Key Players
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
102 RuYds, RuTD
M. Cunningham 3 QB
223 PaYds, 3 PaTDs
LVILLE
0 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
1:02 POS
+4 YD
2ND & 10 LVILLE 16
3:02
LOU rushed to LOU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 20.
No Gain
1ST & 10 LVILLE 16
3:38
J.Jordan rushed to LOU 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 16.
JMAD
2 Pass
7 Rush
30 YDS
2:51 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 JMAD 45
3:40
S.Clark punts 39 yards to LOU 16 Center-JM. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 16. Tackled by JM at LOU 16.
No Gain
3RD & 5 JMAD 45
3:49
T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for H.Egan.
+4 YD
2ND & 9 JMAD 41
4:34
P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 45.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 JMAD 40
5:18
T.Centeio rushed to JM 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 41.
+18 YD
3RD & 13 JMAD 22
5:26
T.Centeio pass complete to JM 40. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 40.
No Gain
2ND & 13 JMAD 22
5:28
T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
+7 YD
1ST & 20 JMAD 15
5:54
T.Centeio pass complete to JM 15. Catch made by K.Black at JM 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 22.
No Gain
1ST & 10 JMAD 25
6:29
K.Black rushed to JM 31 for yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 31. PENALTY on JM-JM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 6:29
J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
34
Touchdown 6:29
M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 11. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at JM 11. Gain of 11 yards. A.Huggins-Bruce for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
64
yds
4:16
pos
10
33
Point After TD 12:22
J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
27
Touchdown 12:22
M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 28. Catch made by T.Hudson at JM 28. Gain of 44 yards. T.Hudson for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
70
yds
2:30
pos
10
26
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 6:04
J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
20
Touchdown 6:04
T.Evans rushed to JM End Zone for 71 yards. T.Evans for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
71
yds
00:12
pos
10
19
Field Goal 8:59
J.Turner 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
12
plays
57
yds
6:01
pos
10
13
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:00
J.Turner 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
9
plays
65
yds
1:43
pos
10
10
Point After TD 1:43
C.Wise extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 1:18
P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU End Zone for 9 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
80
yds
6:42
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:49
J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 5:49
M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 1. Catch made by I.Martin at JM 1. Gain of 1 yards. I.Martin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
45
yds
2:54
pos
3
6
Field Goal 8:43
C.Wise 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
10
plays
48
yds
6:17
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 21
Rushing 5 8
Passing 3 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 3-13 5-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 193 444
Total Plays 51 60
Avg Gain 3.8 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 141 221
Rush Attempts 36 40
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 5.5
Yards Passing 52 223
Comp. - Att. 4-15 14-20
Yards Per Pass 3.5 8.8
Penalties - Yards 6-55 4-55
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-43.9 3-45.0
Return Yards 16 7
Punts - Returns 2-16 3-7
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
James Madison 5-2 370010
Louisville 5-3 73101434
Cardinal Stadium Louisville, KY
 52 PASS YDS 223
141 RUSH YDS 221
193 TOTAL YDS 444
James Madison
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Centeio  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
26.7% 52 0 0 55.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.0% 1780 17 4 168.6
T. Centeio 4/15 52 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Agyei-Obese  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 102 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 556 4
P. Agyei-Obese 24 102 1 21
K. Black  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 171 2
K. Black 2 21 0 13
T. Centeio  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 333 5
T. Centeio 5 11 0 5
L. Palmer  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 301 4
L. Palmer 5 7 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Black  6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 87 1
K. Black 2 2 27 0 20
K. Thornton  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 689 5
K. Thornton 5 2 25 0 18
Z. Horton  44 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 104 2
Z. Horton 3 0 0 0 0
R. Brown  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 346 3
R. Brown 1 0 0 0 0
D. Ravenel  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 176 4
D. Ravenel 1 0 0 0 0
D. Painter  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 131 1
D. Painter 1 0 0 0 0
H. Egan  88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Egan 1 0 0 0 0
T. Greene Jr.  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 280 2
T. Greene Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Kamara  3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Kamara 1-0 1.0 0
I. Ukwu  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Ukwu 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Wise  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/9 34/35
C. Wise 1/2 34 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Clark  91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 0 0
S. Clark 7 43.9 2 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Black  6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 23 0
K. Black 1 3.0 3 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sarratt 12 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 8.8 114 0
J. Sarratt 2 8.0 10 0
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Cunningham  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 223 3 0 213.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 1254 5 4 124.5
M. Cunningham 14/20 223 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Evans  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 126 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 369 4
T. Evans 10 126 1 71
J. Jordan  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 88 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 260 1
J. Jordan 13 88 0 26
J. Mitchell  15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 47 0
J. Mitchell 1 3 0 3
M. Cunningham  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 541 11
M. Cunningham 15 0 0 18
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Hudson  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 142 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 561 0
T. Hudson 8 6 142 1 44
A. Huggins-Bruce  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 342 1
A. Huggins-Bruce 2 2 25 1 14
M. Ford  5 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 288 2
M. Ford 2 2 21 0 11
B. Smith  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 89 0
B. Smith 5 2 20 0 14
C. Bell  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 80 0
C. Bell 1 1 14 0 14
I. Martin  41 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
I. Martin 1 1 1 1 1
J. Carter  88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 63 2
J. Carter 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Turner  32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
12/14 28/29
J. Turner 2/2 35 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Vassett  49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 0 0
M. Vassett 3 45.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Smith 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 3.4 55 0
B. Smith 2 3.5 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 JMAD 25 6:17 10 58 FG
5:49 JMAD 6 1:49 3 7 Punt
2:03 LVILLE 45 1:17 4 9 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 JMAD 30 1:41 3 0 Punt
8:25 JMAD 20 6:42 11 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:59 JMAD 25 2:43 3 7 Punt
6:04 JMAD 25 2:12 3 6 Punt
3:52 LVILLE 30 1:23 4 -5 FG Miss
0:58 JMAD 36 1:06 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 JMAD 25 1:37 3 2 Punt
6:29 JMAD 25 2:51 6 20 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:43 LVILLE 25 2:54 6 75 TD
4:00 LVILLE 41 1:57 4 4 Downs
0:46 LVILLE 36 0:57 3 -7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 LVILLE 5 4:43 9 48 Punt
1:43 LVILLE 25 1:43 9 65 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LVILLE 25 6:01 12 57 FG
6:16 LVILLE 29 0:12 1 71 TD
2:29 LVILLE 35 1:31 3 -2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 LVILLE 30 2:30 5 70 TD
10:45 LVILLE 36 4:16 8 64 TD
3:38 LVILLE 16 1:02 2 4

LOU
Cardinals

Result Play
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 16
(3:02 - 4th) LOU rushed to LOU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 16
(3:38 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 16.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - JMAD 45
(3:40 - 4th) S.Clark punts 39 yards to LOU 16 Center-JM. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 16. Tackled by JM at LOU 16.
No Gain
3 & 5 - JMAD 45
(3:49 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for H.Egan.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 41
(4:34 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 45.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40
(5:18 - 4th) T.Centeio rushed to JM 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 41.
+18 YD
3 & 13 - JMAD 22
(5:26 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 40. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 40.
No Gain
2 & 13 - JMAD 22
(5:28 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
+7 YD
1 & 20 - JMAD 15
(5:54 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 15. Catch made by K.Black at JM 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(6:29 - 4th) K.Black rushed to JM 31 for yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 31. PENALTY on JM-JM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(6:29 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.

LOU
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 64 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:29 - 4th) J.Turner extra point is good.
+11 YD
4 & 4 - LVILLE 11
(6:35 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 11. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at JM 11. Gain of 11 yards. A.Huggins-Bruce for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-3 YD
3 & Goal - LVILLE 8
(7:00 - 4th) M.Cunningham rushed to JM 11 for -3 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 11.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 12
(8:10 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to JM 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 8.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17
(7:17 - 4th) M.Cunningham rushed to JM 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 12. PENALTY on JM-JM Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 6 yards offset. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards offset.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29
(9:04 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to JM 17 for 12 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 17.
+26 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 45
(9:47 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to JM 29 for 26 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 29.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 39
(10:33 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 45. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 45.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36
(10:45 - 4th) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 39.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - JMAD 27
(10:53 - 4th) S.Clark punts 37 yards to LOU 36 Center-JM. Fair catch by B.Smith.
No Gain
3 & 8 - JMAD 27
(11:01 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 28
(11:45 - 4th) T.Centeio rushed to JM 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 27.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(12:22 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 28.
Kickoff
(12:22 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.

LOU
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 70 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:22 - 4th) J.Turner extra point is good.
+44 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 44
(12:27 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 28. Catch made by T.Hudson at JM 28. Gain of 44 yards. T.Hudson for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
2 & 13 - LVILLE 47
(13:08 - 4th) J.Mitchell rushed to JM 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 44.
Sack
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44
(13:47 - 4th) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at JM 47 for -3 yards (JM)
+19 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 37
(14:22 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 44. Catch made by T.Hudson at JM 44. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 44.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30
(14:52 - 4th) T.Evans rushed to LOU 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 37.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - JMAD 35
(15:00 - 4th) S.Clark punts 35 yards to LOU 30 Center-JM. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 11 - JMAD 35
(0:05 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 36
(0:53 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 36
(0:58 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.

LOU
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - LVILLE 33
(1:05 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 41 yards to JM 26 Center-LOU. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 26. Tackled by LOU at JM 36.
+7 YD
3 & 19 - LVILLE 26
(2:11 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 33.
+6 YD
2 & 25 - LVILLE 20
(2:29 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35
(2:29 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Missed FG (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 15 - JMAD 42
(2:35 - 3rd) C.Wise 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-JM Holder-JM.
No Gain
3 & 15 - JMAD 35
(3:07 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Painter.
Penalty
3 & 10 - JMAD 30
(3:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on JM-JM False Start 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 10 - JMAD 30
(3:47 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 30
(3:52 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - JMAD 31
(3:52 - 3rd) S.Clark punts 40 yards to LOU 29 Center-JM. Downed by JM. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. S.Clark punts 39 yards to LOU 30 Center-JM. LOU returned punt from the LOU 30. LOU FUMBLES forced by JM. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-K.Davis at LOU 30. Tackled by LOU at LOU 30.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - JMAD 30
(4:37 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 31.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 29
(5:24 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 30.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(6:04 - 3rd) T.Centeio rushed to JM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 29.
Kickoff
(6:04 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 55 yards from LOU 35 to the JM 10. Fair catch by S.Malignaggi.

LOU
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 71 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:04 - 3rd) J.Turner extra point is good.
+71 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29
(6:16 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to JM End Zone for 71 yards. T.Evans for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - JMAD 32
(6:28 - 3rd) S.Clark punts 46 yards to LOU 22 Center-JM. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 22. Tackled by JM at LOU 29.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - JMAD 25
(7:10 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 32.
Penalty
3 & 5 - JMAD 30
(7:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on JM-JM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
-1 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 31
(8:21 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 30.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(8:59 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 31.
Kickoff
(8:59 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 60 yards from LOU 35 to the JM 5. Fair catch by S.Malignaggi.

LOU
Cardinals
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 57 yards, 6:01 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - LVILLE 25
(9:05 - 3rd) J.Turner 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
Sack
3 & 4 - LVILLE 12
(9:41 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at JM 18 for -6 yards (I.Ukwu)
-1 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 11
(10:20 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to JM 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 12.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18
(10:46 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to JM 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 11.
+15 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 33
(11:22 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 18. Catch made by T.Hudson at JM 18. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 18.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35
(11:56 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to JM 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 33.
+15 YD
2 & 11 - LVILLE 50
(12:54 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to JM 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 35.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49
(13:19 - 3rd) M.Cunningham rushed to JM 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 50.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 42
(13:30 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to JM 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 49.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37
(14:05 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 42.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 28
(14:28 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 37. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 37.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 28.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.

LOU
Cardinals
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 65 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - LVILLE 18
(0:02 - 2nd) J.Turner 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
+1 YD
3 & 11 - LVILLE 11
(0:19 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to JM 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 10.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 10
(0:27 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to JM 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 11.
-6 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 4
(0:54 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to JM 10 for -6 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 10.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44
(1:07 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 4. Catch made by T.Hudson at JM 4. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 4.
+17 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 39
(1:28 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to JM 44 for 17 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 44.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 39
(1:32 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Carter.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39
(1:32 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25
(1:43 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by C.Bell at LOU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 39.
Kickoff
(1:43 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 80 yards, 6:42 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:43 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
+9 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 9
(1:49 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU End Zone for 9 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - JMAD 12
(2:30 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 9.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20
(3:12 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to LOU 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 12.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 33
(3:48 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to LOU 20 for 13 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 20.
+20 YD
3 & 6 - JMAD 47
(4:27 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 47. Catch made by K.Black at JM 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 33.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 46
(5:12 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 47.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 43
(5:51 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 46.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 33
(6:42 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 43.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - JMAD 26
(7:03 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 26. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 33.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 21
(7:39 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to JM 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 26.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20
(8:25 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 21.

LOU
Cardinals
 - Punt (9 plays, 48 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - LVILLE 47
(8:28 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 47 yards to JM End Zone Center-LOU. Touchback.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 49
(9:19 - 2nd) M.Cunningham scrambles to JM 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 47.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 49
(9:21 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49
(9:56 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to JM 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 49.
+11 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 40
(10:22 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by M.Ford at JM 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 49.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 38
(10:55 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 40.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33
(11:44 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 38.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 23
(12:04 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 33. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 33.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20
(12:52 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 23.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 5
(13:08 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 20. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 20.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - JMAD 30
(13:19 - 2nd) S.Clark punts 65 yards to LOU 5 Center-JM. Fair catch by B.Smith.
No Gain
3 & 10 - JMAD 30
(13:25 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for Z.Horton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - JMAD 30
(14:07 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 30
(14:49 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 30.

LOU
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - LVILLE 29
(15:00 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 47 yards to JM 24 Center-LOU. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 24. Tackled by LOU at JM 30.
Sack
3 & 6 - LVILLE 40
(0:00 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 29 for -11 yards (M.Kamara)
No Gain
2 & 6 - LVILLE 40
(0:09 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36
(0:46 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 40.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - JMAD 36
(0:34 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 36.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - JMAD 41
(1:08 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 36.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 45
(1:55 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 45
(2:03 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.

LOU
Cardinals
 - Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
4 & 2 - LVILLE 49
(2:12 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 45 for -4 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 45.
No Gain
3 & 2 - LVILLE 49
(2:13 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
+14 YD
2 & 16 - LVILLE 35
(2:55 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 49. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 49.
No Gain
2 & 6 - LVILLE 45
(3:19 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to JM 49 for yards. Tackled by JM at JM 49. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41
(4:00 - 1st) M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 45.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - JMAD 13
(4:07 - 1st) S.Clark punts 46 yards to LOU 41 Center-JM. Fair catch by B.Smith.
No Gain
3 & 3 - JMAD 13
(4:04 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for Z.Horton.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 10
(4:52 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 13.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 6
(5:36 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 10.
Kickoff
(5:49 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 77 yards from LOU 20 to the JM 3. K.Black returns the kickoff. Tackled by LOU at JM 6.

LOU
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(5:49 - 1st) PENALTY on LOU-LOU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
PAT Good
(5:49 - 1st) J.Turner extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - LVILLE 1
(5:54 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 1. Catch made by I.Martin at JM 1. Gain of 1 yards. I.Martin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
2 & Goal - LVILLE 7
(6:32 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to JM 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 1.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 9
(7:40 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to JM 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 7.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23
(7:55 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 23. Catch made by B.Smith at JM 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 9.
+18 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 44
(8:06 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to JM 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 38. PENALTY on JM-JM Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40
(8:37 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 44.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25
(8:43 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson. PENALTY on JM-JM Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(8:43 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 58 yards, 6:17 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - JMAD 24
(8:46 - 1st) C.Wise 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
+3 YD
3 & 9 - JMAD 20
(9:23 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to LOU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 17.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 19
(10:05 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to LOU 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 20.
+7 YD
1 & 15 - JMAD 26
(10:50 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 19.
Penalty
1 & 10 - JMAD 21
(11:15 - 1st) PENALTY on JM-JM False Start 5 yards accepted.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 32
(12:04 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 21.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 34
(12:44 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to LOU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 32.
No Gain
2 & 9 - JMAD 49
(12:44 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for Z.Horton. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for Z.Horton. PENALTY on LOU-B.Perry Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 50
(13:31 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 49.
+21 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 29
(14:13 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 50 for 21 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 50.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(15:00 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 29.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
