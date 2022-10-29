Drive Chart
SALA
4 Pass
3 Rush
37 YDS
3:50 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 SALA 34
7:28
J.Brooks punts 47 yards to ARKS 19 Center-T.Drosos. Downed by J.Miller.
+2 YD
3RD & 9 SALA 32
8:13
C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at SAB 34.
No Gain
2ND & 9 SALA 32
8:18
C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin (K.Coleman).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 31
8:50
L.Webb rushed to SAB 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hardiman; T.Ayers at SAB 32.
+18 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 13
9:28
C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 13. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at SAB 13. Gain of 18 yards. ARKS ran out of bounds.
+9 YD
3RD & 8 SALA 4
10:03
C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 4. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 4. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARKS at SAB 13.
Penalty
3RD & 4 SALA 8
10:03
PENALTY on SAB-J.Wayne False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2ND & 8 SALA 4
10:34
C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 4. Catch made by L.Sefcik at SAB 4. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Motley; E.Smith at SAB 8.
+3 YD
1ST & 11 SALA 1
11:05
M.Lee rushed to SAB 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at SAB 4.
Penalty
1ST & 11 SALA 1
11:05
PENALTY on SAB-D.Lucas False Start 0 yards accepted. No Play.
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:24
D.Zvada 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.
8
plays
61
yds
2:38
pos
14
3
Touchdown 4:02
C.Bradley pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by J.Wayne at ARKS 49. Gain of 49 yards. J.Wayne for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
54
yds
00:41
pos
13
0
Touchdown 12:46
L.Webb rushed to ARKS End Zone for 3 yards. L.Webb for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
84
yds
2:14
pos
6
0
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|4
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|204
|104
|Total Plays
|26
|22
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|-5
|Rush Attempts
|13
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.0
|-0.8
|Yards Passing
|100
|109
|Comp. - Att.
|9-13
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-20
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.7
|5-23.6
|Return Yards
|9
|25
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|2-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|100
|PASS YDS
|109
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|-5
|
|
|204
|TOTAL YDS
|104
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|9/13
|100
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|9
|89
|1
|69
|
M. Lee 29 RB
|M. Lee
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|2
|2
|58
|1
|49
|
D. Thomas-Jones 8 TE
|D. Thomas-Jones
|3
|3
|29
|0
|18
|
L. Sefcik 88 TE
|L. Sefcik
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Kiser 22 LB
|T. Kiser
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Banks 8 S
|Y. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rawlins-Kibonge 91 DL
|N. Rawlins-Kibonge
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 4 LB
|J. Miller
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Voisin 2 S
|J. Voisin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rias 14 LB
|C. Rias
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|3
|47.7
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Townsend 6 WR
|J. Townsend
|1
|-10.0
|-10
|0
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|10/16
|109
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|5
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Foreman 14 WR
|J. Foreman
|4
|4
|84
|0
|42
|
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|4
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|3
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Stevenson 12 TE
|E. Stevenson
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Hunt 10 WR
|T. Hunt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jones 11 WR
|A. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Coleman 27 S
|K. Coleman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Bronson 97 DL
|V. Bronson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 9 S
|T. Thomas
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Britton 51 LB
|J. Britton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hassler 32 DL
|E. Hassler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 LB
|J. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith 8 S
|E. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 5 LB
|K. Bennett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willekes 36 LB
|C. Willekes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Motley 23 LB
|D. Motley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 0 DL
|J. Mincey
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parks 29 S
|J. Parks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 DE
|T. Ayers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hardiman 90 DL
|T. Hardiman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|1/1
|32
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 92 P
|W. Przystup
|2
|35.0
|0
|51
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|2
|24.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|2
|12.5
|24
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - SALA 34(7:28 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 47 yards to ARKS 19 Center-T.Drosos. Downed by J.Miller.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - SALA 32(8:13 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at SAB 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SALA 32(8:18 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin (K.Coleman).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 31(8:50 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hardiman; T.Ayers at SAB 32.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 13(9:28 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 13. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at SAB 13. Gain of 18 yards. ARKS ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 4(10:03 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 4. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 4. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARKS at SAB 13.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - SALA 8(10:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-J.Wayne False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 4(10:34 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 4. Catch made by L.Sefcik at SAB 4. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Motley; E.Smith at SAB 8.
|+3 YD
1 & 11 - SALA 1(11:05 - 2nd) M.Lee rushed to SAB 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at SAB 4.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 11 - ARKST 1(11:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-D.Lucas False Start 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 2(11:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-D.Lucas False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 19 - ARKST 42(11:14 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 40 yards to SAB 2 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by T.Doss.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - ARKST 42(11:22 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS.
|+6 YD
2 & 25 - ARKST 48(11:52 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to SAB 48. Catch made by S.Traore at SAB 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; J.Voisin at SAB 42.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - ARKST 48(12:36 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to SAB 48. Catch made by C.Flemings at SAB 48. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; D.Luter at SAB 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(12:43 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to SAB 32 for yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 32. PENALTY on ARKS-S.Traore Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 46(13:22 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to SAB 46. Catch made by S.Traore at SAB 46. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Kiser at SAB 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(13:55 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to SAB 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - SALA 47(13:59 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 45(14:36 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler at SAB 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 43(15:00 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at SAB 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39(0:28 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; J.Harris at SAB 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 29(0:51 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 29. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at SAB 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; K.Coleman at SAB 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(1:24 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at SAB 29.
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 52 yards from ARKS 35 to the SAB 13. Fair catch by B.Hill.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - ARKST 22(1:27 - 1st) D.Zvada 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARKST 14(1:33 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARKST 14(1:39 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 13(2:30 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to SAB 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Thomas; C.Rias at SAB 14.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(2:40 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 45. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 13.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - ARKST 31(3:02 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 31. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 31. Gain of 14 yards. SAB ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 26(3:41 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at ARKS 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(4:02 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Rawlins-Kibonge; M.Strong at ARKS 26.
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|+49 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 49(4:09 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by J.Wayne at ARKS 49. Gain of 49 yards. J.Wayne for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46(4:43 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; T.Ayers at ARKS 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARKST 35(4:49 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 19 yards to SAB 46 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - ARKST 30(5:28 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 30. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at ARKS 35.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - ARKST 30(5:33 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for A.Jones (D.Luter).
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(6:19 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 30 for -11 yards (G.Johnson)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - SALA 46(6:31 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 47 yards to ARKS 7 Center-T.Drosos. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 7. Tackled by A.DeShazor at ARKS 31. PENALTY on SAB-A.DeShazor Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 45(7:10 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 45. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at SAB 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at SAB 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SALA 45(7:19 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin (J.Parks).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 41(7:54 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes; J.Mincey at SAB 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARKST 49(7:59 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 8 yards to SAB 41 Center-J.Bullard. SAB blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARKST 49(8:06 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings (Y.Banks).
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 45(8:33 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(9:07 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 47. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 47. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at ARKS 45.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(9:50 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 25. Gain of 22 yards. SAB ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - SALA 27(10:01 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 49 yards to ARKS 24 Center-T.Drosos. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 24. Tackled by SAB at ARKS 25.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SALA 27(10:08 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - SALA 32(10:18 - 1st) PENALTY on SAB-J.Wayne False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 32(10:53 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey; D.Motley at SAB 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30(11:21 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 30. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at SAB 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 28(11:33 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 51 yards to SAB 21 Center-J.Bullard. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 21. Tackled by ARKS at SAB 30.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARKST 28(11:38 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for E.Stevenson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 25(12:16 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by E.Stevenson at ARKS 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at ARKS 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(12:46 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; J.Miller at ARKS 25.
|Kickoff
|(12:46 - 1st) D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:46 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 3(12:50 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to ARKS End Zone for 3 yards. L.Webb for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 2(13:22 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey; K.Bennett at ARKS 3.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 7(13:46 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to ARKS 7. Catch made by L.Sefcik at ARKS 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Britton at ARKS 2.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 15(14:15 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to ARKS 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler; J.Parks at ARKS 7.
|+69 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 16(14:47 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 15 for 69 yards. Tackled by K.Harris; T.Thomas at ARKS 15.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 63 yards from ARKS 35 to the SAB 2. C.Lacy returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at SAB 16.
