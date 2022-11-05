Drive Chart
|NMEX
|UTAHST
NMEX
2 Pass
31 Rush
58 YDS
3:12 POS
No Gain
3RD & 7 UTAHST 13
0:36
J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
No Gain
2ND & 7 UTAHST 13
0:48
N.Jones rushed to UTS 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Alford; H.Motu'apuaka at UTS 13.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 16
1:30
N.Jones rushed to UTS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at UTS 13.
+11 YD
2ND & 5 UTAHST 27
1:44
N.Jones rushed to UTS 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum; H.Reynolds at UTS 16.
No Gain
1ST & 5 UTAHST 27
1:51
J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for K.Zimmerman.
Penalty
1ST & 10 UTAHST 32
1:54
PENALTY on UTS-UTS Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+18 YD
3RD & 7 NMEX 50
2:20
J.Holaday pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by L.Wysong at UTS 50. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Marion at UTS 32.
+3 YD
2ND & 10 NMEX 47
2:42
J.Holaday rushed to UTS 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; T.Coleman at UTS 50.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NMEX 47
3:23
J.Holaday pass complete to NM 47. Catch made by T.Hall at NM 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at NM 47.
+23 YD
1ST & 10 NMEX 24
3:43
J.Holaday scrambles to NM 47 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Reynolds; M.Alford at NM 47.
Touchdown 13:02
C.Legas pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at NM 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Vaughn for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
43
yds
00:34
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|4
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|72
|79
|Total Plays
|18
|16
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|18
|Rush Attempts
|11
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|18
|61
|Comp. - Att.
|2-7
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.0
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|0
|8
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|18
|PASS YDS
|61
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|18
|
|
|72
|TOTAL YDS
|79
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Holaday 12 QB
|J. Holaday
|2/7
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Holaday 12 QB
|J. Holaday
|3
|25
|0
|23
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|7
|23
|0
|11
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
E. Queen 81 TE
|E. Queen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Erickson 11 WR
|A. Erickson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 10 WR
|T. Hall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Zimmerman 83 WR
|K. Zimmerman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Odums 4 CB
|A. Odums
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 42 LB
|D. Hunter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 44 LB
|R. Hannah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Riley 36 LB
|S. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moon 58 LB
|C. Moon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilson 6 S
|R. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 99 DE
|J. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Santana 51 DE
|B. Santana
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Haulcy 28 S
|A. Haulcy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
|J. Saltonstall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Rodriguez 10 P
|A. Rodriguez
|3
|35.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|5/8
|61
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|6
|13
|0
|6
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|2
|1
|38
|1
|38
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|4
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Sterzer 83 TE
|J. Sterzer
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Davis 6 WR
|N. Davis
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Alford 33 LB
|M. Alford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 8 DT
|H. Motu'apuaka
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Larsen 19 S
|I. Larsen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Marion 17 S
|L. Marion
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Vaughns 11 DE
|B. Vaughns
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Reynolds 27 S
|H. Reynolds
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 4 S
|D. Tatum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Neves 23 LB
|K. Neves
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coleman 94 DT
|T. Coleman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Joyner Jr. 0 DE
|P. Joyner Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Vakauta 96 DT
|P. Vakauta
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 31 RB
|C. Jones
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEX 13(0:36 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEX 13(0:48 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UTS 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Alford; H.Motu'apuaka at UTS 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 16(1:30 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UTS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at UTS 13.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 27(1:44 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UTS 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum; H.Reynolds at UTS 16.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - NMEX 27(1:51 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for K.Zimmerman.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 32(1:54 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-UTS Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 50(2:20 - 1st) J.Holaday pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by L.Wysong at UTS 50. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Marion at UTS 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 47(2:42 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to UTS 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; T.Coleman at UTS 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 47(3:23 - 1st) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 47. Catch made by T.Hall at NM 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at NM 47.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(3:43 - 1st) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 47 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Reynolds; M.Alford at NM 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 9 - UTAHST 31(3:52 - 1st) C.Coles 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - UTAHST 32(4:35 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 32. Catch made by J.Sterzer at NM 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; B.Santana at NM 24.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 22(4:59 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to NM 7 for yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; J.Reed at NM 7. PENALTY on UTS-UTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 22(5:09 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(5:43 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; C.Moon at NM 22.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UTAHST 26(6:03 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Odums; J.Phillips at NM 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 29(6:40 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to NM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAHST 29(6:58 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(7:19 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 35. Catch made by B.Cobbs at NM 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 39(7:37 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by N.Davis at NM 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 35.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAHST 39(8:06 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(8:28 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at NM 39.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UTAHST 40(8:41 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 35 for yards (C.Moon) PENALTY on NM-NM Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(8:58 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to UTS 40 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Riley at UTS 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - NMEX 41(9:10 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 29 yards to UTS 30 Center-NM. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 30. Tackled by Z.Morris; S.Riley at UTS 38.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NMEX 41(9:14 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for B.Wooden.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 40(9:54 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Coleman; P.Joyner at NM 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 34(10:29 - 1st) B.Wooden rushed to NM 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at NM 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTAHST 17(10:37 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 49 yards to NM 34 Center-UTS. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 17(10:43 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - UTAHST 12(11:06 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 12. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at UTS 17.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14(11:28 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall; A.Haulcy at UTS 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NMEX 44(11:38 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 42 yards to UTS 14 Center-NM. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 45(12:11 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to NM 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka; B.Vaughns at NM 44.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEX 45(12:50 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; P.Vakauta at NM 45.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NMEX 40(12:59 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-H.Motu'apuaka Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(13:02 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 40 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on UTS-M.Alford Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:02 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.
|+38 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 38(13:10 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at NM 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Vaughn for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(13:36 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; D.Hunter at NM 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - NMEX 9(13:49 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 34 yards to NM 43 Center-NM. Downed by R.Leutele.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 7(14:26 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at NM 9.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NMEX 7(14:27 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 1(14:47 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Neves; I.Larsen at NM 7.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. L.Wysong returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Joyce; J.Smith at NM 1.
