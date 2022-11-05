Drive Chart
GAST
USM

Preview not available

Preview not available
GAST
2 Pass
7 Rush
29 YDS
3:06 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 GAST 46
8:54
M.Hayes punts 48 yards to USM 6 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by GST.
No Gain
3RD & 3 GAST 46
9:00
D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
+4 YD
2ND & 7 GAST 42
9:41
D.Grainger pass complete to GST 42. Catch made by K.Byrd at GST 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at GST 46.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 GAST 39
10:07
T.Gregg rushed to GST 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by USM at GST 42.
+12 YD
3RD & 9 GAST 27
10:44
D.Grainger scrambles to GST 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at GST 39.
No Gain
2ND & 10 GAST 27
11:26
T.Gregg rushed to GST 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by USM at GST 27.
No Gain
2ND & 1 GAST 26
11:30
D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 GAST 17
11:50
D.Grainger pass complete to GST 17. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at GST 27.
USM
0 Pass
3 Rush
8 YDS
1:37 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 USM 33
12:06
M.Hunt punts 50 yards to GST 17 Center-T.Harvey. Downed by M.Caraway.
+7 YD
3RD & 9 USM 26
12:44
Z.Wilcke scrambles to USM 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by GST at USM 33.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 13:27
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 13:27
M.Carroll rushed to USM End Zone for 6 yards. M.Carroll for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
48
yds
2:05
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 2:01
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 2:01
T.Gregg rushed to USM End Zone for 10 yards. T.Gregg for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
51
yds
1:24
pos
13
0
Point After TD 7:01
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:01
D.Grainger pass complete to USM 6. Catch made by J.Thrash at USM 6. Gain of 6 yards. J.Thrash for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
81
yds
5:41
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 2
Rushing 8 1
Passing 4 0
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-7 0-4
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 241 18
Total Plays 40 16
Avg Gain 6.0 1.1
Net Yards Rushing 170 14
Rush Attempts 27 9
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 1.6
Yards Passing 71 4
Comp. - Att. 8-13 1-7
Yards Per Pass 4.9 -0.5
Penalties - Yards 5-61 2-30
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-45.0 4-44.5
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia State 3-5 147--21
Southern Miss 5-3 00--0
Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium Hattiesburg, MS
 71 PASS YDS 4
170 RUSH YDS 14
241 TOTAL YDS 18
Georgia State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Grainger  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 71 1 0 132.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 1482 13 6 136.1
D. Grainger 8/13 71 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Grainger  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 507 4
D. Grainger 9 77 0 21
M. Carroll  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 293 1
M. Carroll 11 66 1 14
T. Gregg  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
131 605 8
T. Gregg 7 27 1 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Thrash  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 595 3
J. Thrash 4 3 30 1 14
A. Green  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 55 0
A. Green 2 2 15 0 8
J. Credle  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 252 1
J. Credle 3 1 12 0 12
T. Gregg  26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
T. Gregg 1 1 10 0 10
K. Byrd  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 51 3
K. Byrd 1 1 4 0 4
R. Lewis  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 356 6
R. Lewis 1 0 0 0 0
T. Williams  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 0
T. Williams 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Muhammad  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Muhammad 1-1 0.5 0
A. Lane  34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Lane 1-0 0.0 0
J. Abraham  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Abraham 1-0 0.0 0
J. Veneziale  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Veneziale 1-0 0.0 0
S. McCollum  17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
S. McCollum 0-2 0.0 0
J. Crawford  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Crawford 0-1 0.0 0
J. Clark  44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
J. Clark 0-3 0.5 0
J. Hunter  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Hunter 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Hayes  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
8/11 25/26
M. Hayes 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayes  39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
38 0 0
M. Hayes 2 45.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Southern Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilcke  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 4 0 0 22.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1116 9 9 121.8
Z. Wilcke 1/6 4 0 0
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.0% 100 1 0 274.0
F. Gore Jr. 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
139 655 4
F. Gore Jr. 5 15 0 13
K. Clay  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 1
K. Clay 1 2 0 2
Z. Wilcke  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 55 0
Z. Wilcke 2 -1 0 7
A. Willis  11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 61 0
A. Willis 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Jones  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
L. Jones 1 1 4 0 4
T. Mims  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 236 1
T. Mims 1 0 0 0 0
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 71 1
C. Pittman 1 0 0 0 0
J. Brownlee  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 499 6
J. Brownlee 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Newsome  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Newsome 3-1 0.0 0
D. Gill  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
D. Gill 2-4 0.0 0
S. Latham  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Latham 2-1 0.0 0
E. Scott, Jr.  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Scott, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Harrell  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Harrell 1-0 0.0 0
T. Knight  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Knight 1-1 0.0 0
A. Habas  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Habas 1-3 0.0 0
K. Booth  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Booth 1-0 0.0 0
J. Clemons  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Clemons 1-0 0.0 0
B. Toles  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Toles 1-1 0.0 0
J. Williams  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
J. Williams 1-2 1.0 0
M. Shorts  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
M. Shorts 1-4 0.0 0
J. Ratcliff  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Ratcliff 1-1 0.0 0
J. Stanley  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Stanley 0-1 0.0 0
N. Brooks  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Brooks 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hunt  16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 0 0
M. Hunt 4 44.5 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Brooks 0 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 14.0 210 0
N. Brooks 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 25 1:34 5 25 Downs
12:42 GAST 20 5:41 15 80 TD
4:08 GAST 20 0:43 3 2 Punt
3:25 GAST 49 1:24 4 51 TD
0:32 GAST 37 2:05 6 63 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:50 GAST 17 3:06 7 29 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 GAST 50 0:44 3 4 Punt
7:01 USM 25 2:53 6 28 Punt
2:01 USM 25 1:29 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 USM 25 1:37 3 8 Punt

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - GAST 46
(8:54 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 48 yards to USM 6 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by GST.
No Gain
3 & 3 - GAST 46
(9:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 42
(9:41 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 42. Catch made by K.Byrd at GST 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at GST 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39
(10:07 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by USM at GST 42.
+12 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 27
(10:44 - 2nd) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at GST 39.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 27
(11:26 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by USM at GST 27.
No Gain
2 & 1 - GAST 26
(11:30 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 17
(11:50 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 17. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at GST 27.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - USM 33
(12:06 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 50 yards to GST 17 Center-T.Harvey. Downed by M.Caraway.
+7 YD
3 & 9 - USM 26
(12:44 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke scrambles to USM 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by GST at USM 33.
No Gain
2 & 9 - USM 26
(12:49 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(13:27 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at USM 26.
Kickoff
(13:27 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 63 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:27 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
+6 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 6
(13:31 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to USM End Zone for 6 yards. M.Carroll for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+14 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 20
(13:54 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to USM 6 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts at USM 6.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 23
(14:29 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to USM 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 20.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46
(15:00 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to USM 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; M.Shorts at USM 38. PENALTY on USM-J.Ratcliff Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+14 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 40
(0:13 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at USM 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37
(0:32 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at GST 40.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - USM 28
(0:38 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 35 yards to GST 37 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by T.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 9 - USM 36
(1:11 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 28 for -8 yards (J.Muhammad; J.Clark)
No Gain
2 & 9 - USM 36
(1:18 - 1st) F.Gore steps back to pass. F.Gore pass incomplete intended for C.Pittman.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35
(1:53 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at USM 36.
Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 25
(2:01 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 18 for yards (GST) Z.Wilcke FUMBLES forced by J.Denis. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-GST at USM 18. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(2:01 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 51 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:01 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 10
(2:07 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to USM End Zone for 10 yards. T.Gregg for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+21 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 31
(2:42 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to USM 10 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons at USM 10.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39
(3:05 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to USM 39. Catch made by A.Green at USM 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 31.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(3:25 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 49. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 39.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 36
(3:25 - 1st) PENALTY on GST-T.Gordon Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 8 - GAST 22
(3:36 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 42 yards to USM 36 Center-J.Bernstein. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 36. N.Brooks FUMBLES forced by GST. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-GST at USM 36. Tackled by USM at USM 36.
No Gain
3 & 8 - GAST 22
(3:40 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
No Gain
2 & 8 - GAST 22
(3:47 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(4:08 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; J.Stanley at GST 22.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - USM 47
(4:18 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 47 yards to GST End Zone Center-T.Harvey. Touchback.
-2 YD
3 & 10 - USM 45
(4:51 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to GST 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Clark at GST 47.
+2 YD
2 & 12 - USM 47
(5:34 - 1st) K.Clay rushed to GST 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; J.Crawford at GST 45.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45
(5:56 - 1st) A.Willis rushed to GST 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter; S.McCollum at GST 47.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - USM 42
(6:17 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to GST 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 45.
Penalty
3 & 8 - USM 27
(6:17 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee. PENALTY on GST-T.Gore Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 8 - USM 27
(6:30 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(7:01 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at USM 27.
Kickoff
(7:01 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (15 plays, 80 yards, 5:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:01 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
+6 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 6
(7:04 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to USM 6. Catch made by J.Thrash at USM 6. Gain of 6 yards. J.Thrash for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-5 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 1
(7:53 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to USM 6 for -5 yards. D.Grainger FUMBLES forced by T.Newsome. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-M.Sumter at USM 6. Tackled by S.Latham; T.Newsome at USM 6.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 5
(8:19 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to USM 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; J.Ratcliff at USM 1.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 19
(8:38 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to USM 5 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at USM 5.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 24
(8:54 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to USM 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff at USM 19.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 30
(9:23 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to USM 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at USM 24.
+7 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 37
(9:43 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to USM 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; B.Toles at USM 30.
+6 YD
1 & 9 - GAST 43
(9:48 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to USM 37 for 6 yards. D.Grainger ran out of bounds.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44
(10:05 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to USM 27 for 17 yards. D.Grainger ran out of bounds. PENALTY on GST-J.Thrash Illegal Blindside Block 16 yards accepted.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 45
(10:42 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to USM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at USM 44.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 50
(10:59 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to USM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; J.Williams at USM 45.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46
(11:17 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; N.Brooks at GST 50.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 21
(11:39 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 21. Catch made by T.Gregg at GST 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at GST 31. PENALTY on USM-J.Clemons Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
Sack
2 & 6 - GAST 24
(12:20 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 21 for -3 yards (J.Williams)
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(12:42 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at GST 24.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - USM 46
(12:50 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 46 yards to GST End Zone Center-T.Harvey. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 6 - USM 46
(12:55 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
No Gain
2 & 6 - USM 46
(13:00 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 50
(13:26 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to GST 50. Catch made by L.Jones at GST 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 46.

GAST
Panthers
 - Downs (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - GAST 50
(13:33 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at GST 50.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 48
(14:08 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; J.Williams at GST 50.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 41
(14:32 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 41. Catch made by A.Green at GST 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; D.Gill at GST 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 41
(14:32 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
+21 YD
1 & 15 - GAST 20
(15:00 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 41 for 21 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; M.Shorts at GST 41.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on GST-L.Cristobal False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores