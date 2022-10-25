|
|
No. 8 Oregon aims to keep rolling against Cal
No. 8 Oregon will seek to retain its top spot in the Pac-12 standings while keeping its playoff hopes alive when it visits struggling Cal on Saturday afternoon in Berkeley, Calif.
The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) have gotten their offense in high gear since a 49-3 shellacking at the hands of top-ranked Georgia in a neutral-site opener. After putting up 70 points on Eastern Washington, Oregon has topped 40 in five consecutive games against BYU and four Pac-12 opponents -- Washington State, Stanford, Arizona and most recently UCLA.
The latter was Oregon's victim last week in a showdown of teams ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Poll. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix outdueled UCLA star Dorian Thompson-Robinson with 283 passing yards and five touchdowns in a 45-30 win that allowed Oregon to move up two spots in the national rankings.
A win over Cal (3-4, 1-3) likely wouldn't have that kind of impact, but all wins count, especially when another loss would assuredly knock the Ducks out of the national-title picture.
Oregon has won 11 of the last 13 meetings over the Golden Bears, but Cal has taken two of the last three at home, including 21-17 in the 2020 finale when the Ducks flew into town as the 21st-ranked team in the country.
Cal has lost 11 of 19 games since then, including 24-17 last October at Oregon when the Ducks, ranked ninth at the time, needed to score two touchdowns in the final 11:23 to avoid a major upset.
The Golden Bears enter this meeting having lost three in a row, but several players -- including star receiver J. Michael Sturdivant -- have seen improvement.
"I think this team could beat anybody," the wideout boasted in the wake of last week's competitive setback. "I think every game from here on out is definitely winnable."
The Ducks surely enter the game with a big edge in a battle of transfer quarterbacks.
Nix has averaged 272.7 passing yards in his last six games with 17 touchdowns and just one interception. The Auburn transfer also has rushed for eight touchdowns in his last five outings.
"I don't think anybody can sit here and watch football right now and watch our quarterback playing and tell me he's not an elite quarterback," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after the UCLA win. "This guy's playing at an extremely high level. He makes great decisions for his team."
Meanwhile, Cal's Jack Plummer has just 12 touchdown passes in seven games, although he's coming off a game against Washington in which he equaled his season high with three. The Purdue transfer threw for 245 yards without an interception against the Huskies in arguably his best performance for Cal.
If the Golden Bears are going to put themselves in a position to possibly upset Oregon again, chances are they'll have to duplicate a defensive effort in which they allowed Washington just six points over the first 40 minutes of last week's contest.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|8
|Rushing
|6
|1
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|1-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|317
|182
|Total Plays
|41
|36
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|8
|Rush Attempts
|20
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|0.6
|Yards Passing
|210
|174
|Comp. - Att.
|15-21
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|10.0
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|3-14
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.0
|4-45.8
|Return Yards
|26
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-5
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|210
|PASS YDS
|174
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|8
|
|
|317
|TOTAL YDS
|182
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|15/21
|210
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|7
|59
|0
|12
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|5
|26
|2
|18
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|6
|12
|0
|6
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. James 20 RB
|J. James
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|3
|3
|61
|1
|29
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|4
|3
|41
|0
|25
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|5
|2
|24
|0
|19
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Matavao 8 TE
|M. Matavao
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. McCormick 84 TE
|C. McCormick
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manning 8 DB
|D. Manning
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Flowe 10 LB
|J. Flowe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 91 DL
|J. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Addison 13 DB
|B. Addison
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Bridges 11 DB
|T. Bridges
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Shipley 90 DE
|J. Shipley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Boyle 98 K
|A. Boyle
|2
|36.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|15/23
|174
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|9
|17
|0
|9
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|2
|-20
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|4
|3
|80
|0
|57
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|8
|5
|58
|1
|35
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|4
|3
|16
|0
|14
|
J. Terry II 4 TE
|J. Terry II
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|2
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Latu 85 TE
|K. Latu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Woodie III 5 S
|R. Woodie III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 41 CB
|I. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Patu 48 LB
|O. Patu
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gamble 21 CB
|C. Gamble
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Correia 91 NT
|R. Correia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earby 29 CB
|J. Earby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|1/1
|28
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|4
|45.8
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - CAL 19(0:17 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 43 yards to ORE 38 Center-CAL. Fair catch by K.Hutson.
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - CAL 14(1:04 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at CAL 19.
|-2 YD
2 & 19 - CAL 16(1:09 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at CAL 14.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CAL 26(1:14 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 26 for yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at CAL 32. PENALTY on CAL-B.Driscoll Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(1:54 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell J.Bassa at CAL 26.
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 12(1:58 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 12. Catch made by M.Irving at CAL 12. Gain of 12 yards. M.Irving for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 23(2:15 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 23. Catch made by K.Hutson at CAL 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 12.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 48(2:29 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 48. Catch made by K.Hutson at CAL 48. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Woodson at CAL 23.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 4 - CAL 50(2:32 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at ORE 47. Intercepted by T.Bridges at ORE 47. Tackled by D.Moore at CAL 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CAL 49(2:42 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Flowe J.Shipley at CAL 50.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - CAL 49(2:48 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 44(2:48 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 44 for yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at CAL 49. PENALTY on ORE-C.Gonzalez Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - CAL 30(3:09 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 30. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Manning at CAL 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 27(3:41 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers at CAL 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(4:14 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at CAL 27.
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:14 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 1(4:15 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to CAL End Zone for 1 yards. B.Nix for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 10(4:32 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to CAL 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at CAL 1.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 18(5:01 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to CAL 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 10.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OREG 18(5:44 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to CAL 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon D.Scott at CAL 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 24(6:09 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to CAL 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon D.Scott at CAL 18.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 46(6:44 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 46. Catch made by T.Ferguson at CAL 46. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sirmon at CAL 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 42(7:11 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to CAL 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Woodie at CAL 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 37(7:35 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 37. Catch made by N.Whittington at ORE 37. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Woodson at ORE 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - CAL 11(7:41 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 52 yards to ORE 37 Center-CAL. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 9 - CAL 20(8:25 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 11 for -9 yards (D.Johnson)
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 19(8:56 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 19. Catch made by D.Brooks at CAL 19. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at CAL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 19(8:58 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for D.Brooks.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - CAL 10(9:22 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 10. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 10. Gain of 9 yards. J.Sturdivant ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 4(9:42 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by ORE at CAL 10.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 8 - OREG 8(9:46 - 2nd) B.Nix pass INTERCEPTED at CAL 4. Intercepted by O.Patu at CAL 4. Tackled by ORE at CAL 4.
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 3(10:27 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to CAL 8 for -5 yards. Tackled by O.Patu at CAL 8.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 19(10:06 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to CAL 7 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell at CAL 7. PENALTY on CAL-N.Burrell Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 4 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 26(11:38 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to CAL 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 19.
|+29 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 45(12:03 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 45. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 45. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 40(12:35 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 40. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at ORE 45.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 22(13:02 - 2nd) B.Nix scrambles to ORE 40 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at ORE 40.
|Kickoff
|(13:08 - 2nd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ORE End Zone. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. Tackled by F.Oladejo at ORE 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:08 - 2nd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - CAL 6(13:15 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 6. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at ORE 6. Gain of 6 yards. J.Sturdivant for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CAL 6(13:18 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 15(13:49 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 15. Catch made by J.Hunter at ORE 15. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gonzalez at ORE 6.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 18(14:26 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 18. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at ORE 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 15.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(14:51 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 25. Gain of 57 yards. Tackled by D.Manning at ORE 18.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 4(15:00 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to CAL End Zone for 4 yards. B.Nix for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 7(0:06 - 1st) J.James rushed to CAL 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 4.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 10(0:42 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 10. Catch made by N.Whittington at CAL 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 7.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36(1:15 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 36. Catch made by S.Dollars at CAL 36. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by R.Woodie at CAL 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 40(1:41 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to CAL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 47(2:05 - 1st) S.Dollars rushed to CAL 40 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Saunders at CAL 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - CAL 21(2:15 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 47 yards to ORE 32 Center-CAL. K.Hutson returned punt from the ORE 32. Tackled by H.Barth at CAL 47.
|Sack
3 & 6 - CAL 32(2:21 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 21 for -11 yards (D.Johnson) PENALTY on CAL-J.Plummer Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CAL 32(2:26 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 28(2:45 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Riley D.Johnson at CAL 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - OREG 35(2:52 - 1st) A.Boyle punts 37 yards to CAL 28 Center-ORE. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - OREG 35(3:00 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - OREG 35(3:08 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Ferguson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OREG 40(3:08 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-J.Powers-Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 40(3:08 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 40. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 40. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 33(3:41 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at ORE 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(4:01 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at ORE 33.
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CAL 18(4:05 - 1st) D.Longhetto 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CAL Holder-J.Sheahan.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CAL 9(4:12 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for K.Latu.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 15(4:50 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to ORE 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at ORE 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 15(5:25 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 15. Catch made by M.Anderson at ORE 15. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at ORE 15.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 29(6:03 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 29. Catch made by M.Anderson at ORE 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at ORE 15.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 40(6:55 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 40. Catch made by J.Terry at ORE 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at ORE 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 49(7:10 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to ORE 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at ORE 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 49(7:47 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to ORE 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at ORE 49.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 14(8:10 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 14. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 14. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by ORE at CAL 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - OREG 14(8:13 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - OREG 20(8:42 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 20. Catch made by C.Cota at CAL 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon F.Oladejo at CAL 14.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - OREG 15(8:42 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-M.Aumavae-Laulu False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OREG 15(8:47 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20(9:34 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 20. Catch made by C.McCormick at CAL 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 15.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 37(9:57 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 37. Catch made by M.Matavao at CAL 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson M.Jernigan at CAL 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 38(10:38 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to CAL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at CAL 37.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 42(10:56 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 42. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 42. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sirmon at CAL 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 37(11:11 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 37. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 37. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Young at ORE 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - CAL 22(11:18 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 41 yards to ORE 37 Center-CAL. Fair catch by K.Hutson.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CAL 22(11:23 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 17(11:52 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 17. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at CAL 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 15(12:19 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez B.Dorlus at CAL 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - OREG 50(12:35 - 1st) A.Boyle punts 35 yards to CAL 15 Center-ORE. Out of bounds.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 49(13:12 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to CAL 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 45(13:36 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to CAL 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Scott J.Earby at CAL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 45(13:49 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at ORE 45.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 11 - CAL 24(13:57 - 1st) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at ORE 45. Intercepted by B.Addison at ORE 45. Tackled by CAL at ORE 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - CAL 17(14:33 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 17. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers at CAL 24.
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 17 for -8 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at CAL 17.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
