Drive Chart
|
|
|MRSHL
|ODU
Preview not available
Preview not available
MRSHL
1 Pass
63 Rush
63 YDS
3:58 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 1 ODU 20
8:44
R.Verhoff 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
+3 YD
3RD & 4 ODU 15
9:24
K.Laborn rushed to ODU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 12.
No Gain
2ND & 4 ODU 15
10:05
C.Fancher scrambles to ODU 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry at ODU 15.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 ODU 21
10:49
C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 21. Catch made by E.Horton at ODU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Harris at ODU 15.
+3 YD
2ND & 2 ODU 24
11:03
K.Laborn rushed to ODU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 21.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 ODU 32
11:36
K.Laborn rushed to ODU 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 24.
+40 YD
3RD & 7 MRSHL 28
12:05
C.Fancher scrambles to ODU 32 for 40 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 32.
No Gain
2ND & 7 MRSHL 28
12:10
C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 25
12:38
K.Laborn rushed to MSH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at MSH 28.
ODU
1 Pass
0 Rush
9 YDS
0:52 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 ODU 30
12:48
E.Duane punts 45 yards to MSH 25 Center-B.Hatcher. Out of bounds.
Field Goal 8:40
R.Verhoff 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
9
plays
63
yds
3:58
pos
9
0
Field Goal 10:28
R.Verhoff 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
5
plays
14
yds
2:28
pos
6
0
Field Goal 13:39
R.Verhoff 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
14
plays
71
yds
6:28
pos
3
0
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|6
|Rushing
|8
|0
|Passing
|4
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|283
|140
|Total Plays
|56
|33
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|194
|21
|Rush Attempts
|33
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|89
|119
|Comp. - Att.
|13-23
|11-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-47
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.0
|7-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|89
|PASS YDS
|119
|
|
|194
|RUSH YDS
|21
|
|
|283
|TOTAL YDS
|140
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|13/23
|89
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|19
|100
|0
|25
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|10
|70
|0
|40
|
E. Horton 13 WR
|E. Horton
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Horton 13 WR
|E. Horton
|6
|4
|28
|0
|12
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|3
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|3
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|5
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 7 LB
|A. Beauplan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 13 DB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bosset 47 LS
|M. Bosset
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sam 20 S
|A. Sam
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green-McKnight 4 S
|J. Green-McKnight
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 21 S
|E. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bobo 9 LB
|J. Bobo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 1 LB
|C. Gray
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alston 2 DL
|E. Alston
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Carpenter 90 DL
|E. Carpenter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burton 0 DL
|S. Burton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Balogun 56 DL
|E. Balogun
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 22 S
|K. Martin
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|3/3
|33
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|4
|39.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|11/25
|119
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|8
|21
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|3
|2
|38
|0
|31
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|3
|2
|27
|0
|18
|
A. Jennings III 0 WR
|A. Jennings III
|5
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|4
|2
|20
|0
|18
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
P. Kikwata 19 WR
|P. Kikwata
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bell 10 WR
|M. Bell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Anthony Jr. 9 TE
|D. Anthony Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Kennedy III 3 S
|R. Kennedy III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 13 S
|T. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 1 S
|R. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 20 CB
|T. Harris
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Trinidad 43 DE
|K. Trinidad
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asbury II 7 S
|S. Asbury II
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Wallace 10 DT
|C. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Henderson 42 LB
|J. Henderson
|1-12
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 9 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowry 45 DT
|D. Lowry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brandt-Epps 97 DT
|D. Brandt-Epps
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins III 6 CB
|T. Hawkins III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bibby 99 DT
|T. Bibby
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
|A. Ford Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ra-El 12 S
|T. Ra-El
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 25 LB
|S. Williams
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|
R. Henry 8 LB
|R. Henry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Charity 17 CB
|D. Charity
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Green 24 LB
|E. Green
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 11 DE
|D. Harris
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|7
|41.0
|4
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - MRSHL 20(8:44 - 3rd) R.Verhoff 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 15(9:24 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 12.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MRSHL 15(10:05 - 3rd) C.Fancher scrambles to ODU 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry at ODU 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(10:49 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 21. Catch made by E.Horton at ODU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Harris at ODU 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 24(11:03 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(11:36 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 24.
|+40 YD
3 & 7 - MRSHL 28(12:05 - 3rd) C.Fancher scrambles to ODU 32 for 40 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 28(12:10 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(12:38 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at MSH 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 30(12:48 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 45 yards to MSH 25 Center-B.Hatcher. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - ODU 35(12:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on ODU-ODU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ODU 35(12:51 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ODU 35(13:02 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 26(13:30 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 26. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; E.Jackson at ODU 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - MRSHL 42(13:39 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 33 yards to ODU 25 Center-Z.Appio. ODU returned punt from the ODU 25. Tackled by MSH at ODU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MRSHL 42(13:44 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 41(14:10 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes; A.Ford at MSH 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(14:15 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 29(14:39 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 29. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; T.Harris at MSH 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; M.Haynes at MSH 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 2(0:05 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 1 for -1 yards. C.Fancher FUMBLES forced by ODU. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-C.Fancher at MSH 1. Tackled by ODU at MSH 1.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 2(0:09 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; M.Haynes at MSH 2.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MRSHL 3(0:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-L.Osburn False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 1(0:12 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry; T.Bibby at MSH 3.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - ODU 40(0:24 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 59 yards to MSH 1 Center-B.Hatcher. Downed by J.Scales.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - ODU 40(0:32 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|+8 YD
2 & 25 - ODU 32(0:59 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at ODU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - ODU 32(1:06 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 47(1:20 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 47. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at MSH 47. PENALTY on ODU-A.Jennings Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 29(1:34 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Bosset at ODU 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 18(1:38 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 18. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 18. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Gilmore at ODU 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - MRSHL 45(1:47 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 37 yards to ODU 18 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by M.Bosset.
|+4 YD
3 & 21 - MRSHL 41(1:53 - 2nd) E.Payne rushed to MSH 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; T.Ra-El at MSH 45.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - MRSHL 44(1:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-M.Velez Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MRSHL 44(2:00 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(2:11 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 48. Catch made by E.Payne at ODU 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad at ODU 44.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - MRSHL 48(2:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-D.Miller Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 44(2:21 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 44. Catch made by C.Montgomery at ODU 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; L.James at ODU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(2:24 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 45(2:55 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 45. Catch made by E.Payne at MSH 45. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Haynes at ODU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MRSHL 45(3:01 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Payne.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(3:43 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Harris at MSH 45.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18(4:08 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 43 for 25 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; T.Harris at MSH 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 3(4:27 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 20. Intercepted by T.Harris at MSH 20. Tackled by MSH at MSH 20. PENALTY on ODU-T.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ODU 50(4:37 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 47 yards to MSH 3 Center-B.Hatcher. Downed by E.Green.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 46(5:15 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 46. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander at MSH 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 44(5:43 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander; C.Gray at ODU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 44(5:51 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 5 - MRSHL 38(6:00 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass INTERCEPTED at ODU 34. Intercepted by S.Asbury at ODU 34. Tackled by C.Gammage at ODU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MRSHL 38(6:07 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(6:37 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 43. Catch made by E.Horton at ODU 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; D.Lowry at ODU 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - ODU 17(6:50 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 26 yards to ODU 43 Center-B.Hatcher. Downed by B.Hatcher.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ODU 17(6:57 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Bell.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ODU 17(7:01 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for D.Anthony.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 16(7:36 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; E.Alston at ODU 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MRSHL 44(7:43 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 40 yards to ODU 16 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by I.Paige.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MRSHL 44(7:52 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for D.Miller.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 47(8:19 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 47. Catch made by A.Turner at MSH 47. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at MSH 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(8:51 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to MSH 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bibby; S.Asbury at MSH 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 39(9:00 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to MSH 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; T.Bibby at MSH 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(9:35 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 32. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; T.Harris at MSH 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - ODU 30(9:41 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 38 yards to MSH 32 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by A.Sam.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - ODU 25(10:26 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by K.Wicks at ODU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; E.Balogun at ODU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 25(10:30 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(10:35 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Wicks.
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MRSHL 16(10:40 - 2nd) R.Verhoff 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 10(11:06 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to ODU 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Brandt-Epps at ODU 8.
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 5(11:54 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 10 for -5 yards. Tackled by R.Henry; S.Asbury at ODU 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(12:33 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to ODU 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 5.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(13:03 - 2nd) E.Horton rushed to ODU 10 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 10.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 38(13:17 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by D.Mack at ODU 38. Gain of 4 yards. D.Mack FUMBLES forced by O.Porter. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-A.Sam at ODU 42. Tackled by J.Bly at ODU 22.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - ODU 20(13:48 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 20. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight; K.Martin at ODU 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 25(13:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-N.Saldiveri False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MRSHL 23(13:51 - 2nd) R.Verhoff 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - MRSHL 14(14:27 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Green; J.Henderson at ODU 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 17(15:00 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Green; R.Kennedy at ODU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(0:27 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad; E.Green at ODU 17.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 27(0:50 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by S.Ahmed at ODU 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.James; D.Harris at ODU 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(1:19 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 27 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Kennedy at ODU 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 45(1:48 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 45. Catch made by C.Gammage at ODU 45. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.James at ODU 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(2:09 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Wallace at ODU 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(2:31 - 1st) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Brandt-Epps; S.Williams at MSH 47.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MRSHL 30(2:57 - 1st) PENALTY on ODU-J.Henderson Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 27(3:35 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bibby; M.Haynes at MSH 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(4:12 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 23. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at MSH 27.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 15(4:42 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 23 for 8 yards. C.Fancher ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 8(5:12 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 8. Catch made by D.Miller at MSH 8. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.James at MSH 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 8(5:16 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for J.Harrison.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 41(5:26 - 1st) E.Duane punts 33 yards to MSH 8 Center-B.Hatcher. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ODU 41(5:32 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Bell.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 43(6:05 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to MSH 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Carpenter; C.Gray at MSH 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 45(6:40 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to MSH 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Alston; K.Martin at MSH 43.
|+31 YD
3 & 11 - ODU 24(7:17 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 24. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 24. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at MSH 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25(7:51 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; E.Carpenter at ODU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(7:58 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - MRSHL 38(8:15 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 46 yards to ODU 16 Center-Z.Appio. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 16. Tackled by D.Foster; T.Bell at ODU 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - MRSHL 36(9:03 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Harris at MSH 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 21 - MRSHL 31(9:53 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 31. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Harris; J.Henderson at MSH 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 25 - MRSHL 27(10:17 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; T.Jones at MSH 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(10:26 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 49 for yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at MSH 49. PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 17(10:58 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 42 for 25 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at MSH 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 14(11:41 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad; M.Haynes at MSH 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(12:07 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at MSH 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ODU 49(12:19 - 1st) E.Duane punts 39 yards to MSH 10 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by A.Sam.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ODU 48(12:19 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ODU 49(12:23 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for P.Kikwata.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 48(12:55 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to MSH 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; A.Sam at MSH 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 41(13:23 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 41. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSH at ODU 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 37(13:54 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at ODU 41.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 27(14:23 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 27. Gain of 10 yards. A.Jennings ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25(14:53 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Sam at ODU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 56 yards from MSH 35 to the ODU 9. Fair catch by M.Knight.
-
MRSHL
ODU
9
0
3rd 8:40 ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
21
30
3rd 7:52 ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
24
14
2nd 8:21 ESP+
-
GAST
USM
21
0
2nd 8:44 ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
14
17
2nd 9:34 ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
3
0
2nd 12:23 ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
7
1st 2:55 BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
7
1st 0:48 CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
7
1st 6:18 FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
14
0
1st 2:25 ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
7
7
1st 4:03 ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
3
7
1st 5:11 CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
7
0
2nd 13:54
-
25UCF
MEMP
7
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
14
0
1st 8:10 PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
3
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
7
1st 13:18 ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
0
1st 11:10 SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
3
1st 11:07 ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
7
1st 10:45 ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
042.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
067.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
043.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final