|
|
Arkansas eyes bowl eligibility with Liberty coming to town
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze will be guarding against complacency while Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expects the "best game" all season from Freeze's Flames when the two clash Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Ark.
"There's no doubt in my mind that he'll have them ready," Pittman said of Freeze. "They've had a bye week after their best game all year. I expect a really close, tight game and, hopefully, we can make enough plays to win."
Pittman's Razorbacks (5-3) are coming off a 41-27 victory at Auburn that was the Hogs' first win in Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2012 and first win against the Tigers since 2015.
A win for Arkansas this weekend would make them bowl-eligible for just the second time in the last six seasons.
The Flames (7-1) had an open date after posting an impressive 41-14 victory over BYU on Oct. 22. Freeze welcomed the extra time to celebrate the win, which vaulted his team into the No. 23 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll but left it short of a spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, which were released Tuesday.
Freese called the AP ranking "pretty special," and something worth celebrating, but also noted just how fickle the polls can be during the season.
"Arkansas is going to be favored this week and they should be," Freeze said. "They've got better players and probably better coaches. So you can easily get knocked out of the Top 25."
The Flames have won their last five games since an early 37-36 loss at Wake Forest despite playing an injury-induced game of "musical chairs" at quarterback. Utah transfer Charlie Brewer broke his hand after starting the opener, and Kaidon Salter got the next two starts before sidelined by a groin injury.
Johnathan Bennett has started four of the last five games, including last week when he enjoyed by far the best performance of his career. The junior threw for a career-high 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns in completing 24 of 29 passes.
Freeze said Salter remains doubtful. Brewer returned to practice this week, though Freeze said Bennett likely will start.
"I think they're both really fine players," Pittman said. "Both can throw the football. Both can command the offense."
Pittman had both bad news and good news on the injury front for the unranked Razorbacks. He confirmed that Dominique Johnson, a six-game starter at running back in 2021 who has made only four appearances this year while going through rehab, tore the ACL of his previously injured knee during practice last week and will miss the rest of the season. He rushed for 575 yards last year.
But starting corner Malik Chavis returned to practice after not making last week's trip to Auburn while recovering from a head injury. Pittman said Chavis will compete for playing time with converted wide receiver Quincey McAdoo at corner.
"The Hogs are going to be a handful for us," Freeze said. "When you're playing an SEC roster with a Group of 5 school, it's tough. It's hard. You can't hardly make any mistakes if you want to have any chance to be in it."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|0
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|1
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|20
|2
|Total Plays
|7
|3
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|0.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|10
|0
|Rush Attempts
|4
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|0.0
|Yards Passing
|10
|2
|Comp. - Att.
|1-3
|1-1
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|2.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-39.0
|1-45.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|10
|PASS YDS
|2
|
|
|10
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|20
|TOTAL YDS
|2
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|1/3
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|3
|7
|0
|8
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rahimi 6 S
|R. Rahimi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Paul Jr. 27 LB
|C. Paul Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 7 DB
|L. Brini
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chavis 4 DB
|M. Chavis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 30 P
|R. Bauer
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - LIB 47(11:19 - 1st) A.Alves punts 39 yards to ARK 8 Center-A.Mock. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 46(11:30 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to ARK 46 for -1 yards. D.Hunter FUMBLES forced by ARK. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-LIB at ARK 46. Tackled by B.Pool at ARK 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 49(12:08 - 1st) J.Bennett scrambles to ARK 49 for 3 yards. J.Bennett FUMBLES forced by ARK. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-LIB at ARK 49. Tackled by B.Pool at ARK 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 49(12:38 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to ARK 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Pool L.Brini at ARK 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 43(13:11 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to ARK 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 49.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - LIB 38(13:16 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith. PENALTY on ARK-D.Sanders Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 38(13:21 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 38(13:24 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Hunter.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 28(13:42 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 28. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Blair M.Chavis at LIB 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARK 27(13:50 - 1st) R.Bauer punts 45 yards to LIB 28 Center-E.Stein. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - ARK 25(14:19 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at ARK 27.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 25(14:41 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at ARK 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at ARK 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
