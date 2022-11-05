Drive Chart
|
|
|TROY
|UL
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
G. Watson
18 QB
107 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 6 RuYds
|
B. Wooldridge
10 QB
112 PaYds, 44 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
UL
0 Pass
15 Rush
11 YDS
1:59 POS
-3 YD
3RD & 7 UL 39
10:20
T.Williams rushed to ULL 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; T.Harris at ULL 36.
+3 YD
2ND & 10 UL 36
10:58
T.Williams rushed to ULL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; S.Brown at ULL 39.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UL 36
11:08
B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
+12 YD
2ND & 11 UL 24
11:25
T.Williams rushed to ULL 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at ULL 36.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 UL 25
12:01
T.Williams rushed to ULL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; S.Brown at ULL 24.
Kickoff
Kickoff
12:01
Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
TROY
1 Pass
7 Rush
67 YDS
1:57 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
12:01
B.Buce extra point is good.
+35 YD
3RD & 8 UL 35
12:09
G.Watson pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by D.Lewis at ULL 35. Gain of 35 yards. D.Lewis for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2ND & 8 UL 35
12:17
G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Ross.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 UL 37
12:57
K.Vidal rushed to ULL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 35.
Touchdown 12:01
G.Watson pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by D.Lewis at ULL 35. Gain of 35 yards. D.Lewis for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
67
yds
1:57
pos
13
17
Touchdown 0:00
G.Watson pass complete to ULL 3. Catch made by M.Vice at ULL 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Vice for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
20
plays
77
yds
8:36
pos
6
17
Touchdown 8:36
B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY End Zone for 10 yards. B.Wooldridge for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
77
yds
6:24
pos
0
16
Field Goal 1:27
K.Almendares 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
9
plays
21
yds
3:27
pos
0
10
Touchdown 5:39
B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY End Zone for 11 yards. B.Wooldridge for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
80
yds
5:38
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|21
|Rushing
|9
|16
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|243
|316
|Total Plays
|53
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|136
|204
|Rush Attempts
|30
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|107
|112
|Comp. - Att.
|12-23
|13-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|2-8
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-32.6
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|0
|24
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|112
|
|
|136
|RUSH YDS
|204
|
|
|243
|TOTAL YDS
|316
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|12/23
|107
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|17
|87
|0
|19
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|7
|25
|0
|7
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|4
|6
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lewis 2 TE
|D. Lewis
|2
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|3
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
R. Johnson 0 WR
|R. Johnson
|8
|3
|23
|0
|16
|
M. Vice 88 TE
|M. Vice
|2
|2
|8
|1
|5
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Ross 7 WR
|D. Ross
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 98 DT
|T. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum Jr. 4 S
|C. Slocum Jr.
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swanson 23 S
|K. Swanson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showers 3 DE
|A. Showers
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 29 LB
|R. Steward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Steward 33 S
|T. Steward
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|4
|40.8
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|13/27
|112
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|14
|89
|0
|28
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|13
|51
|0
|12
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|8
|44
|2
|16
|
Z. Perry 21 RB
|Z. Perry
|4
|20
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|9
|6
|50
|0
|17
|
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|4
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Perry 21 RB
|Z. Perry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Stephens, Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens, Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Ossai 29 LB
|K. Ossai
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill-Green 4 DL
|Z. Hill-Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 2 S
|B. Bishop
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McGriff 93 DL
|N. McGriff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anderson 11 CB
|C. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 28 CB
|K. Martin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peterson 15 LB
|J. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis, Jr. 3 S
|T. Lewis, Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Whitfield 38 LB
|C. Whitfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Landry 98 DL
|A. Landry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|1-5
|0.0
|1
|
A. Riley 19 LB
|A. Riley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 18 LB
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Hutchinson 94 DL
|D. Hutchinson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lawson 46 DL
|J. Lawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 23 S
|C. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|1/3
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|2
|40.5
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|2
|11.0
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
3 & 7 - UL 39(10:20 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; T.Harris at ULL 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UL 36(10:58 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; S.Brown at ULL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 36(11:08 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - UL 24(11:25 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at ULL 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(12:01 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; S.Brown at ULL 24.
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.
|+35 YD
3 & 8 - TROY 35(12:09 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by D.Lewis at ULL 35. Gain of 35 yards. D.Lewis for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TROY 35(12:17 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Ross.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37(12:57 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 35.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 44(13:31 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 37 for 19 yards. Tackled by C.Anderson at ULL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 44(13:38 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33(13:58 - 4th) T.Johnson rushed to TRY 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; B.Bishop at TRY 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - UL 29(14:05 - 4th) R.Byrns punts 38 yards to TRY 33 Center-ULL. Fair catch by O.Lacey.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 29(14:10 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UL 25(14:56 - 4th) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at ULL 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25(15:00 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - TROY 3(0:03 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 3. Catch made by M.Vice at ULL 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Vice for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TROY 3(0:07 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TROY 3(0:53 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hutchinson; B.Trahan at ULL 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TROY 3(0:57 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 10(1:29 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.McGriff at ULL 6. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 17(2:07 - 3rd) T.Johnson rushed to ULL 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 18(2:48 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULL 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; D.Hutchinson at ULL 17.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 20(3:19 - 3rd) G.Watson rushed to ULL 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Landry at ULL 18.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 30(3:45 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 30. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULL 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULL 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - TROY 34(4:28 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 34. Catch made by K.Vidal at ULL 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 29(4:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on TRY-D.King False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - TROY 35(5:03 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at ULL 35. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Amos at ULL 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 40(5:26 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; K.Pedescleaux at ULL 35.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 40(5:44 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43(6:06 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at ULL 40.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 48(6:22 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 50(7:07 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at ULL 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 45(7:44 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 45. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at TRY 50.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 29(8:01 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 29. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at TRY 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 29(8:10 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(8:36 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Peterson at TRY 29.
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:36 - 3rd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - UL 10(8:43 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY End Zone for 10 yards. B.Wooldridge for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 12(9:27 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Showers; K.Robertson at TRY 10.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - UL 18(10:07 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to TRY 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; K.Robertson at TRY 12.
|+9 YD
3 & 12 - UL 27(10:42 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to TRY 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; D.Pettus at TRY 18.
|Sack
2 & 9 - UL 24(11:28 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at TRY 27 for -3 yards (T.Harris)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(12:00 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at TRY 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UL 29(12:28 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon; A.Showers at TRY 25.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UL 29(12:36 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36(13:02 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 36. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TRY 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UL 40(13:36 - 3rd) Z.Perry rushed to TRY 36 for 4 yards. Z.Perry FUMBLES forced by TRY. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-A.Gillie at TRY 36. Tackled by TRY at TRY 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(14:02 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 49. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TRY 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 40.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23(14:51 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 49 for 28 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 49.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Long kicks 64 yards from TRY 35 to the ULL 1. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Lee at ULL 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UL 38(0:04 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UL 38(0:07 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 33(0:13 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 33. Catch made by N.Johnson at TRY 33. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at TRY 33. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - UL 48(0:18 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by E.Rogers at TRY 48. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Fletcher at TRY 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 50(0:24 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at TRY 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UL 46(0:29 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at ULL 50.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UL 46(0:34 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39(0:45 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 39. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 39. Gain of 7 yards. N.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23(1:03 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 39 for 16 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ULL 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - TROY 33(1:10 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to ULL 23 Center-TRY. Fair catch by E.Garror.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - TROY 25(1:19 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at TRY 33.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 25(1:23 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25(1:27 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|Kickoff
|(1:27 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 62 yards from ULL 35 to the TRY 3. Fair catch by P.Higgins.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UL 20(1:32 - 2nd) K.Almendares 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UL 13(1:38 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - UL 12(1:42 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to TRY 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; T.Jackson at TRY 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 18(2:31 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UL 36(2:36 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial T.Jackson at TRY 33. PENALTY on TRY-T.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 38(3:20 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by C.Smith at TRY 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UL 42(3:58 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UL 43(4:33 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; C.Martial at TRY 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(4:54 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 43.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 6 - TROY 29(5:00 - 2nd) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 49. Intercepted by B.Trahan at TRY 49. Tackled by TRY at TRY 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(5:39 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at TRY 29.
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 59 yards from ULL 35 to the TRY 6. Fair catch by P.Higgins.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UL 11(5:46 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY End Zone for 11 yards. B.Wooldridge for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - UL 20(6:30 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 11 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson at TRY 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UL 25(7:05 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TRY 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Steward; C.Martial at TRY 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25(7:17 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for Z.Perry.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UL 29(7:45 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; C.Slocum at TRY 25.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UL 29(8:01 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36(8:18 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to TRY 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - UL 45(8:31 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to TRY 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; R.Steward at TRY 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UL 49(9:02 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 49. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at TRY 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 49(9:42 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson; O.Fletcher at ULL 49.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UL 33(10:27 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 33. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson at ULL 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - UL 27(10:46 - 2nd) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; K.Robertson at ULL 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20(11:17 - 2nd) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at ULL 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - TROY 42(11:24 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 38 yards to ULL 20 Center-TRY. Downed by Z.Williams.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 37(12:08 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 37. Catch made by M.Vice at TRY 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at TRY 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 32(12:59 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; K.Ossai at TRY 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33(13:38 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at TRY 32.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 20(13:59 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 20. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at TRY 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 20(14:07 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for TRY.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 4 - UL 15(14:11 - 2nd) K.Almendares 25 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UL 7(14:16 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UL 13(15:00 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at TRY 7.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 13(0:30 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to TRY 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at TRY 13.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - UL 25(0:59 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to TRY 13 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at TRY 13.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 33(1:22 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 33. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TRY 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Steward; C.Slocum at TRY 25.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - UL 42(1:42 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to TRY 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Showers at TRY 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UL 45(2:27 - 1st) Z.Perry rushed to TRY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Showers; T.Steward at TRY 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(2:44 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 49. Catch made by E.Rogers at TRY 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - TROY 49(2:51 - 1st) M.Rivers punts yards to ULL 49 Center-TRY. ULL blocked the kick. ULL recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by TRY at TRY 49.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TROY 49(3:30 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 46(3:57 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 46. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at TRY 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 50(4:15 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers at ULL 40. PENALTY on TRY-D.Stoudemire Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47(4:55 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at TRY 50.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 38(5:32 - 1st) G.Watson rushed to TRY 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at TRY 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37(6:14 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at TRY 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 30(6:27 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; T.Lewis at TRY 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(6:50 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Whitfield at TRY 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 12 - UL 32(6:55 - 1st) K.Almendares 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UL 25(7:02 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UL 25(7:35 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to TRY 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 25.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23(8:23 - 1st) B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - UL 35(8:44 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 35. Catch made by T.Williams at TRY 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at TRY 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 41(9:06 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to TRY 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at TRY 35.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UL 42(9:30 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TROY 37(9:43 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 37 yards to ULL 26 Center-TRY. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 26. Tackled by J.Woods at ULL 42.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - TROY 42(9:43 - 1st) PENALTY on TRY-C.Ollendieck False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 41(10:18 - 1st) G.Watson rushed to TRY 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; J.Lawson at TRY 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 38(10:43 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Anderson; K.Martin at TRY 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33(11:05 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at TRY 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 28(11:30 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; K.Pedescleaux at TRY 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20(11:57 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; A.Riley at TRY 28.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 8(12:16 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; B.Trahan at TRY 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - UL 49(12:23 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 43 yards to TRY 8 Center-ULL. Fair catch by O.Lacey.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 49(12:25 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UL 49(12:30 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45(12:52 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 45. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 45. Gain of 4 yards. M.Jefferson ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - TROY 17(13:22 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to ULL 39 Center-TRY. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 39. Tackled by K.Swanson; K.Vidal at ULL 45.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TROY 23(13:59 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 17 for -6 yards (A.Jones; M.Narcisse)
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TROY 28(14:19 - 1st) PENALTY on TRY-TRY Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 24(14:36 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 24. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at TRY 28.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at TRY 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
-
TROY
UL
14
17
4th 10:20 ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
30
24
4th 14:27 ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
0
1st 3:37 ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
7
0
1st 0:40 FS2
-
HOU
SMU
14
14
1st 2:38 NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
14
7
1st 3:40 FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
0
1st 1:15 CBSSN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
0
1st 12:43 ESP2
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
0
1st 12:48 ESPU
-
SC
VANDY
0
0
1st 14:42 SECN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
4CLEM
ND
0
043.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU
12
0
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
28
54
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
38
35
Final ESP+
-
GAST
USM
42
14
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
24
40
Final ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
9
19
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
23
15
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
16
37
Final FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
49
10
Final ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
45
14
Final ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
13
27
Final CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
44
38
Final/2OT
-
25UCF
MEMP
35
28
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
52
14
Final PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
14
31
Final ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
14
52
Final ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
21
19
Final SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
10
20
Final ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
38
31
Final ESP+