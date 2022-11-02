|
|
|NAVY
|CINCY
Unranked Cincinnati fixed on sinking Navy
Cincinnati was the first team from outside the Power 5 conferences to qualify for the College Football Playoff. Less than a year later, the Bearcats didn't crack the Top 25 in the first edition of this season's CFP rankings.
Cincinnati will try to shake off its first American Athletic Conference loss since 2019 when it hosts Navy on Saturday.
UCF handed the Bearcats (6-2, 3-1 AAC) a 25-21 defeat last Saturday to puncture their 19-game conference winning streak. Cincinnati grabbed a 21-18 lead with 3:04 left on Ryan Montgomery's 39-yard scoring run and Ben Bryant's two-point conversion pass to Tyler Scott. But UCF's RJ Harvey scored the go-ahead touchdown run with 48 seconds on the clock.
"Disappointed of course, but it's not something that holds you back," coach Luke Fickell said. "That's what I always worry about because of some of the successes that we had, is how you rebound from some of these things and how long does it sting and how long does it stay with you. What you can't do is allow it to compound and cause you problems for continued weeks."
The Bearcats allowed 505 total yards and 258 yards on the ground to UCF, both season highs. That might not bode well for them against Navy (3-5, 3-3), famed for its run-heavy triple-option offense.
"When quarterbacks run the ball, there's issues always with extra hats, and hats on hats," Fickell said. "What it really is gonna come down to is guys winning" individual assignments.
For Navy this week, that running quarterback will be backup Xavier Arline.
Starter Tai Lavatai suffered a left knee injury in last Saturday's game against Temple. Arline took over and ran 16 times for 54 yards, including the game-winning 23-yard touchdown in overtime to help the Midshipmen beat Temple 27-20.
"We'll tailor some stuff around (Arline) and play to his strengths and stuff that he does well," coach Ken Niumatalolo said.
Navy pulled out a meaningful win on Senior Day. The Midshipmen won't play in Annapolis for the rest of the year; after Cincinnati, they will host Notre Dame in Baltimore and travel to UCF before the Army-Navy game in Philadelphia.
Navy leads Cincinnati 3-2 in the all-time series. The Bearcats have won the past two meetings, sneaking out of Annapolis last year with a 27-20 win.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|2
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|0
|1
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|3
|31
|Total Plays
|3
|4
|Avg Gain
|1.0
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|3
|-4
|Rush Attempts
|3
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|-2.0
|Yards Passing
|0
|35
|Comp. - Att.
|0-0
|1-2
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|17.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|35
|
|
|3
|RUSH YDS
|-4
|
|
|3
|TOTAL YDS
|31
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fofana 45 FB
|D. Fofana
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Riethman 90 P
|R. Riethman
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|1/2
|35
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|1/1
|47
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NAVY 28(11:14 - 1st) R.Riethman punts 41 yards to CIN 31 Center-NAV. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(11:58 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 26(12:36 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:08 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 26.
|Kickoff
|(13:08 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - CINCY 37(13:08 - 1st) R.Coe 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CIN Holder-CIN.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - CINCY 29(13:23 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - CINCY 30(13:54 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to NAV 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 29.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:29 - 1st) CIN rushed to NAV 30 for -5 yards. CIN FUMBLES forced by NAV. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-CIN at NAV 30. Tackled by NAV at NAV 30.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to NAV 40. Catch made by J.Thompson at NAV 40. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 40. PENALTY on NAV-NAV Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
