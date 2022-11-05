Drive Chart
TROY
UL

Key Players
G. Watson 18 QB
107 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 6 RuYds
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
112 PaYds, 44 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
UL
0 Pass
15 Rush
11 YDS
1:59 POS
-3 YD
3RD & 7 UL 39
10:20
T.Williams rushed to ULL 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; T.Harris at ULL 36.
+3 YD
2ND & 10 UL 36
10:58
T.Williams rushed to ULL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; S.Brown at ULL 39.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UL 36
11:08
B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
+12 YD
2ND & 11 UL 24
11:25
T.Williams rushed to ULL 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at ULL 36.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 UL 25
12:01
T.Williams rushed to ULL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; S.Brown at ULL 24.
Kickoff
Kickoff
12:01
Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
TROY
1 Pass
7 Rush
67 YDS
1:57 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
12:01
B.Buce extra point is good.
+35 YD
3RD & 8 UL 35
12:09
G.Watson pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by D.Lewis at ULL 35. Gain of 35 yards. D.Lewis for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2ND & 8 UL 35
12:17
G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Ross.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 UL 37
12:57
K.Vidal rushed to ULL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 35.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 12:01
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 12:01
G.Watson pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by D.Lewis at ULL 35. Gain of 35 yards. D.Lewis for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
67
yds
1:57
pos
13
17
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 0:00
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 0:00
G.Watson pass complete to ULL 3. Catch made by M.Vice at ULL 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Vice for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
20
plays
77
yds
8:36
pos
6
17
Point After TD 8:36
K.Almendares extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 8:36
B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY End Zone for 10 yards. B.Wooldridge for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
77
yds
6:24
pos
0
16
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 1:27
K.Almendares 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
9
plays
21
yds
3:27
pos
0
10
Point After TD 5:39
K.Almendares extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:39
B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY End Zone for 11 yards. B.Wooldridge for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
80
yds
5:38
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 21
Rushing 9 16
Passing 4 4
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-12 7-14
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 243 316
Total Plays 53 66
Avg Gain 4.6 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 136 204
Rush Attempts 30 39
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 5.2
Yards Passing 107 112
Comp. - Att. 12-23 13-27
Yards Per Pass 4.2 3.9
Penalties - Yards 5-40 2-8
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-32.6 2-40.5
Return Yards 0 24
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-24
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Troy 6-2 007714
Louisiana 4-4 0107017
Cajun Field Lafayette, LA
 107 PASS YDS 112
136 RUSH YDS 204
243 TOTAL YDS 316
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 107 2 1 111.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.0% 1745 6 7 141.3
G. Watson 12/23 107 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 87 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 372 2
K. Vidal 17 87 0 19
D. Billingsley  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 472 4
D. Billingsley 7 25 0 7
T. Johnson  15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
T. Johnson 2 18 0 11
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 -97 2
G. Watson 4 6 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Lewis  2 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 1
D. Lewis 2 1 35 1 35
T. Johnson  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 536 3
T. Johnson 3 3 26 0 13
R. Johnson  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 319 3
R. Johnson 8 3 23 0 16
M. Vice  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 90 0
M. Vice 2 2 8 1 5
D. Stoudemire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 345 1
D. Stoudemire 4 1 6 0 6
D. Ross  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 132 0
D. Ross 2 1 5 0 5
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 92 0
K. Vidal 1 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Robertson  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
K. Robertson 4-6 0.0 0
T. Harris  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
T. Harris 4-1 1.0 0
C. Martial  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Martial 3-4 0.0 0
T. Jackson  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Jackson 2-2 0.0 0
O. Fletcher  11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 2-1 0.0 0
S. Brown  21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Brown 2-2 0.0 0
C. Slocum Jr.  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Slocum Jr. 2-6 0.0 0
K. Swanson  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Swanson 2-1 0.0 0
A. Showers  3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Showers 1-3 0.0 0
D. Pettus  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Pettus 1-1 0.0 0
R. Jibunor  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Jibunor 1-1 0.0 0
R. Steward  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Steward 1-1 0.0 0
R. Steward  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Steward 0-1 0.0 0
J. Solomon  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Solomon 0-1 0.0 0
T. Steward  33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Steward 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Buce  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/13 20/20
B. Buce 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Rivers  44 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 0 0
M. Rivers 4 40.8 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Wooldridge  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 112 0 0 83.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1356 12 4 137.8
B. Wooldridge 13/27 112 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 89 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 312 2
C. Smith 14 89 0 28
T. Williams  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 223 1
T. Williams 13 51 0 12
B. Wooldridge  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 44 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 111 0
B. Wooldridge 8 44 2 16
Z. Perry  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 48 0
Z. Perry 4 20 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Jefferson  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 566 5
M. Jefferson 9 6 50 0 17
E. Rogers, Jr.  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 143 0
E. Rogers, Jr. 4 2 19 0 15
P. LeBlanc  29 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 93 0
P. LeBlanc 3 1 16 0 16
N. Johnson  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 238 2
N. Johnson 3 2 13 0 7
T. Williams  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 1
T. Williams 1 1 12 0 12
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 107 0
C. Smith 1 1 2 0 2
P. Migl  24 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 84 2
P. Migl 1 0 0 0 0
Z. Perry  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Perry 1 0 0 0 0
J. Stephens, Jr.  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 159 2
J. Stephens, Jr. 2 0 0 0 0
D. Fleming  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 145 3
D. Fleming 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Jones  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Jones 3-2 0.5 0
K. Ossai  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Ossai 3-2 0.0 0
Z. Hill-Green  4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Hill-Green 2-0 0.0 0
K. Pedescleaux  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Pedescleaux 2-2 0.0 0
T. Amos  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Amos 2-0 0.0 0
B. Bishop  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Bishop 2-1 0.0 0
E. Garror  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Garror 2-0 0.0 0
N. McGriff  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. McGriff 1-0 0.0 0
J. Quibodeaux  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Quibodeaux 1-3 0.0 0
C. Anderson  11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Anderson 1-1 0.0 0
K. Martin  28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Martin 1-2 0.0 0
J. Peterson  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Peterson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lewis, Jr.  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Lewis, Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
C. Whitfield  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Whitfield 1-0 0.0 0
A. Landry  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Landry 1-0 0.0 0
B. Trahan  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
B. Trahan 1-5 0.0 1
A. Riley  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Riley 0-1 0.0 0
J. Williams  18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
K. Moncrief  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Moncrief 0-1 0.0 0
M. Narcisse  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
M. Narcisse 0-2 0.5 0
D. Hutchinson  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Hutchinson 0-2 0.0 0
J. Lawson  46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Lawson 0-1 0.0 0
C. Flowers  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Flowers 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Almendares  45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/9 10/11
K. Almendares 1/3 30 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns  47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 0 0
R. Byrns 2 40.5 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
C. Smith 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Garror 7 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 17.4 261 2
E. Garror 2 11.0 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 25 2:08 3 -8 Punt
12:16 TROY 8 2:46 6 29 Punt
6:50 TROY 25 4:06 8 24 Punt BLK
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 TROY 20 2:50 5 22 Punt
5:39 TROY 25 0:45 2 4 INT
1:27 TROY 25 0:24 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:36 TROY 25 8:36 20 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 TROY 33 1:57 6 67 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 UL 45 0:36 3 4 Punt
9:30 UL 41 2:40 7 33 FG Miss
2:44 TROY 49 3:37 9 42 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:17 UL 20 5:38 13 80 TD
4:54 TROY 49 3:27 9 36 FG
1:03 UL 23 1:03 8 39 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UL 35 6:24 12 77 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UL 25 1:02 3 4 Punt
12:01 UL 25 1:59 5 11

UL
Ragin' Cajuns

Result Play
-3 YD
3 & 7 - UL 39
(10:20 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; T.Harris at ULL 36.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UL 36
(10:58 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; S.Brown at ULL 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 36
(11:08 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
+12 YD
2 & 11 - UL 24
(11:25 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at ULL 36.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(12:01 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; S.Brown at ULL 24.
Kickoff
(12:01 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 67 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:01 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.
+35 YD
3 & 8 - TROY 35
(12:09 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by D.Lewis at ULL 35. Gain of 35 yards. D.Lewis for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TROY 35
(12:17 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Ross.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(12:57 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 35.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 44
(13:31 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 37 for 19 yards. Tackled by C.Anderson at ULL 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 44
(13:38 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(13:58 - 4th) T.Johnson rushed to TRY 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; B.Bishop at TRY 44.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - UL 29
(14:05 - 4th) R.Byrns punts 38 yards to TRY 33 Center-ULL. Fair catch by O.Lacey.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 29
(14:10 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UL 25
(14:56 - 4th) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at ULL 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25
(15:00 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (20 plays, 75 yards, 8:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:00 - 3rd) B.Buce extra point is good.
+3 YD
4 & Goal - TROY 3
(0:03 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 3. Catch made by M.Vice at ULL 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Vice for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
3 & Goal - TROY 3
(0:07 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & Goal - TROY 3
(0:53 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hutchinson; B.Trahan at ULL 3.
No Gain
1 & Goal - TROY 3
(0:57 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 10
(1:29 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.McGriff at ULL 6. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 17
(2:07 - 3rd) T.Johnson rushed to ULL 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 10.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 18
(2:48 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULL 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; D.Hutchinson at ULL 17.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 20
(3:19 - 3rd) G.Watson rushed to ULL 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Landry at ULL 18.
+10 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 30
(3:45 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 30. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULL 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULL 20.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - TROY 34
(4:28 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 34. Catch made by K.Vidal at ULL 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 30.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 29
(4:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on TRY-D.King False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
4 & 2 - TROY 35
(5:03 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at ULL 35. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Amos at ULL 29.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 40
(5:26 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; K.Pedescleaux at ULL 35.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 40
(5:44 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43
(6:06 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at ULL 40.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 48
(6:22 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 43.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 50
(7:07 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at ULL 48.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 45
(7:44 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 45. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at TRY 50.
+16 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 29
(8:01 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 29. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at TRY 45.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 29
(8:10 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(8:36 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Peterson at TRY 29.
Kickoff
(8:36 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 77 yards, 6:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:36 - 3rd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - UL 10
(8:43 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY End Zone for 10 yards. B.Wooldridge for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 12
(9:27 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Showers; K.Robertson at TRY 10.
+6 YD
4 & 3 - UL 18
(10:07 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to TRY 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; K.Robertson at TRY 12.
+9 YD
3 & 12 - UL 27
(10:42 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to TRY 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; D.Pettus at TRY 18.
Sack
2 & 9 - UL 24
(11:28 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at TRY 27 for -3 yards (T.Harris)
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(12:00 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at TRY 24.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - UL 29
(12:28 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon; A.Showers at TRY 25.
No Gain
2 & 3 - UL 29
(12:36 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36
(13:02 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 36. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TRY 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 29.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - UL 40
(13:36 - 3rd) Z.Perry rushed to TRY 36 for 4 yards. Z.Perry FUMBLES forced by TRY. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-A.Gillie at TRY 36. Tackled by TRY at TRY 36.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49
(14:02 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 49. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TRY 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 40.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23
(14:51 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 49 for 28 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 49.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Long kicks 64 yards from TRY 35 to the ULL 1. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Lee at ULL 23.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - End of Half (8 plays, 39 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 15 - UL 38
(0:04 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UL 38
(0:07 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 33
(0:13 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 33. Catch made by N.Johnson at TRY 33. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at TRY 33. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+15 YD
2 & 8 - UL 48
(0:18 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by E.Rogers at TRY 48. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Fletcher at TRY 33.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 50
(0:24 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at TRY 48.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - UL 46
(0:29 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at ULL 50.
No Gain
2 & 3 - UL 46
(0:34 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39
(0:45 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 39. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 39. Gain of 7 yards. N.Johnson ran out of bounds.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23
(1:03 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 39 for 16 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ULL 39.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - TROY 33
(1:10 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to ULL 23 Center-TRY. Fair catch by E.Garror.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - TROY 25
(1:19 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at TRY 33.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 25
(1:23 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(1:27 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
Kickoff
(1:27 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 62 yards from ULL 35 to the TRY 3. Fair catch by P.Higgins.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 36 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - UL 20
(1:32 - 2nd) K.Almendares 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UL 13
(1:38 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
-1 YD
2 & 4 - UL 12
(1:42 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to TRY 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; T.Jackson at TRY 13.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 18
(2:31 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 12.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UL 36
(2:36 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial T.Jackson at TRY 33. PENALTY on TRY-T.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 38
(3:20 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by C.Smith at TRY 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 36.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - UL 42
(3:58 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 38.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - UL 43
(4:33 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; C.Martial at TRY 42.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49
(4:54 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 43.

TROY
Trojans
 - Interception (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 6 - TROY 29
(5:00 - 2nd) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 49. Intercepted by B.Trahan at TRY 49. Tackled by TRY at TRY 49.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(5:39 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at TRY 29.
Kickoff
(5:39 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 59 yards from ULL 35 to the TRY 6. Fair catch by P.Higgins.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 80 yards, 5:38 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:39 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UL 11
(5:46 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY End Zone for 11 yards. B.Wooldridge for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - UL 20
(6:30 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 11 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson at TRY 11.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UL 25
(7:05 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TRY 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Steward; C.Martial at TRY 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25
(7:17 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for Z.Perry.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - UL 29
(7:45 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; C.Slocum at TRY 25.
No Gain
2 & 3 - UL 29
(8:01 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36
(8:18 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to TRY 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 29.
+9 YD
3 & 4 - UL 45
(8:31 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to TRY 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; R.Steward at TRY 36.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UL 49
(9:02 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 49. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at TRY 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 49
(9:42 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson; O.Fletcher at ULL 49.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UL 33
(10:27 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 33. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson at ULL 49.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - UL 27
(10:46 - 2nd) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; K.Robertson at ULL 33.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20
(11:17 - 2nd) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at ULL 27.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - TROY 42
(11:24 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 38 yards to ULL 20 Center-TRY. Downed by Z.Williams.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 37
(12:08 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 37. Catch made by M.Vice at TRY 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at TRY 42.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 32
(12:59 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; K.Ossai at TRY 37.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(13:38 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at TRY 32.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 20
(13:59 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 20. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at TRY 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 20
(14:07 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for TRY.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Missed FG (9 plays, 42 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 4 - UL 15
(14:11 - 2nd) K.Almendares 25 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
No Gain
3 & Goal - UL 7
(14:16 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UL 13
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at TRY 7.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 13
(0:30 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to TRY 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at TRY 13.
+12 YD
2 & 2 - UL 25
(0:59 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to TRY 13 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at TRY 13.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 33
(1:22 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 33. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TRY 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Steward; C.Slocum at TRY 25.
+9 YD
3 & 3 - UL 42
(1:42 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to TRY 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Showers at TRY 33.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - UL 45
(2:27 - 1st) Z.Perry rushed to TRY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Showers; T.Steward at TRY 42.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49
(2:44 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 49. Catch made by E.Rogers at TRY 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 45.

TROY
Trojans
 - Blocked Punt (8 plays, 24 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - TROY 49
(2:51 - 1st) M.Rivers punts yards to ULL 49 Center-TRY. ULL blocked the kick. ULL recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by TRY at TRY 49.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TROY 49
(3:30 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 46
(3:57 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 46. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at TRY 49.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 50
(4:15 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers at ULL 40. PENALTY on TRY-D.Stoudemire Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(4:55 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at TRY 50.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 38
(5:32 - 1st) G.Watson rushed to TRY 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at TRY 47.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(6:14 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at TRY 38.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 30
(6:27 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; T.Lewis at TRY 37.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(6:50 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Whitfield at TRY 30.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Missed FG (7 plays, 33 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 12 - UL 32
(6:55 - 1st) K.Almendares 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
No Gain
3 & 12 - UL 25
(7:02 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
No Gain
2 & 12 - UL 25
(7:35 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to TRY 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 25.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23
(8:23 - 1st) B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 25.
+12 YD
2 & 4 - UL 35
(8:44 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 35. Catch made by T.Williams at TRY 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at TRY 23.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 41
(9:06 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to TRY 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at TRY 35.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UL 42
(9:30 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 41.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - TROY 37
(9:43 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 37 yards to ULL 26 Center-TRY. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 26. Tackled by J.Woods at ULL 42.
Penalty
4 & 1 - TROY 42
(9:43 - 1st) PENALTY on TRY-C.Ollendieck False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 41
(10:18 - 1st) G.Watson rushed to TRY 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; J.Lawson at TRY 42.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 38
(10:43 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Anderson; K.Martin at TRY 41.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(11:05 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at TRY 38.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 28
(11:30 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; K.Pedescleaux at TRY 33.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20
(11:57 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; A.Riley at TRY 28.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 8
(12:16 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; B.Trahan at TRY 20.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - UL 49
(12:23 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 43 yards to TRY 8 Center-ULL. Fair catch by O.Lacey.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 49
(12:25 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UL 49
(12:30 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45
(12:52 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 45. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 45. Gain of 4 yards. M.Jefferson ran out of bounds.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - TROY 17
(13:22 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to ULL 39 Center-TRY. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 39. Tackled by K.Swanson; K.Vidal at ULL 45.
No Gain
3 & 12 - TROY 23
(13:59 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 17 for -6 yards (A.Jones; M.Narcisse)
Penalty
3 & 7 - TROY 28
(14:19 - 1st) PENALTY on TRY-TRY Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 24
(14:36 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 24. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at TRY 28.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(15:00 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at TRY 24.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
NCAA FB Scores