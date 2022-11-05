Drive Chart
|
|
|FSU
|MIAMI
Preview not available
Preview not available
FSU
1 Pass
15 Rush
50 YDS
2:55 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 10 MIAMI 32
5:47
C.Campbell rushed to MFL 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; A.Moultrie at MFL 28.
+15 YD
2ND & 9 MIAMI 47
6:33
C.Campbell rushed to MFL 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at MFL 32.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 MIAMI 48
7:21
C.Campbell rushed to MFL 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Williams; K.Smith at MFL 47.
+22 YD
2ND & 2 FSU 30
8:08
T.Rodemaker rushed to MFL 48 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Moultrie at MFL 48.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 FSU 22
8:42
T.Rodemaker pass complete to FSU 22. Catch made by D.Spann at FSU 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at FSU 30.
MIAMI
0 Pass
1 Rush
2 YDS
1:03 POS
Punt
4TH & 8 MIAMI 19
8:53
L.Hedley punts 59 yards to FSU 22 Center-C.James. Downed by X.Restrepo.
No Gain
3RD & 8 MIAMI 19
8:58
J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
+2 YD
2ND & 10 MIAMI 17
9:41
T.Franklin rushed to MFL 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at MFL 19.
No Gain
1ST & 10 MIAMI 17
9:45
J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
FSU
0 Pass
1 Rush
-3 YDS
1:25 POS
Punt
4TH & 26 FSU 34
10:03
A.Mastromanno punts 49 yards to MFL 17 Center-J.Rosenberry. Fair catch by L.Gutierrez.
Touchdown 14:55
J.Travis pass complete to MFL 8. Catch made by C.McDonald at MFL 8. Gain of 8 yards. C.McDonald for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
48
yds
2:18
pos
37
3
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:00
R.Fitzgerald 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Rosenberry Holder-A.Mastromanno.
6
plays
64
yds
1:53
pos
31
3
Touchdown 5:13
T.Benson rushed to MFL End Zone for 1 yards. T.Benson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
7
yds
00:43
pos
27
3
Touchdown 12:11
T.Benson rushed to MFL End Zone for 13 yards. T.Benson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
3
plays
39
yds
1:23
pos
20
3
Touchdown 4:51
J.Travis pass complete to MFL 2. Catch made by D.Lundy at MFL 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Lundy for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
70
yds
4:25
pos
13
3
Field Goal 9:11
A.Borregales 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.James Holder-L.Hedley.
9
plays
40
yds
4:06
pos
7
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|13
|Rushing
|11
|9
|Passing
|6
|3
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|435
|186
|Total Plays
|56
|50
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|225
|124
|Rush Attempts
|42
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|210
|62
|Comp. - Att.
|11-14
|10-18
|Yards Per Pass
|10.7
|1.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|8-67
|Touchdowns
|5
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.3
|6-47.0
|Return Yards
|16
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|210
|PASS YDS
|62
|
|
|225
|RUSH YDS
|124
|
|
|435
|TOTAL YDS
|186
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|10/12
|202
|3
|1
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|1/2
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|15
|128
|2
|42
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|14
|52
|0
|17
|
C. Campbell 22 RB
|C. Campbell
|3
|20
|0
|15
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|2
|17
|0
|22
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|7
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|3
|3
|75
|0
|65
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|2
|1
|56
|1
|56
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|2
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
M. Douglas 85 TE
|M. Douglas
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 38 DB
|S. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Verse 5 DE
|J. Verse
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Payton 56 DL
|P. Payton
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gant 28 LB
|B. Gant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Farmer 44 DT
|J. Farmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 0 DT
|F. Lovett
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Ray 99 DT
|M. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McLendon II 9 DE
|D. McLendon II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dent 27 DB
|A. Dent
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 12 DT
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 20 DB
|A. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vance Jr. 21 DB
|G. Vance Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Warner III 35 DE
|L. Warner III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|1/1
|41
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 29 P
|A. Mastromanno
|3
|41.3
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|5/8
|37
|0
|0
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|4/8
|24
|0
|0
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|1/2
|1
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|13
|64
|0
|18
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|4
|60
|0
|45
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|6
|14
|0
|5
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
L. Stanley 24 RB
|L. Stanley
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|2
|3
|0
|13
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|5
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
J. George 15 WR
|J. George
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
C. Young 88 WR
|C. Young
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Mooyoung 38 DB
|M. Mooyoung
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
F. Ladson Jr. 8 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 DL
|M. Agude
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Williams 0 S
|J. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bissainthe 31 LB
|W. Bissainthe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 2 CB
|T. Stevenson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 15 S
|A. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Kelly 46 DB
|N. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Kelly 32 DL
|N. Kelly
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Campbell, Jr. 74 OL
|J. Campbell, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kinchens 24 S
|K. Kinchens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Roberts 99 DL
|E. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson Jr. 6 DL
|D. Jackson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|0-4
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|1/1
|49
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|6
|47.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 32(5:47 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to MFL 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; A.Moultrie at MFL 28.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 47(6:33 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to MFL 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at MFL 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48(7:21 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to MFL 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Williams; K.Smith at MFL 47.
|+22 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 30(8:08 - 4th) T.Rodemaker rushed to MFL 48 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Moultrie at MFL 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 22(8:42 - 4th) T.Rodemaker pass complete to FSU 22. Catch made by D.Spann at FSU 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at FSU 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIAMI 19(8:53 - 4th) L.Hedley punts 59 yards to FSU 22 Center-C.James. Downed by X.Restrepo.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAMI 19(8:58 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 17(9:41 - 4th) T.Franklin rushed to MFL 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at MFL 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(9:45 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 26 - FSU 34(10:03 - 4th) A.Mastromanno punts 49 yards to MFL 17 Center-J.Rosenberry. Fair catch by L.Gutierrez.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - FSU 49(9:54 - 4th) PENALTY on FSU-D.Spann Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 6 - FSU 46(10:16 - 4th) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker sacked at FSU 49 for -5 yards (N.Kelly)
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FSU 46(10:12 - 4th) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker pass incomplete intended for M.Douglas.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48(11:10 - 4th) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 46.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(11:23 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MFL 50 for -10 yards (P.Payton) J.Garcia FUMBLES forced by M.Ray. Fumble RECOVERED by FSU-FSU at MFL 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 45(11:53 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to FSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Farmer at FSU 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 14 - MIAMI 43(12:37 - 4th) J.Brown scrambles to FSU 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at FSU 45.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MIAMI 48(12:51 - 4th) PENALTY on MFL-D.Scaife False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(13:52 - 4th) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 47. Catch made by M.Mooyoung at MFL 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at MFL 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(14:20 - 4th) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 36. Catch made by J.George at MFL 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Green; A.Dent at MFL 47.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(14:49 - 4th) J.Brown scrambles to MFL 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Green at MFL 36.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. B.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Gant; W.Rector at MFL 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 8(15:00 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to MFL 8. Catch made by C.McDonald at MFL 8. Gain of 8 yards. C.McDonald for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 13(0:27 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 8.
|+26 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 48(0:16 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 26 for 26 yards. Tackled by N.Kelly at MFL 26. PENALTY on MFL-J.Williams Offensive Facemask 13 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 43(1:54 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg; K.Smith at FSU 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 39(2:13 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to FSU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at FSU 43.
|Result
|Play
|-23 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 6(2:20 - 3rd) MFL rushed to FSU 29 for -23 yards. MFL FUMBLES forced by FSU. Fumble RECOVERED by FSU-J.Verse at FSU 29. Tackled by J.Campbell at FSU 39.
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 1(3:10 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FSU 6 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 2(3:45 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to FSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Gant; A.Gainer at FSU 1.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 5(3:57 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FSU 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Gant at FSU 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 7(4:31 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FSU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at FSU 5.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 12(5:13 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FSU 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; A.Gainer at FSU 7.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 17(5:44 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to FSU 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; J.Robinson at FSU 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(6:23 - 3rd) J.Brown pass complete to FSU 24. Catch made by J.Knighton at FSU 24. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lundy at FSU 17.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(6:59 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FSU 24 for 15 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at FSU 24.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(7:32 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to FSU 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at FSU 39.
|+45 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 3(8:06 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 48 for 45 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at MFL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 3(8:13 - 3rd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - FSU 41(8:22 - 3rd) A.Mastromanno punts 38 yards to MFL 3 Center-J.Rosenberry. Downed by O.Wilson.
|+7 YD
3 & 24 - FSU 48(9:03 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at MFL 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FSU 33(9:52 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at MFL 48 for -15 yards (J.Miller; C.Johnson)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 34(10:35 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at MFL 33.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - FSU 44(10:43 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to MFL 34 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 50(11:25 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at MFL 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48(12:13 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; C.Flagg at MFL 50.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 23(12:48 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by T.Benson at FSU 23. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FSU 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIAMI 30(12:59 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 47 yards to FSU 23 Center-C.James. Downed by B.Balom.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 27(13:41 - 3rd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at MFL 30.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MIAMI 32(13:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on MFL-D.Scaife False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(14:29 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at MFL 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; D.McLendon at MFL 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - FSU 31(0:02 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Rosenberry Holder-A.Mastromanno.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - FSU 15(0:40 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at MFL 23 for -8 yards (J.Miller; M.Agude)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FSU 15(0:43 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 14(1:17 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at MFL 15.
|+65 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 21(1:48 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 21. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 21. Gain of 65 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 14.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - FSU 13(1:53 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 13. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at FSU 21.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18(1:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on FSU-R.Scott False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 20 - MIAMI 33(2:01 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 49 yards to FSU 18 Center-C.James. Downed by J.George.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MIAMI 45(2:01 - 2nd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown sacked at MFL 33 for -12 yards (J.Verse) PENALTY on MFL-MFL Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 45(2:48 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at MFL 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(3:21 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at MFL 45.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - MIAMI 28(3:52 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 28. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at MFL 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 26(4:37 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gant at MFL 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(5:13 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MFL 26.
|Kickoff
|(5:15 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:13 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 1(5:17 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL End Zone for 1 yards. T.Benson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FSU 1(5:58 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg; J.Miller at MFL 1.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 7(5:58 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL End Zone for yards. T.Benson for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. T.Benson rushed to MFL 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at MFL 1.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & Goal - MIAMI 7(6:17 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 17. Intercepted by G.Vance at MFL 17. Tackled by W.Mallory at MFL 7.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 4(7:01 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas; J.Jackson at MFL 7.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 2(7:34 - 2nd) L.Stanley rushed to MFL 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at MFL 4.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - FSU 39(7:43 - 2nd) A.Mastromanno punts 37 yards to MFL 2 Center-J.Rosenberry. Downed by J.Robinson.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 38(8:27 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Roberts at MFL 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 40(9:15 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to MFL 40. Catch made by L.Toafili at MFL 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; C.Flagg at MFL 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 42(10:11 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Couch; K.Smith at MFL 40.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41(10:19 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 42.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 23(10:30 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 23. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ivey at FSU 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIAMI 31(10:38 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 46 yards to FSU 23 Center-C.James. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - MIAMI 18(11:23 - 2nd) J.Garcia scrambles to MFL 31 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FSU at MFL 31.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - MIAMI 18(11:40 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(12:11 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 18 for -7 yards (F.Lovett)
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 13(12:18 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL End Zone for 13 yards. T.Benson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 18(12:56 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at MFL 13.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 39(13:34 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 18 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Couch at MFL 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIAMI 10(13:47 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 29 yards to MFL 39 Center-C.James. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - MIAMI 5(14:01 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; T.Bethune at MFL 10.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAMI 5(14:08 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 2(14:42 - 2nd) L.Stanley rushed to MFL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; D.McLendon at MFL 5.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 12 - FSU 45(14:47 - 2nd) J.Travis pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 2. Intercepted by D.Ivey at MFL 2. Tackled by FSU at MFL 2.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 43(15:00 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; A.Moultrie at MFL 45.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - FSU 50(0:27 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to MFL 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 49(1:11 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to MFL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at MFL 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 45(1:19 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at FSU 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35(1:48 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to FSU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at FSU 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FSU 30(2:24 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at FSU 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 24(2:37 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at FSU 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIAMI 30(2:37 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 52 yards to FSU 18 Center-C.James. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 18. Tackled by K.Smith; D.Ivey at FSU 24.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MIAMI 34(2:51 - 1st) PENALTY on MFL-MFL Delay of Game 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 33(3:42 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at MFL 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 30(4:24 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Warner; F.Lovett at MFL 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(4:51 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at MFL 30.
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 2(4:55 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to MFL 2. Catch made by D.Lundy at MFL 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Lundy for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 1(5:36 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to MFL 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 3(6:07 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to MFL 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MFL 1.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - FSU 18(6:15 - 1st) J.Travis pass INTERCEPTED at MFL End Zone. Intercepted by K.Kinchens at MFL End Zone. Tackled by FSU at MFL 3. PENALTY on MFL-T.Stevenson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 16(7:02 - 1st) D.Spann rushed to MFL 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Agude; T.Stevenson at MFL 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 19(7:30 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at MFL 16.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 33(7:47 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to MFL 33. Catch made by M.Douglas at MFL 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MFL 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 25(7:28 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 9. PENALTY on FSU-R.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 33(8:45 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to MFL 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MFL 25.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(9:16 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to MFL 33 for 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Kinchens at MFL 33.
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MIAMI 39(9:20 - 1st) A.Borregales 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.James Holder-L.Hedley.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAMI 30(9:26 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 31(10:07 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to FSU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at FSU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(10:13 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - MIAMI 49(10:55 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to FSU 31 for 18 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(10:57 - 1st) MFL rushed to FSU 43 for yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach; D.Lundy at FSU 43. PENALTY on MFL-MFL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(11:08 - 1st) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for J.George. PENALTY on FSU-J.Jones Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(11:49 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 36. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 36. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FSU at MFL 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 34(12:20 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Lovett; R.Cooper at MFL 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 29(12:45 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 29. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at MFL 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(13:22 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MFL 29.
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:22 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+56 YD
1 & 5 - FSU 44(13:33 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 44. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 44. Gain of 56 yards. O.Wilson for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 39(13:38 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 46 for yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at FSU 46. PENALTY on MFL-L.Taylor Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - FSU 24(13:45 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald. PENALTY on MFL-J.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - FSU 20(14:30 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 20. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at FSU 24.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at FSU 20.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
-
6BAMA
10LSU
24
24
4th 0:21 ESPN
-
HOU
SMU
62
77
4th 3:50 NFLN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
10
45
4th 3:23 PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
25
24
4th 6:36 ESP2
-
FSU
MIAMI
38
3
4th 4:59 ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
10
34
4th 3:38 ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
45
17
4th 7:34 BTN
-
SC
VANDY
38
27
4th 6:06 SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
14
27
4th 11:33 ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
7
0
1st 10:30 ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
7
0
1st 10:41
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
0
1st 9:50 FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
0
1st 15:00 FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU
12
0
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
28
54
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
38
35
Final ESP+
-
GAST
USM
42
14
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
24
40
Final ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
9
19
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
23
15
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
16
37
Final FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
49
10
Final ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
45
14
Final ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
13
27
Final CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
44
38
Final/2OT
-
25UCF
MEMP
35
28
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
52
14
Final PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
14
31
Final ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
14
52
Final ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
21
19
Final SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
10
20
Final ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
38
31
Final ESP+
-
TROY
UL
23
17
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
30
31
Final ESP3
-
BYU
BOISE
31
28
Final FS2
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
34
27
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
10
14
Final CBSSN
-
4CLEM
ND
14
35
Final NBC