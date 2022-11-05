Drive Chart
NMEX
2 Pass
31 Rush
58 YDS
3:12 POS
No Gain
3RD & 7 UTAHST 13
0:36
J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
No Gain
2ND & 7 UTAHST 13
0:48
N.Jones rushed to UTS 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Alford; H.Motu'apuaka at UTS 13.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 16
1:30
N.Jones rushed to UTS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at UTS 13.
+11 YD
2ND & 5 UTAHST 27
1:44
N.Jones rushed to UTS 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum; H.Reynolds at UTS 16.
No Gain
1ST & 5 UTAHST 27
1:51
J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for K.Zimmerman.
Penalty
1ST & 10 UTAHST 32
1:54
PENALTY on UTS-UTS Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+18 YD
3RD & 7 NMEX 50
2:20
J.Holaday pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by L.Wysong at UTS 50. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Marion at UTS 32.
+3 YD
2ND & 10 NMEX 47
2:42
J.Holaday rushed to UTS 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; T.Coleman at UTS 50.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NMEX 47
3:23
J.Holaday pass complete to NM 47. Catch made by T.Hall at NM 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at NM 47.
+23 YD
1ST & 10 NMEX 24
3:43
J.Holaday scrambles to NM 47 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Reynolds; M.Alford at NM 47.
1st Quarter
Point After TD 13:02
C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:02
C.Legas pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at NM 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Vaughn for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
43
yds
00:34
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 3 4
Rushing 2 1
Passing 1 2
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 1-5 1-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 72 79
Total Plays 18 16
Avg Gain 4.0 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 54 18
Rush Attempts 11 8
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 2.3
Yards Passing 18 61
Comp. - Att. 2-7 5-8
Yards Per Pass 2.6 7.6
Penalties - Yards 1-15 4-35
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-35.0 1-49.0
Return Yards 0 8
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico 2-6 0---0
Utah State 3-5 7---7
Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium Logan, UT
 18 PASS YDS 61
54 RUSH YDS 18
72 TOTAL YDS 79
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Holaday  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 18 0 0 50.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.0% 52 0 1 56.8
J. Holaday 2/7 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Holaday  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 68 1
J. Holaday 3 25 0 23
N. Jones  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 308 1
N. Jones 7 23 0 11
B. Wooden  4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 56 0
B. Wooden 1 6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Wysong  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 204 1
L. Wysong 1 1 18 0 18
E. Queen  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
E. Queen 1 0 0 0 0
B. Wooden  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
B. Wooden 1 0 0 0 0
A. Erickson  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 81 0
A. Erickson 2 0 0 0 0
T. Hall  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
T. Hall 1 1 0 0 0
K. Zimmerman  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Zimmerman 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Odums  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Odums 1-1 0.0 0
D. Hunter  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Hunter 1-1 0.0 0
R. Hannah  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Hannah 1-0 0.0 0
S. Riley  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Riley 1-0 0.0 0
C. Moon  58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Moon 1-2 0.0 0
R. Wilson  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Phillips  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Phillips 0-1 0.0 0
B. Santana  51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Santana 0-1 0.0 0
A. Haulcy  28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Haulcy 0-2 0.0 0
J. Saltonstall  95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Saltonstall 0-1 0.0 0
J. Reed II  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Reed II 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Rodriguez  10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
52 0 0
A. Rodriguez 3 35.0 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Wysong  15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
L. Wysong 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Legas  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 61 1 0 167.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 528 5 5 125.1
C. Legas 5/8 61 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Tyler Jr.  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
154 717 2
C. Tyler Jr. 6 13 0 6
C. Legas  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 175 2
C. Legas 2 5 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Vaughn  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 294 3
T. Vaughn 2 1 38 1 38
B. Cobbs  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 542 4
B. Cobbs 4 2 11 0 6
J. Sterzer  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
J. Sterzer 1 1 8 0 8
N. Davis  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 86 0
N. Davis 1 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Alford  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Alford 1-2 0.0 0
H. Motu'apuaka  8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
H. Motu'apuaka 1-2 0.0 0
I. Larsen  19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
I. Larsen 1-1 0.0 0
L. Marion  17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Marion 1-0 0.0 0
B. Vaughns  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Vaughns 0-1 0.0 0
H. Reynolds  27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
H. Reynolds 0-4 0.0 0
D. Tatum  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Tatum 0-1 0.0 0
K. Neves  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Neves 0-1 0.0 0
T. Coleman  94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Coleman 0-2 0.0 0
P. Joyner Jr.  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Joyner Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
P. Vakauta  96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Vakauta 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Coles  59 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/8 17/17
C. Coles 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Kotsanlee  63 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 0 0
S. Kotsanlee 1 49.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Jones 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 7.1 100 0
C. Jones 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 1 1:24 3 8 Punt
13:02 NMEX 40 1:34 3 4 Punt
10:29 NMEX 34 1:31 3 7 Punt
3:43 NMEX 24 3:12 9 63
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 NMEX 43 0:34 2 43 TD
11:28 UTAHST 14 0:59 3 3 Punt
8:58 UTAHST 38 5:15 12 38 FG Miss

NMEX
Lobos

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEX 13
(0:36 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEX 13
(0:48 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UTS 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Alford; H.Motu'apuaka at UTS 13.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 16
(1:30 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UTS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at UTS 13.
+11 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 27
(1:44 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UTS 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum; H.Reynolds at UTS 16.
No Gain
1 & 5 - NMEX 27
(1:51 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for K.Zimmerman.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 32
(1:54 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-UTS Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+18 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 50
(2:20 - 1st) J.Holaday pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by L.Wysong at UTS 50. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Marion at UTS 32.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 47
(2:42 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to UTS 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; T.Coleman at UTS 50.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 47
(3:23 - 1st) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 47. Catch made by T.Hall at NM 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at NM 47.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 24
(3:43 - 1st) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 47 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Reynolds; M.Alford at NM 47.

USU
Aggies
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 38 yards, 5:15 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 9 - UTAHST 31
(3:52 - 1st) C.Coles 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
+8 YD
3 & 17 - UTAHST 32
(4:35 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 32. Catch made by J.Sterzer at NM 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; B.Santana at NM 24.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 22
(4:59 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to NM 7 for yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; J.Reed at NM 7. PENALTY on UTS-UTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 22
(5:09 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(5:43 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; C.Moon at NM 22.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - UTAHST 26
(6:03 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Odums; J.Phillips at NM 25.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 29
(6:40 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to NM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 26.
No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAHST 29
(6:58 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(7:19 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 35. Catch made by B.Cobbs at NM 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 29.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 39
(7:37 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by N.Davis at NM 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 35.
No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAHST 39
(8:06 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 39.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(8:28 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at NM 39.
Penalty
2 & 8 - UTAHST 40
(8:41 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 35 for yards (C.Moon) PENALTY on NM-NM Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(8:58 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to UTS 40 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Riley at UTS 40.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - NMEX 41
(9:10 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 29 yards to UTS 30 Center-NM. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 30. Tackled by Z.Morris; S.Riley at UTS 38.
No Gain
3 & 3 - NMEX 41
(9:14 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for B.Wooden.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 40
(9:54 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Coleman; P.Joyner at NM 41.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 34
(10:29 - 1st) B.Wooden rushed to NM 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at NM 40.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - UTAHST 17
(10:37 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 49 yards to NM 34 Center-UTS. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 17
(10:43 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
+5 YD
2 & 12 - UTAHST 12
(11:06 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 12. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at UTS 17.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14
(11:28 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall; A.Haulcy at UTS 12.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - NMEX 44
(11:38 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 42 yards to UTS 14 Center-NM. Fair catch by C.Jones.
-1 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 45
(12:11 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to NM 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka; B.Vaughns at NM 44.
No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEX 45
(12:50 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; P.Vakauta at NM 45.
Penalty
2 & 10 - NMEX 40
(12:59 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-H.Motu'apuaka Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 40
(13:02 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
Kickoff
(13:02 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 40 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on UTS-M.Alford Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.

USU
Aggies
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 43 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:02 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.
+38 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 38
(13:10 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at NM 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Vaughn for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43
(13:36 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; D.Hunter at NM 38.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - NMEX 9
(13:49 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 34 yards to NM 43 Center-NM. Downed by R.Leutele.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 7
(14:26 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at NM 9.
No Gain
2 & 4 - NMEX 7
(14:27 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 1
(14:47 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Neves; I.Larsen at NM 7.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. L.Wysong returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Joyce; J.Smith at NM 1.
