|
|
|CAL
|USC
Caleb Williams guides No. 9 USC into next conference battle vs. Cal
Ranked No. 9 in the initial College Football Playoff poll, Southern California is home in Los Angeles on Saturday to continue its pursuit of a Pac-12 Conference title when it hosts Cal.
The Trojans (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12), playing in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time since Oct. 8, outgunned Arizona in a wild 45-37 win last week.
The high-scoring affair was USC's second in as many contests. A 43-42 loss Oct. 15 at Utah and the Oct. 29 trip to Arizona bookended the Trojans' bye week.
Quarterback Caleb Williams bolstered his Heisman Trophy case with 411 yards on 31-of-45 passing and five touchdowns, all with primary receiving target Jordan Addison sidelined due to a knee injury sustained at Utah.
Tahj Washington and Kyle Ford picked up the slack with Washington's seven catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and Ford's six grabs for 114 yards and a score.
"If you kind of look at how the targets were spaced out, a lot of guys got opportunities and obviously, a lot of them stepped up," USC coach Lincoln Riley said on Tuesday. "It was a good lesson for him (Williams) of regardless who's in: An offensive system runs best when it's going where it needs to go."
Cal (3-5, 1-4) understands what's coming. The Bears know they stand out for failing to defend the pass with one of the nation's most prolific attacks up this week. The Golden Bears rank No. 126 nationally and last in the Pac-12 with 292.3 yards allowed through the air per game.
Last week, Cal gave up 412 passing yards to Oregon's Bo Nix.
"(Williams) is a unique talent; his ability to throw the ball, be accurate with it," Cal coach Justin Wilcox said during his Tuesday media availability. "And then he's a really strong individual. He's got great instincts. When it's time for him to run or move in the pocket or buy time, he's really adept at that."
Finding ways to limit USC's 41-ppg offense, which ranks tied for eighth in the nation, should be critical to the upset chances of a Cal team that has not played like it is built to win a shootout.
Since going 3-1 in the first month, a stretch capped with a season-high 49 points scored in a win over Arizona, Cal has dropped four straight. The Golden Bears have not scored more than 24 points in any of the four defeats.
Reserve quarterback Kai Millner boosted the offense last week against Oregon, going 8-of-11 passing for 114 yards with two touchdowns. His performance came primarily against Ducks back-ups, however, well after the outcome was in hand.
Wilcox was steadfast in the postgame press conference that Jack Plummer would remain the starting quarterback.
Plummer is completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts on the season and has accrued almost 2,000 yards through the air, and has a solid 13 touchdowns against only five interceptions.
Establishing a consistent rushing attack to complement the passing game has proven more difficult. Cal is tied for 106th nationally in rushing offense at 113.4 yards per game on only 3.8 yards per carry.
The USC defense has not been great against the run, allowing 4.7 yards per carry and more than 152 yards per game. But boasting the Pac-12's most prolific sacking defense with 26 through eight games reflects the Trojans' ability to get into the opponent's backfield.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|1
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|1
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|76
|16
|Total Plays
|5
|6
|Avg Gain
|15.2
|2.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|11
|Rush Attempts
|3
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|13.3
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|36
|5
|Comp. - Att.
|2-2
|1-3
|Yards Per Pass
|18.0
|1.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-43.0
|Return Yards
|8
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|36
|PASS YDS
|5
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|11
|
|
|76
|TOTAL YDS
|16
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|2/2
|36
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|3
|40
|1
|22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 41 CB
|I. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 92 LB
|M. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|1/3
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Bynum 0 WR
|T. Bynum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Sleep-Dalton 42 P
|A. Sleep-Dalton
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 1st) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(10:29 - 1st) PENALTY on CAL-S.Zellers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - CAL 10(10:36 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to USC End Zone for 10 yards. J.Ott for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 18(10:59 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to USC 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 10.
|+30 YD
2 & 4 - CAL 48(11:29 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by J.Hunter at USC 48. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 46(11:55 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 46. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 48.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 24(12:15 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 46 for 22 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at CAL 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - USC 41(12:25 - 1st) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 43 yards to CAL 16 Center-J.Casasante. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 16. Tackled by K.Hudson; M.Croom at CAL 24.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - USC 41(12:33 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - USC 37(13:20 - 1st) C.Williams scrambles to USC 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at USC 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 37(13:26 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - USC 33(13:53 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan; E.Saunders at USC 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - USC 28(14:31 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 28. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 28. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Young at USC 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; M.Williams at USC 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
-
6BAMA
10LSU
24
24
4th 0:21 ESPN
-
HOU
SMU
62
77
4th 3:50 NFLN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
10
45
4th 3:23 PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
25
24
4th 6:36 ESP2
-
FSU
MIAMI
38
3
4th 4:59 ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
10
34
4th 3:38 ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
45
17
4th 7:34 BTN
-
SC
VANDY
38
27
4th 6:06 SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
14
27
4th 11:33 ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
7
0
1st 10:30 ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
7
0
1st 10:41
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
0
1st 9:50 FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
0
1st 15:00 FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU
12
0
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
28
54
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
38
35
Final ESP+
-
GAST
USM
42
14
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
24
40
Final ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
9
19
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
23
15
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
16
37
Final FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
49
10
Final ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
45
14
Final ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
13
27
Final CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
44
38
Final/2OT
-
25UCF
MEMP
35
28
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
52
14
Final PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
14
31
Final ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
14
52
Final ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
21
19
Final SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
10
20
Final ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
38
31
Final ESP+
-
TROY
UL
23
17
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
30
31
Final ESP3
-
BYU
BOISE
31
28
Final FS2
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
34
27
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
10
14
Final CBSSN
-
4CLEM
ND
14
35
Final NBC