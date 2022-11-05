Drive Chart
|TXSA
|UAB
TXSA
1 Pass
0 Rush
25 YDS
0:58 POS
Int
1ST & 15 TXSA 46
13:05
J.Zeno pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 23. Intercepted by C.Mayfield at UTSA 23. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 38.
Penalty
1ST & 10 TXSA 41
13:29
PENALTY on UAB-M.Trehern False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+25 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 34
13:54
J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 34. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 34. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 41.
TXSA
2 Pass
1 Rush
19 YDS
2:28 POS
Punt
4TH & 13 TXSA 26
13:54
L.Dean punts 40 yards to UAB 34 Center-C.Collenback. Downed by UTSA.
Penalty
4TH & 8 TXSA 31
14:09
PENALTY on UTSA-E.Marburger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
3RD & 16 TXSA 23
14:53
B.Brady rushed to UTSA 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 31.
No Gain
2ND & 16 TXSA 23
15:00
F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
Sack
1ST & 10 TXSA 29
0:54
F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 23 for -6 yards (D.Tuazama)
+9 YD
2ND & 2 TXSA 20
1:02
F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 20. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 29.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 TXSA 12
1:22
F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 20.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 6:32
F.Harris pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 20. Gain of 20 yards. Z.Franklin for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
99
yds
3:36
pos
6
0
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|5
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|118
|97
|Total Plays
|13
|17
|Avg Gain
|9.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|11
|29
|Rush Attempts
|6
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|107
|68
|Comp. - Att.
|6-7
|7-8
|Yards Per Pass
|12.6
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-5
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-40.0
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|15
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|107
|PASS YDS
|68
|11
|RUSH YDS
|29
|118
|TOTAL YDS
|97
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|6/7
|107
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
O. Cardenas 9 TE
|O. Cardenas
|1
|1
|54
|0
|54
Z. Franklin 4 WR
|Z. Franklin
|2
|2
|28
|1
|20
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|3
|2
|16
|0
|10
D. Clark 1 WR
|D. Clark
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Moore 31 LB
|T. Moore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
C. Mayfield Jr. 2 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Dean 5 P
|L. Dean
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|7/8
|68
|0
|1
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|3
|13
|0
|23
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|8
|0
|5
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|4
|8
|0
|6
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|3
|3
|32
|0
|25
S. Rudolph 7 WR
|S. Rudolph
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|2
|2
|17
|0
|9
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Tuazama 15 DL
|D. Tuazama
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|2
|39.5
|2
|44
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 15 - UAB 46(13:05 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 23. Intercepted by C.Mayfield at UTSA 23. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 41(13:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-M.Trehern False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 34(13:54 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 34. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 34. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXSA 26(13:54 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 40 yards to UAB 34 Center-C.Collenback. Downed by UTSA.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - TXSA 31(14:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-E.Marburger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - TXSA 23(14:53 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 31.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - TXSA 23(15:00 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(0:54 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 23 for -6 yards (D.Tuazama)
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 20(1:02 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 20. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 12(1:22 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - UAB 47(1:22 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 35 yards to UTSA 12 Center-UAB. J.Cephus returned punt from the UTSA 12. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 12.
|Sack
3 & 7 - UAB 40(2:28 - 1st) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno sacked at UTSA 47 for -7 yards (C.Mayfield) J.Zeno FUMBLES forced by C.Mayfield. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-J.Brown at UTSA 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 43(3:20 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UTSA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 43(3:47 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by T.Jones at UTSA 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 49(4:25 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40(4:53 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 40. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 49.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 21(5:24 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 21. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 21. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 20(6:07 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 20(6:27 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 20.
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(6:43 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 20. Gain of 20 yards. Z.Franklin for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(6:59 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 26. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 26. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 20.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 22(7:26 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 19(8:13 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 13(8:42 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 13. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 19.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 3(9:12 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 3. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 3. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 1(9:44 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 3.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 1(10:08 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 1.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 1(10:08 - 1st) PENALTY on UTSA-Z.Franklin False Start 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UAB 45(10:08 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 44 yards to UTSA 1 Center-UAB. Downed by UAB.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UAB 42(11:17 - 1st) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno sacked at UTSA 45 for -3 yards (T.Moore)
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UAB 37(11:44 - 1st) PENALTY on UAB-K.Telfort False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 42(12:17 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UTSA 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43(12:46 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 42.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 34(13:10 - 1st) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 28(13:49 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 28. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 22(14:28 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21(14:55 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 21. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 22.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 21.
