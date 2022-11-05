Drive Chart
GAST
2 Pass
7 Rush
29 YDS
3:06 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 GAST 46
8:54
M.Hayes punts 48 yards to USM 6 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by GST.
No Gain
3RD & 3 GAST 46
9:00
D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
+4 YD
2ND & 7 GAST 42
9:41
D.Grainger pass complete to GST 42. Catch made by K.Byrd at GST 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at GST 46.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 GAST 39
10:07
T.Gregg rushed to GST 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by USM at GST 42.
+12 YD
3RD & 9 GAST 27
10:44
D.Grainger scrambles to GST 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at GST 39.
No Gain
2ND & 10 GAST 27
11:26
T.Gregg rushed to GST 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by USM at GST 27.
No Gain
2ND & 1 GAST 26
11:30
D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 GAST 17
11:50
D.Grainger pass complete to GST 17. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at GST 27.
USM
0 Pass
3 Rush
8 YDS
1:37 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 USM 33
12:06
M.Hunt punts 50 yards to GST 17 Center-T.Harvey. Downed by M.Caraway.
+7 YD
3RD & 9 USM 26
12:44
Z.Wilcke scrambles to USM 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by GST at USM 33.
Touchdown 13:27
M.Carroll rushed to USM End Zone for 6 yards. M.Carroll for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
48
yds
2:05
pos
20
0
Touchdown 2:01
T.Gregg rushed to USM End Zone for 10 yards. T.Gregg for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
51
yds
1:24
pos
13
0
Touchdown 7:01
D.Grainger pass complete to USM 6. Catch made by J.Thrash at USM 6. Gain of 6 yards. J.Thrash for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
81
yds
5:41
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|2
|Rushing
|8
|1
|Passing
|4
|0
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-7
|0-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|241
|18
|Total Plays
|40
|16
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|1.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|170
|14
|Rush Attempts
|27
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|71
|4
|Comp. - Att.
|8-13
|1-7
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|-0.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-61
|2-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.0
|4-44.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|71
|PASS YDS
|4
|
|
|170
|RUSH YDS
|14
|
|
|241
|TOTAL YDS
|18
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|8/13
|71
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|9
|77
|0
|21
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|11
|66
|1
|14
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|7
|27
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|4
|3
|30
|1
|14
|
A. Green 85 TE
|A. Green
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
J. Credle 8 WR
|J. Credle
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Byrd 84 TE
|K. Byrd
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Lewis 14 WR
|R. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Muhammad 9 LB
|J. Muhammad
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Abraham 48 LB
|J. Abraham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 17 LB
|S. McCollum
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 44 DE
|J. Clark
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|2
|45.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|1/6
|4
|0
|0
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|5
|15
|0
|13
|
K. Clay 20 RB
|K. Clay
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|2
|-1
|0
|7
|
A. Willis 11 RB
|A. Willis
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jones 17 WR
|L. Jones
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Mims 21 WR
|T. Mims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brownlee 1 WR
|J. Brownlee
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 31 LB
|D. Gill
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott, Jr. 2 DB
|E. Scott, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 3 S
|T. Knight
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Booth 94 DL
|K. Booth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 8 LB
|J. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Toles 17 DB
|B. Toles
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 96 DL
|J. Williams
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|4
|44.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - GAST 46(8:54 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 48 yards to USM 6 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by GST.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GAST 46(9:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 42(9:41 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 42. Catch made by K.Byrd at GST 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at GST 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39(10:07 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by USM at GST 42.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 27(10:44 - 2nd) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at GST 39.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 27(11:26 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by USM at GST 27.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - GAST 26(11:30 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 17(11:50 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 17. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at GST 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - USM 33(12:06 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 50 yards to GST 17 Center-T.Harvey. Downed by M.Caraway.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - USM 26(12:44 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke scrambles to USM 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by GST at USM 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - USM 26(12:49 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(13:27 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at USM 26.
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:27 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 6(13:31 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to USM End Zone for 6 yards. M.Carroll for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 20(13:54 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to USM 6 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts at USM 6.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 23(14:29 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to USM 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46(15:00 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to USM 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; M.Shorts at USM 38. PENALTY on USM-J.Ratcliff Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 40(0:13 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at USM 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37(0:32 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at GST 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - USM 28(0:38 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 35 yards to GST 37 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - USM 36(1:11 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 28 for -8 yards (J.Muhammad; J.Clark)
|No Gain
2 & 9 - USM 36(1:18 - 1st) F.Gore steps back to pass. F.Gore pass incomplete intended for C.Pittman.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35(1:53 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at USM 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 25(2:01 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 18 for yards (GST) Z.Wilcke FUMBLES forced by J.Denis. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-GST at USM 18. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:01 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 10(2:07 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to USM End Zone for 10 yards. T.Gregg for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+21 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 31(2:42 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to USM 10 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons at USM 10.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39(3:05 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to USM 39. Catch made by A.Green at USM 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49(3:25 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 49. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 39.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 36(3:25 - 1st) PENALTY on GST-T.Gordon Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - GAST 22(3:36 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 42 yards to USM 36 Center-J.Bernstein. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 36. N.Brooks FUMBLES forced by GST. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-GST at USM 36. Tackled by USM at USM 36.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GAST 22(3:40 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GAST 22(3:47 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20(4:08 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; J.Stanley at GST 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - USM 47(4:18 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 47 yards to GST End Zone Center-T.Harvey. Touchback.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - USM 45(4:51 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to GST 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Clark at GST 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - USM 47(5:34 - 1st) K.Clay rushed to GST 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; J.Crawford at GST 45.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45(5:56 - 1st) A.Willis rushed to GST 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter; S.McCollum at GST 47.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - USM 42(6:17 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to GST 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 45.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - USM 27(6:17 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee. PENALTY on GST-T.Gore Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - USM 27(6:30 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(7:01 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at USM 27.
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 6(7:04 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to USM 6. Catch made by J.Thrash at USM 6. Gain of 6 yards. J.Thrash for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 1(7:53 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to USM 6 for -5 yards. D.Grainger FUMBLES forced by T.Newsome. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-M.Sumter at USM 6. Tackled by S.Latham; T.Newsome at USM 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 5(8:19 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to USM 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; J.Ratcliff at USM 1.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 19(8:38 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to USM 5 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at USM 5.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 24(8:54 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to USM 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff at USM 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 30(9:23 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to USM 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at USM 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 37(9:43 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to USM 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; B.Toles at USM 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 9 - GAST 43(9:48 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to USM 37 for 6 yards. D.Grainger ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44(10:05 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to USM 27 for 17 yards. D.Grainger ran out of bounds. PENALTY on GST-J.Thrash Illegal Blindside Block 16 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 45(10:42 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to USM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at USM 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 50(10:59 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to USM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; J.Williams at USM 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46(11:17 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; N.Brooks at GST 50.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 21(11:39 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 21. Catch made by T.Gregg at GST 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at GST 31. PENALTY on USM-J.Clemons Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
2 & 6 - GAST 24(12:20 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 21 for -3 yards (J.Williams)
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20(12:42 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at GST 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - USM 46(12:50 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 46 yards to GST End Zone Center-T.Harvey. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - USM 46(12:55 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - USM 46(13:00 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 50(13:26 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to GST 50. Catch made by L.Jones at GST 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - GAST 50(13:33 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at GST 50.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 48(14:08 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; J.Williams at GST 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 41(14:32 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 41. Catch made by A.Green at GST 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; D.Gill at GST 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 41(14:32 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+21 YD
1 & 15 - GAST 20(15:00 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 41 for 21 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; M.Shorts at GST 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on GST-L.Cristobal False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
