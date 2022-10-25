|
|
|SMU
|TULSA
Tanner Mordecai's status uncertain for SMU vs. Tulsa
SMU and host Tulsa will meet in an American Athletic Conference game on Saturday in Oklahoma in which both teams are seeking a much-needed win if they are to become bowl-eligible.
The Mustangs (3-4, 1-2 AAC) have dropped four of their past five games after a 29-27 loss to then-No. 21 Cincinnati on Saturday. The Golden Hurricane (3-4, 1-2) ended a three-game losing streak with a 27-16 win at Temple on Friday.
The biggest question facing the Mustangs is at quarterback. Tanner Mordecai suffered a concussion late in the third quarter against Cincinnati and was replaced by Preston Stone. Mordecai is in concussion protocol and his status is unclear for Saturday.
"Tanner's in a day-to-day world," SMU offensive coordinator Casey Woods said. "We've got confidence in Preston. He's done a good job, so seeing him operate within the entirety of the offense has been fun and I know he'll be ready if called upon."
Stone almost rallied SMU from a 15-point, fourth-quarter deficit. But his two-point conversion pass was incomplete following Tyler Lavine's 1-yard touchdown dive that pulled the Mustangs to within 29-27 with 1:57 remaining.
Mordecai -- a transfer from Oklahoma -- has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,121 yards with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while Stone has gone 17 for 31 for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Rashee Rice, the team's top receiver with 53 catches for 802 yards and four touchdowns, has been slowed by a toe injury.
Tulsa also has one of the conference's top receivers. Keylon Stokes became the school's all-time leading pass-catcher after posting 37 yards on four catches against Temple, giving him 3,352 receiving yards for his career. Stokes has 48 receptions for 802 yards and four scores this season.
Deneric Price rushed for 231 yards, including an 84-yard touchdown run, on 20 carries against the Owls. He also scored on an 18-yard reception.
"Obviously, Deneric had a couple of big, explosive runs," Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. "The one late -- man, what a huge play that we needed right there to really extend the lead."
Tulsa is 13-15 all-time against SMU but has won two straight in the series.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|6
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|7
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|326
|110
|Total Plays
|49
|24
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|67
|Rush Attempts
|30
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|222
|43
|Comp. - Att.
|13-19
|3-11
|Yards Per Pass
|10.8
|1.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-33
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-42.0
|4-41.5
|Return Yards
|32
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-32
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|222
|PASS YDS
|43
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|
|326
|TOTAL YDS
|110
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|11/17
|219
|1
|0
|
K. Jennings 7 QB
|K. Jennings
|2/2
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Wheaton 0 RB
|C. Wheaton
|5
|31
|0
|19
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|9
|29
|2
|6
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|10
|27
|0
|9
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|4
|24
|0
|14
|
F. Parker 31 CB
|F. Parker
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Knox 18 WR
|T. Knox
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
K. Jennings 7 QB
|K. Jennings
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|10
|7
|174
|1
|75
|
M. Dixon 5 WR
|M. Dixon
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|4
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
D. Goffney 10 WR
|D. Goffney
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|2
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
T. Knox 18 WR
|T. Knox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 4 CB
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roberson Jr. 13 S
|R. Roberson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Smith 58 DE
|I. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 6 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newman 91 DT
|T. Newman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 22 S
|N. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aho 33 DT
|J. Aho
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sandjo-Njiki 98 DT
|M. Sandjo-Njiki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Reid 12 LB
|S. Reid
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 3 DE
|G. Wiley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|1/2
|34
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|2
|16.0
|32
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|3/11
|43
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|4
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
I. Epps 3 WR
|I. Epps
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
M. Jones 13 WR
|M. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Hall 47 TE
|E. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Sawyer 19 LB
|G. Sawyer
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 6 LB
|J. Terry
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 44 DL
|J. Anderson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Simon 90 DL
|J. Simon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 0 CB
|T. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 9 S
|D. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Grant 98 DL
|H. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Solomon 5 CB
|K. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ostroski 48 DL
|O. Ostroski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wallace 22 S
|L. Wallace
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carlisle 4 CB
|T. Carlisle
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rogers 11 DL
|E. Rogers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|4
|41.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Benjamin 18 WR
|K. Benjamin
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - SMU 24(0:03 - 2nd) C.Rogers 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Benton Holder-R.Bujcevski.
|-2 YD
3 & 14 - SMU 15(0:18 - 2nd) K.Jennings pass complete to TSA 15. Catch made by V.Gardner at TSA 15. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by G.Sawyer at TSA 17.
|Sack
2 & Goal - SMU 9(0:32 - 2nd) K.Jennings steps back to pass. K.Jennings sacked at TSA 15 for -6 yards (J.Anderson)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 11(1:11 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at TSA 9.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 12(1:45 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at TSA 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 16(2:25 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at TSA 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21(2:56 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Sawyer; J.Wright at TSA 16.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 25(3:19 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow; E.Rogers at TSA 21.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 30(4:25 - 2nd) K.Jennings pass complete to TSA 30. Catch made by D.Goffney at TSA 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at TSA 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 32(5:04 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at TSA 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 34(5:52 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Sawyer at TSA 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 39(6:29 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Terry; T.Carlisle at TSA 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 42(7:07 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow at TSA 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46(7:42 - 2nd) P.Stone rushed to TSA 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Ostroski at TSA 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 40(8:08 - 2nd) P.Stone rushed to TSA 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 40(8:14 - 2nd) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - TULSA 36(8:22 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 24 yards to SMU 40 Center-C.Matthews. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TULSA 36(8:27 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TULSA 36(8:35 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for E.Hall.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 34(9:00 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at TSA 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 9 - SMU 42(9:07 - 2nd) C.Rogers 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-W.Benton Holder-R.Bujcevski.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - SMU 39(9:45 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to TSA 39. Catch made by V.Gardner at TSA 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at TSA 34.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - SMU 34(9:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on SMU-J.Bissinger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SMU 34(10:26 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Simon at TSA 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35(10:51 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Ray; A.Goodlow at TSA 34.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 32(11:10 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 32. Catch made by M.Dixon at SMU 32. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 35.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(11:20 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at SMU 32 for 0 yards (J.Aho) D.Brin FUMBLES forced by J.Aho. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-S.Reid at SMU 32.
|+48 YD
1 & 15 - TULSA 20(11:49 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to SMU 32 for 48 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at SMU 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(11:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on TSA-D.Wade False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:49 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 1(11:54 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA End Zone for 1 yards. T.Lavine for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - SMU 16(12:04 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to TSA 16. Catch made by R.Rice at TSA 16. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 1.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 20(12:51 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to TSA 20. Catch made by R.Rice at TSA 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at TSA 16.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 19(13:16 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to TSA 19. Catch made by A.Upshaw at TSA 19. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at TSA 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 25(13:42 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace; J.Terry at TSA 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 30(14:01 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Sawyer at TSA 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 32(14:13 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers; D.Jackson at TSA 30.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SMU 32(14:41 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Terry; J.Wright at TSA 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 41(15:00 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Solomon at TSA 32.
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 40(0:11 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to TSA 41 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at TSA 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(0:29 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 36. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at SMU 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - TULSA 30(0:40 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 51 yards to SMU 19 Center-C.Matthews. R.Daniels returned punt from the SMU 19. Tackled by TSA at TSA 49. PENALTY on SMU-T.Knox Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TULSA 44(1:14 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 30 for -14 yards (I.Smith)
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TULSA 44(1:23 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(1:49 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at TSA 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - SMU 17(1:57 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 42 yards to TSA 41 Center-W.Benton. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SMU 17(2:05 - 1st) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 14(2:36 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ray; B.Powers at SMU 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 10(2:56 - 1st) P.Stone rushed to SMU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at SMU 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - TULSA 47(3:06 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 43 yards to SMU 10 Center-C.Matthews. R.Daniels returned punt from the SMU 10. Tackled by J.Cannady at SMU 10.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TULSA 47(3:16 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 46(3:54 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at TSA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(3:59 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 44(4:28 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to TSA 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sandjo-Njiki at TSA 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(4:55 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to TSA 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia; G.Wiley at TSA 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 9 - SMU 35(5:03 - 1st) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - SMU 37(5:43 - 1st) P.Stone rushed to TSA 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Simon at TSA 35.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SMU 37(5:49 - 1st) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for A.Upshaw.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(6:43 - 1st) T.Knox rushed to TSA 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle; B.Powers at TSA 37.
|+41 YD
2 & 12 - SMU 23(7:03 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 23. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 23. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at TSA 36. PENALTY on TSA-T.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - SMU 20(7:37 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Powers; G.Sawyer at SMU 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 25(7:37 - 1st) PENALTY on SMU-J.Thomas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:37 - 1st) Z.Long extra point is good.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 7(7:37 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to SMU 7. Catch made by I.Epps at SMU 7. Gain of 7 yards. I.Epps for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 16(7:58 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to SMU 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Newman at SMU 15. PENALTY on SMU-SMU Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - TULSA 30(8:27 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to SMU 30. Catch made by D.Prince at SMU 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Roberson at SMU 16.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TULSA 30(8:38 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(8:59 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to SMU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 30.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(9:20 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 42. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 42. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; D.Levelston at SMU 36.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 27(9:43 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at TSA 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(10:12 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Reid; E.Chatman at TSA 27.
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 1st) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 1(10:14 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to TSA End Zone for 1 yards. T.Lavine for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 24(10:31 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to TSA 24. Catch made by R.Rice at TSA 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 1.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 28(11:08 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to TSA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at TSA 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 28(11:21 - 1st) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 36(11:45 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to TSA 36. Catch made by A.Upshaw at TSA 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 39(11:36 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to TSA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Sawyer; T.Carlisle at TSA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 39(12:30 - 1st) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for A.Upshaw.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 49(12:55 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 49. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 47(13:17 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace at SMU 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 28 - TULSA 5(13:26 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 48 yards to SMU 47 Center-TSA. Downed by TSA.
|Sack
3 & 20 - TULSA 13(14:04 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 5 for -8 yards (I.Slade-Matautia)
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TULSA 23(14:35 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 23. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 23. Gain of yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at TSA 40. PENALTY on TSA-J.Muskrat Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 23(14:39 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(14:42 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 61 yards from SMU 35 to the TSA 4. K.Benjamin returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Adimora at TSA 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:48 - 1st) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 25. Gain of 75 yards. R.Rice for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
