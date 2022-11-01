|
|
|CUSE
|PITT
No. 20 Syracuse, Pitt trying to avoid losing streaks
Syracuse and Pitt both find themselves trending in the wrong direction as the regular season heads into its final month.
The Orange -- ranked 20th in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season -- visit the Panthers on Saturday in a match-up of ACC foes hoping to avoid their third straight defeat.
Syracuse (6-2, 3-1 ACC) opened the season with six consecutive victories, including quality wins over Louisville, Purdue and North Carolina State. The Orange then led by 14 at undefeated Clemson before crumbling down the stretch in a 27-21 defeat.
Their problems were compounded last weekend in a 41-24 home loss to Notre Dame, when they allowed 246 rushing yards and lost quarterback Garrett Shrader to a second-quarter concussion.
Shrader's status against Pitt is cloudy, as Orange coach Dino Babers would not say this week whether the senior quarterback would get the nod against the Panthers, or whether it would be Carlos Del Rio-Wilson making his first career start.
"All that stuff is in consideration behind the curtain, but I just can't talk about that stuff in the press conference," Babers said.
Standout running back Sean Tucker (758 yards, 7 TDs) has found the end zone five times in the past four games. He has, however, carried only 35 times the last three games and could be in for a heavier workload Saturday.
Syracuse wraps up its regular season with four ACC games, three of which take place on the road.
"Non-conference is over," Babers said. "We were 3-1 in non-conference. We lost to Notre Dame. Now it's all conference play. We've got one loss and we have to see how we're going to finish this thing up."
The Panthers (4-4, 1-3) also have four league games remaining, and they hope those contests go smoother than the last two games. After getting off to a 4-2 start, Pitt has dropped lopsided decisions to Louisville (24-10) and North Carolina (42-24).
They have been outscored 38-0 in the fourth quarter of those two games.
"The fourth quarter wasn't good enough," Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said seeing a 24-14 lead against UNC punctured by four unanswered touchdowns. "We turned the ball over again in the fourth quarter, which started the tumble. It seems like every week we've got one of those."
On the bright side, Pitt receiver Jared Wayne had a career-high 161 receiving yards on seven catches against North Carolina. And Israel Abanikanda racked up 127 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.
"They've got the best running back in the country," North Carolina coach Mack Brown said of Abanikanda, who has an ACC-best 1,086 rushing yards and a national-best 16 touchdowns through the first eight games.
On the other hand, Pitt's defense will need to be better against Syracuse. The Panthers have given up at least 24 points to seven opponents (Western Michigan was the only exception) and UNC scored the most, with 42.
Pitt has won 17 of the last 20 matchups with Syracuse, including the past four in a row. The Panthers captured last season's meeting 31-14 behind four TD passes from Kenny Pickett, who is now starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|7
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|4-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|48
|96
|Total Plays
|14
|18
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|5
|59
|Rush Attempts
|9
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.6
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|43
|37
|Comp. - Att.
|4-5
|4-6
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|3-28
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-23.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|43
|PASS YDS
|37
|
|
|5
|RUSH YDS
|59
|
|
|48
|TOTAL YDS
|96
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson 16 QB
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|4/5
|43
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|6
|5
|0
|4
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson 16 QB
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|3
|0
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 14 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 1 DB
|J. Carter
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Geer 54 DL
|J. Geer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 20 DB
|I. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 3 LB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chestnut 0 DB
|D. Chestnut
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|1/1
|23
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|1
|23.0
|0
|23
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|4/6
|37
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|12
|59
|0
|12
|
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
K. Wright 3 TE
|K. Wright
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 8 TE
|K. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. DeShields 23 LB
|S. DeShields
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Wiltz 10 LB
|T. Wiltz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett II 31 DB
|E. Hallett II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kamara 11 LB
|B. Kamara
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 32 LB
|S. Simon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 16(11:52 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 20(12:23 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at SYR 16.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - PITT 25(12:58 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at SYR 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at SYR 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 30(13:40 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at SYR 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 30(13:47 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 46(14:32 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 46. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 46. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at SYR 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 34(15:00 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut; J.Barron at PIT 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 29(0:19 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 29. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at PIT 34.
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 64 yards from SYR 35 to the PIT 1. R.Hammond returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Johnson; M.Escobar at PIT 29.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CUSE 13(0:30 - 1st) A.Szmyt 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Bolinsky Holder-J.Barron.
|-4 YD
3 & Goal - CUSE 1(1:10 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to PIT 5 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; S.Simon at PIT 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CUSE 1(1:32 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to PIT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.DeShields at PIT 1.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 8(2:13 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to PIT 8. Catch made by D.Cooper at PIT 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.DeShields; B.Kamara at PIT 1.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CUSE 17(2:36 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson rushed to PIT 22 for yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at PIT 22. PENALTY on PIT-H.Baldonado Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(3:11 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson scrambles to PIT 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 17.
|Penalty
1 & 5 - CUSE 20(3:22 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-C.Clark False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(3:43 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to PIT 21 for yards. Tackled by D.Green; S.Simon at PIT 21. PENALTY on PIT-D.Alexandre Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - CUSE 37(4:13 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to PIT 37. Catch made by T.Pena at PIT 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; M.Devonshire at PIT 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 41(4:55 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to PIT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Green at PIT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(4:59 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 44(4:59 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden. PENALTY on PIT-M.Devonshire Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - CUSE 27(5:45 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 27. Catch made by D.Alford at SYR 27. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Hallett at SYR 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(6:01 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-C.Bleich False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CUSE 29(6:34 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at SYR 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - CUSE 27(7:10 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at SYR 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(7:32 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 20. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 20. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Hill at SYR 27.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 3 - PITT 14(7:41 - 1st) K.Slovis pass INTERCEPTED at SYR End Zone. Intercepted by J.Carter at SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 18(8:19 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons; J.Barron at SYR 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 21(8:53 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu; J.Carter at SYR 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 25(9:35 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at SYR 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 29(10:18 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at SYR 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 34(10:58 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - PITT 40(11:32 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Geer at SYR 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 43(12:11 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to SYR 43. Catch made by K.Wright at SYR 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; J.Simmons at SYR 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 45(12:57 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - CUSE 22(13:05 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 23 yards to SYR 45 Center-A.Bolinsky. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 15 - CUSE 30(13:42 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson sacked at SYR 22 for -8 yards (S.DeShields)
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CUSE 35(13:53 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-C.Bleich False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 35(14:23 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson scrambles to SYR 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; D.Alexandre at SYR 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(14:54 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green at SYR 35.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the SYR End Zone. T.Pena returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Tallandier at SYR 35.
