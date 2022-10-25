|
|
|USC
|ARIZ
No. 10 Southern California looks to return to win column vs. Arizona
No. 10 Southern California, after its bye week, will look to rev its offense against Arizona's struggling defense Saturday in Tucson, Ariz.
The Trojans (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) are averaging 40.4 points and 475.3 yards per game but still came up short their last time out, a 43-42 loss at Utah on Oct. 15. The Utes won on a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute.
"You get tested in a different way when you lose one, especially the way that one played out. It sends you one or two different ways," USC coach Lincoln Riley said. "Everything I've seen of this team up to this point leads me to believe that we'll handle it in a way that'll bring us closer together and make us even better. Now we gotta go do it."
Arizona (3-4, 1-3) also comes off a bye week, which resulted in freshman cornerback Ephesians Prysock, a one-time USC commit, earning more playing time, according to coach Jedd Fisch. The coach added that his defense might opt for more three-cornerback looks against the Trojans' dynamic passing game.
USC's Caleb Williams is averaging 281.6 passing yards per game, has a 19-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and is the team's second-leading rusher with 235 yards. Jordan Addison (39 catches, 585 yards, seven TDs) and Mario Williams (26, 493, 4) lead the receiving corps. Addison is considered day-to-day with a leg injury, Riley said Tuesday.
Arizona's problems on defense stem from an inability to get into the backfield. The Wildcats are 128th nationally in tackles for loss (3.9 per game) and tied for 117th in sacks (1.29 per game).
Arizona, in its past two games (Washington, Oregon), failed to record a sack or a quarterback hurry. USC transfer end Hunter Echols leads the team with 3.5 sacks.
It could also be a big day for Trojans running back Travis Dye, who has 647 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Arizona is tied for 121st against the run, yielding 207.4 yards per game.
But the Wildcats have their best offense in several years, starting with quarterback Jayden de Laura. He has passed for at least 400 yards in three of the past four games, and Fisch would like to see him use his legs even more.
"He's not getting sacked very often. He's making plays with his feet," Fisch said. "He's running around. He's very hard to tackle, very slithery back there. And I love that."
Unlike Williams, however, de Laura has been turnover-prone, including seven interceptions. USC has thrived with a plus-2.14 turnover margin per game, the best mark in the country.
Arizona's strong receiving corps is led by Jacob Cowing, who has 53 catches for 737 yards and seven touchdowns.
"We've played a couple of other good sets (of receivers)," Riley said, "but these guys are definitely right there, if not the best."
USC has won nine in a row in the series and 18 of 20 since the Wildcats let go of coach Dick Tomey after the 2000 season. Despite the Trojans' two-decades dominance in the win column, the games often have been unusually close, with 11 of the past 15 meetings being decided by seven points or fewer.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|15
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|10-12
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|427
|300
|Total Plays
|46
|44
|Avg Gain
|9.3
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|94
|Rush Attempts
|15
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|319
|206
|Comp. - Att.
|23-31
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|10.3
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-51
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-35.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|319
|PASS YDS
|206
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|94
|
|
|427
|TOTAL YDS
|300
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|23/31
|319
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|1
|53
|0
|53
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|11
|46
|0
|8
|
J. Falo 83 TE
|J. Falo
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|2
|4
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Ford 81 WR
|K. Ford
|5
|3
|97
|0
|70
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|8
|6
|71
|1
|46
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|7
|4
|52
|1
|34
|
K. Hudson 10 WR
|K. Hudson
|2
|2
|26
|0
|21
|
T. Bynum 0 WR
|T. Bynum
|2
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|2
|2
|19
|0
|17
|
C. Williams 8 WR
|C. Williams
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
J. Falo 83 TE
|J. Falo
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shaw 27 DB
|B. Shaw
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nomura 44 LB
|T. Nomura
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 22 DB
|C. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 19 DB
|J. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 99 DL
|N. Figueroa
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCutchin 21 DB
|L. McCutchin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuliaupupu 58 DL
|S. Tuliaupupu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 31 DL
|T. Taleni
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Benton 79 DL
|D. Benton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|1/2
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|14/26
|206
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|8
|34
|0
|17
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|5
|22
|0
|12
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|3
|21
|0
|18
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|9
|4
|99
|1
|73
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|6
|2
|40
|0
|33
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|3
|2
|30
|0
|17
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|5
|3
|17
|0
|13
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roland-Wallace 4 CB
|C. Roland-Wallace
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 S
|J. Turner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stukes 20 CB
|T. Stukes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 48 LB
|J. Roberts
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Prysock 7 CB
|E. Prysock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 DL
|J. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 1 DL
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor 18 S
|I. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mercier 44 LB
|J. Mercier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 23 CB
|T. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 DL
|H. Echols
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DL
|K. Barrs
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Maldonado 9 S
|G. Maldonado
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Shand 95 DL
|P. Shand
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Manu 59 LB
|J. Manu
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|3/3
|42
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|2
|13.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARIZ 45(7:56 - 3rd) J.De Laura punts 35 yards to USC 20 Center-S.MacKellar. Downed by J.Cowing.
|+13 YD
3 & 18 - ARIZ 32(8:33 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 32. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock; M.Williams at ARI 45.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARIZ 42(9:07 - 3rd) J.De Laura scrambles to USC 42 for yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 42. PENALTY on ARI-J.Morgan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 41(9:43 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by D.Williams at ARI 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at ARI 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(10:24 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu; M.Williams at ARI 41.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(10:52 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 40 for 18 yards. Tackled by L.McCutchin; B.Shaw at ARI 40.
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 58 yards from USC 35 to the ARI 7. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Moore at ARI 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good. PENALTY on ARI-T.Uiagalelei Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - USC 5(11:04 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 5. Catch made by T.Washington at ARI 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Washington for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USC 5(11:10 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - USC 5(11:53 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to ARI 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs; J.Harris at ARI 5.
|+70 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(12:07 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by K.Ford at USC 25. Gain of 70 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at ARI 5.
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - ARIZ 19(12:09 - 3rd) T.Loop 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - ARIZ 7(12:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-J.Savaiinaea False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARIZ 7(12:20 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARIZ 7(12:25 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 10(13:10 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to USC 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Pili; D.Benton at USC 7.
|+73 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZ 17(13:21 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 17. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 17. Gain of 73 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 10.
|+13 YD
2 & 20 - ARIZ 4(14:14 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 4. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 4. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at ARI 17.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZ 14(14:54 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at ARI 4 for -10 yards (N.Figueroa)
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 62 yards from USC 35 to the ARI 3. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Brown at ARI 14.
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - USC 44(0:14 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 44. Catch made by B.Rice at ARI 44. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 10.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - USC 42(0:24 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 42. Catch made by C.Williams at USC 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; T.Davis at ARI 44.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - USC 42(0:30 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 33(0:50 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 33. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at USC 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - ARIZ 33(0:56 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - ARIZ 37(1:04 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to USC 33 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Byrd at USC 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 38(1:11 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 38. Catch made by J.Cowing at USC 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 39(1:18 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 39. Catch made by A.Simpson at USC 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 38.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 49(1:25 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to USC 39 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Nomura at USC 39.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 49(1:33 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(1:41 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 39(2:21 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to USC 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 15 - USC 46(2:50 - 2nd) D.Lynch 56 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Casasante Holder-W.Rose.
|+5 YD
3 & 20 - USC 44(3:00 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 44. Catch made by K.Hudson at ARI 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Prysock at ARI 39.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - USC 44(3:07 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for C.Williams.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - USC 30(3:20 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 30. Catch made by T.Bynum at ARI 30. Gain of yards. T.Bynum for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on USC-M.Murphy Offensive Holding 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 34(3:39 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to ARI 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - USC 42(3:54 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 42. Catch made by M.Jackson at ARI 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 34.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - USC 42(3:59 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 46(4:43 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 46. Catch made by J.Falo at ARI 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Manu; C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 39(5:15 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 39 for yards (J.Roberts; J.Manu) PENALTY on ARI-J.Mercier Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - USC 34(5:49 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; K.Barrs at USC 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - USC 27(6:29 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; H.Echols at USC 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(6:59 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at USC 27.
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ARIZ 15(7:03 - 2nd) T.Loop 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARIZ 8(7:10 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|-7 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZ 1(7:56 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to USC 8 for -7 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; S.Ta'ufo'ou at USC 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 2(8:38 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to USC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at USC 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - ARIZ 4(8:41 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan. PENALTY on USC-C.Wright Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 21(9:00 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to USC 4 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 4.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(9:04 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 42(9:41 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to USC 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Benton; B.Shaw at USC 36. PENALTY on USC-D.Benton Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(9:46 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 41(10:22 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(10:58 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 38. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at ARI 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZ 32(11:19 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to ARI 38 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Shaw at ARI 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 30(12:02 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; T.Tuipulotu at ARI 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(12:33 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at ARI 30.
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:33 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - USC 2(12:39 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 2. Catch made by B.Rice at ARI 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Rice for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - USC 7(13:15 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to ARI 2 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harris at ARI 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - USC 9(13:49 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to ARI 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mercier at ARI 7.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - USC 16(14:15 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 16. Catch made by B.Rice at ARI 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 16(14:25 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 22(15:00 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to ARI 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 16.
|+46 YD
2 & 3 - USC 22(0:18 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 32. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 32. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(0:49 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by T.Bynum at USC 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Shand; G.Maldonado at USC 32.
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - ARIZ 32(0:55 - 1st) T.Loop 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp. PENALTY on USC-M.Blackmon Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:05 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:47 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by D.Singer at USC 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:52 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+33 YD
3 & 8 - ARIZ 42(2:12 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 42. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 42. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at USC 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 40(2:46 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ARI 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; T.Taleni at ARI 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(2:52 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(2:57 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing. PENALTY on USC-C.Wright Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:57 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - USC 6(3:03 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 6. Catch made by R.Brown at ARI 6. Gain of 6 yards. R.Brown for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USC 6(3:08 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - USC 7(3:39 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 7. Catch made by T.Washington at ARI 7. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 6.
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - USC 22(4:07 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 22. Catch made by T.Bynum at ARI 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at ARI 7.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 31(4:33 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 31. Catch made by T.Washington at ARI 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 22.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - USC 48(4:55 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by K.Hudson at USC 48. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Prysock at ARI 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 43(5:44 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at USC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 43(5:52 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - USC 26(6:20 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 26. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; E.Prysock at USC 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(7:01 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; K.Barrs at USC 26.
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 23(7:10 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 23. Catch made by D.Singer at USC 23. Gain of 23 yards. D.Singer for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(7:56 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 26. Catch made by D.Singer at USC 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 23.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(8:18 - 1st) A.Simpson rushed to USC 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock; S.Tuliaupupu at USC 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZ 44(8:50 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 44. Catch made by T.McMillan at USC 44. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Nomura at USC 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 49(9:27 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to USC 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Nomura; T.Taleni at USC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(9:36 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZ 31(10:16 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 31. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 31. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Figueroa at ARI 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(10:56 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at ARI 31.
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - USC 35(11:02 - 1st) D.Lynch 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Casasante Holder-W.Rose.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - USC 27(11:38 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to ARI 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARI 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - USC 35(11:59 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to ARI 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 27.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - USC 30(12:31 - 1st) PENALTY on USC-J.Dedich False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 34(12:58 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to ARI 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace; J.Manu at ARI 30.
|+22 YD
3 & 5 - USC 44(13:11 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 44. Catch made by K.Ford at USC 44. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 39(13:43 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 39. Catch made by K.Ford at USC 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at USC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 39(13:53 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - USC 34(14:08 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Young at USC 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - USC 30(14:40 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; J.Manu at USC 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Young at USC 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
-
COLOST
BOISE
10
42
3rd 7:46 FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
21
10
3rd 4:49 NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
17
24
3rd 1:22 CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
6
30
3rd 5:45 ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
24
16
3rd 6:18 PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
28
17
3rd 15:00 ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
17
3
3rd 15:00 ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
7
13
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
10
14
3rd 12:20 SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
17
14
2nd 2:02 ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
3
0
1st 5:21 ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT
-
CHARLO
RICE
56
23
Final ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
31
Final BTN
-
ODU
GAST
17
31
Final ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
21
25
Final ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
20
42
Final CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
26
9
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
23
13
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
40
13
Final
-
NWEST
IOWA
13
33
Final ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
48
Final FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
42
24
Final FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
42
Final ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
45
34
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
20
27
Final/OT CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
21
48
Final ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
23
10
Final SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
31
3
Final ESPU