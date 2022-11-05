Drive Chart
FSU
MIAMI

Key Players
T. Benson 3 RB
128 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 25 ReYds, REC
J. Brown 11 QB
37 PaYds, 64 RuYds
FSU
1 Pass
15 Rush
50 YDS
2:55 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 10 MIAMI 32
5:47
C.Campbell rushed to MFL 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; A.Moultrie at MFL 28.
+15 YD
2ND & 9 MIAMI 47
6:33
C.Campbell rushed to MFL 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at MFL 32.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 MIAMI 48
7:21
C.Campbell rushed to MFL 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Williams; K.Smith at MFL 47.
+22 YD
2ND & 2 FSU 30
8:08
T.Rodemaker rushed to MFL 48 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Moultrie at MFL 48.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 FSU 22
8:42
T.Rodemaker pass complete to FSU 22. Catch made by D.Spann at FSU 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at FSU 30.
MIAMI
0 Pass
1 Rush
2 YDS
1:03 POS
Punt
4TH & 8 MIAMI 19
8:53
L.Hedley punts 59 yards to FSU 22 Center-C.James. Downed by X.Restrepo.
No Gain
3RD & 8 MIAMI 19
8:58
J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
+2 YD
2ND & 10 MIAMI 17
9:41
T.Franklin rushed to MFL 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at MFL 19.
No Gain
1ST & 10 MIAMI 17
9:45
J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
FSU
0 Pass
1 Rush
-3 YDS
1:25 POS
Punt
4TH & 26 FSU 34
10:03
A.Mastromanno punts 49 yards to MFL 17 Center-J.Rosenberry. Fair catch by L.Gutierrez.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 14:55
R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
3
Touchdown 14:55
J.Travis pass complete to MFL 8. Catch made by C.McDonald at MFL 8. Gain of 8 yards. C.McDonald for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
48
yds
2:18
pos
37
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:00
R.Fitzgerald 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Rosenberry Holder-A.Mastromanno.
6
plays
64
yds
1:53
pos
31
3
Point After TD 5:13
R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
3
Touchdown 5:13
T.Benson rushed to MFL End Zone for 1 yards. T.Benson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
7
yds
00:43
pos
27
3
Point After TD 12:11
R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 12:11
T.Benson rushed to MFL End Zone for 13 yards. T.Benson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
3
plays
39
yds
1:23
pos
20
3
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:51
R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 4:51
J.Travis pass complete to MFL 2. Catch made by D.Lundy at MFL 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Lundy for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
70
yds
4:25
pos
13
3
Field Goal 9:11
A.Borregales 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.James Holder-L.Hedley.
9
plays
40
yds
4:06
pos
7
3
Point After TD 13:22
R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:22
J.Travis pass complete to FSU 44. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 44. Gain of 56 yards. O.Wilson for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
55
yds
1:38
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 13
Rushing 11 9
Passing 6 3
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 5-9 4-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 435 186
Total Plays 56 50
Avg Gain 7.8 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 225 124
Rush Attempts 42 32
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 3.9
Yards Passing 210 62
Comp. - Att. 11-14 10-18
Yards Per Pass 10.7 1.6
Penalties - Yards 4-40 8-67
Touchdowns 5 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-41.3 6-47.0
Return Yards 16 0
Punts - Returns 1-6 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-10 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Florida State 5-3 14170738
Miami (FL) 4-4 30003
Hard Rock Stadium Miami, FL
 210 PASS YDS 62
225 RUSH YDS 124
435 TOTAL YDS 186
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Travis  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 202 3 1 290.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 2057 14 3 152.1
J. Travis 10/12 202 3 1
T. Rodemaker  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 8 0 0 83.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 153 2 2 139.2
T. Rodemaker 1/2 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Benson  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 128 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 483 3
T. Benson 15 128 2 42
L. Toafili  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 315 5
L. Toafili 14 52 0 17
C. Campbell  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 1
C. Campbell 3 20 0 15
T. Rodemaker  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 5 0
T. Rodemaker 2 17 0 22
J. Travis  13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 215 2
J. Travis 7 10 0 10
D. Spann  5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
D. Spann 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Toafili  9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 172 1
L. Toafili 3 3 75 0 65
O. Wilson  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 320 2
O. Wilson 2 1 56 1 56
T. Benson  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 31 0
T. Benson 1 1 25 0 25
J. Wilson  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 603 4
J. Wilson 2 2 22 0 18
M. Douglas  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 82 0
M. Douglas 2 1 14 0 14
C. McDonald  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 209 0
C. McDonald 1 1 8 1 8
D. Spann  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
D. Spann 1 1 8 0 8
D. Lundy  46 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
D. Lundy 1 1 2 1 2
M. McClain  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 96 1
M. McClain 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Robinson  10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Robinson 4-3 0.0 0
K. DeLoach  4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. DeLoach 3-0 0.0 0
T. Bethune  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Bethune 3-2 0.0 0
S. Brown  38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
J. Verse  5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Verse 2-0 1.0 0
P. Payton  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
P. Payton 2-0 1.0 0
D. Lundy  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Lundy 2-2 0.0 0
J. Jones  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
B. Gant  28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Gant 2-1 0.0 0
J. Farmer  44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Farmer 1-0 0.0 0
F. Lovett  0 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
F. Lovett 1-2 1.0 0
M. Ray  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ray 1-0 0.0 0
D. McLendon II  9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. McLendon II 1-2 0.0 0
A. Dent  27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Dent 1-1 0.0 0
R. Green  8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Green 1-1 0.0 0
J. Jackson  12 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
A. Thomas  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
G. Vance Jr.  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Vance Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
L. Warner III  35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Warner III 0-1 0.0 0
A. Gainer  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Gainer 0-2 0.0 0
R. Cooper  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Cooper 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Fitzgerald  88 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
7/12 30/31
R. Fitzgerald 1/1 41 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Mastromanno  29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 0 0
A. Mastromanno 3 41.3 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Pittman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 12.1 121 0
M. Pittman 1 6.0 6 0
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Brown  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 37 0 0 101.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Brown 5/8 37 0 0
T. Van Dyke  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 24 0 0 75.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 1729 10 4 136.0
T. Van Dyke 4/8 24 0 0
J. Garcia  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 1 0 1 -45.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 614 2 3 126.8
J. Garcia 1/2 1 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Brown  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 54 0
J. Brown 13 64 0 18
J. Knighton  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 161 0
J. Knighton 4 60 0 45
H. Parrish Jr.  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 542 4
H. Parrish Jr. 6 14 0 5
T. Franklin Jr.  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 202 5
T. Franklin Jr. 3 8 0 5
L. Stanley  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 83 0
L. Stanley 2 5 0 3
J. Garcia  13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -49 0
J. Garcia 2 3 0 13
T. Van Dyke  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 -24 0
T. Van Dyke 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
X. Restrepo  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 183 1
X. Restrepo 5 2 25 0 15
J. George  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 80 0
J. George 1 1 11 0 11
H. Parrish Jr.  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 104 2
H. Parrish Jr. 2 2 8 0 5
J. Knighton  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 65 0
J. Knighton 1 1 7 0 7
B. Smith  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 276 0
B. Smith 3 2 5 0 4
C. Young  88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 326 4
C. Young 3 1 5 0 5
M. Mooyoung  38 DB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Mooyoung 1 1 1 0 1
F. Ladson Jr.  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 264 1
F. Ladson Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
T. Franklin Jr.  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
T. Franklin Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Flagg Jr.  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
C. Flagg Jr. 5-4 0.0 0
T. Couch  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Couch 4-1 0.0 0
M. Agude  45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
M. Agude 3-2 0.5 0
J. Williams  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
W. Bissainthe  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Bissainthe 3-0 0.0 0
T. Stevenson  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Stevenson 2-1 0.0 0
A. Williams  15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
C. Johnson  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
C. Johnson 2-1 0.5 0
D. Ivey  8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Ivey 2-0 0.0 1
W. Mallory  85 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Mallory 1-0 0.0 0
N. Kelly  46 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
A. Moultrie  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Moultrie 1-2 0.0 0
N. Kelly  32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Kelly 1-0 1.0 0
J. Campbell, Jr.  74 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Campbell, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kinchens  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
K. Kinchens 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mesidor  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mesidor 1-0 0.0 0
E. Roberts  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Roberts 1-0 0.0 0
K. Smith  4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Smith 1-5 0.0 0
D. Jackson Jr.  6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
J. Miller  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 1.0
J. Miller 0-4 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Borregales  30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
14/17 25/25
A. Borregales 1/1 49 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Hedley  94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
26 0 0
L. Hedley 6 47.0 1 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Smith  12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 39 0
B. Smith 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FSU 25 1:38 3 75 TD
9:16 FSU 25 4:25 9 75 TD
2:37 FSU 24 2:55 8 31 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 MIAMI 39 1:23 3 39 TD
10:30 FSU 23 2:56 5 38 Punt
5:58 MIAMI 7 0:43 3 7 TD
1:53 FSU 13 1:53 6 64 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 FSU 23 4:35 7 36 Punt
2:13 FSU 39 2:18 5 61 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 MIAMI 50 1:25 3 -18 Punt
8:42 FSU 22 2:55 5 50
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 MIAMI 25 4:06 9 45 FG
4:51 MIAMI 25 2:00 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:42 MIAMI 2 1:08 3 8 Punt
12:11 MIAMI 25 1:41 3 6 Punt
7:34 MIAMI 2 1:36 3 5 INT
5:13 MIAMI 25 3:25 6 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 25 2:12 3 5 Punt
8:13 MIAMI 3 5:53 12 68 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 MIAMI 23 3:45 6 25 Fumble
9:45 MIAMI 17 1:03 3 2 Punt

FSU
Seminoles

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 32
(5:47 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to MFL 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; A.Moultrie at MFL 28.
+15 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 47
(6:33 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to MFL 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at MFL 32.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48
(7:21 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to MFL 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Williams; K.Smith at MFL 47.
+22 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 30
(8:08 - 4th) T.Rodemaker rushed to MFL 48 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Moultrie at MFL 48.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 22
(8:42 - 4th) T.Rodemaker pass complete to FSU 22. Catch made by D.Spann at FSU 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at FSU 30.

MIA
Hurricanes
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - MIAMI 19
(8:53 - 4th) L.Hedley punts 59 yards to FSU 22 Center-C.James. Downed by X.Restrepo.
No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAMI 19
(8:58 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 17
(9:41 - 4th) T.Franklin rushed to MFL 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at MFL 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17
(9:45 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for C.Young.

FSU
Seminoles
 - Punt (3 plays, -18 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 26 - FSU 34
(10:03 - 4th) A.Mastromanno punts 49 yards to MFL 17 Center-J.Rosenberry. Fair catch by L.Gutierrez.
Penalty
4 & 11 - FSU 49
(9:54 - 4th) PENALTY on FSU-D.Spann Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
Sack
3 & 6 - FSU 46
(10:16 - 4th) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker sacked at FSU 49 for -5 yards (N.Kelly)
No Gain
2 & 6 - FSU 46
(10:12 - 4th) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker pass incomplete intended for M.Douglas.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48
(11:10 - 4th) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 46.

MIA
Hurricanes
 - Fumble (6 plays, 25 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40
(11:23 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MFL 50 for -10 yards (P.Payton) J.Garcia FUMBLES forced by M.Ray. Fumble RECOVERED by FSU-FSU at MFL 48.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 45
(11:53 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to FSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Farmer at FSU 42.
+12 YD
2 & 14 - MIAMI 43
(12:37 - 4th) J.Brown scrambles to FSU 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at FSU 45.
Penalty
2 & 9 - MIAMI 48
(12:51 - 4th) PENALTY on MFL-D.Scaife False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47
(13:52 - 4th) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 47. Catch made by M.Mooyoung at MFL 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at MFL 48.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36
(14:20 - 4th) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 36. Catch made by J.George at MFL 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Green; A.Dent at MFL 47.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23
(14:49 - 4th) J.Brown scrambles to MFL 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Green at MFL 36.
Kickoff
(14:55 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. B.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Gant; W.Rector at MFL 23.

FSU
Seminoles
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 61 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:55 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
+8 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 8
(15:00 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to MFL 8. Catch made by C.McDonald at MFL 8. Gain of 8 yards. C.McDonald for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 13
(0:27 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 8.
+26 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 48
(0:16 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 26 for 26 yards. Tackled by N.Kelly at MFL 26. PENALTY on MFL-J.Williams Offensive Facemask 13 yards accepted.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 43
(1:54 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg; K.Smith at FSU 48.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 39
(2:13 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to FSU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at FSU 43.

MIA
Hurricanes
 - Fumble (12 plays, 68 yards, 5:53 poss)

Result Play
-23 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 6
(2:20 - 3rd) MFL rushed to FSU 29 for -23 yards. MFL FUMBLES forced by FSU. Fumble RECOVERED by FSU-J.Verse at FSU 29. Tackled by J.Campbell at FSU 39.
-5 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 1
(3:10 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FSU 6 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 6.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 2
(3:45 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to FSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Gant; A.Gainer at FSU 1.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 5
(3:57 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FSU 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Gant at FSU 2.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 7
(4:31 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FSU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at FSU 5.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 12
(5:13 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FSU 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; A.Gainer at FSU 7.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 17
(5:44 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to FSU 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; J.Robinson at FSU 12.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24
(6:23 - 3rd) J.Brown pass complete to FSU 24. Catch made by J.Knighton at FSU 24. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lundy at FSU 17.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39
(6:59 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FSU 24 for 15 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at FSU 24.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48
(7:32 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to FSU 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at FSU 39.
+45 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 3
(8:06 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 48 for 45 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at MFL 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 3
(8:13 - 3rd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.

FSU
Seminoles
 - Punt (7 plays, 36 yards, 4:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - FSU 41
(8:22 - 3rd) A.Mastromanno punts 38 yards to MFL 3 Center-J.Rosenberry. Downed by O.Wilson.
+7 YD
3 & 24 - FSU 48
(9:03 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at MFL 41.
No Gain
2 & 9 - FSU 33
(9:52 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at MFL 48 for -15 yards (J.Miller; C.Johnson)
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 34
(10:35 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at MFL 33.
+10 YD
3 & 2 - FSU 44
(10:43 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to MFL 34 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 34.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 50
(11:25 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at MFL 44.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48
(12:13 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; C.Flagg at MFL 50.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 23
(12:48 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by T.Benson at FSU 23. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FSU 48.

MIA
Hurricanes
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - MIAMI 30
(12:59 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 47 yards to FSU 23 Center-C.James. Downed by B.Balom.
+3 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 27
(13:41 - 3rd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at MFL 30.
Penalty
3 & 3 - MIAMI 32
(13:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on MFL-D.Scaife False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27
(14:29 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at MFL 32.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(15:00 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; D.McLendon at MFL 27.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.

FSU
Seminoles
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 64 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 19 - FSU 31
(0:02 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Rosenberry Holder-A.Mastromanno.
No Gain
3 & 11 - FSU 15
(0:40 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at MFL 23 for -8 yards (J.Miller; M.Agude)
No Gain
2 & 11 - FSU 15
(0:43 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 14
(1:17 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at MFL 15.
+65 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 21
(1:48 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 21. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 21. Gain of 65 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 14.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - FSU 13
(1:53 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 13. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at FSU 21.

MIA
Hurricanes
 - Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18
(1:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on FSU-R.Scott False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 20 - MIAMI 33
(2:01 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 49 yards to FSU 18 Center-C.James. Downed by J.George.
Sack
3 & 8 - MIAMI 45
(2:01 - 2nd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown sacked at MFL 33 for -12 yards (J.Verse) PENALTY on MFL-MFL Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 45
(2:48 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at MFL 45.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43
(3:21 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at MFL 45.
+15 YD
3 & 7 - MIAMI 28
(3:52 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 28. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at MFL 43.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 26
(4:37 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gant at MFL 28.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(5:13 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MFL 26.
Kickoff
(5:15 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.

FSU
Seminoles
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:13 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 1
(5:17 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL End Zone for 1 yards. T.Benson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - FSU 1
(5:58 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg; J.Miller at MFL 1.
+6 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 7
(5:58 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL End Zone for yards. T.Benson for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. T.Benson rushed to MFL 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at MFL 1.

MIA
Hurricanes
 - Interception (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & Goal - MIAMI 7
(6:17 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 17. Intercepted by G.Vance at MFL 17. Tackled by W.Mallory at MFL 7.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 4
(7:01 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas; J.Jackson at MFL 7.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 2
(7:34 - 2nd) L.Stanley rushed to MFL 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at MFL 4.

FSU
Seminoles
 - Punt (5 plays, 38 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - FSU 39
(7:43 - 2nd) A.Mastromanno punts 37 yards to MFL 2 Center-J.Rosenberry. Downed by J.Robinson.
-1 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 38
(8:27 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Roberts at MFL 39.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 40
(9:15 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to MFL 40. Catch made by L.Toafili at MFL 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; C.Flagg at MFL 38.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 42
(10:11 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Couch; K.Smith at MFL 40.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41
(10:19 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 42.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 23
(10:30 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 23. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ivey at FSU 41.

MIA
Hurricanes
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - MIAMI 31
(10:38 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 46 yards to FSU 23 Center-C.James. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
+13 YD
3 & 17 - MIAMI 18
(11:23 - 2nd) J.Garcia scrambles to MFL 31 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FSU at MFL 31.
No Gain
2 & 17 - MIAMI 18
(11:40 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(12:11 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 18 for -7 yards (F.Lovett)
Kickoff
(12:11 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.

FSU
Seminoles
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 39 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:11 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
+13 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 13
(12:18 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL End Zone for 13 yards. T.Benson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 18
(12:56 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at MFL 13.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 39
(13:34 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 18 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Couch at MFL 18.

MIA
Hurricanes
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - MIAMI 10
(13:47 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 29 yards to MFL 39 Center-C.James. Out of bounds.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - MIAMI 5
(14:01 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; T.Bethune at MFL 10.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAMI 5
(14:08 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 2
(14:42 - 2nd) L.Stanley rushed to MFL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; D.McLendon at MFL 5.

FSU
Seminoles
 - Interception (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 12 - FSU 45
(14:47 - 2nd) J.Travis pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 2. Intercepted by D.Ivey at MFL 2. Tackled by FSU at MFL 2.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 43
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; A.Moultrie at MFL 45.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - FSU 50
(0:27 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to MFL 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 43.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 49
(1:11 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to MFL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at MFL 50.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 45
(1:19 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at FSU 49.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35
(1:48 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to FSU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at FSU 45.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - FSU 30
(2:24 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at FSU 35.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 24
(2:37 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at FSU 30.

MIA
Hurricanes
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - MIAMI 30
(2:37 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 52 yards to FSU 18 Center-C.James. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 18. Tackled by K.Smith; D.Ivey at FSU 24.
Penalty
4 & 1 - MIAMI 34
(2:51 - 1st) PENALTY on MFL-MFL Delay of Game 4 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 33
(3:42 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at MFL 34.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 30
(4:24 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Warner; F.Lovett at MFL 33.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(4:51 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at MFL 30.
Kickoff
(4:51 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.

FSU
Seminoles
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:51 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 2
(4:55 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to MFL 2. Catch made by D.Lundy at MFL 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Lundy for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 1
(5:36 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to MFL 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 2.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 3
(6:07 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to MFL 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MFL 1.
Penalty
3 & 9 - FSU 18
(6:15 - 1st) J.Travis pass INTERCEPTED at MFL End Zone. Intercepted by K.Kinchens at MFL End Zone. Tackled by FSU at MFL 3. PENALTY on MFL-T.Stevenson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
-2 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 16
(7:02 - 1st) D.Spann rushed to MFL 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Agude; T.Stevenson at MFL 18.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 19
(7:30 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at MFL 16.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 33
(7:47 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to MFL 33. Catch made by M.Douglas at MFL 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MFL 19.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 25
(7:28 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 9. PENALTY on FSU-R.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 33
(8:45 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to MFL 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MFL 25.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25
(9:16 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to MFL 33 for 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Kinchens at MFL 33.
Kickoff
(9:16 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.

MIA
Hurricanes
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 45 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - MIAMI 39
(9:20 - 1st) A.Borregales 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.James Holder-L.Hedley.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAMI 30
(9:26 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 31
(10:07 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to FSU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at FSU 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31
(10:13 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
+18 YD
1 & 15 - MIAMI 49
(10:55 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to FSU 31 for 18 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44
(10:57 - 1st) MFL rushed to FSU 43 for yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach; D.Lundy at FSU 43. PENALTY on MFL-MFL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46
(11:08 - 1st) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for J.George. PENALTY on FSU-J.Jones Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36
(11:49 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 36. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 36. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FSU at MFL 46.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 34
(12:20 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Lovett; R.Cooper at MFL 36.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 29
(12:45 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 29. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at MFL 34.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(13:22 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MFL 29.
Kickoff
(13:22 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.

FSU
Seminoles
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:22 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
+56 YD
1 & 5 - FSU 44
(13:33 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 44. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 44. Gain of 56 yards. O.Wilson for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 39
(13:38 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 46 for yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at FSU 46. PENALTY on MFL-L.Taylor Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 11 - FSU 24
(13:45 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald. PENALTY on MFL-J.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 15 - FSU 20
(14:30 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 20. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at FSU 24.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at FSU 20.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
