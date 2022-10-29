Drive Chart
UAB
FAU




Kickoff
Kickoff
1:18
R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the FAU End Zone. W.Ford returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Harrell at FAU 19.
UAB
3 Pass
31 Rush
60 YDS
4:38 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 5 FAU 22
1:22
M.Quinn 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Kizziah Holder-K.Greenwell.
No Gain
3RD & 5 FAU 15
1:41
J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for B.Damous.
+5 YD
2ND & 10 FAU 20
2:19
J.Brown rushed to FAU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FAU 15.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FAU 20
2:28
J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for D.Boykin.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 FAU 33
2:57
J.Zeno pass complete to FAU 33. Catch made by B.Dalton at FAU 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Adams C.Jones at FAU 20.
+15 YD
2ND & 5 FAU 48
3:34
J.Zeno pass complete to FAU 48. Catch made by D.Boykin at FAU 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FAU 33.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 47
4:03
J.Brown rushed to FAU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FAU 48.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 36
4:25
J.Zeno rushed to UAB 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by FAU at UAB 47.
+2 YD
3RD & 1 UAB 34
5:02
D.McBride rushed to UAB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at UAB 36.
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 1:22
M.Quinn 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Kizziah Holder-K.Greenwell.
11
plays
60
yds
4:38
pos
17
24
Point After TD 5:56
M.Suarez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 5:56
N.Perry pass complete to UAB 8. Catch made by T.Johnson at UAB 8. Gain of 8 yards. T.Johnson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
90
yds
4:18
pos
14
23
Point After TD 13:36
M.Suarez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 13:36
N.Perry pass complete to FAU 50. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 50. Gain of 50 yards. J.Burton for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
70
yds
1:24
pos
14
16
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 8:08
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 8:08
J.Zeno pass complete to FAU 4. Catch made by T.Jones at FAU 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Jones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
99
yds
4:56
pos
13
10
Point After TD 14:49
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 14:49
D.McBride rushed to FAU End Zone for 63 yards. D.McBride for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
75
yds
1:01
pos
6
10
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:50
M.Suarez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 0:50
N.Perry pass complete to UAB 35. Catch made by J.Ford at UAB 35. Gain of 35 yards. J.Ford for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
42
yds
1:18
pos
0
9
Field Goal 3:37
M.Suarez 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
7
plays
41
yds
2:38
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 12
Rushing 8 4
Passing 6 6
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 3-10 6-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 347 317
Total Plays 49 46
Avg Gain 7.1 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 179 135
Rush Attempts 27 26
Avg Rush Yards 6.6 5.2
Yards Passing 168 182
Comp. - Att. 14-22 12-20
Yards Per Pass 7.6 9.1
Penalties - Yards 8-57 4-40
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-46.2 5-53.8
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UAB 4-3 0143-17
FAU 3-5 10014-24
FAU Stadium Boca Raton, FL
 168 PASS YDS 182
179 RUSH YDS 135
347 TOTAL YDS 317
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Zeno  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 168 1 0 149.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.9% 96 2 2 89.4
J. Zeno 14/21 168 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McBride  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 113 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
140 975 11
D. McBride 15 113 1 63
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 433 3
J. Brown Jr. 8 42 0 24
J. Zeno  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
J. Zeno 4 24 0 13
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Shropshire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 389 2
T. Shropshire 4 2 60 0 42
B. Dalton  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
B. Dalton 2 2 45 0 32
T. Jones  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 160 0
T. Jones 4 4 29 1 11
D. Boykin  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
D. Boykin 2 1 15 0 15
B. Damous  48 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 56 1
B. Damous 4 2 7 0 7
J. Palmer  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Palmer 1 1 7 0 7
T. McDonald  10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 2
T. McDonald 1 1 6 0 6
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 80 0
J. Brown Jr. 3 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Taylor  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Taylor 4-2 0.0 0
N. Wilder  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. Wilder 3-2 0.0 0
D. Bynum  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bynum 2-0 0.0 0
G. Cash  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
G. Cash 2-2 0.0 0
C. Dempsey  33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Dempsey 2-0 0.0 0
K. Swoopes  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Swoopes 1-1 0.0 0
K. Sanders  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Sanders 1-2 0.0 0
S. Thomas V  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
S. Thomas V 1-3 0.0 0
N. Eason Jr.  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Eason Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Howard  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Howard 1-2 0.0 0
J. Bratton  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bratton 1-0 0.0 0
K. Harrell  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Harrell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mayala  22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Mayala 0-1 0.0 0
F. McWilliams  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. McWilliams 0-1 0.0 0
J. Key  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Key 0-1 0.0 0
M. Fairbanks II  93 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Fairbanks II 0-2 0.0 0
J. Goodwin  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Goodwin 0-1 0.0 0
I. Forte  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
I. Forte 0-3 0.0 0
I. Rowell  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Rowell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Quinn  19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/11 25/25
M. Quinn 1/2 32 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell  98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 0 0
K. Greenwell 6 46.2 3 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
J. Brown Jr. 1 0.0 0 0
S. Thomas V  4 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
S. Thomas V 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Perry  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 182 3 0 185.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.6% 1802 17 5 135.9
N. Perry 12/20 182 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Mobley  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 412 3
Z. Mobley 6 56 0 45
N. Perry  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 162 3
N. Perry 6 36 0 13
L. McCammon III  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 690 4
L. McCammon III 10 29 0 7
J. Posey  11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Posey 1 7 0 7
J. Ford  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 101 0
J. Ford 3 7 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Burton  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 299 2
J. Burton 2 2 55 1 50
J. Ford  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 0
J. Ford 3 2 54 1 35
L. Wester  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 536 8
L. Wester 5 2 36 0 29
L. McCammon III  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
L. McCammon III 3 2 15 0 11
J. Edrine  86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 389 3
J. Edrine 5 2 13 0 7
T. Johnson  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 153 1
T. Johnson 1 1 8 1 8
A. Evans  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 89 1
A. Evans 1 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Wester  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Wester 5-3 0.0 0
A. Adams  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Adams 3-3 0.0 0
D. Hill  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Hill 2-2 0.0 0
J. Williams  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
C. McBride  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
C. McBride 1-4 0.0 0
C. Jones  49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
E. Anderson  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Anderson 1-1 0.0 0
L. Jean  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Jean 1-1 0.0 0
J. McRae  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. McRae 1-1 0.0 0
J. Wheeler  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Wheeler 1-1 0.0 0
M. Antoine Jr.  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Antoine Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
M. Krakue  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Krakue 1-0 0.0 0
T. Young  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Young 1-3 0.0 0
M. Joseph  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Joseph 0-1 0.0 0
A. Wansley  37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Wansley 0-1 0.0 0
J. Pettway  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
J. Pettway 0-4 0.0 0
E. Williams  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
D. Toombs II  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Toombs II 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Suarez  38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/11 28/28
M. Suarez 1/1 20 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Thompson  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 53.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 0 0
R. Thompson 5 53.8 3 71
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Ford  18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
W. Ford 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 25 2:53 5 9 Punt
8:09 UAB 15 1:54 3 0 Punt
3:37 UAB 4 1:29 3 6 Punt
0:50 UAB 25 1:01 3 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 UAB 1 4:56 9 99 TD
6:54 UAB 1 2:15 3 6 Punt
3:40 UAB 20 2:22 4 33 Punt
0:21 UAB 30 25:21 4 36 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 UAB 25 3:22 6 13 Punt
5:56 UAB 25 4:38 11 60 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:07 FAU 15 3:58 8 30 Punt
6:15 FAU 44 2:38 7 53 FG
2:08 UAB 42 1:18 4 42 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 FAU 25 1:45 3 8 Punt
8:08 FAU 25 1:14 3 3 Punt
4:39 FAU 34 0:59 3 4 Punt
1:18 FAU 1 0:57 6 19 Punt
15:00 FAU 25 1:24 4 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:14 FAU 10 4:18 9 90 TD

UAB
Blazers
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 60 yards, 4:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:18 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the FAU End Zone. W.Ford returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Harrell at FAU 19.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - UAB 22
(1:22 - 3rd) M.Quinn 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Kizziah Holder-K.Greenwell.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UAB 15
(1:41 - 3rd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for B.Damous.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 20
(2:19 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FAU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FAU 15.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 20
(2:28 - 3rd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for D.Boykin.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 33
(2:57 - 3rd) J.Zeno pass complete to FAU 33. Catch made by B.Dalton at FAU 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Adams C.Jones at FAU 20.
+15 YD
2 & 5 - UAB 48
(3:34 - 3rd) J.Zeno pass complete to FAU 48. Catch made by D.Boykin at FAU 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FAU 33.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47
(4:03 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FAU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FAU 48.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(4:25 - 3rd) J.Zeno rushed to UAB 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by FAU at UAB 47.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 34
(5:02 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at UAB 36.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 33
(5:21 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at UAB 34.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(5:56 - 3rd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 25. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; J.Pettway at UAB 33.
Kickoff
(5:56 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.

FAU
Owls
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 90 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:56 - 3rd) M.Suarez extra point is good.
+8 YD
3 & Goal - FAU 8
(6:09 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to UAB 8. Catch made by T.Johnson at UAB 8. Gain of 8 yards. T.Johnson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 9
(6:47 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed to UAB 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 8.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 16
(7:25 - 3rd) N.Perry rushed to UAB 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 9.
+19 YD
3 & 9 - FAU 35
(7:59 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to UAB 35. Catch made by J.Ford at UAB 35. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 16.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 36
(8:38 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to UAB 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Sanders I.Forte at UAB 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 36
(8:45 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
+45 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 19
(9:18 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to UAB 36 for 45 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Dempsey at UAB 36.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 12
(9:40 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 12. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 12. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; G.Cash at FAU 19.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 10
(10:14 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at FAU 12.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - UAB 42
(10:24 - 3rd) K.Greenwell punts 48 yards to FAU 10 Center-C.Kizziah. Downed by UAB.
No Gain
3 & 11 - UAB 38
(10:49 - 3rd) J.Zeno scrambles to UAB 42 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FAU at UAB 42. PENALTY on UAB-W.Rykard Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 39
(11:35 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at UAB 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 39
(12:12 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at UAB 39.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 26
(12:47 - 3rd) J.Zeno scrambles to UAB 39 for 13 yards. J.Zeno ran out of bounds.
+6 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 20
(13:32 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Jean at UAB 26.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UAB 20
(13:36 - 3rd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(13:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on UAB-T.Palmer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(13:36 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.

FAU
Owls
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:36 - 3rd) M.Suarez extra point is good.
+50 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 50
(13:45 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 50. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 50. Gain of 50 yards. J.Burton for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+13 YD
3 & 13 - FAU 22
(14:06 - 3rd) N.Perry scrambles to FAU 35 for 13 yards. N.Perry ran out of bounds. PENALTY on UAB-G.Cash Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 13 - FAU 22
(14:13 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
No Gain
2 & 3 - FAU 32
(14:44 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 40 for yards. Tackled by UAB at FAU 40. PENALTY on FAU-D.Hinton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor S.Thomas at FAU 32.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.

UAB
Blazers
 - Missed FG (4 plays, 36 yards, 25:21 poss)

Result Play
No Good
3 & 13 - UAB 41
(0:02 - 2nd) M.Quinn 51 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Kizziah Holder-K.Greenwell.
+7 YD
2 & 20 - UAB 41
(0:06 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to FAU 41. Catch made by J.Palmer at FAU 41. Gain of 7 yards. J.Palmer ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 31
(0:11 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to FAU 29 for yards. Tackled by C.McBride; J.Wester at FAU 29. PENALTY on UAB-M.Trehern Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 31
(0:14 - 2nd) J.Zeno spikes the ball.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 30
(0:21 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to FAU 46 for 24 yards. Tackled by M.Krakue at FAU 46. PENALTY on FAU-D.Hawthorne Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - FAU 20
(0:33 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 50 yards to UAB 30 Center-N.Marino. Downed by FAU.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - FAU 14
(0:41 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 14. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at FAU 20.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 13
(0:46 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 13. Catch made by A.Evans at FAU 13. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Dempsey at FAU 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 13
(0:49 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 10
(1:04 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Harrell at FAU 13.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 3
(1:10 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 3. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 3. Gain of 7 yards. L.Wester ran out of bounds.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 1
(1:18 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Howard at FAU 3.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (4 plays, 33 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - UAB 47
(1:29 - 2nd) K.Greenwell punts 46 yards to FAU 1 Center-C.Kizziah. Downed by UAB.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UAB 47
(1:35 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 47
(2:18 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to FAU 47. Catch made by B.Damous at FAU 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Young; M.Joseph at FAU 47.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 48
(2:57 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to FAU 47 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Adams at FAU 47.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20
(3:40 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by B.Dalton at UAB 20. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 48.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - FAU 38
(3:49 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 42 yards to UAB 20 Center-N.Marino. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
No Gain
3 & 6 - FAU 38
(3:55 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 34
(4:35 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas; I.Forte at FAU 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 34
(4:39 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - UAB 7
(4:50 - 2nd) K.Greenwell punts 59 yards to FAU 34 Center-C.Kizziah. Downed by UAB.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 3
(5:37 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway; J.Wester at UAB 7.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UAB 3
(6:08 - 2nd) J.Zeno rushed to UAB 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson; C.McBride at UAB 3. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 1
(6:54 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wester; A.Wansley at UAB 3.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - FAU 28
(7:08 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 71 yards to UAB 1 Center-N.Marino. Downed by FAU.
No Gain
3 & 7 - FAU 28
(7:13 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.McCammon.
-2 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 30
(7:46 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Eason at FAU 28.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(8:08 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 25. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton at FAU 30.
Kickoff
(8:08 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 99 yards, 4:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:08 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 4
(8:15 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to FAU 4. Catch made by T.Jones at FAU 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Jones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+13 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 17
(8:47 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to FAU 4 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine; A.Adams at FAU 4.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 23
(9:36 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to FAU 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; D.Hill at FAU 17.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 29
(10:06 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to FAU 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Young; A.Adams at FAU 23.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(10:44 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to FAU 35. Catch made by T.Jones at FAU 35. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Adams at FAU 29.
+18 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 47
(11:17 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 47. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 47. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 35.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 46
(11:56 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wheeler; J.Wester at UAB 47.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(12:36 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wheeler at UAB 46.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 1
(13:04 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 1. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 1. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UAB 43.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - FAU 33
(13:04 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 66 yards to UAB 1 Center-N.Marino. Downed by FAU. PENALTY on UAB-C.Dempsey Defensive Holding 0 yards accepted.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - FAU 30
(13:51 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at FAU 33.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 29
(14:17 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at FAU 30.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(14:49 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at FAU 29.
Kickoff
(14:49 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:49 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
+63 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 37
(15:00 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to FAU End Zone for 63 yards. D.McBride for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(0:15 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at UAB 37.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(0:50 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 25. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Young; E.Williams at UAB 36.
Kickoff
(0:50 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.

FAU
Owls
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 42 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:50 - 1st) M.Suarez extra point is good.
+35 YD
4 & 3 - FAU 35
(0:58 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to UAB 35. Catch made by J.Ford at UAB 35. Gain of 35 yards. J.Ford for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - FAU 39
(1:42 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to UAB 39. Catch made by L.McCammon at UAB 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes; T.Taylor at UAB 35.
No Gain
2 & 7 - FAU 39
(1:45 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 42
(2:08 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to UAB 39 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Swoopes at UAB 39.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - UAB 10
(2:10 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 32 yards to UAB 42 Center-C.Kizziah. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UAB 10
(2:15 - 1st) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 6
(2:56 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at UAB 10.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 4
(3:37 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.McBride; J.McRae at UAB 6.
Kickoff
(3:37 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 61 yards from FAU 35 to the UAB 4. S.Thomas MUFFS catch. S.Thomas returns the kickoff. S.Thomas FUMBLES out of bounds.

FAU
Owls
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 53 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - FAU 10
(3:42 - 1st) M.Suarez 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
No Good
4 & 7 - FAU 14
(3:43 - 1st) M.Suarez yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & Goal - FAU 7
(3:47 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
Penalty
3 & Goal - FAU 2
(4:08 - 1st) PENALTY on FAU-L.Wester False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 1
(4:43 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to UAB 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Key; T.Howard at UAB 2.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 2
(5:18 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to UAB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks; T.Howard at UAB 1.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 15
(5:25 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for FAU. PENALTY on UAB-S.Thomas Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 44
(5:32 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to UAB 44. Catch made by L.Wester at UAB 44. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at UAB 15.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 49
(5:45 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to UAB 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams; M.Fairbanks at UAB 44.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 44
(6:15 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to UAB 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at UAB 49.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - UAB 15
(6:29 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 41 yards to FAU 44 Center-C.Kizziah. Downed by UAB.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UAB 15
(6:40 - 1st) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for B.Damous.
Penalty
3 & 5 - UAB 20
(6:56 - 1st) PENALTY on UAB-UAB Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 14
(7:35 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 14. Catch made by T.McDonald at UAB 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at UAB 20.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 15
(8:09 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 15. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 15. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.McBride; J.Pettway at UAB 14.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - FAU 45
(8:17 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 40 yards to UAB 15 Center-N.Marino. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
+10 YD
3 & 11 - FAU 35
(9:00 - 1st) N.Perry scrambles to FAU 45 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Wilder at FAU 45.
No Gain
3 & 1 - FAU 45
(9:28 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to UAB 45 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by UAB at UAB 45. PENALTY on FAU-D.Hinton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 38
(10:01 - 1st) J.Posey rushed to FAU 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas; G.Cash at FAU 45.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 36
(10:29 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Sanders; N.Wilder at FAU 38.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - FAU 34
(10:42 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; J.Mayala at FAU 36.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 31
(10:58 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FAU 34 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Cash at FAU 34.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 26
(11:33 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin; I.Rowell at FAU 31.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 15
(11:44 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 15. Catch made by L.McCammon at FAU 15. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at FAU 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 15
(12:07 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Forte; K.Sanders at FAU 15.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - UAB 34
(12:16 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 51 yards to FAU 15 Center-C.Kizziah. Fair catch by L.Wester.
No Gain
3 & 12 - UAB 34
(12:21 - 1st) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 36
(12:58 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UAB 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at UAB 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(13:42 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Jean; J.Pettway at UAB 36.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 27
(14:30 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs; C.McBride at UAB 36.
+7 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 20
(15:00 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by B.Damous at UAB 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at UAB 27.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on UAB-S.Wells False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
