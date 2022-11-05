Drive Chart
TXSA
1 Pass
0 Rush
25 YDS
0:58 POS
Int
1ST & 15 TXSA 46
13:05
J.Zeno pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 23. Intercepted by C.Mayfield at UTSA 23. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 38.
Penalty
1ST & 10 TXSA 41
13:29
PENALTY on UAB-M.Trehern False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+25 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 34
13:54
J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 34. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 34. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 41.
TXSA
2 Pass
1 Rush
19 YDS
2:28 POS
Punt
4TH & 13 TXSA 26
13:54
L.Dean punts 40 yards to UAB 34 Center-C.Collenback. Downed by UTSA.
Penalty
4TH & 8 TXSA 31
14:09
PENALTY on UTSA-E.Marburger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
3RD & 16 TXSA 23
14:53
B.Brady rushed to UTSA 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 31.
No Gain
2ND & 16 TXSA 23
15:00
F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
Sack
1ST & 10 TXSA 29
0:54
F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 23 for -6 yards (D.Tuazama)
+9 YD
2ND & 2 TXSA 20
1:02
F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 20. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 29.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 TXSA 12
1:22
F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 20.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 6:32
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:32
F.Harris pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 20. Gain of 20 yards. Z.Franklin for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
99
yds
3:36
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 5
Rushing 1 1
Passing 4 4
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-3 2-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 118 97
Total Plays 13 17
Avg Gain 9.1 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 11 29
Rush Attempts 6 9
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 3.2
Yards Passing 107 68
Comp. - Att. 6-7 7-8
Yards Per Pass 12.6 5.8
Penalties - Yards 2-5 2-10
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-40.0 2-39.5
Return Yards 15 0
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-15 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTSA 6-2 70--7
UAB 4-4 00--0
Protective Stadium Birmingham, Alabama
 107 PASS YDS 68
11 RUSH YDS 29
118 TOTAL YDS 97
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 107 1 0 261.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.9% 2538 17 6 155.0
F. Harris 6/7 107 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Brady  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 517 7
B. Brady 4 15 0 8
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 319 5
F. Harris 2 -4 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
O. Cardenas  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 174 0
O. Cardenas 1 1 54 0 54
Z. Franklin  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 675 7
Z. Franklin 2 2 28 1 20
J. Cephus  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 692 3
J. Cephus 3 2 16 0 10
D. Clark  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 732 8
D. Clark 1 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Moore  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Moore 1-0 1.0 0
C. Mayfield Jr.  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Mayfield Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Sackett  42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/13 34/34
J. Sackett 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean  5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 0 0
L. Dean 1 40.0 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Cephus 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 5.0 35 0
J. Cephus 1 0.0 0 0
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Zeno  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 68 0 1 133.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 288 3 2 105.7
J. Zeno 7/8 68 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Zeno  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 62 0
J. Zeno 3 13 0 23
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 496 3
J. Brown Jr. 2 8 0 5
D. McBride  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
164 1143 12
D. McBride 4 8 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Shropshire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 449 2
T. Shropshire 3 3 32 0 25
S. Rudolph  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 160 2
S. Rudolph 1 1 19 0 19
T. Palmer  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 276 1
T. Palmer 2 2 17 0 9
T. Jones  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 189 1
T. Jones 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Tuazama  15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Tuazama 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell  98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
K. Greenwell 2 39.5 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
J. Brown Jr. 2 20.5 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:08 TXSA 1 3:36 8 99 TD
1:22 TXSA 12 2:28 5 14 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 21 4:52 7 34 Punt
6:32 UAB 20 5:10 8 33 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 UAB 34 0:58 2 20 INT

UAB
Blazers
 - Interception (2 plays, 20 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 15 - UAB 46
(13:05 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 23. Intercepted by C.Mayfield at UTSA 23. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 38.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 41
(13:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-M.Trehern False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 34
(13:54 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 34. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 34. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 41.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - TXSA 26
(13:54 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 40 yards to UAB 34 Center-C.Collenback. Downed by UTSA.
Penalty
4 & 8 - TXSA 31
(14:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-E.Marburger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 16 - TXSA 23
(14:53 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 31.
No Gain
2 & 16 - TXSA 23
(15:00 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
Sack
1 & 10 - TXSA 29
(0:54 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 23 for -6 yards (D.Tuazama)
+9 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 20
(1:02 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 20. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 29.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 12
(1:22 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 20.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (8 plays, 33 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - UAB 47
(1:22 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 35 yards to UTSA 12 Center-UAB. J.Cephus returned punt from the UTSA 12. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 12.
Sack
3 & 7 - UAB 40
(2:28 - 1st) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno sacked at UTSA 47 for -7 yards (C.Mayfield) J.Zeno FUMBLES forced by C.Mayfield. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-J.Brown at UTSA 47.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 43
(3:20 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UTSA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(3:47 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by T.Jones at UTSA 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
+8 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 49
(4:25 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40
(4:53 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 40. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 49.
+19 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 21
(5:24 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 21. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 21. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 40.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 20
(6:07 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 21.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 20
(6:27 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 20.
Kickoff
(6:32 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 20.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 99 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:32 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20
(6:43 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 20. Gain of 20 yards. Z.Franklin for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+54 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26
(6:59 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 26. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 26. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 20.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 22
(7:26 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 26.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 19
(8:13 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 22.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 13
(8:42 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 13. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 19.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 3
(9:12 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 3. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 3. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 13.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 1
(9:44 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 3.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 1
(10:08 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 1.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 4:52 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 1
(10:08 - 1st) PENALTY on UTSA-Z.Franklin False Start 0 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 12 - UAB 45
(10:08 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 44 yards to UTSA 1 Center-UAB. Downed by UAB.
Sack
3 & 9 - UAB 42
(11:17 - 1st) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno sacked at UTSA 45 for -3 yards (T.Moore)
Penalty
3 & 4 - UAB 37
(11:44 - 1st) PENALTY on UAB-K.Telfort False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 42
(12:17 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UTSA 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 37.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(12:46 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 42.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 34
(13:10 - 1st) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 28
(13:49 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 28. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 34.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 22
(14:28 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 28.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21
(14:55 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 21. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 22.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 21.
NCAA FB Scores