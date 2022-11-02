|
|
|BAMA
|LSU
No. 10 LSU eyes rise in West, upset of No. 6 Alabama
First place in the SEC West will be at stake when No. 6 Alabama visits No. 10 LSU on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La.
The Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1) can seize control of the West by beating the Tigers (6-2, 4-1), then winning next week at No. 11 Ole Miss, the only other team in the division with just one loss. That defeat came against LSU two weeks ago.
Alabama and LSU were off last week and landed in the top 10 of the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. A rise in the West standings and the rankings is part of what is at stake Saturday.
"This game has always got significant implications," Tide coach Nick Saban said. "They're always ranked, we're always ranked. It's kind of a rivalry game that's always a really important match-up."
Alabama lost to then-No. 6 Tennessee 52-49 three weeks ago before bouncing back with a 30-6 home victory against Mississippi State a week later.
"You never know how a bye week's going to affect a team," Saban said. "Hopefully, it gave us a chance to get some guys healthy. I think psychologically, it gives you a chance to sort of recalibrate a little bit, get a little break.
"The focus is so important, I think, regardless of whether you're coming off a bye week or you're playing week in and week out, to be able to sustain that, recapture it, regain it, momentum, whatever you want to call it."
After giving up 567 total yards and five touchdown passes against Tennessee, the Alabama defense was much improved against Mississippi State, but the offense managed just two field goals in the second half and finished with 29 rushing yards on 27 carries.
"Obviously it wasn't very good in the last game," Saban said of the running game. "We've got to have a little more diversity in what we're doing as well as being able to execute it a little better on a more consistent basis."
The Tigers have been playing better of late in their first season under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.
They won at Florida 45-35 before beating previously undefeated Ole Miss 45-20 in their last two games before the break.
"You have to take this game and think about how you got here," Kelly said. "We've done it by our preparation. We have focused on playing our best when our best is needed.
"Our best players are going to have to play well, we're going to have to play consistently for four quarters. We must get off to a good start because we've shown we're going to play well in the second half."
The Tigers have yet to score first in an SEC game, but they have bounced back to win each game except a 40-13 loss to Tennessee.
They weren't expected to be contending for the division title this late in the season, coming off a 6-7 record last season and a 5-5 record in 2020.
Those seasons in the wake of the 2019 national championship season led to the firing of Ed Orgeron and the hiring of Kelly. LSU beat the Tide 46-41 on its way to that title, but that's the Tigers' only victory over Alabama in the last 11 meetings.
"This is why you come to LSU," Kelly said. "This is why I came to LSU. It's not pressure, it's a privilege to play in games like this."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|4
|Rushing
|2
|0
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|76
|32
|Total Plays
|10
|13
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|2.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|30
|18
|Rush Attempts
|4
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.5
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|46
|14
|Comp. - Att.
|3-6
|5-7
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|1.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-44.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|46
|PASS YDS
|14
|
|
|30
|RUSH YDS
|18
|
|
|76
|TOTAL YDS
|32
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|3/6
|46
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|2
|22
|0
|19
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|2
|8
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Earle 10 WR
|J. Earle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 2 DB
|D. Hellams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oatis 91 DL
|J. Oatis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 15 LB
|D. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|5/7
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Garner 2 CB
|M. Garner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Perkins 40 LB
|H. Perkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DE
|A. Gaye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|2
|44.5
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 10(4:04 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 10(4:07 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - LSU 44(4:15 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 34 yards to BAMA 10 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LSU 44(4:23 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|Sack
2 & 9 - LSU 42(4:57 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at BAMA 44 for -2 yards (H.To'oTo'o)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 43(5:37 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to BAMA 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Oatis at BAMA 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 38(6:00 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 38. Catch made by J.Emery at LSU 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at LSU 42. PENALTY on BAMA-D.Turner Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 33(6:32 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at LSU 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 28(7:03 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 28. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o; J.Battle at LSU 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(7:37 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o; J.Moody at LSU 28.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 4 - BAMA 4(8:05 - 1st) B.Young pass INTERCEPTED at LSU End Zone. Intercepted by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 5(8:25 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to LSU 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Garner; H.Perkins at LSU 4.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 12(9:07 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to LSU 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 5.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(9:51 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to LSU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks; A.Gaye at LSU 12.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(10:21 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to LSU 15 for 19 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 15.
|+21 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 45(10:48 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 45. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 45. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(11:33 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at BAMA 45.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(11:49 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at BAMA 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - LSU 45(11:59 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 55 yards to BAMA End Zone Center-S.Roy. Touchback.
|-4 YD
3 & 15 - LSU 49(12:38 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 49. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 49. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at LSU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LSU 49(12:48 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - LSU 44(13:15 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Young; D.Dale at LSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 46(13:39 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to BAMA 46 for yards. J.Daniels ran out of bounds. PENALTY on LSU-A.Bradford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 33(13:59 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 33. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at LSU 39. PENALTY on BAMA-H.To'oTo'o Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 32(14:31 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 33 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hellams at LSU 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 29(14:54 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 29. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at LSU 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 58 yards from BAMA 35 to the LSU 7. N.Cain returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Moore at LSU 29.
-
TROY
UL
14
17
4th 11:08 ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
30
24
4th 14:50 ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
0
1st 3:57 ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
7
0
1st 0:40 FS2
-
HOU
SMU
14
14
1st 3:24 NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
14
7
1st 4:40 FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
0
1st 1:57 CBSSN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
0
1st 13:20 ESP2
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
0
1st 12:48 ESPU
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
4CLEM
ND
0
043.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU
12
0
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
28
54
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
38
35
Final ESP+
-
GAST
USM
42
14
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
24
40
Final ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
9
19
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
23
15
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
16
37
Final FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
49
10
Final ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
45
14
Final ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
13
27
Final CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
44
38
Final/2OT
-
25UCF
MEMP
35
28
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
52
14
Final PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
14
31
Final ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
14
52
Final ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
21
19
Final SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
10
20
Final ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
38
31
Final ESP+