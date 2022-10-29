Drive Chart
|
|
|ROB
|APLST
Preview not available
Preview not available
APLST
5 Pass
3 Rush
98 YDS
1:21 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:13
M.Hughes extra point is good.
+24 YD
1ST & 10 ROB 24
0:21
C.Brice pass complete to RM 24. Catch made by D.Stroman at RM 24. Gain of 24 yards. D.Stroman for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+17 YD
1ST & 10 ROB 41
0:27
C.Brice pass complete to RM 41. Catch made by D.Davis at RM 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Louis at RM 24.
+12 YD
3RD & 6 APLST 47
0:35
C.Brice scrambles to RM 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Shegog at RM 41.
No Gain
2ND & 6 APLST 47
0:35
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 43
0:47
C.Brice pass complete to APP 43. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Young at APP 47.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 31
1:00
C.Brice pass complete to APP 31. Catch made by C.Peoples at APP 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Magee at APP 43.
+16 YD
2ND & 10 APLST 15
1:04
C.Brice pass complete to APP 15. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 15. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RM at APP 31.
No Gain
1ST & 10 APLST 15
1:22
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Wells.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 2
1:34
C.Peoples rushed to APP 15 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Louis; T.Brown at APP 15.
Touchdown 0:13
C.Brice pass complete to RM 24. Catch made by D.Stroman at RM 24. Gain of 24 yards. D.Stroman for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
98
yds
1:21
pos
3
20
Touchdown 4:51
C.Brice pass complete to RM 12. Catch made by T.Page at RM 12. Gain of 12 yards. T.Page for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
59
yds
1:10
pos
3
13
Field Goal 6:09
J.Jenkins 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RM Holder-G.Souders.
14
plays
52
yds
6:31
pos
3
7
Touchdown 8:36
C.Brice pass complete to RM 31. Catch made by D.Davis at RM 31. Gain of 31 yards. D.Davis for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
52
yds
00:55
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|13
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|2
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|101
|267
|Total Plays
|35
|34
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|43
|104
|Rush Attempts
|17
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|6.9
|Yards Passing
|58
|163
|Comp. - Att.
|6-18
|13-19
|Yards Per Pass
|2.7
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.4
|4-39.0
|Return Yards
|3
|24
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|58
|PASS YDS
|163
|
|
|43
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|101
|TOTAL YDS
|267
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Chiccitt 16 QB
|A. Chiccitt
|6/17
|58
|0
|1
|
J. Hill 10 WR
|J. Hill
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jackson 2 RB
|A. Jackson
|7
|30
|0
|13
|
A. Purge 13 RB
|A. Purge
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
A. Chiccitt 16 QB
|A. Chiccitt
|4
|4
|0
|11
|
T. Mayfield 42 TE
|T. Mayfield
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
V. Pena 35 CB
|V. Pena
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. White 4 S
|J. White
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martin 9 WR
|D. Martin
|2
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
T. Mayfield 42 TE
|T. Mayfield
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Jones 19 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Hill 10 WR
|J. Hill
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Bevins 15 WR
|B. Bevins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mondy 7 WR
|D. Mondy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 2 RB
|A. Jackson
|4
|2
|-1
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Louis 26 DB
|S. Louis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 28 LB
|T. Brown
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shegog 53 LB
|J. Shegog
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Audiger 21 DB
|S. Audiger
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Casale 12 LB
|J. Casale
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Young II DB
|G. Young II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Scarebrook 25 S
|C. Scarebrook
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Cabell 20 DB
|D. Cabell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Carabatsakis 96 DE
|N. Carabatsakis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Magee 51 LB
|B. Magee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parham 58 LB
|D. Parham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Steverson 97 DL
|N. Steverson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Jenkins 96 K
|J. Jenkins
|1/1
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Souders III 93 P
|G. Souders III
|5
|37.4
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. White 25 RB
|D. White
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|13/19
|163
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|3
|61
|0
|40
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|6
|19
|0
|13
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|2
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|4
|9
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|3
|52
|1
|31
|
C. Wells 9 WR
|C. Wells
|4
|3
|27
|0
|16
|
D. Stroman 22 WR
|D. Stroman
|2
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|2
|2
|19
|1
|12
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Gibbs 81 TE
|M. Gibbs
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Wilson 87 TE
|E. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Parker 15 LB
|A. Parker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Clarke 27 DB
|R. Clarke
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dingle-Prince 50 DL
|D. Dingle-Prince
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 26 LB
|C. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Doublin 40 LB
|L. Doublin
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
K. Haigler 36 DL
|K. Haigler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 28 LB
|K. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hodges 70 OL
|C. Hodges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ross 4 DB
|N. Ross
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. McLeod 35 LB
|J. McLeod
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Passeggiata 94 DL
|S. Passeggiata
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greene 25 DB
|J. Greene
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spellman 98 DL
|D. Spellman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones Jr. 6 DB
|S. Jones Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hughes 99 K
|M. Hughes
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|4
|39.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tucker 0 DB
|M. Tucker
|2
|35.0
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|4
|6.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 24(0:21 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to RM 24. Catch made by D.Stroman at RM 24. Gain of 24 yards. D.Stroman for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41(0:27 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to RM 41. Catch made by D.Davis at RM 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Louis at RM 24.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 47(0:35 - 2nd) C.Brice scrambles to RM 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Shegog at RM 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 47(0:35 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 43(0:47 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 43. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Young at APP 47.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 31(1:00 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 31. Catch made by C.Peoples at APP 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Magee at APP 43.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 15(1:04 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 15. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 15. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RM at APP 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 15(1:22 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Wells.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 2(1:34 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 15 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Louis; T.Brown at APP 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - ROB 33(1:42 - 2nd) G.Souders punts 31 yards to APP 2 Center-RM. Downed by B.Bevins.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 34(1:47 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt pass complete to APP 34. Catch made by J.Hill at APP 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; J.Greene at APP 33.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 34(1:52 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for B.Bevins.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 34(1:56 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for A.Jackson.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - ROB 47(2:00 - 2nd) A.Jackson rushed to APP 34 for 13 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ROB 48(3:01 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt scrambles to APP 47 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Sullivan at APP 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 49(3:45 - 2nd) A.Jackson rushed to APP 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 48.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 35(4:37 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 35. Catch made by T.Mayfield at RM 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 49.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ROB 25(4:40 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt sacked at RM 22 for yards (T.Bird) PENALTY on APP-K.Brown Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 25(4:51 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 2nd) C.Everett kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the RM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 12(5:00 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to RM 12. Catch made by T.Page at RM 12. Gain of 12 yards. T.Page for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 19(5:26 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to RM 19. Catch made by T.Page at RM 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; G.Young at RM 12.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41(5:52 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to RM 19 for 40 yards. Tackled by S.Louis at RM 19.
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 2nd) M.Benson kicks 55 yards from RM 35 to the APP 10. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Casale; M.Larks at APP 41.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - ROB 35(6:09 - 2nd) J.Jenkins 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RM Holder-G.Souders.
|Sack
3 & 10 - ROB 21(6:53 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt sacked at APP 28 for -7 yards (L.Doublin)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 21(7:00 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for D.Martin.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 21(7:37 - 2nd) A.Jackson rushed to APP 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 21.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 32(8:21 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt scrambles to APP 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince at APP 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 32(8:26 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for A.Jackson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 32(8:38 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - ROB 35(9:05 - 2nd) T.Mayfield rushed to APP 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; J.Earle at APP 32.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - ROB 34(9:56 - 2nd) J.White rushed to APP 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; L.Doublin at APP 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - ROB 36(10:42 - 2nd) A.Jackson rushed to APP 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Haigler at APP 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 43(11:10 - 2nd) A.Jackson rushed to APP 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 36.
|+37 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 20(11:51 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 20. Catch made by D.Martin at RM 20. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by APP at APP 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 20(11:57 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 20(12:32 - 2nd) V.Pena rushed to RM 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; K.Haigler at RM 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - APLST 49(12:59 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 51 yards to RM End Zone Center-APP. Touchback.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - APLST 47(13:28 - 2nd) C.Brice scrambles to APP 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger at APP 49.
|Sack
2 & 9 - APLST 49(14:08 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at APP 47 for -4 yards (C.Scarebrook)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 50(14:26 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to RM 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Carabatsakis at RM 49.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 37(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 37. Catch made by H.Pearson at APP 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at RM 50.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - APLST 37(0:01 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35(0:37 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger; D.Parham at APP 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ROB 32(0:48 - 1st) G.Souders punts 41 yards to APP 27 Center-RM. T.Page returned punt from the APP 27. Tackled by W.Bunton at APP 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 29(1:30 - 1st) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 29. Catch made by A.Jackson at RM 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at RM 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 29(2:14 - 1st) A.Jackson rushed to RM 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bird; S.Passeggiata at RM 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 29(2:20 - 1st) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 4 - APLST 36(2:28 - 1st) C.Brice pass INTERCEPTED at RM 26. Intercepted by J.Casale at RM 26. Tackled by C.Hodges at RM 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 42(2:53 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to RM 42. Catch made by C.Wells at RM 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Louis at RM 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ROB 11(3:04 - 1st) G.Souders punts 41 yards to APP 48 Center-RM. T.Page returned punt from the APP 48. Tackled by B.Magee at RM 42.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ROB 11(3:09 - 1st) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for D.Mondy.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ROB 8(3:53 - 1st) A.Purge rushed to RM 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; A.Parker at RM 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 5(4:31 - 1st) A.Purge rushed to RM 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Spellman; R.Clarke at RM 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - APLST 36(4:41 - 1st) C.Howell punts 31 yards to RM 5 Center-APP. Downed by APP.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - APLST 36(4:48 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Stroman.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - APLST 31(4:48 - 1st) PENALTY on APP-C.Hodges False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - APLST 36(4:56 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for R.Clarke. PENALTY on RM-RM Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - APLST 41(5:28 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to RM 41. Catch made by N.Noel at RM 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger at RM 36.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - APLST 31(5:57 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to RM 31. Catch made by D.Harrington at RM 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by RM at RM 19. PENALTY on APP-H.Pearson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 31(6:42 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to RM 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at RM 31.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 42(6:57 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to RM 42. Catch made by M.Gibbs at RM 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger; D.Cabell at RM 31.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 43(7:09 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to RM 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Cabell at RM 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - ROB 25(7:22 - 1st) G.Souders punts 41 yards to APP 34 Center-RM. T.Page returned punt from the APP 34. Tackled by D.Parham at APP 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 20(7:57 - 1st) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 20. Catch made by D.Jones at RM 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at RM 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 20(7:57 - 1st) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 20(8:10 - 1st) J.Hill steps back to pass. J.Hill pass incomplete intended for B.Bevins.
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 1st) C.Everett kicks 63 yards from APP 35 to the RM 2. D.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McLeod at RM 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 1st) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 31(8:36 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to RM 31. Catch made by D.Davis at RM 31. Gain of 31 yards. D.Davis for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 31(8:59 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to RM 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at RM 31.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 48(9:10 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to RM 31 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Shegog at RM 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - ROB 16(9:24 - 1st) G.Souders punts 33 yards to RM 49 Center-RM. T.Page returned punt from the RM 49. Tackled by E.Frenchik at APP 48.
|-4 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 20(9:57 - 1st) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 20. Catch made by A.Jackson at RM 20. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; L.Doublin at RM 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - ROB 19(10:37 - 1st) T.Mayfield rushed to RM 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; K.Haigler at RM 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 20(11:17 - 1st) A.Chiccitt rushed to RM 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at RM 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - APLST 37(11:46 - 1st) C.Howell punts 37 yards to RM End Zone Center-APP. Touchback.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - APLST 32(11:46 - 1st) PENALTY on APP-B.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 31(12:16 - 1st) C.Brice rushed to RM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by RM at RM 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 32(12:51 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to RM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Steverson; J.Shegog at RM 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 34(13:12 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to RM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Shegog at RM 32.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 3 - ROB 21(13:20 - 1st) A.Chiccitt pass INTERCEPTED at RM 34. Intercepted by N.Ross at RM 34. Tackled by RM at RM 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 14(13:51 - 1st) A.Jackson rushed to RM 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke; N.Ross at RM 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - APLST 49(13:59 - 1st) C.Howell punts 37 yards to RM 14 Center-APP. Fair catch by G.Fairman.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - APLST 49(14:01 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Peoples.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 44(14:30 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 44. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RM at APP 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 44(14:51 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Casale at APP 44.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Benson kicks 60 yards from RM 35 to the APP 5. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Audiger at APP 44.
-
CHARLO
RICE
55
23
4th 6:57 ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
21
4th 10:10 BTN
-
ODU
GAST
14
21
3rd 4:14 ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
6
10
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
3
21
2nd 0:39 CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
20
9
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
10
13
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
20
13
2nd 0:00
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
20
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
35
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
21
10
2nd 0:10 FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
21
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
24
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
3
13
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
14
13
2nd 0:15 ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
17
0
2nd 3:40 SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
14
3
2nd 7:15 ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
042.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
0
054 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
0
045.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
0
074 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
048.5 O/U
+13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
0
055 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
0
065.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT