Kickoff
Kickoff
1:18
R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the FAU End Zone. W.Ford returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Harrell at FAU 19.
UAB
3 Pass
31 Rush
60 YDS
4:38 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 5 FAU 22
1:22
M.Quinn 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Kizziah Holder-K.Greenwell.
No Gain
3RD & 5 FAU 15
1:41
J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for B.Damous.
+5 YD
2ND & 10 FAU 20
2:19
J.Brown rushed to FAU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FAU 15.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FAU 20
2:28
J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for D.Boykin.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 FAU 33
2:57
J.Zeno pass complete to FAU 33. Catch made by B.Dalton at FAU 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Adams C.Jones at FAU 20.
+15 YD
2ND & 5 FAU 48
3:34
J.Zeno pass complete to FAU 48. Catch made by D.Boykin at FAU 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FAU 33.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 47
4:03
J.Brown rushed to FAU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FAU 48.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 36
4:25
J.Zeno rushed to UAB 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by FAU at UAB 47.
+2 YD
3RD & 1 UAB 34
5:02
D.McBride rushed to UAB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at UAB 36.
Field Goal 1:22
M.Quinn 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Kizziah Holder-K.Greenwell.
11
plays
60
yds
4:38
pos
17
24
Touchdown 5:56
N.Perry pass complete to UAB 8. Catch made by T.Johnson at UAB 8. Gain of 8 yards. T.Johnson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
90
yds
4:18
pos
14
23
Touchdown 13:36
N.Perry pass complete to FAU 50. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 50. Gain of 50 yards. J.Burton for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
70
yds
1:24
pos
14
16
Touchdown 8:08
J.Zeno pass complete to FAU 4. Catch made by T.Jones at FAU 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Jones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
99
yds
4:56
pos
13
10
Touchdown 14:49
D.McBride rushed to FAU End Zone for 63 yards. D.McBride for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
75
yds
1:01
pos
6
10
Touchdown 0:50
N.Perry pass complete to UAB 35. Catch made by J.Ford at UAB 35. Gain of 35 yards. J.Ford for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
42
yds
1:18
pos
0
9
Field Goal 3:37
M.Suarez 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
7
plays
41
yds
2:38
pos
0
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|12
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|347
|317
|Total Plays
|49
|46
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|135
|Rush Attempts
|27
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.6
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|168
|182
|Comp. - Att.
|14-22
|12-20
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-57
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.2
|5-53.8
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|168
|PASS YDS
|182
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|135
|
|
|347
|TOTAL YDS
|317
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|14/21
|168
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|15
|113
|1
|63
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|8
|42
|0
|24
|
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|4
|24
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|4
|2
|60
|0
|42
|
B. Dalton 88 TE
|B. Dalton
|2
|2
|45
|0
|32
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|4
|4
|29
|1
|11
|
D. Boykin 8 WR
|D. Boykin
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Damous 48 TE
|B. Damous
|4
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Palmer 83 WR
|J. Palmer
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. McDonald 10 TE
|T. McDonald
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Taylor 7 LB
|T. Taylor
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bynum 20 CB
|D. Bynum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dempsey 33 CB
|C. Dempsey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 0 S
|K. Swoopes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sanders 2 LB
|K. Sanders
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Eason Jr. 10 LB
|N. Eason Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Howard 98 DL
|T. Howard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bratton 6 LB
|J. Bratton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harrell 9 LB
|K. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mayala 22 LB
|J. Mayala
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Key 1 S
|J. Key
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goodwin 97 DL
|J. Goodwin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Forte 44 DL
|I. Forte
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Rowell 31 S
|I. Rowell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|1/2
|32
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|6
|46.2
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|12/20
|182
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|6
|56
|0
|45
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|6
|36
|0
|13
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|10
|29
|0
|7
|
J. Posey 11 WR
|J. Posey
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|3
|7
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Burton 8 WR
|J. Burton
|2
|2
|55
|1
|50
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|3
|2
|54
|1
|35
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|5
|2
|36
|0
|29
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|3
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
J. Edrine 86 WR
|J. Edrine
|5
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Johnson 16 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
A. Evans 81 TE
|A. Evans
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wester 21 LB
|J. Wester
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 16 DB
|D. Hill
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 22 CB
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McBride 51 LB
|C. McBride
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 49 DE
|C. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anderson 8 DL
|E. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jean 7 DL
|L. Jean
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McRae 14 LB
|J. McRae
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wheeler 97 DL
|J. Wheeler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine Jr. 24 DB
|M. Antoine Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Krakue 54 LB
|M. Krakue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 4 S
|T. Young
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 19 LB
|M. Joseph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wansley 37 S
|A. Wansley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pettway 29 LB
|J. Pettway
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 3 LB
|E. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Toombs II 31 S
|D. Toombs II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Suarez 38 K
|M. Suarez
|1/1
|20
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Thompson 46 P
|R. Thompson
|5
|53.8
|3
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Ford 18 WR
|W. Ford
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
