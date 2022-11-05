Drive Chart
MRSHL
ODU

MRSHL
1 Pass
63 Rush
63 YDS
3:58 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 1 ODU 20
8:44
R.Verhoff 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
+3 YD
3RD & 4 ODU 15
9:24
K.Laborn rushed to ODU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 12.
No Gain
2ND & 4 ODU 15
10:05
C.Fancher scrambles to ODU 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry at ODU 15.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 ODU 21
10:49
C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 21. Catch made by E.Horton at ODU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Harris at ODU 15.
+3 YD
2ND & 2 ODU 24
11:03
K.Laborn rushed to ODU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 21.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 ODU 32
11:36
K.Laborn rushed to ODU 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 24.
+40 YD
3RD & 7 MRSHL 28
12:05
C.Fancher scrambles to ODU 32 for 40 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 32.
No Gain
2ND & 7 MRSHL 28
12:10
C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 25
12:38
K.Laborn rushed to MSH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at MSH 28.
ODU
1 Pass
0 Rush
9 YDS
0:52 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 ODU 30
12:48
E.Duane punts 45 yards to MSH 25 Center-B.Hatcher. Out of bounds.
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 8:40
R.Verhoff 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
9
plays
63
yds
3:58
pos
9
0
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 10:28
R.Verhoff 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
5
plays
14
yds
2:28
pos
6
0
Field Goal 13:39
R.Verhoff 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
14
plays
71
yds
6:28
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 6
Rushing 8 0
Passing 4 6
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-13 2-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 283 140
Total Plays 56 33
Avg Gain 5.1 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 194 21
Rush Attempts 33 8
Avg Rush Yards 5.9 2.6
Yards Passing 89 119
Comp. - Att. 13-23 11-25
Yards Per Pass 3.9 4.8
Penalties - Yards 4-47 5-45
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-39.0 7-41.0
Return Yards 0 20
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-10
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-10
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Marshall 4-4 063-9
Old Dominion 3-5 000-0
Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium Norfolk, VA
 89 PASS YDS 119
194 RUSH YDS 21
283 TOTAL YDS 140
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Fancher  14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 89 0 1 80.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.4% 654 2 2 112.4
C. Fancher 13/23 89 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 100 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
204 1061 13
K. Laborn 19 100 0 25
C. Fancher  14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 129 0
C. Fancher 10 70 0 40
E. Horton  13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
E. Horton 1 12 0 12
A. Turner  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 83 0
A. Turner 2 8 0 5
E. Payne  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 162 2
E. Payne 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Horton  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
E. Horton 6 4 28 0 12
C. Montgomery  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 182 0
C. Montgomery 3 2 18 0 11
E. Payne  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 67 0
E. Payne 3 2 15 0 11
C. Gammage  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 548 4
C. Gammage 5 2 14 0 10
S. Ahmed  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 81 0
S. Ahmed 1 1 10 0 10
D. Miller  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 103 1
D. Miller 2 1 7 0 7
J. Harrison  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 46 0
J. Harrison 1 0 0 0 0
A. Turner  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 1
A. Turner 1 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Gilmore  3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
S. Gilmore 2-0 0.0 0
A. Beauplan  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Beauplan 1-0 0.0 0
C. Gammage  7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Gammage 1-0 0.0 0
D. Smith  13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
K. Cumberlander  32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Cumberlander 1-1 0.0 0
O. Porter  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Porter 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bosset  47 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bosset 1-0 0.0 0
A. Sam  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Sam 1-1 0.0 0
J. Green-McKnight  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Green-McKnight 0-1 0.0 0
E. Jackson  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Bobo  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bobo 0-1 0.0 0
C. Gray  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Gray 0-2 0.0 0
E. Alston  2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
E. Alston 0-2 0.0 0
E. Carpenter  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
E. Carpenter 0-2 0.0 0
S. Burton  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
S. Burton 0-2 0.0 0
E. Balogun  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Balogun 0-1 0.0 0
K. Martin  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
K. Martin 0-4 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Verhoff  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
8/12 23/24
R. Verhoff 3/3 33 0/0 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. McConnell  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 0 0
J. McConnell 4 39.0 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Old Dominion
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Wolff  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44% 119 0 0 84.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 2005 14 3 135.2
H. Wolff 11/25 119 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Watson  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 675 5
B. Watson 8 21 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Harvey  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 311 1
J. Harvey 3 2 38 0 31
I. Spencer  3 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 88 1
I. Spencer 3 2 27 0 18
A. Jennings III  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 929 9
A. Jennings III 5 2 21 0 11
J. Bly  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 199 0
J. Bly 4 2 20 0 18
K. Wicks  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 65 0
K. Wicks 2 1 5 0 5
B. Watson  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 88 1
B. Watson 1 1 4 0 4
D. Mack Jr.  8 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Mack Jr. 1 1 4 0 4
P. Kikwata  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
P. Kikwata 1 0 0 0 0
A. Granger  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 0
A. Granger 1 0 0 0 0
M. Bell  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Bell 2 0 0 0 0
D. Anthony Jr.  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
D. Anthony Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Kennedy III  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Kennedy III 2-1 0.0 0
L. James  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. James 2-2 0.0 0
T. Jones  13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jones 1-2 0.0 0
R. Johnson  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
T. Harris  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Harris 1-4 0.0 0
K. Trinidad  43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Trinidad 1-2 0.0 0
S. Asbury II  7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
S. Asbury II 1-2 0.0 1
C. Wallace  10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
J. Henderson  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-12 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-12 0 0.0
J. Henderson 1-12 0.0 0
M. Haynes  9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
M. Haynes 1-5 0.0 0
J. Bly  1 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bly 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lowry  45 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Lowry 1-2 0.0 0
D. Brandt-Epps  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Brandt-Epps 1-1 0.0 0
T. Hawkins III  6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Hawkins III 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bibby  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
T. Bibby 0-4 0.0 0
A. Ford Jr.  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Ford Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
T. Ra-El  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Ra-El 0-1 0.0 0
S. Williams  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-6 0 0.0
S. Williams 0-6 0.0 0
R. Henry  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Henry 0-1 0.0 0
D. Charity  17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Charity 0-1 0.0 0
E. Green  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
E. Green 0-3 0.0 0
D. Harris  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Harris 0-4 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Duane  95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 0 0
E. Duane 7 41.0 4 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Paige 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 8.6 69 0
I. Paige 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:07 MRSHL 10 4:09 6 28 Punt
5:16 MRSHL 8 6:28 14 76 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 ODU 22 2:28 5 14 FG
9:35 MRSHL 32 1:59 5 12 Punt
6:37 ODU 43 0:37 3 5 INT
4:27 MRSHL 3 2:49 9 42 Punt
0:12 MRSHL 1 0:12 3 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 25 1:30 5 17 Punt
12:38 MRSHL 25 3:58 9 63 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ODU 25 2:53 8 26 Punt
7:58 ODU 25 2:42 6 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 ODU 25 0:31 2 17 Fumble
10:35 ODU 25 1:00 3 5 Punt
7:36 ODU 16 0:59 3 1 Punt
5:51 ODU 44 1:24 3 6 Punt
1:38 ODU 18 1:26 5 22 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 ODU 26 0:52 3 4 Punt

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 63 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 1 - MRSHL 20
(8:44 - 3rd) R.Verhoff 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 15
(9:24 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 12.
No Gain
2 & 4 - MRSHL 15
(10:05 - 3rd) C.Fancher scrambles to ODU 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry at ODU 15.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21
(10:49 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 21. Catch made by E.Horton at ODU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Harris at ODU 15.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 24
(11:03 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 21.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32
(11:36 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 24.
+40 YD
3 & 7 - MRSHL 28
(12:05 - 3rd) C.Fancher scrambles to ODU 32 for 40 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 32.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 28
(12:10 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(12:38 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at MSH 28.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 30
(12:48 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 45 yards to MSH 25 Center-B.Hatcher. Out of bounds.
Penalty
4 & 1 - ODU 35
(12:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on ODU-ODU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 1 - ODU 35
(12:51 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
No Gain
2 & 1 - ODU 35
(13:02 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 26
(13:30 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 26. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; E.Jackson at ODU 35.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - MRSHL 42
(13:39 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 33 yards to ODU 25 Center-Z.Appio. ODU returned punt from the ODU 25. Tackled by MSH at ODU 26.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MRSHL 42
(13:44 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 41
(14:10 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes; A.Ford at MSH 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41
(14:15 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
+12 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 29
(14:39 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 29. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; T.Harris at MSH 41.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(15:00 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; M.Haynes at MSH 29.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - End of Half (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 2
(0:05 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 1 for -1 yards. C.Fancher FUMBLES forced by ODU. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-C.Fancher at MSH 1. Tackled by ODU at MSH 1.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 2
(0:09 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; M.Haynes at MSH 2.
Penalty
2 & 8 - MRSHL 3
(0:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-L.Osburn False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 1
(0:12 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry; T.Bibby at MSH 3.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - ODU 40
(0:24 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 59 yards to MSH 1 Center-B.Hatcher. Downed by J.Scales.
No Gain
3 & 17 - ODU 40
(0:32 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
+8 YD
2 & 25 - ODU 32
(0:59 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at ODU 40.
No Gain
1 & 25 - ODU 32
(1:06 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 47
(1:20 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 47. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at MSH 47. PENALTY on ODU-A.Jennings Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 29
(1:34 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Bosset at ODU 47.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 18
(1:38 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 18. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 18. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Gilmore at ODU 29.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (9 plays, 42 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - MRSHL 45
(1:47 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 37 yards to ODU 18 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by M.Bosset.
+4 YD
3 & 21 - MRSHL 41
(1:53 - 2nd) E.Payne rushed to MSH 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; T.Ra-El at MSH 45.
Penalty
3 & 6 - MRSHL 44
(1:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-M.Velez Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - MRSHL 44
(2:00 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48
(2:11 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 48. Catch made by E.Payne at ODU 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad at ODU 44.
Penalty
2 & 14 - MRSHL 48
(2:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-D.Miller Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(2:21 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 44. Catch made by C.Montgomery at ODU 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; L.James at ODU 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(2:24 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 45
(2:55 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 45. Catch made by E.Payne at MSH 45. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Haynes at ODU 44.
No Gain
2 & 8 - MRSHL 45
(3:01 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Payne.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(3:43 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Harris at MSH 45.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18
(4:08 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 43 for 25 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; T.Harris at MSH 43.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 3
(4:27 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 20. Intercepted by T.Harris at MSH 20. Tackled by MSH at MSH 20. PENALTY on ODU-T.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - ODU 50
(4:37 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 47 yards to MSH 3 Center-B.Hatcher. Downed by E.Green.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 46
(5:15 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 46. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander at MSH 50.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 44
(5:43 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander; C.Gray at ODU 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 44
(5:51 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Interception (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 5 - MRSHL 38
(6:00 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass INTERCEPTED at ODU 34. Intercepted by S.Asbury at ODU 34. Tackled by C.Gammage at ODU 44.
No Gain
2 & 5 - MRSHL 38
(6:07 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(6:37 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 43. Catch made by E.Horton at ODU 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; D.Lowry at ODU 38.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - ODU 17
(6:50 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 26 yards to ODU 43 Center-B.Hatcher. Downed by B.Hatcher.
No Gain
3 & 9 - ODU 17
(6:57 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Bell.
No Gain
2 & 9 - ODU 17
(7:01 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for D.Anthony.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 16
(7:36 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; E.Alston at ODU 17.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(7:43 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 40 yards to ODU 16 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by I.Paige.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(7:52 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for D.Miller.
-3 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 47
(8:19 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 47. Catch made by A.Turner at MSH 47. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at MSH 44.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(8:51 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to MSH 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bibby; S.Asbury at MSH 47.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 39
(9:00 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to MSH 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; T.Bibby at MSH 44.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32
(9:35 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 32. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; T.Harris at MSH 39.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - ODU 30
(9:41 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 38 yards to MSH 32 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by A.Sam.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - ODU 25
(10:26 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by K.Wicks at ODU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; E.Balogun at ODU 30.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 25
(10:30 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(10:35 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Wicks.
Kickoff
(10:35 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - MRSHL 16
(10:40 - 2nd) R.Verhoff 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 10
(11:06 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to ODU 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Brandt-Epps at ODU 8.
-5 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 5
(11:54 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 10 for -5 yards. Tackled by R.Henry; S.Asbury at ODU 10.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10
(12:33 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to ODU 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 5.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22
(13:03 - 2nd) E.Horton rushed to ODU 10 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 10.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Fumble (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 38
(13:17 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by D.Mack at ODU 38. Gain of 4 yards. D.Mack FUMBLES forced by O.Porter. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-A.Sam at ODU 42. Tackled by J.Bly at ODU 22.
+18 YD
1 & 15 - ODU 20
(13:48 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 20. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight; K.Martin at ODU 38.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(13:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-N.Saldiveri False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(13:48 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Field Goal (14 plays, 76 yards, 6:28 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - MRSHL 23
(13:51 - 2nd) R.Verhoff 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
-2 YD
3 & 7 - MRSHL 14
(14:27 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Green; J.Henderson at ODU 16.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 17
(15:00 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Green; R.Kennedy at ODU 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17
(0:27 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad; E.Green at ODU 17.
+10 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 27
(0:50 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by S.Ahmed at ODU 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.James; D.Harris at ODU 17.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(1:19 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 27 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Kennedy at ODU 27.
+10 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 45
(1:48 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 45. Catch made by C.Gammage at ODU 45. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.James at ODU 35.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47
(2:09 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Wallace at ODU 45.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(2:31 - 1st) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Brandt-Epps; S.Williams at MSH 47.
Penalty
3 & 3 - MRSHL 30
(2:57 - 1st) PENALTY on ODU-J.Henderson Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 27
(3:35 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bibby; M.Haynes at MSH 30.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23
(4:12 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 23. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at MSH 27.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 15
(4:42 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 23 for 8 yards. C.Fancher ran out of bounds.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 8
(5:12 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 8. Catch made by D.Miller at MSH 8. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.James at MSH 15.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 8
(5:16 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for J.Harrison.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 41
(5:26 - 1st) E.Duane punts 33 yards to MSH 8 Center-B.Hatcher. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 6 - ODU 41
(5:32 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Bell.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 43
(6:05 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to MSH 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Carpenter; C.Gray at MSH 41.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 45
(6:40 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to MSH 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Alston; K.Martin at MSH 43.
+31 YD
3 & 11 - ODU 24
(7:17 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 24. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 24. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at MSH 45.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25
(7:51 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; E.Carpenter at ODU 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(7:58 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - MRSHL 38
(8:15 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 46 yards to ODU 16 Center-Z.Appio. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 16. Tackled by D.Foster; T.Bell at ODU 25.
+2 YD
3 & 16 - MRSHL 36
(9:03 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Harris at MSH 38.
+5 YD
2 & 21 - MRSHL 31
(9:53 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 31. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Harris; J.Henderson at MSH 36.
+4 YD
1 & 25 - MRSHL 27
(10:17 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; T.Jones at MSH 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42
(10:26 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 49 for yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at MSH 49. PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+25 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 17
(10:58 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 42 for 25 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at MSH 42.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 14
(11:41 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad; M.Haynes at MSH 17.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10
(12:07 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at MSH 14.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (8 plays, 26 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - ODU 49
(12:19 - 1st) E.Duane punts 39 yards to MSH 10 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by A.Sam.
No Gain
3 & 6 - ODU 48
(12:19 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
No Gain
2 & 7 - ODU 49
(12:23 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for P.Kikwata.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 48
(12:55 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to MSH 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; A.Sam at MSH 49.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 41
(13:23 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 41. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSH at ODU 48.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 37
(13:54 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at ODU 41.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 27
(14:23 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 27. Gain of 10 yards. A.Jennings ran out of bounds.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25
(14:53 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Sam at ODU 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(15:00 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 56 yards from MSH 35 to the ODU 9. Fair catch by M.Knight.
NCAA FB Scores