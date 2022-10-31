|
|
|HOU
|SMU
Houston tries to remain competitive in AAC, visits SMU
Houston tries to remain competitive in AAC, visits SMU
Houston will be looking to remain in the picture for a conference title when it travels up I-45 to play longtime rival SMU on Saturday in an American Athletic Conference game in Dallas.
The Cougars (5-3, 3-1 AAC) and Mustangs (4-4, 2-2) won their most recent outings last Saturday, with Houston beating South Florida 42-27 and SMU producing a 45-34 win at Tulsa.
Houston has won three straight games following a 27-24 home overtime loss to Tulane in its conference opener on Sept. 30 and remains tied with UCF and Cincinnati for second place in the AAC standings.
"This is huge game -- we know it's a big game, they know it's a big game," Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said. "Throw the records out -- it's gonna be hard. It'll be tough. We're all playing for a lot. We've got to prepare better this week than we did last week."
Quarterback Clayton Tune passed for 380 yards and four touchdowns in the Cougars' victory over South Florida, setting a single-game career-high 83.7 completion percentage.
In his past three games, Tune has racked up 88 completions for 1,007 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. He also recorded four-plus touchdowns in a game for the fifth time in his career, doing so in each of the last two games.
SMU amassed 468 yards of total offense against Tulsa last week. The Mustangs were boosted by a 75-yard TD pass from Preston Stone to Rashee Rice on their first play from scrimmage, and running back Tyler Lavine ran for 72 yards and three TDs.
The Mustangs, who have two wins in their past three games, have to capture two of the next four games in order to be bowl eligible.
"Our guys have been so resilient," SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said. "We talk about all the injuries, all the guys that are out, all the close losses, and they just don't quit. They don't flinch."
The Mustangs expect to have starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai back after he missed the Tulsa game while in concussion protocol. Stone, Mordecai's much ballyhooed backup, broke his collarbone in the win last week and will be out for the rest of the season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|8
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|143
|162
|Total Plays
|11
|19
|Avg Gain
|13.0
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|50
|Rush Attempts
|5
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|18.8
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|49
|112
|Comp. - Att.
|4-6
|8-9
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|49
|PASS YDS
|112
|
|
|94
|RUSH YDS
|50
|
|
|143
|TOTAL YDS
|162
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|4/6
|49
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Carter 8 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Brown 13 WR
|S. Brown
|2
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Ramsey 51 K
|K. Ramsey
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Campbell 20 RB
|B. Campbell
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
J. Rogers 6 DB
|J. Rogers
|1
|43.0
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|3/4
|56
|0
|0
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|5/5
|56
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|4
|34
|0
|27
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|3
|6
|0
|12
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Maryland 82 TE
|R. Maryland
|2
|2
|48
|0
|38
|
D. Goffney 10 WR
|D. Goffney
|1
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|3
|2
|6
|1
|6
|
B. Redding 81 TE
|B. Redding
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|1
|53.0
|53
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 12(2:38 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 10.
|+27 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 39(3:05 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 12 for 27 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 12.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SMU 38(3:42 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at HOU 39 for -1 yards (HOU)
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 50(4:09 - 1st) T.Mordecai scrambles to HOU 38 for 12 yards. T.Mordecai ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 44(4:24 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by HOU at SMU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(4:57 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 25. Gain of 0 yards. R.Rice FUMBLES forced by HOU. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-SMU at SMU 44. Tackled by HOU at SMU 44.
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 1st) K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:57 - 1st) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 12(5:08 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 12. Catch made by S.Brown at SMU 12. Gain of 12 yards. S.Brown for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 26(5:41 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by K.Carter at SMU 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31(6:13 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to SMU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 41(6:54 - 1st) C.Tune rushed to SMU 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 41(6:53 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(7:29 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 43. Catch made by S.Sneed at HOU 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 41.
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 1st) C.Rogers kicks 63 yards from SMU 35 to the HOU 2. J.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by SMU at HOU 45.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 1st) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 6(7:43 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 6. Catch made by R.Rice at HOU 6. Gain of 6 yards. R.Rice for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 1(8:19 - 1st) T.Mordecai rushed to HOU 6 for -5 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 6.
|+47 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 48(8:42 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 48. Catch made by D.Goffney at HOU 48. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 1.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 50(9:02 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to HOU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 40(9:36 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 40. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by HOU at SMU 50. PENALTY on HOU-HOU Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SMU 40(9:38 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 39(9:57 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 39. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by HOU at SMU 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 33(10:11 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by HOU at SMU 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(10:29 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Daniels at SMU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HOU at SMU 33.
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 1st) K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:46 - 1st) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|+55 YD
1 & 20 - HOU 45(10:57 - 1st) C.Tune rushed to SMU End Zone for 55 yards. C.Tune for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 42(11:15 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to SMU 38 for yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 38. PENALTY on HOU-P.Paul Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 46(11:30 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 46. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 42(12:12 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by SMU at HOU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 42(12:20 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 22(12:58 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 42 for 20 yards. Tackled by SMU at HOU 42.
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 46 yards from SMU 35 to the HOU 19. B.Campbell returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Reid at HOU 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:40 - 1st) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 2(13:05 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 2. Catch made by B.Redding at HOU 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Redding for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Sack
2 & Goal - SMU 4(13:46 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. P.Stone sacked at HOU 2 for 2 yards (HOU)
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 3(14:20 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 4.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 41(14:53 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to HOU 41. Catch made by R.Maryland at HOU 41. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 3.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Ramsey kicks 59 yards from HOU 35 to the SMU 6. B.Massey returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at HOU 41.
