss at No. 2 Ohio State.
"We haven't made a decision yet -- I'm not sure when we will," Kirk Ferentz said. "We'll let both guys work with the 1s, rotating them in and out and playing that out and making a decision here during the week, kind of going from there."
Northwestern has won its last three visits to Kinnick Stadium (2020, 2018 and 2016), but hasn't won on North American soil since Oct. 16, 2021, versus Rutgers. The Wildcats have dropped 12 of their last 13 games overall, with the exception being their comeback victory over Nebraska on Aug. 27 in Dublin, Ireland.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|16
|Rushing
|2
|7
|Passing
|3
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|4-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|40
|252
|Total Plays
|23
|42
|Avg Gain
|1.7
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|-17
|112
|Rush Attempts
|13
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|-1.3
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|57
|140
|Comp. - Att.
|8-10
|14-18
|Yards Per Pass
|1.7
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|2-13
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.7
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|14
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|57
|PASS YDS
|140
|
|
|-17
|RUSH YDS
|112
|
|
|40
|TOTAL YDS
|252
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Sullivan 10 QB
|B. Sullivan
|8/10
|57
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|6
|13
|0
|7
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
B. Sullivan 10 QB
|B. Sullivan
|5
|-34
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|5
|5
|25
|0
|7
|
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Tyus III 7 RB
|A. Tyus III
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Clair 11 RB
|A. Clair
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Gordon 87 TE
|T. Gordon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Niro III 1 WR
|R. Niro III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lewis 9 DB
|J. Lewis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton Jr. 11 DB
|A. Hampton Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 2 DB
|C. Mitchell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hollis, Jr. 13 DB
|G. Hollis, Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Firestone 96 DL
|A. Firestone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hubbard 91 DL
|A. Hubbard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pate 41 DL
|J. Pate
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 47 P
|L. Akers
|3
|37.7
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|14/18
|140
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|8
|52
|0
|18
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|8
|30
|0
|10
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|4
|8
|1
|3
|
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|4
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|3
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|3
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Vines 0 WR
|D. Vines
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|2
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hurkett 49 DL
|E. Hurkett
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Higgins 34 LB
|J. Higgins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Craig 45 DL
|D. Craig
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|2/2
|29
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|2
|7.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 3 - NWEST 32(0:05 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 44. Intercepted by K.Merriweather at IOW 44. Tackled by NW at IOW 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(0:22 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at NW 32.
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 6(0:28 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to NW 6. Catch made by L.Lachey at NW 6. Gain of 6 yards. L.Lachey for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 12(0:47 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to NW 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Hubbard at NW 6.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(0:54 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to NW 22. Catch made by S.LaPorta at NW 22. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mitchell at NW 12.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 32(1:09 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to NW 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(1:15 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to NW 37. Catch made by B.Brecht at NW 37. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hampton at NW 32.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 50(1:29 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 50. Catch made by A.Bruce at IOW 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - NWEST 17(1:39 - 2nd) L.Akers punts 33 yards to IOW 50 Center-NW. Downed by R.Heard.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NWEST 27(1:46 - 2nd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at NW 17 for -10 yards (L.Lee)
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - NWEST 21(2:17 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 21. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at NW 27.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NWEST 26(2:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on NW-P.Skoronski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(2:45 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; R.Moss at NW 26.
|Kickoff
|(2:45 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - IOWA 14(2:50 - 2nd) D.Stevens 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IOW Holder-IOW.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IOWA 6(2:56 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for D.Vines.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 8(3:31 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to NW 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; D.O'Rourke at NW 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IOWA 8(3:38 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(4:08 - 2nd) N.Ragaini rushed to NW 8 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Hollis at NW 8.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - IOWA 31(4:49 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to NW 31. Catch made by S.LaPorta at NW 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(5:25 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to NW 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; D.O'Rourke at NW 31.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(6:01 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to NW 30 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Heard at NW 30.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - IOWA 33(6:32 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 33. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 33. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Hollis at NW 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWA 33(6:39 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for D.Vines.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(7:17 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Hollis; J.Lewis at IOW 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 24(7:47 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin; G.Hollis at IOW 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 19(8:23 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 19. Catch made by L.Williams at IOW 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at IOW 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - IOWA 7(8:48 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at IOW 9. PENALTY on NW-A.Adebawore Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 9(9:28 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at IOW 7.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 36 - NWEST 49(9:40 - 2nd) L.Akers punts 44 yards to IOW 7 Center-NW. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 7. Tackled by G.Metz at IOW 17. PENALTY on IOW-J.Higgins Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 3 yards accepted.
|-9 YD
3 & 27 - NWEST 42(10:18 - 2nd) B.Sullivan rushed to NW 49 for -9 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 49.
|Sack
2 & 17 - NWEST 32(10:58 - 2nd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at IOW 42 for -10 yards (E.Hurkett)
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NWEST 22(11:19 - 2nd) A.Clair rushed to IOW 15 for yards. Tackled by R.Moss at IOW 15. PENALTY on NW-V.Picozzi Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(11:44 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by A.Clair at IOW 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; J.Campbell at IOW 22.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 27(12:09 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to IOW 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness; J.Campbell at IOW 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 29(12:39 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to IOW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at IOW 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(13:10 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to IOW 35. Catch made by E.Hull at IOW 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 29.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 45(13:33 - 2nd) B.Sullivan rushed to IOW 35 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean at IOW 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 50(14:08 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 50. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at IOW 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(14:37 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 49. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at NW 50.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(15:00 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 37. Catch made by A.Tyus at NW 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner at NW 49.
|+17 YD
2 & 15 - NWEST 20(0:08 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 20. Catch made by M.Lang at NW 20. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at NW 37.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(0:31 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; L.Van Ness at NW 20.
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 1st) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - IOWA 1(0:39 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to NW End Zone for 1 yards. S.Petras for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 6(0:53 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to NW End Zone for yards. K.Johnson for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. K.Johnson rushed to NW 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 1.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - IOWA 9(1:33 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to NW 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at NW 6.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - IOWA 17(2:06 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to NW 17. Catch made by L.Williams at NW 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pate at NW 9.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 19(2:38 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to NW 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at NW 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 23(3:17 - 1st) B.Brecht rushed to NW 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Firestone at NW 19.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - IOWA 40(3:54 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to NW 40. Catch made by M.Pottebaum at NW 40. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 47(4:25 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to NW 47. Catch made by B.Brecht at NW 47. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hampton at NW 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(4:30 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - IOWA 50(5:03 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to NW 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - IOWA 48(5:27 - 1st) S.Petras scrambles to NW 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at NW 50.
|+11 YD
2 & 14 - IOWA 37(6:09 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 37. Catch made by D.Vines at IOW 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Hampton at IOW 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - IOWA 31(6:49 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 31. Catch made by L.Williams at IOW 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at IOW 37.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(7:11 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pate; R.Heard at IOW 41. PENALTY on IOW-T.Elsbury Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - NWEST 27(7:21 - 1st) L.Akers punts 36 yards to IOW 37 Center-NW. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 37. Pushed out of bounds by R.Heard at IOW 41.
|Sack
3 & 6 - NWEST 42(7:58 - 1st) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at NW 27 for -15 yards (D.Craig)
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 39(8:23 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at NW 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(8:44 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at NW 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 31(9:18 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 31. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; J.Higgins at NW 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(9:52 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at NW 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(10:01 - 1st) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for T.Gordon.
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 60 yards from IOW 35 to the NW 5. Fair catch by E.Hull.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - IOWA 19(10:04 - 1st) D.Stevens 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IOW Holder-IOW.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - IOWA 9(10:48 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to NW 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller; J.Pate at NW 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - IOWA 15(11:23 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to NW 15. Catch made by B.Brecht at NW 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 9.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 17(12:05 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to NW 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke at NW 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - IOWA 24(12:38 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to NW 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(13:15 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to NW 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 24.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(13:51 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to NW 48. Catch made by S.LaPorta at NW 48. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lewis at NW 33.
|+18 YD
2 & 2 - IOWA 34(14:25 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to NW 48 for 18 yards. Tackled by A.Hampton at NW 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(15:00 - 1st) A.Bruce rushed to IOW 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at IOW 34.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 39 yards from NW 35 to the IOW 26. Fair catch by M.Pottebaum.
