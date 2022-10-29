Drive Chart
|
|
|ODU
|GAST
ODU
1 Pass
0 Rush
7 YDS
5:24 POS
+1 YD
2ND & 10 ODU 17
4:49
H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 17. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at ODU 18.
No Gain
1ST & 10 ODU 17
4:53
H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:00
M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ellis at ODU 17.
GAST
1 Pass
32767 Rush
20 YDS
7:57 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:00
M.Hayes extra point is good.
+1 YD
3RD & Goal ODU 1
5:07
D.Grainger rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. D.Grainger for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2ND & Goal ODU 1
5:44
M.Carroll rushed to ODU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wallace at ODU 1.
+5 YD
1ST & Goal ODU 6
6:26
M.Carroll rushed to ODU 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Caine at ODU 1.
+12 YD
3RD & 11 ODU 18
7:09
D.Grainger rushed to ODU 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson T.Jones at ODU 6.
-2 YD
2ND & 9 ODU 16
7:46
D.Grainger scrambles to ODU 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 18.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 ODU 17
8:12
J.Williams rushed to ODU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad at ODU 16.
Touchdown 5:02
D.Grainger rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. D.Grainger for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
49
yds
4:54
pos
14
20
Touchdown 7:14
H.Wolff pass complete to GST 12. Catch made by A.Jennings at GST 12. Gain of 12 yards. A.Jennings for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
2:49
pos
13
14
Touchdown 10:03
D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by J.Thrash at ODU 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Thrash for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
90
yds
1:48
pos
7
13
Touchdown 2:29
T.Gregg rushed to ODU End Zone for 4 yards. T.Gregg for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
9
yds
00:54
pos
7
6
Touchdown 8:42
H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 39. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 39. Gain of 61 yards. J.Harvey for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
74
yds
1:33
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|14
|Rushing
|2
|8
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|198
|327
|Total Plays
|36
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|43
|148
|Rush Attempts
|17
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|155
|179
|Comp. - Att.
|12-19
|13-17
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|9.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-9
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.5
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|0
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|179
|
|
|43
|RUSH YDS
|148
|
|
|198
|TOTAL YDS
|327
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|12/19
|155
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|5
|2
|70
|1
|61
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|4
|4
|59
|0
|32
|
A. Jennings III 0 WR
|A. Jennings III
|3
|2
|17
|1
|12
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|2
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
D. Anthony Jr. 9 TE
|D. Anthony Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Henderson 42 LB
|J. Henderson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 25 LB
|S. Williams
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 13 S
|T. Jones
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy III 3 S
|R. Kennedy III
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Trinidad 43 DE
|K. Trinidad
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins III 6 CB
|T. Hawkins III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caine 41 DE
|K. Caine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 1 S
|R. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
|A. Ford Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White-McClain 56 DE
|J. White-McClain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallace 10 DT
|C. Wallace
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Green 24 LB
|E. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 20 CB
|T. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowry 45 DT
|D. Lowry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 9 DE
|M. Haynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|4
|40.5
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|13/17
|179
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|12
|58
|1
|21
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|11
|42
|0
|7
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|11
|39
|1
|10
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|5
|9
|0
|5
|
L. Brand 83 WR
|L. Brand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|6
|3
|87
|1
|38
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|5
|5
|50
|0
|18
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|3
|3
|22
|0
|10
|
L. Brand 83 WR
|L. Brand
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Green 85 TE
|A. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Byrd 84 TE
|K. Byrd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 17 LB
|S. McCollum
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Abraham 48 LB
|J. Abraham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tate 22 S
|J. Tate
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunlap 50 DE
|T. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lewis II 56 NT
|F. Lewis II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Clark 44 DE
|J. Clark
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|2
|40.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|2
|16.0
|28
|0
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 17(4:49 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 17. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at ODU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 17(4:53 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ellis at ODU 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 1(5:07 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. D.Grainger for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GAST 1(5:44 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to ODU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wallace at ODU 1.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 6(6:26 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to ODU 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Caine at ODU 1.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - GAST 18(7:09 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson T.Jones at ODU 6.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 16(7:46 - 3rd) D.Grainger scrambles to ODU 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 17(8:12 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad at ODU 16.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 32(9:08 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 17 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38(9:22 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ODU 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 42(9:45 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones J.Henderson at ODU 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49(9:54 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Green at ODU 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45(10:13 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 49.
|Punt
4 & 2 - GAST 40(10:20 - 3rd) M.Hayes punts yards to ODU 26 Center-J.Bernstein. Fair catch by I.Paige. PENALTY on ODU-L.Lindenfeldar Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - GAST 40(10:57 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at GST 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - GAST 30(11:30 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 40 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Trinidad at GST 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 32(11:58 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 30 for -2 yards (K.Trinidad)
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 29(12:23 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at GST 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 23(12:40 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 23. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones R.Kennedy at GST 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20(12:59 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at GST 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - ODU 32(13:09 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 52 yards to GST 16 Center-B.Hatcher. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 16. Tackled by K.Caine at GST 20.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - ODU 26(14:02 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 26. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Dunlap at ODU 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 18 - ODU 17(14:32 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Dunlap at ODU 25.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 17 for -8 yards (J.Hunter)
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 17 - ODU 20(0:32 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at ODU 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - ODU 18(1:15 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at ODU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 27(1:51 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 18 for -9 yards (J.Denis; J.Clark)
|Result
|Play
4 & 6 - GAST 27(1:56 - 2nd) M.Hayes 37 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-GST Holder-GST. T.Hawkins blocked the kick. ODU recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by GST at ODU 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 22(2:06 - 2nd) D.Grainger scrambles to ODU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 25(2:45 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to ODU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.James M.Haynes at ODU 22.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 24(3:13 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 36(3:50 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 36. Catch made by J.Thrash at ODU 36. Gain of 12 yards. J.Thrash ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38(4:23 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to ODU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 36.
|+10 YD
4 & 5 - GAST 48(4:37 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 48. Catch made by C.Thompson at ODU 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - GAST 44(5:11 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 44. Catch made by T.Gregg at GST 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy D.Lowry at ODU 48.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - GAST 49(5:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on GST-L.Cristobal False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 49(5:57 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at GST 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47(6:19 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Caine at ODU 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 35(6:37 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by L.Brand at GST 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson R.Kennedy at GST 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 35(7:06 - 2nd) L.Brand rushed to GST 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at GST 35.
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 2nd) D.Soos kicks 46 yards from ODU 35 to the GST 19. T.Williams returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harvey at GST 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 2nd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - ODU 12(7:23 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to GST 12. Catch made by A.Jennings at GST 12. Gain of 12 yards. A.Jennings for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 12(7:53 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to GST 12. Catch made by B.Watson at GST 12. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.McCollum at GST 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 12(7:59 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 44(8:33 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to GST 44. Catch made by J.Bly at GST 44. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GST 12.
|+22 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 34(8:56 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to GST 44 for 22 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 29(9:26 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at ODU 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(10:04 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at ODU 29.
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38(10:11 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by J.Thrash at ODU 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Thrash for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 45(10:31 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad at ODU 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49(10:59 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 49. Catch made by T.Williams at ODU 49. Gain of 4 yards. T.Williams ran out of bounds.
|+37 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 14(11:22 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 14. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 14. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hawkins at ODU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAST 14(11:26 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for K.Byrd.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 10(11:52 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.White-McClain at GST 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ODU 48(12:02 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 38 yards to GST 10 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 45(12:45 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to GST 48 for -3 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 49(13:27 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to GST 49. Catch made by D.Anthony at GST 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at GST 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 46(13:59 - 2nd) H.Wolff scrambles to GST 49 for 5 yards. H.Wolff ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 29(14:29 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by GST at ODU 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 28(15:00 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum J.Clark at ODU 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 27(0:07 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum at ODU 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 18(0:41 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Lane J.Hunter at ODU 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 35(0:52 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 47 yards to ODU 18 Center-GST. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 18. Tackled by J.Abraham at ODU 18.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 35(0:56 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAST 35(1:11 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 31(1:35 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GST 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at GST 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 29(1:41 - 1st) E.Duane punts 40 yards to GST 31 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ODU 29(1:54 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25(2:23 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at ODU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(2:29 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:29 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 4(2:36 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to ODU End Zone for 4 yards. T.Gregg for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 9(3:23 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 4.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - ODU 5(3:38 - 1st) E.Duane punts 32 yards to ODU 37 Center-B.Hatcher. T.Williams returned punt from the ODU 37. Tackled by T.Bibby at ODU 9.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - ODU 7(3:38 - 1st) PENALTY on ODU-B.Watson False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ODU 9(3:44 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 8(4:27 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at ODU 9.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 7(4:57 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at ODU 8.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22(5:06 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 22. Catch made by T.Williams at ODU 22. Gain of 15 yards. T.Williams FUMBLES forced by R.Kennedy. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-T.Hawkins at ODU 7. Tackled by GST at ODU 7.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 43(5:33 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 22 for 21 yards. Tackled by L.James at ODU 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 44(6:11 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to ODU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 44(6:18 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 49(6:51 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to ODU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 42(7:24 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 42. Catch made by C.Thompson at GST 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.James at GST 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40(7:50 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at GST 42.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 22(8:12 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 22. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at GST 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 21(8:35 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Williams C.Wallace at GST 22.
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 42 yards from ODU 50 to the GST 8. GST returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Johnson L.Lindenfeldar at GST 21.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(8:42 - 1st) PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive penalty 15 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(8:42 - 1st) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|+61 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 39(8:55 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 39. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 39. Gain of 61 yards. J.Harvey for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 38(9:26 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at ODU 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 29(9:52 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Q.White at ODU 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 26(10:15 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham F.Lewis at ODU 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - GAST 40(10:24 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 34 yards to ODU 26 Center-J.Bernstein. Fair catch by I.Paige.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 33(11:01 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 33. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at GST 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GAST 33(11:35 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at GST 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 32(11:57 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GST 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at GST 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
4 & 4 - ODU 35(12:04 - 1st) H.Wolff scrambles to GST 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GST 32.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ODU 35(12:09 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for B.Watson.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ODU 35(12:16 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 41(12:43 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to GST 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 35.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - GAST 42(12:49 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson E.Green at GST 41.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - GAST 42(13:29 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Ford at GST 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 37(13:52 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 37. Catch made by C.Thompson at GST 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at GST 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33(14:16 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at GST 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 26(14:31 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at GST 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22(14:54 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at GST 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 60 yards from ODU 35 to the GST 5. T.Williams returns the kickoff. T.Williams ran out of bounds.
