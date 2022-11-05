Drive Chart
MTSU
LATECH

LATECH
0 Pass
7 Rush
9 YDS
1:59 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 11 MTSU 26
8:48
J.Barnes 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
No Gain
3RD & 11 MTSU 19
8:53
P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
No Gain
2ND & 11 MTSU 19
8:57
P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Thornton.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 MTSU 18
9:34
M.Crosby rushed to MTS 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 19.
+7 YD
2ND & 7 MTSU 25
10:00
M.Crosby rushed to MTS 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 18.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 MTSU 28
10:43
M.Crosby rushed to MTS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 25.
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:48
B.Buchanan kicks 58 yards from LT 35 to the MTS 7. J.Lane returns the kickoff. J.Lane FUMBLES forced by LT. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-J.Burnett at MTS 28. Tackled by MTS at MTS 28.
LATECH
2 Pass
1 Rush
59 YDS
2:01 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 8 MTSU 30
10:53
J.Barnes 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
No Gain
3RD & 8 MTSU 23
10:57
P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
-1 YD
2ND & 7 MTSU 22
11:33
P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by S.Harris at MTS 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 23.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 8:44
J.Barnes 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
6
plays
9
yds
1:59
pos
14
20
Field Goal 10:48
J.Barnes 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
5
plays
59
yds
2:01
pos
14
17
Point After TD 12:49
Z.Rankin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 12:49
C.Cunningham rushed to LT End Zone for 2 yards. C.Cunningham for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
50
yds
3:59
pos
13
14
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:48
J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 1:48
P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 10. Catch made by T.Harris at MTS 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Harris for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
60
yds
3:04
pos
7
13
Point After TD 5:40
J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:40
P.McNeil pass complete to LT 41. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 41. Gain of 59 yards. C.Allen for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
77
yds
00:56
pos
7
6
Point After TD 6:36
Z.Rankin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:36
T.Wilkins rushed to LT End Zone for 69 yards. T.Wilkins for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
85
yds
1:37
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 10
Rushing 4 5
Passing 1 5
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 1-4 4-8
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 150 296
Total Plays 21 36
Avg Gain 7.1 8.2
Net Yards Rushing 117 59
Rush Attempts 12 12
Avg Rush Yards 9.8 4.9
Yards Passing 33 237
Comp. - Att. 4-9 10-24
Yards Per Pass 3.7 9.9
Penalties - Yards 4-38 3-35
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-51.5 1-34.0
Return Yards 0 12
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-12
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Middle Tenn. 4-4 77--14
Louisiana Tech 2-6 143--17
Joe Aillet Stadium Ruston, LA
 33 PASS YDS 237
117 RUSH YDS 59
150 TOTAL YDS 296
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cunningham  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 33 0 0 75.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.0% 2057 13 5 136.3
C. Cunningham 4/9 33 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Wilkins  39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 18 0
T. Wilkins 1 69 1 69
F. Peasant  36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 458 6
F. Peasant 8 39 0 15
D. Riles  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
D. Riles 1 6 0 6
C. Cunningham  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 89 3
C. Cunningham 2 3 1 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
F. Peasant  36 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 94 0
F. Peasant 2 2 21 0 12
D. England-Chisolm  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 190 3
D. England-Chisolm 3 1 9 0 9
J. Lane  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 653 3
J. Lane 2 1 3 0 3
Y. Ali  89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 246 2
Y. Ali 1 0 0 0 0
J. Tate Jr  86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 1
J. Tate Jr 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Rankin  7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/8 28/28
Z. Rankin 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ulbrich  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 51.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 0 0
K. Ulbrich 2 51.5 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Ross  1 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 15 0
T. Ross 1 20.0 20 0
J. Lane  83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
J. Lane 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. McNeil  17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 237 2 0 152.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.2% 1623 15 7 155.2
P. McNeil 10/24 237 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Crosby  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 571 5
M. Crosby 11 65 0 30
S. Harris  6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -3 0
S. Harris 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Allen  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 116 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 297 3
C. Allen 4 2 116 1 59
T. Harris  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 646 7
T. Harris 6 3 90 1 44
N. Jones  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 103 1
N. Jones 2 1 17 0 17
T. Magee  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 90 2
T. Magee 1 1 8 0 8
S. Harris  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 476 4
S. Harris 6 2 3 0 4
G. Hebert  5 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 403 3
G. Hebert 1 1 3 0 3
C. Thornton  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 0
C. Thornton 1 0 0 0 0
K. Maxwell  88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 104 0
K. Maxwell 1 0 0 0 0
J. Lewis  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 110 0
J. Lewis 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Barnes  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
9/12 27/28
J. Barnes 2/3 40 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. McCready  34 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
A. McCready 1 34.0 0 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Harris  6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 65 0
S. Harris 3 19.3 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Harris 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 11.6 151 0
S. Harris 2 6.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:39 MTSU 43 1:16 3 2 Punt
8:13 MTSU 20 1:37 3 80 TD
5:40 MTSU 25 0:48 3 -15 Punt
1:48 MTSU 20 3:59 12 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LATECH 23 0:21 3 0 Punt
13:23 LATECH 14 5:10 13 73 FG Miss
6:36 LATECH 23 0:56 3 77 TD
4:52 LATECH 40 3:04 9 60 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 LATECH 17 2:01 5 59 FG
10:43 MTSU 28 1:59 6 9 FG

LT
Bulldogs

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - LATECH 26
(8:48 - 2nd) J.Barnes 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
No Gain
3 & 11 - LATECH 19
(8:53 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
No Gain
2 & 11 - LATECH 19
(8:57 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Thornton.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 18
(9:34 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 19.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 25
(10:00 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 18.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 28
(10:43 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 25.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 9 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:48 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 58 yards from LT 35 to the MTS 7. J.Lane returns the kickoff. J.Lane FUMBLES forced by LT. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-J.Burnett at MTS 28. Tackled by MTS at MTS 28.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 59 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - LATECH 30
(10:53 - 2nd) J.Barnes 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
No Gain
3 & 8 - LATECH 23
(10:57 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 22
(11:33 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by S.Harris at MTS 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 23.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(12:12 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 22.
+57 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 18
(12:43 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 18. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 18. Gain of 57 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 25.
Kickoff
(12:49 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at LT 18.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 80 yards, 3:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:49 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 2
(12:53 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to LT End Zone for 2 yards. C.Cunningham for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 3
(13:19 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to LT 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 2.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 2
(13:52 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to LT 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 3.
+3 YD
4 & Goal - MTSU 5
(14:10 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to LT 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 2.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 8
(15:00 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to LT 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 5.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 14
(0:06 - 1st) D.Riles rushed to LT 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 8.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 15
(0:09 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 41
(0:06 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to LT 41. Catch made by F.Peasant at LT 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 29. PENALTY on LT-K.Fisher Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 41
(0:42 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Tate.
+11 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 48
(1:05 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to LT 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 41.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39
(1:26 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 48.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20
(1:42 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 24. PENALTY on LT-M.Clark Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(1:48 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the MTS End Zone. T.Ross returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at MTS 20.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 60 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:48 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 10
(1:52 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 10. Catch made by T.Harris at MTS 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Harris for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-6 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 4
(2:34 - 1st) S.Harris rushed to MTS 10 for -6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 10.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 6
(3:15 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 4.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - LATECH 8
(3:36 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 6.
No Gain
2 & Goal - LATECH 8
(3:41 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 16
(4:22 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 16. Catch made by T.Magee at MTS 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 8.
+44 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 40
(4:44 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 40. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 40. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 16.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 40
(4:49 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 40
(4:52 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, -15 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 25 - MTSU 10
(5:03 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 55 yards to LT 35 Center-B.Butler. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 35. Tackled by MTS at LT 40.
No Gain
3 & 25 - MTSU 10
(5:07 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
No Gain
2 & 25 - MTSU 10
(5:12 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
+3 YD
1 & 28 - MTSU 7
(5:40 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 10.
Penalty
1 & 23 - MTSU 12
(5:40 - 1st) PENALTY on MTS-J.Palmer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(5:40 - 1st) PENALTY on MTS-Z.Harden Illegal Blindside Block 13 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(5:40 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 77 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:40 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
+59 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 41
(5:47 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 41. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 41. Gain of 59 yards. C.Allen for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 23
(6:28 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 23. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 23. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 23
(6:31 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
Kickoff
(6:36 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 59 yards from MTS 35 to the LT 6. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at LT 23.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 80 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:36 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
+69 YD
1 & 15 - MTSU 31
(6:45 - 1st) T.Wilkins rushed to LT End Zone for 69 yards. T.Wilkins for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
1 & 20 - MTSU 26
(7:13 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 26. Catch made by J.Tate at MTS 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 31. PENALTY on LT-K.Fisher Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 36
(7:29 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to LT 46 for yards. Tackled by LT at LT 46. PENALTY on MTS-S.Porcher Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+15 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 21
(7:47 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 36 for 15 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 36.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20
(8:13 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 21.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Missed FG (13 plays, 73 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 7 - LATECH 20
(8:18 - 1st) J.Barnes 30 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
No Gain
3 & 7 - LATECH 13
(8:27 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 16
(9:02 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 16. Catch made by G.Hebert at MTS 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 13.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 16
(9:49 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 16.
+30 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 46
(10:29 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 16 for 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MTS at MTS 16.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 46
(10:35 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 46
(10:38 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
+17 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 37
(11:18 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 37. Catch made by N.Jones at LT 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 46.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 36
(11:54 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 37.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 26
(12:22 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 26
(12:25 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
+8 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 18
(12:56 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 26.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 14
(13:23 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 14. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 18.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 45
(13:33 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 48 yards to LT 7 Center-B.Butler. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 7. Tackled by MTS at LT 14.
No Gain
3 & 8 - MTSU 45
(13:38 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
+9 YD
2 & 17 - MTSU 36
(14:06 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 36. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 36. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at MTS 45.
Penalty
2 & 7 - MTSU 46
(14:14 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali. PENALTY on MTS-J.Graham Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 43
(14:39 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 43. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 46.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - LATECH 23
(14:44 - 1st) A.McCready punts 34 yards to MTS 43 Center-LT. Fair catch by J.Lane.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LATECH 23
(14:47 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 23
(14:50 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for N.Jones.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 23
(14:54 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at LT 23.
