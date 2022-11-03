|
Struggling offenses collide as Vanderbilt faces South Carolina
South Carolina and Vanderbilt are both coming off losses to Missouri, with each defeat exposing shortcomings with their offenses heading into their matchup on Saturday in Nashville.
South Carolina (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) lost 23-10 to Missouri at home last week, a week after Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) fell 17-14 on the road against the Tigers.
The Commodores, coming off a bye week, will host the Gamecocks after producing only 299 yards of total offense (57 rushing) vs. Missouri.
South Carolina's offense averaged 3.8 yards per play against Missouri, including 5.7 yards per pass attempt and a sack-adjusted 3.2 yards per carry.
Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler was sacked four times for 28 yards. He said after the game South Carolina's offense did not have a "good enough" idea of what to do offensively.
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer responded by saying, "I met with Spencer and we talked about that comment. I understood where he was coming from. We didn't go into that game uncertain about things. I'm aware Spencer said it, but he and I met on it and don't think it's an issue."
Vanderbilt's AJ Swann, the only true freshman quarterback starting for a Power 5 program, is questionable to play after sustaining an undisclosed injury against Missouri.
Swann exited that game early and did not return. He rejoined the Commodores at practice on Tuesday after not practicing during the bye week.
"My expectation is he'll be playing against South Carolina," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. "Obviously we have to give him a chance to heal and demonstrate that he is ready, but I feel like there's time to do that. I feel like he's on course to do that."
Swann has completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 1,068 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception for an offense that ranks last in the SEC at 341 yards per game.
Rattler, a former Oklahoma standout, has a career-high nine interceptions with five touchdowns while completing 64 percent of his attempts for 1,637 yards.
The Gamecocks have won their past 13 matchups against the Commodores.
--Field Level Media
|
S. Rattler
7 QB
171 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 13 RuYds
|
R. Davis
2 RB
167 RuYds, 6 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|23
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|457
|442
|Total Plays
|51
|69
|Avg Gain
|9.0
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|188
|224
|Rush Attempts
|25
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.5
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|269
|218
|Comp. - Att.
|19-26
|17-29
|Yards Per Pass
|9.9
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-80
|5-36
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.8
|2-51.5
|Return Yards
|0
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|269
|PASS YDS
|218
|
|
|188
|RUSH YDS
|224
|
|
|457
|TOTAL YDS
|442
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|15/21
|171
|3
|0
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|3/4
|82
|1
|0
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|1/1
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|3
|55
|1
|52
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|5
|48
|0
|27
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|9
|31
|0
|7
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|3
|13
|0
|15
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|7
|4
|110
|2
|68
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|3
|2
|33
|1
|29
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|4
|3
|32
|1
|19
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|4
|3
|30
|0
|17
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|3
|3
|27
|0
|18
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Adkins 44 TE
|N. Adkins
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|1/1
|31
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|4
|49.8
|2
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|20
|167
|0
|37
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|5
|41
|0
|12
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|13
|29
|1
|12
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|2
|-13
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|10
|6
|95
|0
|28
|
Q. Skinner Jr. 3 WR
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|6
|4
|79
|2
|66
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|6
|4
|20
|0
|13
|
J. Ball 84 TE
|J. Ball
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|2
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
G. Schoenwald 10 TE
|G. Schoenwald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Carter 83 WR
|G. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mahoney 23 DB
|J. Mahoney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 19 LB
|K. Patterson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 36 K
|J. Bulovas
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|2
|51.5
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|
C. Lutz 39 RB
|C. Lutz
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(6:06 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Wright steps back to pass. D.Rush intercepts the ball. Tackled by VAN at SC 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 6(6:11 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to SC 6. Catch made by R.Davis at SC 6. Gain of 6 yards. R.Davis for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - VANDY 6(6:16 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 11(6:20 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard. PENALTY on SC-D.Rush Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 21(6:42 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to SC 21. Catch made by W.Sheppard at SC 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 11.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - VANDY 22(7:21 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to SC 22. Catch made by Q.Skinner at SC 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(7:37 - 4th) M.Wright scrambles to SC 22 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by SC at SC 22. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(7:48 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 45. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 45. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SC at SC 27.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 26(8:10 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 26. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(8:15 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - VANDY 22(8:49 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 21(9:35 - 4th) P.Smith rushed to VAN 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 22.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - VANDY 21(9:42 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 13(10:24 - 4th) M.Wright rushed to VAN 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - SC 48(10:31 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 35 yards to VAN 13 Center-H.Rogers. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - SC 48(11:23 - 4th) D.Joyner pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SC 48(11:32 - 4th) D.Joyner steps back to pass. D.Joyner pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 47(12:14 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to SC 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SC 37(12:54 - 4th) D.Joyner pass complete to SC 37. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - SC 29(13:22 - 4th) D.Joyner rushed to SC 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(14:04 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to SC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 29.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SC 8(14:38 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 8. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 8. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - VANDY 31(14:51 - 4th) M.Hayball punts 61 yards to SC 8 Center-W.Schelling. Downed by J.Mahoney.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - VANDY 31(15:00 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for VAN.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - VANDY 29(0:09 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 31.
|+13 YD
1 & 24 - VANDY 16(0:37 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 16. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(0:51 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 31. PENALTY on VAN-B.Ashmore Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the VAN End Zone. Fair catch by C.Lutz. PENALTY on SC-D.Ware Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+17 YD
2 & 17 - SC 17(0:56 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to VAN 17. Catch made by A.Wells at VAN 17. Gain of 17 yards. A.Wells for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SC 7(1:23 - 3rd) D.Joyner rushed to VAN 2 for yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 2. PENALTY on SC-J.Gwyn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SC 6(2:08 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to VAN 6. Catch made by J.Bell at VAN 6. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 7.
|+16 YD
4 & 5 - SC 29(2:17 - 3rd) K.Kroeger pass complete to VAN 29. Catch made by T.Hemingway at VAN 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 13. PENALTY on VAN-A.Orji Personal Foul / Defense 6 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
3 & 20 - SC 44(3:11 - 3rd) S.Rattler scrambles to VAN 29 for 15 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 29.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - SC 44(3:25 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.McDowell.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - SC 32(3:33 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to VAN 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 29. PENALTY on SC-A.Wells Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 34(4:13 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to VAN 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 32.
|+18 YD
3 & 14 - SC 48(4:47 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 48. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at VAN 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - SC 42(5:29 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 42. Catch made by N.Adkins at SC 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 48(5:46 - 3rd) J.McDowell rushed to VAN 45 for yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 45. PENALTY on SC-SC Illegal Formation 5 yards declined. PENALTY on SC-E.Douglas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 48(5:55 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - SC 39(6:28 - 3rd) J.McDowell rushed to VAN 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35(6:50 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 35. Catch made by X.Legette at SC 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at SC 39.
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks 58 yards from VAN 35 to the SC 7. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:50 - 3rd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 1(7:05 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to SC End Zone for 1 yards. P.Smith for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - VANDY 3(7:31 - 3rd) M.Wright rushed to SC 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 1.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 15(7:54 - 3rd) M.Wright rushed to SC 3 for 12 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 3.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - VANDY 20(8:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on SC-Z.Pickens Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 21(8:48 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to SC 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(9:32 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to SC 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 21.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(9:52 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to SC 27 for 19 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 27.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - VANDY 25(10:06 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 39. PENALTY on SC-Z.Pickens Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
2 & 13 - VANDY 27(10:52 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 25.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(11:32 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 22(12:03 - 3rd) M.Wright rushed to VAN 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 19(12:41 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - SC 34(12:54 - 3rd) K.Kroeger punts 47 yards to VAN 19 Center-H.Rogers. Downed by P.Mangrum.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - SC 26(13:35 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 26. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - SC 27(14:18 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 27. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 27. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to SC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
3 & 4 - VANDY(0:02 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard. PENALTY on SC-SC Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on VAN-VAN Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - VANDY 49(0:15 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to SC 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SC at SC 36. PENALTY on VAN-B.Bresnahan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
2 & 20 - VANDY 34(0:37 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 49.
2 & 20 - VANDY(0:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on VAN-W.Sheppard Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
2 & 20 - VANDY(0:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on SC-C.Smith Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(0:37 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at VAN 34 for yards (J.Burch) PENALTY on VAN-A.Swann Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 35(0:52 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 35. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(1:12 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 32. Catch made by Q.Skinner at VAN 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 35.
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the VAN End Zone. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. J.McGowan FUMBLES forced by J.Bell. Fumble RECOVERED by VAN-C.Spence at VAN 32. Tackled by SC at VAN 32.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - SC 19(1:31 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to VAN 19. Catch made by J.Vann at VAN 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Vann for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SC 25(1:37 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to VAN 19 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at VAN 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 25(1:47 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+27 YD
2 & 1 - SC 48(1:54 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to VAN 25 for 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at VAN 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 39(1:59 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 39. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 48.
|+20 YD
3 & 19 - SC 19(2:32 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 19. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 19. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 24 - SC 14(2:41 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 14. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 19.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - SC 24(2:58 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 24. PENALTY on SC-E.Douglas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 28(3:34 - 2nd) J.Brooks rushed to SC 24 for -4 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - VANDY 28(3:42 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for R.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - VANDY 28(3:42 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 29(4:33 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by J.McGowan at SC 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(5:18 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to SC 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 29.
|+13 YD
3 & 13 - VANDY 47(5:29 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to SC 47. Catch made by W.Sheppard at SC 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 34.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 44(6:06 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to SC 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(6:12 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Carter.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 50(6:44 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to SC 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(7:23 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 50.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(7:54 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 30(8:30 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:13 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 30.
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:13 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+52 YD
3 & 1 - SC 48(9:23 - 2nd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to VAN End Zone for 52 yards. C.Beal-Smith for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - SC 43(10:00 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 43. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 39(10:37 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to SC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 43.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SC 20(11:02 - 2nd) X.Legette rushed to SC 39 for 19 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 39.
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 2nd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the SC End Zone. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by VAN at SC 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 2nd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 9(11:14 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to SC 9. Catch made by Q.Skinner at SC 9. Gain of 9 yards. Q.Skinner for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - VANDY 4(12:01 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to SC 9 for -5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 9.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 41(12:36 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to SC 4 for 37 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 4.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 47(13:08 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to SC 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(13:53 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 33(14:27 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 27(15:00 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 27. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:21 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to VAN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 27.
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SC 21(0:25 - 1st) M.Jeter 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Rogers Holder-K.Kroeger.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SC 13(0:30 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - SC 16(1:07 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to VAN 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 17(1:33 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to VAN 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 16.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(1:45 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at VAN 17 for -3 yards (D.Smith) A.Swann FUMBLES forced by D.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-A.Huntley at VAN 17. Tackled by VAN at VAN 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - SC 33(1:54 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 67 yards to VAN End Zone Center-H.Rogers. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SC 33(2:05 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for X.Legette.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SC 30(2:34 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to SC 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 26(3:05 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to SC 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 5 - VANDY 34(3:09 - 1st) J.Bulovas 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-W.Schelling Holder-M.Hayball.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VANDY 26(3:14 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - VANDY 26(3:55 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to SC 26. Catch made by J.McGowan at SC 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 31(4:19 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to SC 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 26.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(4:30 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to SC 31 for 25 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - SC 5(4:40 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 50 yards to VAN 45 Center-H.Rogers. W.Sheppard returned punt from the VAN 45. Tackled by SC at VAN 44.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SC 5(4:52 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann.
|Sack
2 & 10 - SC 7(5:32 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 5 for -2 yards (K.Patterson)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 7(6:12 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 7.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - VANDY 49(6:23 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 42 yards to SC 7 Center-W.Schelling. Downed by G.Carter.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - VANDY 49(6:29 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 47(7:09 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to SC 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(7:13 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Schoenwald.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 44(7:49 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 47.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - VANDY 44(7:54 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(8:36 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 35. Catch made by J.Ball at VAN 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 44.
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 60 yards from SC 35 to the VAN 5. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:36 - 1st) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+68 YD
2 & 8 - SC 32(8:54 - 1st) D.Joyner pass complete to SC 32. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 32. Gain of 68 yards. A.Wells for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 30(9:25 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 32.
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 52 yards from VAN 35 to the SC 13. J.McDowell returns the kickoff. Tackled by VAN at SC 30.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 1st) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|+66 YD
2 & 15 - VANDY 34(9:40 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 34. Catch made by Q.Skinner at VAN 34. Gain of 66 yards. Q.Skinner for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - VANDY 39(9:55 - 1st) PENALTY on VAN-J.Uzebu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(10:32 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 33(10:52 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to VAN 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(11:23 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 33.
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:23 - 1st) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - SC 29(11:30 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to VAN 29. Catch made by X.Legette at VAN 29. Gain of 29 yards. X.Legette for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - SC 38(12:01 - 1st) A.Wells rushed to VAN 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 45(12:36 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to VAN 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 38.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - SC 39(13:05 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 39. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 39. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at VAN 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 30(13:38 - 1st) X.Legette rushed to SC 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 39.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 6 - VANDY 42(13:44 - 1st) A.Swann pass INTERCEPTED at SC 30. Intercepted by D.Rush at SC 30. Tackled by VAN at SC 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(14:20 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(14:54 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 27. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 38.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 58 yards from SC 35 to the VAN 7. C.Lutz returns the kickoff. Tackled by SC at VAN 27.
