|
|
|PITT
|UNC
Drake Maye leads No. 21 UNC into battle against Pitt
Drake Maye leads No. 21 UNC into battle against Pitt
No. 21 North Carolina will strengthen its grip on the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division if it can top visiting Pitt on Saturday night in Chapel Hill, N.C.
UNC (6-1, 3-0 ACC) is coming off a bye week, having last played on Oct. 15, when it went north on Tobacco Road and beat rival Duke 38-35 in Durham. That contest was another stellar outing for Tar Heels redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who completed 28 of 38 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 18 times for a net gain of 70 yards in the win.
Maye leads the ACC in adjusted passing yards per attempt this season with a mark of 11.4. He also leads the conference in completions (162), passing yards per attempt (9.9), touchdowns responsible for (27), completion percentage (70.1), passer rating (184.8) and total yards (2,661).
Simply put: The Tar Heels wouldn't be in a position to potentially play for an ACC championship this season if it wasn't for Maye.
But he could be better, according to UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo. He told reporters this week that Maye spent the bye week working on his mobility and protecting the football.
"We want (Maye) to move when he needs to move, but we would like to have quieter feet in the pocket," Longo said. "There are times, and Drake could tell you where we kind of skate to the left or the right, and we've got a good pocket. And now you're making the life of the O-line a little bit more difficult."
Pitt (4-3, 1-2 ACC) has the potential to make things difficult for Maye and the UNC offense. The Panthers have 21 sacks this season -- tied for 21st in the nation -- and average 6.4 tackles-for-loss per game.
The Panthers' defense hasn't always been stout as this season, but under Pat Narduzzi, it's typically been a source of pride for Pitt. Since Narduzzi took over in 2015, Pitt has 18 defensive touchdowns and are 13-5 when they have at least one.
"You look at the defense, there's still things that we can get better at," Narduzzi said this week. "Defense will have a great challenge (against UNC). Offense has got to rebound and take the football and score points."
The Panthers are coming off a 24-10 loss at Louisville. Last season, Pitt had offense powered by quarterback Kenny Pickett and a lethal passing attack that led it to an ACC championship. Pickett is now in the NFL, his top receiver -- Jordan Addison -- bolted for Southern California and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple went to Nebraska. So now, this is an offense fully molded in Narduzzi's vision.
And against Louisville, it mustered just 158 passing yards.
Still, Narduzzi stood behind quarterback Kedon Slovis after a performance with two interceptions and zero touchdowns.
"I think he's done a great job," Narduzzi said. "I watch practice every day, and we're playing our best football player right now at quarterback. I've got no doubt about it. Kedon is our best quarterback to help us win a football game right now."
UNC and Pitt have a history of playing some pretty competitive games. Twelve of the 15 meetings between the two sides have been decided by single digits. Pitt has won two straight in the series, both in overtime and both in Pittsburgh. The Panthers are 0-6 in Chapel Hill.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|7
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|0-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|216
|172
|Total Plays
|32
|29
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|18
|Rush Attempts
|16
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|157
|154
|Comp. - Att.
|8-16
|15-18
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-28
|4-37
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.3
|3-48.7
|Return Yards
|13
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|157
|PASS YDS
|154
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|18
|
|
|216
|TOTAL YDS
|172
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|8/16
|157
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|13
|45
|2
|10
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|3
|14
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|8
|4
|99
|0
|41
|
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|2
|2
|46
|0
|40
|
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|3
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
M. Alston 20 WR
|M. Alston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiltz 10 LB
|T. Wiltz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kamara 11 LB
|B. Kamara
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Hallett II 31 DB
|E. Hallett II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. O'Brien 22 DB
|P. O'Brien
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 32 LB
|S. Simon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. DeShields 23 LB
|S. DeShields
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|1/1
|47
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Guess 92 P
|C. Guess
|3
|42.3
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|2
|17.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|3
|4.3
|26
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|15/18
|154
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|4
|12
|0
|7
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|5
|4
|0
|9
|
C. Hood 4 RB
|C. Hood
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|6
|5
|104
|1
|50
|
A. Greene Jr. 1 WR
|A. Greene Jr.
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Copenhaver 81 TE
|J. Copenhaver
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|5
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
K. Hood 25 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Paysour 8 WR
|K. Paysour
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Duck 3 DB
|S. Duck
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shaw 4 DL
|T. Shaw
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 8 DL
|M. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cavazos 6 DB
|L. Cavazos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Echols 23 LB
|P. Echols
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 1 DB
|T. Grimes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|3
|48.7
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - PITT 33(2:02 - 2nd) C.Guess punts 36 yards to NC 31 Center-B.Floyd. Out of bounds.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 34(2:22 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed left tackle to PIT 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Echols; C.Collins at PIT 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 28(3:00 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed left guard to PIT 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Hester; J.Ritzie at PIT 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(3:33 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed up the middle to PIT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie; C.Gray at PIT 28.
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 1(3:42 - 2nd) D.Maye pass short right complete to PIT 1. Catch made by K.Paysour at PIT 1. Gain of 1 yards. K.Paysour for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 7(3:57 - 2nd) D.Maye pass short right complete to PIT 7. Catch made by J.Downs at PIT 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at PIT 1.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 43(4:56 - 2nd) D.Maye pass deep middle complete to NC 43. Catch made by A.Green at NC 43. Gain of 50 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Hallett at PIT 7.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 25(5:09 - 2nd) D.Maye pass short right complete to NC 25. Catch made by A.Green at NC 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at NC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 25(5:14 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete short right intended for J.Downs (E.Hallett).
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - PITT 37(5:20 - 2nd) B.Sauls 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Floyd Holder-C.Guess.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - PITT 33(6:01 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass short right complete to NC 33. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at NC 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at NC 29.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - PITT 28(6:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-B.Zubovic False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PITT 28(6:08 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete short left intended for J.Wayne (C.Gray).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 30(6:48 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed up the middle to NC 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 28.
|+29 YD
2 & 12 - PITT 41(7:28 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass deep left complete to PIT 41. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 41. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at NC 30.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 43(8:08 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed left guard to PIT 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Hester; J.Ritzie at PIT 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 39(8:48 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed up the middle to PIT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie; T.Shaw at PIT 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 30(9:29 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed up the middle to PIT 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers; P.Echols at PIT 39.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 9(10:10 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass deep middle complete to PIT 9. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 9. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by NC at PIT 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 8(10:46 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed left guard to PIT 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at PIT 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - UNC 38(11:00 - 2nd) B.Kiernan punts 44 yards to PIT 18 Center-D.Little. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 18. Pushed out of bounds by D.Boykins at PIT 16. PENALTY on PIT-P.O'Brien Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - UNC 36(11:44 - 2nd) D.Maye pass short middle complete to NC 36. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; S.DeShields at NC 38.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UNC 46(12:04 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete short right intended for NC. PENALTY on NC-A.Richards Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 43(12:20 - 2nd) E.Green rushed up the middle to NC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at NC 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 38(12:55 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 43 for 5 yards. E.Green FUMBLES forced by S.Simon. Fumble RECOVERED by NC-C.Gaynor at NC 43. Tackled by at NC 43.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 23(13:11 - 2nd) D.Maye pass deep right complete to NC 23. Catch made by O.Hampton at NC 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at NC 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 23(13:15 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete short right intended for A.Green.
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 41 yards from PIT 50 to the NC 9. E.Green returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Lapi at NC 23.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(13:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on NC-P.Echols Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 2nd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - PITT 4(13:27 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to NC End Zone for 4 yards. I.Abanikanda for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 45(14:10 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass deep left complete to NC 45. Catch made by J.Wayne at NC 45. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at NC 4.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 45(14:47 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed up the middle to NC 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at NC 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - UNC 19(15:00 - 2nd) B.Kiernan punts 52 yards to PIT 29 Center-D.Little. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 29. Pushed out of bounds by B.Kiernan at NC 45.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UNC 22(0:31 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 19 for -3 yards (T.Bentley)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNC 22(1:13 - 1st) D.Maye pass short left complete to NC 22. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 22. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by P.O'Brien at NC 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 22(1:19 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete short middle intended for J.Downs (S.Dennis).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 10(1:43 - 1st) D.Maye pass deep right complete to NC 10. Catch made by A.Green at NC 10. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at NC 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 8(1:52 - 1st) E.Green rushed right tackle to NC 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre at NC 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - PITT 39(2:14 - 1st) C.Guess punts 46 yards to NC 15 Center-B.Floyd. Fair catch by J.Downs. PENALTY on NC-D.Evans Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 34(2:21 - 1st) C.Guess punts yards to NC 50 Center-B.Floyd. Out of bounds. PENALTY on NC-D.Nash Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 34(2:26 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete short middle intended for M.Alston (L.Cavazos).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 34(2:37 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete short middle intended for J.Wayne (P.Echols).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 34(3:16 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed right tackle to PIT 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; L.Cavazos at PIT 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 33(3:43 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed up the middle to PIT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at PIT 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PITT 33(4:16 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete short middle intended for J.Wayne (P.Echols).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 24(4:40 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed up the middle to PIT 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers; P.Echols at PIT 33.
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 60 yards from NC 35 to the PIT 5. R.Hammond returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Biglow at PIT 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|+16 YD
2 & 16 - UNC 16(4:50 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 16. Catch made by A.Green at PIT 16. Gain of 16 yards. A.Green for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Sack
1 & Goal - UNC 8(5:25 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at PIT 16 for -8 yards (D.Alexandre)
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - UNC 11(5:49 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to PIT 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett; D.Alexandre at PIT 8.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UNC 11(6:10 - 1st) E.Green rushed right tackle to PIT 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 12(6:27 - 1st) D.Maye pass right complete to PIT 12. Catch made by E.Green at PIT 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 11.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 20(6:58 - 1st) D.Maye pass short right complete to PIT 20. Catch made by J.Copenhaver at PIT 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 12.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - UNC 35(7:04 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs (B.Hill). PENALTY on PIT-B.Hill Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 41(7:32 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 41. Catch made by J.Copenhaver at PIT 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 49(7:56 - 1st) D.Maye pass short right complete to PIT 49. Catch made by A.Green at PIT 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at PIT 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 44(8:25 - 1st) E.Green rushed up the middle to PIT 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at PIT 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 41(8:53 - 1st) D.Maye pass short right complete to NC 41. Catch made by K.Hood at NC 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at NC 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - PITT 14(9:00 - 1st) C.Guess punts 45 yards to NC 41 Center-B.Floyd. Fair catch by J.Downs.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - PITT 6(9:37 - 1st) K.Slovis pass short right complete to PIT 6. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 6. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at PIT 14.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 6(9:43 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne (T.Grimes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 6(9:49 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete deep left intended for PIT.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - UNC 33(10:02 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 50 yards to PIT 17 Center-D.Little. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 17. Tackled by E.Green at PIT 6.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - UNC 30(10:42 - 1st) D.Maye rushed left tackle to NC 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at NC 33.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 33(11:24 - 1st) C.Hood rushed left guard to NC 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; D.Alexandre at NC 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(11:30 - 1st) D.Maye pass right complete to NC 25. Catch made by K.Morales at NC 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Woods at NC 33.
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - PITT 6(11:39 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed right end to NC End Zone for 6 yards. I.Abanikanda for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 13(12:17 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed right end to NC 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 6.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 13(12:24 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 23(12:58 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed right end to NC 13 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Taylor at NC 13.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 31(13:35 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to NC 31. Catch made by J.Wayne at NC 31. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NC at NC 23.
|+40 YD
3 & 4 - PITT 29(14:16 - 1st) K.Slovis pass left complete to PIT 29. Catch made by B.Means at PIT 29. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes at NC 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PITT 29(14:20 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for V.Davis.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 23(14:55 - 1st) K.Slovis pass short right complete to PIT 23. Catch made by B.Means at PIT 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at PIT 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 58 yards from NC 35 to the PIT 7. R.Hammond returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Battle; B.Kamara at PIT 23.
-
COLOST
BOISE
10
42
3rd 7:46 FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
21
10
3rd 4:49 NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
17
24
3rd 1:22 CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
6
30
3rd 5:45 ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
24
16
3rd 6:18 PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
28
17
3rd 15:00 ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
17
3
3rd 15:00 ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
7
13
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
10
14
3rd 12:20 SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
17
14
2nd 2:02 ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
3
0
1st 5:21 ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT
-
CHARLO
RICE
56
23
Final ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
31
Final BTN
-
ODU
GAST
17
31
Final ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
21
25
Final ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
20
42
Final CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
26
9
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
23
13
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
40
13
Final
-
NWEST
IOWA
13
33
Final ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
48
Final FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
42
24
Final FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
42
Final ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
45
34
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
20
27
Final/OT CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
21
48
Final ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
23
10
Final SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
31
3
Final ESPU