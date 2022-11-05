Drive Chart
|
|
|MTSU
|LATECH
LATECH
0 Pass
7 Rush
9 YDS
1:59 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 11 MTSU 26
8:48
J.Barnes 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
No Gain
3RD & 11 MTSU 19
8:53
P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
No Gain
2ND & 11 MTSU 19
8:57
P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Thornton.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 MTSU 18
9:34
M.Crosby rushed to MTS 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 19.
+7 YD
2ND & 7 MTSU 25
10:00
M.Crosby rushed to MTS 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 18.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 MTSU 28
10:43
M.Crosby rushed to MTS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 25.
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:48
B.Buchanan kicks 58 yards from LT 35 to the MTS 7. J.Lane returns the kickoff. J.Lane FUMBLES forced by LT. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-J.Burnett at MTS 28. Tackled by MTS at MTS 28.
LATECH
2 Pass
1 Rush
59 YDS
2:01 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 8 MTSU 30
10:53
J.Barnes 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
No Gain
3RD & 8 MTSU 23
10:57
P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
-1 YD
2ND & 7 MTSU 22
11:33
P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by S.Harris at MTS 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 23.
Field Goal 8:44
J.Barnes 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
6
plays
9
yds
1:59
pos
14
20
Field Goal 10:48
J.Barnes 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
5
plays
59
yds
2:01
pos
14
17
Touchdown 12:49
C.Cunningham rushed to LT End Zone for 2 yards. C.Cunningham for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
50
yds
3:59
pos
13
14
Touchdown 1:48
P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 10. Catch made by T.Harris at MTS 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Harris for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
60
yds
3:04
pos
7
13
Touchdown 5:40
P.McNeil pass complete to LT 41. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 41. Gain of 59 yards. C.Allen for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
77
yds
00:56
pos
7
6
Touchdown 6:36
T.Wilkins rushed to LT End Zone for 69 yards. T.Wilkins for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
85
yds
1:37
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|10
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|1
|5
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|150
|296
|Total Plays
|21
|36
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|59
|Rush Attempts
|12
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.8
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|33
|237
|Comp. - Att.
|4-9
|10-24
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-38
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-51.5
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|12
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|33
|PASS YDS
|237
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|59
|
|
|150
|TOTAL YDS
|296
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|4/9
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wilkins 39 RB
|T. Wilkins
|1
|69
|1
|69
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|8
|39
|0
|15
|
D. Riles 12 QB
|D. Riles
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
D. England-Chisolm 3 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Tate Jr 86 WR
|J. Tate Jr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|2
|51.5
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|10/24
|237
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Allen 85 WR
|C. Allen
|4
|2
|116
|1
|59
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|6
|3
|90
|1
|44
|
N. Jones 84 TE
|N. Jones
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Magee 0 WR
|T. Magee
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|6
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
G. Hebert 5 TE
|G. Hebert
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 80 WR
|J. Lewis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|2/3
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|3
|19.3
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|2
|6.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - LATECH 26(8:48 - 2nd) J.Barnes 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LATECH 19(8:53 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LATECH 19(8:57 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Thornton.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 18(9:34 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 25(10:00 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(10:43 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 25.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - LATECH 30(10:53 - 2nd) J.Barnes 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LATECH 23(10:57 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 22(11:33 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by S.Harris at MTS 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(12:12 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 22.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 18(12:43 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 18. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 18. Gain of 57 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 25.
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at LT 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:49 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 2(12:53 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to LT End Zone for 2 yards. C.Cunningham for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 3(13:19 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to LT 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 2(13:52 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to LT 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - MTSU 5(14:10 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to LT 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 2.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 8(15:00 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to LT 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 5.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 14(0:06 - 1st) D.Riles rushed to LT 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 8.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 15(0:09 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 41(0:06 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to LT 41. Catch made by F.Peasant at LT 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 29. PENALTY on LT-K.Fisher Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(0:42 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Tate.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 48(1:05 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to LT 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(1:26 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(1:42 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 24. PENALTY on LT-M.Clark Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the MTS End Zone. T.Ross returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at MTS 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 10(1:52 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 10. Catch made by T.Harris at MTS 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Harris for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-6 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 4(2:34 - 1st) S.Harris rushed to MTS 10 for -6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 10.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 6(3:15 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 4.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - LATECH 8(3:36 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LATECH 8(3:41 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(4:22 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 16. Catch made by T.Magee at MTS 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 8.
|+44 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 40(4:44 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 40. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 40. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 16.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 40(4:49 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(4:52 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 25 - MTSU 10(5:03 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 55 yards to LT 35 Center-B.Butler. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 35. Tackled by MTS at LT 40.
|No Gain
3 & 25 - MTSU 10(5:07 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - MTSU 10(5:12 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+3 YD
1 & 28 - MTSU 7(5:40 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 10.
|Penalty
1 & 23 - MTSU 12(5:40 - 1st) PENALTY on MTS-J.Palmer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(5:40 - 1st) PENALTY on MTS-Z.Harden Illegal Blindside Block 13 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(5:40 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:40 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 41(5:47 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 41. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 41. Gain of 59 yards. C.Allen for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 23(6:28 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 23. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 23. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 23(6:31 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 59 yards from MTS 35 to the LT 6. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at LT 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:36 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|+69 YD
1 & 15 - MTSU 31(6:45 - 1st) T.Wilkins rushed to LT End Zone for 69 yards. T.Wilkins for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - MTSU 26(7:13 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 26. Catch made by J.Tate at MTS 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 31. PENALTY on LT-K.Fisher Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(7:29 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to LT 46 for yards. Tackled by LT at LT 46. PENALTY on MTS-S.Porcher Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 21(7:47 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 36 for 15 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(8:13 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - LATECH 20(8:18 - 1st) J.Barnes 30 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LATECH 13(8:27 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 16(9:02 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 16. Catch made by G.Hebert at MTS 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(9:49 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 16.
|+30 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 46(10:29 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 16 for 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MTS at MTS 16.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 46(10:35 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(10:38 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 37(11:18 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 37. Catch made by N.Jones at LT 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(11:54 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 26(12:22 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(12:25 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 18(12:56 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 14(13:23 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 14. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 45(13:33 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 48 yards to LT 7 Center-B.Butler. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 7. Tackled by MTS at LT 14.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MTSU 45(13:38 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - MTSU 36(14:06 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 36. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 36. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at MTS 45.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MTSU 46(14:14 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali. PENALTY on MTS-J.Graham Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(14:39 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 43. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - LATECH 23(14:44 - 1st) A.McCready punts 34 yards to MTS 43 Center-LT. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LATECH 23(14:47 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 23(14:50 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for N.Jones.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 23(14:54 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at LT 23.
