ODU
1 Pass
0 Rush
7 YDS
5:24 POS
+1 YD
2ND & 10 ODU 17
4:49
H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 17. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at ODU 18.
No Gain
1ST & 10 ODU 17
4:53
H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:00
M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ellis at ODU 17.
GAST
1 Pass
32767 Rush
20 YDS
7:57 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:00
M.Hayes extra point is good.
+1 YD
3RD & Goal ODU 1
5:07
D.Grainger rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. D.Grainger for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2ND & Goal ODU 1
5:44
M.Carroll rushed to ODU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wallace at ODU 1.
+5 YD
1ST & Goal ODU 6
6:26
M.Carroll rushed to ODU 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Caine at ODU 1.
+12 YD
3RD & 11 ODU 18
7:09
D.Grainger rushed to ODU 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson T.Jones at ODU 6.
-2 YD
2ND & 9 ODU 16
7:46
D.Grainger scrambles to ODU 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 18.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 ODU 17
8:12
J.Williams rushed to ODU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad at ODU 16.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 5:00
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 5:02
D.Grainger rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. D.Grainger for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
49
yds
4:54
pos
14
20
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 7:15
E.Sanchez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 7:14
H.Wolff pass complete to GST 12. Catch made by A.Jennings at GST 12. Gain of 12 yards. A.Jennings for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
2:49
pos
13
14
Point After TD 10:04
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 10:03
D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by J.Thrash at ODU 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Thrash for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
90
yds
1:48
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
Point After TD 2:29
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:29
T.Gregg rushed to ODU End Zone for 4 yards. T.Gregg for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
9
yds
00:54
pos
7
6
Point After TD 8:42
E.Sanchez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:42
H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 39. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 39. Gain of 61 yards. J.Harvey for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
74
yds
1:33
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 14
Rushing 2 8
Passing 5 6
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-8 6-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 198 327
Total Plays 36 57
Avg Gain 5.5 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 43 148
Rush Attempts 17 40
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 3.7
Yards Passing 155 179
Comp. - Att. 12-19 13-17
Yards Per Pass 6.6 9.8
Penalties - Yards 2-9 2-20
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-40.5 2-40.5
Return Yards 0 32
Punts - Returns 1-0 2-32
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Old Dominion 3-4 770-14
Georgia State 2-5 777-21
Center Parc Stadium Atlanta, GA
 155 PASS YDS 179
43 RUSH YDS 148
198 TOTAL YDS 327
Old Dominion
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Wolff  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 155 2 0 166.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 1759 12 2 135.9
H. Wolff 12/19 155 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Watson  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 619 5
B. Watson 13 52 0 22
H. Wolff  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 -31 1
H. Wolff 4 -9 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Harvey  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 202 0
J. Harvey 5 2 70 1 61
J. Bly  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 112 0
J. Bly 4 4 59 0 32
A. Jennings III  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 905 8
A. Jennings III 3 2 17 1 12
I. Spencer  3 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 1
I. Spencer 2 2 5 0 4
D. Anthony Jr.  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
D. Anthony Jr. 1 1 4 0 4
B. Watson  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 75 1
B. Watson 2 1 0 0 0
I. Paige  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 90 1
I. Paige 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Henderson  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
J. Henderson 8-1 0.0 0
S. Williams  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
S. Williams 7-0 0.0 0
T. Jones  13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jones 7-1 0.0 0
R. Kennedy III  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Kennedy III 5-2 0.0 0
K. Trinidad  43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
K. Trinidad 4-0 1.0 0
L. James  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. James 3-0 0.0 0
T. Hawkins III  6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Hawkins III 3-0 0.0 0
K. Caine  41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Caine 2-0 0.0 0
R. Johnson  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Ford Jr.  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ford Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. White-McClain  56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. White-McClain 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wallace  10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Wallace 1-1 0.0 0
E. Green  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Green 1-1 0.0 0
T. Harris  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lowry  45 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Lowry 0-1 0.0 0
M. Haynes  9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Haynes 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sanchez  92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/9 22/22
E. Sanchez 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Duane  95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 0 0
E. Duane 4 40.5 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. James  2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 38 0
L. James 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Paige 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 11.2 67 0
I. Paige 1 0.0 0 0
Georgia State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Grainger  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.5% 179 1 0 184.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.5% 1287 12 6 132.4
D. Grainger 13/17 179 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Grainger  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 403 3
D. Grainger 12 58 1 21
J. Williams  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 413 2
J. Williams 11 42 0 7
T. Gregg  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 553 7
T. Gregg 11 39 1 10
M. Carroll  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 271 0
M. Carroll 5 9 0 5
L. Brand  83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
L. Brand 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Thrash  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 87 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 508 2
J. Thrash 6 3 87 1 38
T. Williams  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
T. Williams 5 5 50 0 18
C. Thompson  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Thompson 3 3 22 0 10
L. Brand  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Brand 1 1 12 0 12
T. Gregg  26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Gregg 1 1 8 0 8
A. Green  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 55 0
A. Green 1 0 0 0 0
K. Byrd  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 51 3
K. Byrd 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hunter  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Hunter 5-1 1.0 0
A. Lane  34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Lane 5-0 0.0 0
S. McCollum  17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. McCollum 3-0 0.0 0
J. Abraham  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Abraham 2-0 0.0 0
J. Tate  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Tate 2-0 0.0 0
T. Dunlap  50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Dunlap 2-0 0.0 0
Q. White  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
Q. White 1-0 0.0 0
B. Brown  5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
J. Veneziale  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Veneziale 1-0 0.0 0
F. Lewis II  56 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Lewis II 0-1 0.0 0
J. Denis  98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Denis 0-1 0.5 0
J. Clark  44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
J. Clark 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Hayes  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/9 21/22
M. Hayes 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayes  39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 0 0
M. Hayes 2 40.5 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Williams  16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 17 0
T. Williams 2 16.5 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Williams 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 28 0
T. Williams 2 16.0 28 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 GAST 41 0:46 4 9 Downs
10:15 ODU 26 1:33 4 74 TD
4:57 ODU 7 1:34 3 -2 Punt
2:29 ODU 25 0:54 3 4 Punt
0:41 ODU 18 3:49 7 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:04 ODU 25 2:49 7 75 TD
1:51 ODU 27 1:51 3 -7 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ODU 25 2:01 3 6 Punt
10:13 GAST 45 5:24 3 7
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 21 2:17 6 19 Downs
11:57 GAST 32 1:42 3 8 Punt
8:42 GAST 21 3:45 9 72 Fumble
3:23 ODU 9 0:54 2 9 TD
1:35 GAST 31 0:54 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 GAST 10 1:48 6 90 TD
7:15 GAST 34 5:24 12 45 Blocked FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 GAST 20 7:57 6 20 TD
9:54 ODU 49 4:54 10 49 TD

ODU
Monarchs

Result Play
+1 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 17
(4:49 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 17. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at ODU 18.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 17
(4:53 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
Kickoff
(5:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ellis at ODU 17.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 20 yards, 7:57 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 1
(5:07 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. D.Grainger for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - GAST 1
(5:44 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to ODU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wallace at ODU 1.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 6
(6:26 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to ODU 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Caine at ODU 1.
+12 YD
3 & 11 - GAST 18
(7:09 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson T.Jones at ODU 6.
-2 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 16
(7:46 - 3rd) D.Grainger scrambles to ODU 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 18.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 17
(8:12 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad at ODU 16.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 32
(9:08 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 17 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 17.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(9:22 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ODU 32.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 42
(9:45 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones J.Henderson at ODU 38.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(9:54 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Green at ODU 42.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45
(10:13 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 49.
Punt
4 & 2 - GAST 40
(10:20 - 3rd) M.Hayes punts yards to ODU 26 Center-J.Bernstein. Fair catch by I.Paige. PENALTY on ODU-L.Lindenfeldar Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 2 - GAST 40
(10:57 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at GST 40.
+10 YD
2 & 12 - GAST 30
(11:30 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 40 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Trinidad at GST 40.
Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 32
(11:58 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 30 for -2 yards (K.Trinidad)
+3 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 29
(12:23 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at GST 32.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 23
(12:40 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 23. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones R.Kennedy at GST 29.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(12:59 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at GST 23.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - ODU 32
(13:09 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 52 yards to GST 16 Center-B.Hatcher. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 16. Tackled by K.Caine at GST 20.
+6 YD
3 & 11 - ODU 26
(14:02 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 26. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Dunlap at ODU 32.
+8 YD
2 & 18 - ODU 17
(14:32 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Dunlap at ODU 25.
Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 17 for -8 yards (J.Hunter)
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.

ODU
Monarchs
 - End of Half (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 17 - ODU 20
(0:32 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at ODU 20.
+2 YD
2 & 19 - ODU 18
(1:15 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at ODU 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 27
(1:51 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 18 for -9 yards (J.Denis; J.Clark)

GAST
Panthers
 - Blocked FG (12 plays, 45 yards, 5:24 poss)

Result Play
4 & 6 - GAST 27
(1:56 - 2nd) M.Hayes 37 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-GST Holder-GST. T.Hawkins blocked the kick. ODU recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by GST at ODU 27.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 22
(2:06 - 2nd) D.Grainger scrambles to ODU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 20.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 25
(2:45 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to ODU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.James M.Haynes at ODU 22.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 24
(3:13 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 25.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 36
(3:50 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 36. Catch made by J.Thrash at ODU 36. Gain of 12 yards. J.Thrash ran out of bounds.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(4:23 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to ODU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 36.
+10 YD
4 & 5 - GAST 48
(4:37 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 48. Catch made by C.Thompson at ODU 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 38.
+8 YD
3 & 13 - GAST 44
(5:11 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 44. Catch made by T.Gregg at GST 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy D.Lowry at ODU 48.
Penalty
3 & 8 - GAST 49
(5:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on GST-L.Cristobal False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-2 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 49
(5:57 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at GST 49.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47
(6:19 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Caine at ODU 49.
+12 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 35
(6:37 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by L.Brand at GST 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson R.Kennedy at GST 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(7:06 - 2nd) L.Brand rushed to GST 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at GST 35.
Kickoff
(7:15 - 2nd) D.Soos kicks 46 yards from ODU 35 to the GST 19. T.Williams returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harvey at GST 35.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:15 - 2nd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - ODU 12
(7:23 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to GST 12. Catch made by A.Jennings at GST 12. Gain of 12 yards. A.Jennings for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 12
(7:53 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to GST 12. Catch made by B.Watson at GST 12. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.McCollum at GST 12.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 12
(7:59 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 44
(8:33 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to GST 44. Catch made by J.Bly at GST 44. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GST 12.
+22 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 34
(8:56 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to GST 44 for 22 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 44.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 29
(9:26 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at ODU 34.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(10:04 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at ODU 29.
Kickoff
(10:04 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 90 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:04 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(10:11 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by J.Thrash at ODU 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Thrash for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 45
(10:31 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad at ODU 38.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(10:59 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 49. Catch made by T.Williams at ODU 49. Gain of 4 yards. T.Williams ran out of bounds.
+37 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 14
(11:22 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 14. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 14. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hawkins at ODU 49.
No Gain
2 & 6 - GAST 14
(11:26 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for K.Byrd.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 10
(11:52 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.White-McClain at GST 14.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - ODU 48
(12:02 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 38 yards to GST 10 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by T.Williams.
-3 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 45
(12:45 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to GST 48 for -3 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 48.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 49
(13:27 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to GST 49. Catch made by D.Anthony at GST 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at GST 45.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 46
(13:59 - 2nd) H.Wolff scrambles to GST 49 for 5 yards. H.Wolff ran out of bounds.
+17 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 29
(14:29 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by GST at ODU 46.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 28
(15:00 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum J.Clark at ODU 29.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 27
(0:07 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum at ODU 28.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 18
(0:41 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Lane J.Hunter at ODU 27.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 35
(0:52 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 47 yards to ODU 18 Center-GST. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 18. Tackled by J.Abraham at ODU 18.
No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 35
(0:56 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
No Gain
2 & 6 - GAST 35
(1:11 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 31
(1:35 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GST 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at GST 35.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 29
(1:41 - 1st) E.Duane punts 40 yards to GST 31 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by T.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 6 - ODU 29
(1:54 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25
(2:23 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at ODU 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(2:29 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
Kickoff
(2:29 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:29 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 4
(2:36 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to ODU End Zone for 4 yards. T.Gregg for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 9
(3:23 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 4.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - ODU 5
(3:38 - 1st) E.Duane punts 32 yards to ODU 37 Center-B.Hatcher. T.Williams returned punt from the ODU 37. Tackled by T.Bibby at ODU 9.
Penalty
4 & 9 - ODU 7
(3:38 - 1st) PENALTY on ODU-B.Watson False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ODU 9
(3:44 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 8
(4:27 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at ODU 9.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 7
(4:57 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at ODU 8.

GAST
Panthers
 - Fumble (9 plays, 72 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22
(5:06 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 22. Catch made by T.Williams at ODU 22. Gain of 15 yards. T.Williams FUMBLES forced by R.Kennedy. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-T.Hawkins at ODU 7. Tackled by GST at ODU 7.
+21 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 43
(5:33 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 22 for 21 yards. Tackled by L.James at ODU 22.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 44
(6:11 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to ODU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 44
(6:18 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 49
(6:51 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to ODU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 44.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 42
(7:24 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 42. Catch made by C.Thompson at GST 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.James at GST 49.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(7:50 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at GST 42.
+18 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 22
(8:12 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 22. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at GST 40.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 21
(8:35 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Williams C.Wallace at GST 22.
Kickoff
(8:42 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 42 yards from ODU 50 to the GST 8. GST returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Johnson L.Lindenfeldar at GST 21.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 74 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(8:42 - 1st) PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive penalty 15 yards accepted.
PAT Good
(8:42 - 1st) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
+61 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 39
(8:55 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 39. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 39. Gain of 61 yards. J.Harvey for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 38
(9:26 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at ODU 39.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 29
(9:52 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Q.White at ODU 38.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 26
(10:15 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham F.Lewis at ODU 29.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - GAST 40
(10:24 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 34 yards to ODU 26 Center-J.Bernstein. Fair catch by I.Paige.
+7 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 33
(11:01 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 33. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at GST 40.
No Gain
2 & 9 - GAST 33
(11:35 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at GST 33.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 32
(11:57 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GST 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at GST 33.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
4 & 4 - ODU 35
(12:04 - 1st) H.Wolff scrambles to GST 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GST 32.
No Gain
3 & 4 - ODU 35
(12:09 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for B.Watson.
No Gain
2 & 4 - ODU 35
(12:16 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 41
(12:43 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to GST 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 35.

GAST
Panthers
 - Downs (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
4 & 1 - GAST 42
(12:49 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson E.Green at GST 41.
No Gain
3 & 1 - GAST 42
(13:29 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Ford at GST 42.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 37
(13:52 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 37. Catch made by C.Thompson at GST 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at GST 42.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33
(14:16 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at GST 37.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 26
(14:31 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at GST 33.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22
(14:54 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at GST 26.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 60 yards from ODU 35 to the GST 5. T.Williams returns the kickoff. T.Williams ran out of bounds.
