APLST
5 Pass
3 Rush
98 YDS
1:21 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:13
M.Hughes extra point is good.
+24 YD
1ST & 10 ROB 24
0:21
C.Brice pass complete to RM 24. Catch made by D.Stroman at RM 24. Gain of 24 yards. D.Stroman for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+17 YD
1ST & 10 ROB 41
0:27
C.Brice pass complete to RM 41. Catch made by D.Davis at RM 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Louis at RM 24.
+12 YD
3RD & 6 APLST 47
0:35
C.Brice scrambles to RM 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Shegog at RM 41.
No Gain
2ND & 6 APLST 47
0:35
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 43
0:47
C.Brice pass complete to APP 43. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Young at APP 47.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 31
1:00
C.Brice pass complete to APP 31. Catch made by C.Peoples at APP 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Magee at APP 43.
+16 YD
2ND & 10 APLST 15
1:04
C.Brice pass complete to APP 15. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 15. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RM at APP 31.
No Gain
1ST & 10 APLST 15
1:22
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Wells.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 2
1:34
C.Peoples rushed to APP 15 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Louis; T.Brown at APP 15.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:13
M.Hughes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 0:13
C.Brice pass complete to RM 24. Catch made by D.Stroman at RM 24. Gain of 24 yards. D.Stroman for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
98
yds
1:21
pos
3
20
Point After TD 4:51
M.Hughes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 4:51
C.Brice pass complete to RM 12. Catch made by T.Page at RM 12. Gain of 12 yards. T.Page for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
59
yds
1:10
pos
3
13
Field Goal 6:09
J.Jenkins 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RM Holder-G.Souders.
14
plays
52
yds
6:31
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 8:15
M.Hughes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:36
C.Brice pass complete to RM 31. Catch made by D.Davis at RM 31. Gain of 31 yards. D.Davis for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
52
yds
00:55
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 13
Rushing 3 5
Passing 2 8
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 3-10 2-6
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 101 267
Total Plays 35 34
Avg Gain 2.9 7.9
Net Yards Rushing 43 104
Rush Attempts 17 15
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 6.9
Yards Passing 58 163
Comp. - Att. 6-18 13-19
Yards Per Pass 2.7 8.0
Penalties - Yards 1-5 4-30
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-37.4 4-39.0
Return Yards 3 24
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-24
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-3 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Robert Morris 0-7 03--3
App. St. 4-3 714--21
Kidd Brewer Stadium Boone, NC
 58 PASS YDS 163
43 RUSH YDS 104
101 TOTAL YDS 267
Robert Morris
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Chiccitt  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.3% 58 0 1 52.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 425 2 3 117.9
A. Chiccitt 6/17 58 0 1
J. Hill  10 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 64 1 0 483.8
J. Hill 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 339 0
A. Jackson 7 30 0 13
A. Purge  13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 69 3
A. Purge 2 6 0 3
A. Chiccitt  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 21 1
A. Chiccitt 4 4 0 11
T. Mayfield  42 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
T. Mayfield 2 4 0 3
V. Pena  35 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
V. Pena 1 0 0 0
J. White  4 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. White 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Martin  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
D. Martin 2 1 37 0 37
T. Mayfield  42 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Mayfield 1 1 16 0 16
D. Jones  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 0
D. Jones 1 1 5 0 5
J. Hill  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 142 0
J. Hill 7 1 1 0 1
B. Bevins  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 73 0
B. Bevins 2 0 0 0 0
D. Mondy  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 85 1
D. Mondy 1 0 0 0 0
A. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 98 0
A. Jackson 4 2 -1 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Louis  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Louis 3-1 0.0 0
T. Brown  28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Brown 3-2 0.0 0
J. Shegog  53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Shegog 3-1 0.0 0
S. Audiger  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Audiger 2-2 0.0 0
J. Casale  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Casale 1-0 0.0 1
G. Young II  DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Young II 1-1 0.0 0
C. Scarebrook  25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Scarebrook 1-0 1.0 0
D. Cabell  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Cabell 1-1 0.0 0
N. Carabatsakis  96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Carabatsakis 1-0 0.0 0
B. Magee  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Magee 1-0 0.0 0
D. Parham  58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Parham 0-1 0.0 0
N. Steverson  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Steverson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Jenkins  96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
3/5 7/7
J. Jenkins 1/1 45 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Souders III  93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 0 0
G. Souders III 5 37.4 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. White  25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
D. White 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brice  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 163 3 1 182.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 1736 18 3 154.7
C. Brice 13/19 163 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Noel  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 217 3
N. Noel 3 61 0 40
C. Peoples  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 534 5
C. Peoples 6 19 0 13
D. Harrington  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 243 1
D. Harrington 2 15 0 15
C. Brice  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 49 3
C. Brice 4 9 0 12
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Davis  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 314 2
D. Davis 3 3 52 1 31
C. Wells  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 2
C. Wells 4 3 27 0 16
D. Stroman  22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 215 2
D. Stroman 2 1 24 1 24
T. Page  20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 0
T. Page 2 2 19 1 12
H. Pearson  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 191 4
H. Pearson 2 1 13 0 13
C. Peoples  6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
C. Peoples 2 1 12 0 12
M. Gibbs  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 2
M. Gibbs 1 1 11 0 11
N. Noel  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 79 0
N. Noel 1 1 5 0 5
E. Wilson  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 1
E. Wilson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Parker  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Parker 2-2 0.0 0
R. Clarke  27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Clarke 1-2 0.0 0
D. Dingle-Prince  50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Dingle-Prince 1-0 0.0 0
C. Sullivan  26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Sullivan 1-0 0.0 0
L. Doublin  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 1.0
L. Doublin 1-4 1.0 0
K. Haigler  36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Haigler 1-2 0.0 0
K. Brown  28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hodges  70 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hodges 1-0 0.0 0
N. Ross  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
N. Ross 1-1 0.0 1
J. McLeod  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. McLeod 0-3 0.0 0
S. Passeggiata  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Passeggiata 0-1 0.0 0
T. Bird  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Bird 0-1 0.0 0
J. Greene  25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Greene 0-1 0.0 0
J. Earle  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Earle 0-1 0.0 0
D. Spellman  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Spellman 0-1 0.0 0
S. Jones Jr.  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Jones Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Hughes  99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/5 30/30
M. Hughes 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Howell  30 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 0 0
C. Howell 4 39.0 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Tucker  0 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 35.0 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 63 0
M. Tucker 2 35.0 39 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Page 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 6.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 8.4 59 0
T. Page 4 6.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 ROB 14 0:31 2 7 INT
11:17 ROB 20 2:07 3 -4 Punt
8:15 ROB 20 1:06 3 5 Punt
4:31 ROB 5 1:38 3 6 Punt
2:20 ROB 29 1:43 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 ROB 20 6:31 14 52 FG
4:51 ROB 25 3:17 8 42 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 APLST 44 1:09 3 5 Punt
13:12 ROB 34 1:55 3 -3 Punt
9:10 APLST 48 0:55 3 52 TD
7:09 APLST 43 2:38 5 21 Punt
2:53 ROB 42 0:33 2 6 INT
0:37 APLST 35 3:05 6 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:01 APLST 41 1:10 3 59 TD
1:34 APLST 2 1:21 9 98 TD

APP
Mountaineers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 98 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:13 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 24
(0:21 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to RM 24. Catch made by D.Stroman at RM 24. Gain of 24 yards. D.Stroman for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41
(0:27 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to RM 41. Catch made by D.Davis at RM 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Louis at RM 24.
+12 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 47
(0:35 - 2nd) C.Brice scrambles to RM 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Shegog at RM 41.
No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 47
(0:35 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 43
(0:47 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 43. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Young at APP 47.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 31
(1:00 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 31. Catch made by C.Peoples at APP 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Magee at APP 43.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 15
(1:04 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 15. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 15. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RM at APP 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 15
(1:22 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Wells.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 2
(1:34 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 15 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Louis; T.Brown at APP 15.

ROMO
Colonials
 - Punt (8 plays, 42 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - ROB 33
(1:42 - 2nd) G.Souders punts 31 yards to APP 2 Center-RM. Downed by B.Bevins.
+1 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 34
(1:47 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt pass complete to APP 34. Catch made by J.Hill at APP 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; J.Greene at APP 33.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 34
(1:52 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for B.Bevins.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 34
(1:56 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for A.Jackson.
+13 YD
3 & 8 - ROB 47
(2:00 - 2nd) A.Jackson rushed to APP 34 for 13 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 34.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - ROB 48
(3:01 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt scrambles to APP 47 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Sullivan at APP 47.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 49
(3:45 - 2nd) A.Jackson rushed to APP 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 48.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 35
(4:37 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 35. Catch made by T.Mayfield at RM 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 49.
Penalty
2 & 10 - ROB 25
(4:40 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt sacked at RM 22 for yards (T.Bird) PENALTY on APP-K.Brown Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 25
(4:51 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
Kickoff
(4:51 - 2nd) C.Everett kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the RM End Zone. Touchback.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 59 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:51 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
+12 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 12
(5:00 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to RM 12. Catch made by T.Page at RM 12. Gain of 12 yards. T.Page for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 19
(5:26 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to RM 19. Catch made by T.Page at RM 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; G.Young at RM 12.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41
(5:52 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to RM 19 for 40 yards. Tackled by S.Louis at RM 19.
Kickoff
(6:01 - 2nd) M.Benson kicks 55 yards from RM 35 to the APP 10. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Casale; M.Larks at APP 41.

ROMO
Colonials
 - Field Goal (14 plays, 52 yards, 6:31 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 17 - ROB 35
(6:09 - 2nd) J.Jenkins 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RM Holder-G.Souders.
Sack
3 & 10 - ROB 21
(6:53 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt sacked at APP 28 for -7 yards (L.Doublin)
No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 21
(7:00 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for D.Martin.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 21
(7:37 - 2nd) A.Jackson rushed to APP 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 21.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 32
(8:21 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt scrambles to APP 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince at APP 21.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 32
(8:26 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for A.Jackson.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 32
(8:38 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
+3 YD
4 & 2 - ROB 35
(9:05 - 2nd) T.Mayfield rushed to APP 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; J.Earle at APP 32.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - ROB 34
(9:56 - 2nd) J.White rushed to APP 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; L.Doublin at APP 35.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - ROB 36
(10:42 - 2nd) A.Jackson rushed to APP 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Haigler at APP 34.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 43
(11:10 - 2nd) A.Jackson rushed to APP 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 36.
+37 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 20
(11:51 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 20. Catch made by D.Martin at RM 20. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by APP at APP 43.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 20
(11:57 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 20
(12:32 - 2nd) V.Pena rushed to RM 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; K.Haigler at RM 20.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - APLST 49
(12:59 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 51 yards to RM End Zone Center-APP. Touchback.
+2 YD
3 & 13 - APLST 47
(13:28 - 2nd) C.Brice scrambles to APP 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger at APP 49.
Sack
2 & 9 - APLST 49
(14:08 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at APP 47 for -4 yards (C.Scarebrook)
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 50
(14:26 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to RM 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Carabatsakis at RM 49.
+13 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 37
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 37. Catch made by H.Pearson at APP 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at RM 50.
No Gain
2 & 8 - APLST 37
(0:01 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35
(0:37 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger; D.Parham at APP 37.

ROMO
Colonials
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - ROB 32
(0:48 - 1st) G.Souders punts 41 yards to APP 27 Center-RM. T.Page returned punt from the APP 27. Tackled by W.Bunton at APP 35.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 29
(1:30 - 1st) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 29. Catch made by A.Jackson at RM 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at RM 32.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 29
(2:14 - 1st) A.Jackson rushed to RM 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bird; S.Passeggiata at RM 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 29
(2:20 - 1st) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Interception (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 4 - APLST 36
(2:28 - 1st) C.Brice pass INTERCEPTED at RM 26. Intercepted by J.Casale at RM 26. Tackled by C.Hodges at RM 29.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 42
(2:53 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to RM 42. Catch made by C.Wells at RM 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Louis at RM 36.

ROMO
Colonials
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - ROB 11
(3:04 - 1st) G.Souders punts 41 yards to APP 48 Center-RM. T.Page returned punt from the APP 48. Tackled by B.Magee at RM 42.
No Gain
3 & 4 - ROB 11
(3:09 - 1st) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for D.Mondy.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - ROB 8
(3:53 - 1st) A.Purge rushed to RM 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; A.Parker at RM 11.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 5
(4:31 - 1st) A.Purge rushed to RM 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Spellman; R.Clarke at RM 8.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - APLST 36
(4:41 - 1st) C.Howell punts 31 yards to RM 5 Center-APP. Downed by APP.
No Gain
3 & 15 - APLST 36
(4:48 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Stroman.
Penalty
3 & 10 - APLST 31
(4:48 - 1st) PENALTY on APP-C.Hodges False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 15 - APLST 36
(4:56 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for R.Clarke. PENALTY on RM-RM Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 20 - APLST 41
(5:28 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to RM 41. Catch made by N.Noel at RM 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger at RM 36.
Penalty
2 & 10 - APLST 31
(5:57 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to RM 31. Catch made by D.Harrington at RM 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by RM at RM 19. PENALTY on APP-H.Pearson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 31
(6:42 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to RM 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at RM 31.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 42
(6:57 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to RM 42. Catch made by M.Gibbs at RM 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger; D.Cabell at RM 31.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 43
(7:09 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to RM 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Cabell at RM 42.

ROMO
Colonials
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - ROB 25
(7:22 - 1st) G.Souders punts 41 yards to APP 34 Center-RM. T.Page returned punt from the APP 34. Tackled by D.Parham at APP 43.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 20
(7:57 - 1st) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 20. Catch made by D.Jones at RM 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at RM 25.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 20
(7:57 - 1st) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 20
(8:10 - 1st) J.Hill steps back to pass. J.Hill pass incomplete intended for B.Bevins.
Kickoff
(8:15 - 1st) C.Everett kicks 63 yards from APP 35 to the RM 2. D.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McLeod at RM 20.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 52 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:15 - 1st) M.Hughes extra point is good.
+31 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 31
(8:36 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to RM 31. Catch made by D.Davis at RM 31. Gain of 31 yards. D.Davis for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 31
(8:59 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to RM 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at RM 31.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 48
(9:10 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to RM 31 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Shegog at RM 31.

ROMO
Colonials
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - ROB 16
(9:24 - 1st) G.Souders punts 33 yards to RM 49 Center-RM. T.Page returned punt from the RM 49. Tackled by E.Frenchik at APP 48.
-4 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 20
(9:57 - 1st) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 20. Catch made by A.Jackson at RM 20. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; L.Doublin at RM 16.
+1 YD
2 & 11 - ROB 19
(10:37 - 1st) T.Mayfield rushed to RM 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; K.Haigler at RM 20.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 20
(11:17 - 1st) A.Chiccitt rushed to RM 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at RM 19.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - APLST 37
(11:46 - 1st) C.Howell punts 37 yards to RM End Zone Center-APP. Touchback.
Penalty
4 & 8 - APLST 32
(11:46 - 1st) PENALTY on APP-B.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 31
(12:16 - 1st) C.Brice rushed to RM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by RM at RM 32.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 32
(12:51 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to RM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Steverson; J.Shegog at RM 31.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 34
(13:12 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to RM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Shegog at RM 32.

ROMO
Colonials
 - Interception (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 3 - ROB 21
(13:20 - 1st) A.Chiccitt pass INTERCEPTED at RM 34. Intercepted by N.Ross at RM 34. Tackled by RM at RM 34.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 14
(13:51 - 1st) A.Jackson rushed to RM 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke; N.Ross at RM 21.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - APLST 49
(13:59 - 1st) C.Howell punts 37 yards to RM 14 Center-APP. Fair catch by G.Fairman.
No Gain
3 & 5 - APLST 49
(14:01 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Peoples.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 44
(14:30 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 44. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RM at APP 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 44
(14:51 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Casale at APP 44.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Benson kicks 60 yards from RM 35 to the APP 5. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Audiger at APP 44.
