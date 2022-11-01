|
Temple hosts USF as both teams search for first AAC win
Temple and South Florida are the only teams yet to win a game in American Athletic Conference play this season.
Off to 0-4 starts in league play, Temple and USF are hoping to emerge with the elusive AAC victory when the teams convene Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.
Temple (2-6, 0-4 AAC) has dropped conference games to Memphis, Central Florida, Tulsa and Navy. The Owls absorbed a 70-13 loss to UCF on Oct. 13, took an early 10-point lead in a 27-16 loss at Tulsa and succumbed in overtime during last week's 27-20 loss to Navy.
Amad Anderson Jr. caught a 20-yard touchdown for the Owls and finished with eight receptions for 114 yards. E.J. Warner, the son of Kurt Warner, completed 24 of 48 passes for 268 yards and was intercepted twice.
Perhaps the most encouraging sign came from the defense's showing against Navy's triple-option. The Owls conceded 224 yards from scrimmage -- well below Navy's 370 yards per game entering last week.
"We prepared very well for the triple-option," Temple linebacker Jordan Magee said. "We just didn't get the outcome."
USF (1-7, 0-4) enters Saturday allowing a league-worst 38.1 points per game and a league-worst 488.4 yards per contest. The Bulls are also on a six-game losing streak since getting their only win over Howard on Sept. 10.
Since entering league play, USF has losses to East Carolina, Cincinnati, Tulane and Houston. After allowing three touchdowns in a span of 6:30 in the second half in its 45-31 loss to Tulane, the Bulls allowed 490 yards in last week's 42-27 loss at Houston.
Katravis Marsh started at quarterback for the first time for the Bulls and completed 24 of 34 passes for a touchdown and 275 yards. He is expected to start again at Temple after starter Gerry Bohannon suffered a season-ending shoulder injury Oct. 15.
"Most improvement in the quarterback position is typically from the first game as a starter to that second game so I expect to see him build off of this performance and continue to improve next week and as we move forward," USF coach Jeff Scott said.
Temple has won five of eight all-time meetings, though USF recorded a 34-14 home win last season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|17
|Rushing
|9
|5
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|304
|398
|Total Plays
|47
|44
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|9.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|193
|223
|Rush Attempts
|28
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.9
|11.2
|Yards Passing
|111
|175
|Comp. - Att.
|9-19
|17-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-18
|5-32
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|111
|PASS YDS
|175
|
|
|193
|RUSH YDS
|223
|
|
|304
|TOTAL YDS
|398
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|9/19
|111
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|15
|100
|0
|18
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|2
|51
|1
|55
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
K. Joiner 3 RB
|K. Joiner
|4
|15
|0
|8
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|4
|8
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|10
|5
|56
|2
|26
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
Y. Terry 19 WR
|Y. Terry
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. McCreary 41 P
|C. McCreary
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|5
|24.4
|48
|0
|
J. Albritton 40 RB
|J. Albritton
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|17/24
|175
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|17
|227
|2
|75
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|2
|7
|1
|4
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|6
|6
|71
|0
|17
|
A. Sanders 5 WR
|A. Sanders
|4
|3
|37
|0
|18
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|4
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
J. Smith 84 TE
|J. Smith
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Mathis 11 QB
|D. Mathis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Odom 25 S
|A. Odom
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Price 35 K
|C. Price
|3/3
|34
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cuascut-Palmer 32 S
|C. Cuascut-Palmer
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 5 - SFLA 31(6:30 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for Y.Terry.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - SFLA 35(7:12 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to TEM 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - SFLA 40(7:52 - 3rd) K.Marsh rushed to TEM 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 35.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(8:30 - 3rd) J.Horn rushed to TEM 40 for -4 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 40.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - SFLA 43(9:03 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to TEM 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 36.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 49(9:45 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to TEM 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 49(9:48 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for Y.Terry.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(9:52 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 41(10:27 - 3rd) K.Joiner rushed to USF 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(11:02 - 3rd) K.Joiner rushed to USF 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 41.
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 58 yards from TEM 35 to the USF 7. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at USF 39.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 3rd) C.Price extra point is good.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 40(11:14 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to USF End Zone for 40 yards. E.Saydee for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 47(11:53 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to USF 47. Catch made by A.Sanders at USF 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 40.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 47(12:04 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 41(12:44 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 41. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(12:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEM-Z.Baines Encroachment 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 33(12:56 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 33. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 46.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 33(12:58 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(13:31 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 33.
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:31 - 3rd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(13:45 - 3rd) J.Horn rushed to TEM End Zone for 55 yards. J.Horn for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 29(14:16 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 45 for 16 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(14:44 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 29.
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 56 yards from TEM 35 to the USF 9. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at USF 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:48 - 3rd) C.Price extra point is good.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to USF End Zone for 75 yards. E.Saydee for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 2nd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 11(0:41 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to TEM 11. Catch made by X.Weaver at TEM 11. Gain of 11 yards. X.Weaver for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(0:43 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to TEM 20. Catch made by Y.Terry at TEM 20. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEM at TEM 11.
|+19 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 39(0:56 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to TEM 39. Catch made by S.Atkins at TEM 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(1:02 - 2nd) K.Marsh rushed to TEM 39 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEM at TEM 39.
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 61 yards from TEM 35 to the USF 4. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at TEM 48.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 2nd) C.Price extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TEMPLE 4(1:15 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to USF End Zone for 4 yards. D.Hubbard for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TEMPLE 7(1:31 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 9(1:44 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 7.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(2:14 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 9.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(2:22 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 15 for 33 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 15.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 35(2:44 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 35. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(3:13 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - SFLA 26(3:23 - 2nd) C.McCreary punts 41 yards to TEM 33 Center-USF. Downed by USF.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SFLA 26(3:26 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SFLA 26(3:37 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(4:01 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 26.
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 63 yards from TEM 35 to the USF 2. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at USF 22.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 22(4:10 - 2nd) C.Price 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEM Holder-TEM.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 14(4:15 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 17(4:50 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to USF 17. Catch made by D.Hubbard at USF 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(5:17 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to USF 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 17.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 28(5:44 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to USF 28. Catch made by J.Barbon at USF 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 20.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 28(5:49 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Mathis.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(6:26 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 28.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 41(6:44 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to USF 41. Catch made by A.Anderson at USF 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 45(7:17 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(7:55 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 45.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 49(8:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on USF-T.Logan Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 42(8:48 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 42. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 39(9:23 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 42.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 44(9:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEM-D.Mathis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 7 - SFLA 42(9:31 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass INTERCEPTED at TEM 44. Intercepted by A.Odom at TEM 44. Tackled by USF at TEM 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 39(10:11 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(10:18 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(10:52 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 39.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 8(11:18 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 26 for 18 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 26.
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 60 yards from TEM 35 to the USF 5. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at USF 16. PENALTY on USF-T.Simpson Illegal Blindside Block 8 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 24(11:30 - 2nd) C.Price 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEM Holder-TEM.
|+1 YD
3 & 13 - TEMPLE 17(12:06 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to USF 17. Catch made by E.Saydee at USF 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 16.
|-11 YD
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 6(12:42 - 2nd) TEM rushed to USF 6 for -11 yards. E.Warner FUMBLES forced by USF. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-E.Warner at USF 6. Tackled by USF at USF 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(13:06 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 6.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(13:17 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 14 for 27 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 14.
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 47(13:42 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to USF 47. Catch made by A.Anderson at USF 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 41.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(14:21 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 45. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 47.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(14:25 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(14:30 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(15:00 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 27. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 6 - SFLA 34(0:04 - 1st) S.Shrader 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-USF Holder-USF.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 31(0:54 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to TEM 31. Catch made by X.Weaver at TEM 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 27.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 31(0:59 - 1st) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(1:15 - 1st) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 37(1:30 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TEM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(1:59 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TEM 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(2:28 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by O.Dollison at USF 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 42.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 33(2:58 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 45.
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 50 yards from TEM 35 to the USF 15. J.Albritton returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at USF 33.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 22(3:06 - 1st) C.Price 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEM Holder-TEM.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - TEMPLE 9(3:31 - 1st) PENALTY on TEM-TEM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - TEMPLE 22(3:39 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to USF 22. Catch made by J.Barbon at USF 22. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at USF 9.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 17(3:39 - 1st) PENALTY on TEM-TEM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 17(3:42 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 18(4:15 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to USF 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 17.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(4:43 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to USF 32. Catch made by J.Barbon at USF 32. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at USF 18.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(5:16 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to USF 43. Catch made by J.Barbon at USF 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 32.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 46(5:30 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 46. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(6:00 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 46.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(6:23 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 24. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 41.
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TEM End Zone. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by USF at TEM 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:30 - 1st) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 10(6:36 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to TEM 10. Catch made by X.Weaver at TEM 10. Gain of 10 yards. X.Weaver for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - SFLA 5(6:57 - 1st) PENALTY on USF-USF Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 4(7:47 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to TEM 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 9(8:20 - 1st) K.Marsh rushed to TEM 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 4.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - SFLA 21(8:25 - 1st) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver. PENALTY on TEM-D.Hill Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - SFLA 22(9:05 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to TEM 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 23(9:42 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to TEM 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(10:13 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TEM 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 23.
|+26 YD
3 & 9 - SFLA 49(10:38 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 49. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 49. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 25.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SFLA 49(10:42 - 1st) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(11:16 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - SFLA 45(11:54 - 1st) K.Joiner rushed to USF 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 43(12:33 - 1st) K.Joiner rushed to USF 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(13:06 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 38. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 43.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - SFLA 24(13:46 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 24. Catch made by M.Dukes at USF 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 38.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 27(14:27 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
