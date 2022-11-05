Drive Chart
TXSTSM
LAMON

Key Players
L. Hatcher 3 QB
215 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 RuYds
T. Howell 4 WR
176 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 12 RECs
LAMON
2 Pass
1 Rush
28 YDS
0:37 POS
+19 YD
3RD & 10 LAMON 48
13:55
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Rodgers; T.Spears at TXST 33.
No Gain
2ND & 10 LAMON 48
14:27
M.Jackson rushed to ULM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at ULM 48.
No Gain
1ST & 10 LAMON 48
14:31
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for Z.Rasmussen.
+28 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 20
14:50
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 20. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 20. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at ULM 48.
Kickoff
Kickoff
14:56
M.Shipley kicks 58 yards from TXST 35 to the ULM 7. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Martinez at ULM 20.
TXSTSM
8 Pass
15 Rush
58 YDS
6:29 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 9 LAMON 29
15:00
S.Keller 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
+1 YD
3RD & 10 LAMON 23
0:15
L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 23. Catch made by J.Jeter at ULM 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bailey at ULM 22.
No Gain
2ND & 10 LAMON 23
0:45
L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 23. Catch made by J.Jeter at ULM 23. Gain of 0 yards. J.Jeter ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1ST & 10 LAMON 23
0:53
L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
+4 YD
3RD & 3 LAMON 27
1:33
L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 27. Catch made by D.Jackson at ULM 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 23.
4th Quarter
Field Goal 14:56
S.Keller 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
13
plays
58
yds
6:29
pos
30
24
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 6:25
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
24
Touchdown 6:25
C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 18. Catch made by T.Howell at TXST 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Howell for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
73
yds
5:11
pos
27
23
Field Goal 12:49
S.Keller 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
4
plays
10
yds
1:33
pos
27
17
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:24
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 0:24
C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by T.Howell at TXST 46. Gain of 46 yards. T.Howell for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
58
yds
00:21
pos
24
16
Field Goal 4:30
S.Keller 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
7
plays
57
yds
3:49
pos
24
10
Field Goal 8:19
C.Sutherland 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
9
plays
39
yds
3:20
pos
21
10
Point After TD 14:54
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 14:54
W.Derrick pass complete to TXST 3. Catch made by C.Rogers at TXST 3. Gain of 3 yards. C.Rogers for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
75
yds
4:27
pos
21
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:27
S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 4:27
L.Pare rushed to ULM End Zone for 3 yards. L.Pare for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
4
yds
00:46
pos
20
0
Point After TD 7:06
S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 7:06
L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 11. Catch made by J.Banks at ULM 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Banks for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
62
yds
2:21
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:12
S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:12
L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 8. Catch made by J.Banks at ULM 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Banks for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
3:48
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 20
Rushing 4 4
Passing 10 14
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 8-14 8-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 317 348
Total Plays 55 58
Avg Gain 5.8 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 102 40
Rush Attempts 22 20
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 2.0
Yards Passing 215 308
Comp. - Att. 26-33 26-38
Yards Per Pass 6.5 6.7
Penalties - Yards 4-50 1-5
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-39.5 2-46.0
Return Yards 73 0
Punts - Returns 1-58 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-15 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas St. 3-5 2133330
UL-Monroe 2-6 0177024
JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium Monroe, LA
 215 PASS YDS 308
102 RUSH YDS 40
317 TOTAL YDS 348
Texas St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.8% 215 2 0 153.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.8% 1944 16 8 130.4
L. Hatcher 26/33 215 2 0
J. Jeter  28 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 0 0 0 100.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 0 0 0 100.0
J. Jeter 1/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 358 2
L. Pare 17 81 1 22
J. Jeter  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 90 1
J. Jeter 3 18 0 14
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 -136 0
L. Hatcher 2 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Ortega-Jones  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 174 1
J. Ortega-Jones 8 7 89 0 47
R. Groves  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 82 0
R. Groves 3 3 46 0 18
J. Banks  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 27 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 244 2
J. Banks 7 3 27 2 11
J. Jeter  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Jeter 6 6 22 0 12
D. Moorer  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 1
D. Moorer 3 2 20 0 16
A. Hawkins  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 581 7
A. Hawkins 2 2 6 0 4
D. Jackson  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
D. Jackson 1 1 4 0 4
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 162 1
L. Pare 2 2 1 0 3
C. Brown  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 205 3
C. Brown 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Harris  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
L. Harris 4-3 0.0 0
J. Revels  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 1.0
J. Revels 2-5 1.0 0
N. Ezidore  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
N. Ezidore 2-1 1.0 0
J. Morris  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Morris 2-3 0.0 0
B. Holloway  37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Holloway 2-2 0.0 0
C. Mills  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Mills 1-1 0.0 0
S. Tupou  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
S. Tupou 1-4 0.5 0
D. Good  15 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Good 1-0 0.0 0
T. Spears  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Spears 1-5 0.0 0
N. Mbanasor  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
N. Mbanasor 1-1 1.5 0
K. Rodgers  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
K. Rodgers 0-1 0.0 0
B. Bell  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Bell 0-1 0.0 0
D. Mask  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Mask 0-3 0.0 1
C. Rogers  12 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Rogers 0-2 0.0 0
L. Bell  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
L. Bell 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Keller  6 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/7 20/20
S. Keller 3/3 41 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 0 0
S. O'Kelly 2 39.5 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Moorer  6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
D. Moorer 2 26.5 28 0
I. Nixon  10 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
I. Nixon 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hawkins 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 58.0 58 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 6.8 41 0
A. Hawkins 1 58.0 58 0
UL-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 305 2 1 149.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.9% 1601 12 5 154.6
C. Rogers 25/37 305 2 1
W. Derrick  80 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 1 0 455.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 1 0 455.2
W. Derrick 1/1 3 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 367 5
M. Jackson 7 29 0 15
B. Mortimer  16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 117 0
B. Mortimer 1 12 0 12
A. Henry  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 254 3
A. Henry 4 10 0 4
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
A. Luke 1 -3 0 -3
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 239 3
C. Rogers 8 -11 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Howell  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
16 12 176 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 529 4
T. Howell 16 12 176 2 46
A. Henry  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
A. Henry 2 2 31 0 29
B. Knight  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 118 1
B. Knight 4 2 25 0 16
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 220 1
A. Luke 2 2 24 0 17
Z. Jackson  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 47 0
Z. Jackson 1 1 14 0 14
Z. Rasmussen  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 82 4
Z. Rasmussen 3 1 13 0 13
F. Lloyd Jr.  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 77 0
F. Lloyd Jr. 1 1 7 0 7
J. Frett  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 327 2
J. Frett 5 2 7 0 4
B. Mortimer  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 59 0
B. Mortimer 1 1 4 0 4
N. Quinlan  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
N. Quinlan 1 1 4 0 4
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
C. Rogers 1 1 3 1 3
W. Derrick  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
W. Derrick 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Driggers  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
T. Driggers 7-0 0.0 0
Z. Woodard  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
Z. Woodard 5-3 0.0 0
L. Tillery  0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Tillery 2-1 0.0 0
D. Mayberry  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Mayberry 2-2 0.0 0
K. Snyder  12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Snyder 2-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
D. Godsey Jr.  13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Godsey Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Ledet Jr.  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Ledet Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Frett  5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Frett 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
C. Vigers  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Vigers 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bailey  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bailey 1-0 0.0 0
F. Gardner  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Gardner 1-0 0.0 0
K. Calligan  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Calligan 1-0 0.0 0
T. Odom  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Odom 1-0 0.0 0
T. Williams  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Drake  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Q. Drake 0-2 0.0 0
S. Hines  15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Hines 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Sutherland  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/5 24/24
C. Sutherland 1/1 31 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. McCormick  34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 0 0
D. McCormick 2 46.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 18.5 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
A. Luke 6 18.5 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSTSM 25 3:48 9 75 TD
9:27 TXSTSM 38 2:21 7 62 TD
5:06 LAMON 4 0:46 2 4 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 TXSTSM 25 3:15 6 21 Punt
8:19 TXSTSM 25 3:49 7 57 FG
1:04 TXSTSM 7 0:19 3 9 Punt
0:24 TXSTSM 43 0:24 3 12 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 LAMON 24 1:33 4 0 FG
12:39 LAMON 36 1:03 4 9 Downs
6:25 TXSTSM 35 6:29 13 48 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 LAMON 30 1:45 5 32 Fumble
7:06 LAMON 19 1:59 3 0 Punt
4:27 LAMON 25 4:27 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 LAMON 17 3:20 9 69 FG
4:30 LAMON 23 3:26 9 21 Punt
0:45 LAMON 42 0:21 3 58 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAMON 35 0:38 2 -6 INT
11:36 LAMON 27 5:11 12 73 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 LAMON 20 0:37 3 28

ULM
Warhawks

Result Play
+19 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 48
(13:55 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Rodgers; T.Spears at TXST 33.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 48
(14:27 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at ULM 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 48
(14:31 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for Z.Rasmussen.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20
(14:50 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 20. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 20. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at ULM 48.
Kickoff
(14:56 - 4th) M.Shipley kicks 58 yards from TXST 35 to the ULM 7. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Martinez at ULM 20.

ULM
Warhawks

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - LAMON 29
(15:00 - 4th) S.Keller 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
+1 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 23
(0:15 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 23. Catch made by J.Jeter at ULM 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bailey at ULM 22.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 23
(0:45 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 23. Catch made by J.Jeter at ULM 23. Gain of 0 yards. J.Jeter ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 23
(0:53 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - LAMON 27
(1:33 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 27. Catch made by D.Jackson at ULM 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 23.
+16 YD
2 & 19 - LAMON 43
(2:05 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 43. Catch made by D.Moorer at ULM 43. Gain of 16 yards. D.Moorer ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 9 - LAMON 33
(2:26 - 3rd) L.Hatcher scrambles to ULM 24 for yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 24. PENALTY on TXST-K.Hergel Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 34
(2:42 - 3rd) J.Jeter rushed to ULM 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake; D.Mayberry at ULM 33.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 48
(3:43 - 3rd) J.Jeter rushed to ULM 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Odom at ULM 34.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 46
(3:57 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 48.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 43
(4:46 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at TXST 46.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 35
(5:08 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by J.Jeter at TXST 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at TXST 43.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 32
(6:02 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 32. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at TXST 35.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 30
(6:18 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at TXST 32.
Kickoff
(6:25 - 3rd) C.Sutherland kicks 63 yards from ULM 35 to the TXST 2. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Odom; B.Mortimer at TXST 30.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 48 yards, 6:29 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:25 - 3rd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
+18 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 18
(6:29 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 18. Catch made by T.Howell at TXST 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Howell for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24
(7:05 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to TXST 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 18.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 32
(7:46 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 32. Catch made by T.Howell at TXST 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at TXST 24.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(8:10 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to TXST 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; J.Morris at TXST 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(8:14 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for Z.Rasmussen.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 37
(8:49 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to TXST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at TXST 35.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 46
(9:25 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by B.Knight at TXST 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at TXST 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46
(9:30 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 46
(10:03 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 46. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at TXST 46.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44
(10:56 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 44. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at ULM 46.
+15 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 29
(11:07 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; J.Revels at ULM 44.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27
(11:36 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; L.Harris at ULM 29.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 73 yards, 5:11 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - LAMON 27
(11:41 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to ULM 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 27.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 33
(12:04 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 33. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at ULM 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 27.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 36
(12:32 - 3rd) L.Hatcher scrambles to ULM 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at ULM 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 36
(12:39 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Ortega-Jones.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:49 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 63 yards from TXST 35 to the ULM 2. A.Luke returns the kickoff. A.Luke FUMBLES forced by J.Ware. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-K.Haynes at ULM 36. Tackled by ULM at ULM 36.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 31
(12:49 - 3rd) S.Keller 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
+1 YD
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 25
(12:49 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by J.Jeter at ULM 25. Gain of 1 yards. J.Jeter ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 25
(13:36 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
No Gain
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 15
(14:08 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to ULM 9 for yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at ULM 9. PENALTY on TXST-E.Lovell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24
(14:22 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to ULM 15 for 9 yards. L.Pare ran out of bounds.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Interception (2 plays, -6 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 16 - LAMON 29
(14:45 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at ULM 39. Intercepted by D.Mask at ULM 39. Tackled by J.Frett at ULM 24.
Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 35
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 29 for -6 yards (N.Mbanasor)
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 57 yards from TXST 35 to the ULM 8. Out of bounds.

TXST
Bobcats
 - End of Half (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(0:07 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by J.Jeter at TXST 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at ULM 45.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(0:11 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(0:17 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by J.Jeter at TXST 43. Gain of 0 yards. J.Jeter ran out of bounds.
Kickoff
(0:24 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 42 yards from ULM 35 to the TXST 23. I.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by F.Gardner; M.Gray at TXST 43.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 58 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:24 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
+46 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46
(0:32 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by T.Howell at TXST 46. Gain of 46 yards. T.Howell for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 42
(0:13 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 42. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 42. Gain of 12 yards. T.Howell ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 42
(0:45 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell (S.Tupou).

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 16
(0:50 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 42 yards to ULM 42 Center-TXST. Fair catch by T.Howell.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 15
(0:53 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Godsey at TXST 16.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 7
(1:00 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 7. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 7. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at TXST 15.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 7
(1:04 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (9 plays, 21 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - LAMON 44
(1:10 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 49 yards to TXST 7 Center-ULM. Out of bounds.
Sack
3 & 6 - LAMON 48
(1:16 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 44 for -8 yards (N.Ezidore)
+7 YD
2 & 13 - LAMON 45
(1:50 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; B.Holloway at TXST 48.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 48
(1:59 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 48. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by TXST at ULM 45.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 35
(2:31 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 35. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at ULM 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Good at ULM 48.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 35
(2:35 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 35
(2:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
+17 YD
3 & 15 - LAMON 18
(3:09 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 18. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 18. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at ULM 35.
+3 YD
2 & 18 - LAMON 15
(3:43 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 15. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at ULM 18.
Penalty
2 & 13 - LAMON 20
(4:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-T.Howell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 23
(4:24 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 20 for -3 yards (J.Revels)
Kickoff
(4:30 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 62 yards from TXST 35 to the ULM 3. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Martinez at ULM 23.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 57 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 25
(4:35 - 2nd) S.Keller 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
+14 YD
3 & 18 - TXSTSM 32
(5:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 32. Catch made by R.Groves at ULM 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Godsey at ULM 18.
-6 YD
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 26
(5:53 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 26. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at ULM 26. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; Q.Drake at ULM 32.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24
(6:41 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 24. Catch made by L.Pare at ULM 24. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at ULM 26.
+47 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 29
(7:13 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 29. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 29. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 24.
-2 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 31
(7:46 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; J.Johnson at TXST 29.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(8:13 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Hines; T.Williams at TXST 31.
Kickoff
(8:19 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the TXST End Zone. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Glass; C.Mills at TXST 25.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 69 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 14 - LAMON 21
(8:24 - 2nd) C.Sutherland 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
No Gain
3 & Goal - LAMON 5
(9:08 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at TXST 14 for -9 yards (N.Mbanasor; S.Tupou)
+4 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 9
(9:43 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to TXST 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; S.Tupou at TXST 5.
No Gain
1 & Goal - LAMON 9
(9:54 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 23
(10:19 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 23. Catch made by Z.Jackson at TXST 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at TXST 9.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 23
(10:22 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 38
(10:31 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell. PENALTY on TXST-C.Mills Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+26 YD
3 & 6 - LAMON 21
(10:43 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 21. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 21. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Mills; T.Spears at ULM 47. PENALTY on TXST-B.Bell Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on TXST-B.Bell Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 19
(11:14 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 19. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at ULM 21.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 17
(11:39 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 17. Catch made by A.Henry at ULM 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Bell; B.Holloway at ULM 19.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 46
(11:51 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards to ULM 17 Center-TXST. Fair catch by T.Howell.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 46
(12:28 - 2nd) L.Hatcher scrambles to TXST 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Gardner at TXST 46.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 43
(13:12 - 2nd) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Webb; L.Tillery at TXST 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40
(13:48 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 43 for 3 yards. L.Pare ran out of bounds.
+7 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 33
(14:01 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at TXST 40.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29
(14:34 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 29. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at TXST 33.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(14:54 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at TXST 29.
Kickoff
(14:54 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:54 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
+3 YD
4 & Goal - LAMON 3
(15:00 - 2nd) W.Derrick pass complete to TXST 3. Catch made by C.Rogers at TXST 3. Gain of 3 yards. C.Rogers for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - LAMON 5
(0:01 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to TXST 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; L.Bell at TXST 3.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 9
(0:40 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 9. Catch made by B.Mortimer at TXST 9. Gain of 4 yards. B.Mortimer ran out of bounds.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 10
(1:19 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to TXST 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; L.Harris at TXST 9.
+9 YD
3 & 9 - LAMON 19
(1:47 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to TXST 10 for 9 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 9 - LAMON 19
(1:54 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20
(2:40 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to TXST 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; N.Ezidore at TXST 19.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 49
(3:12 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 49. Catch made by A.Henry at TXST 49. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at TXST 20.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 41
(3:45 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 41. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Mask; S.Tupou at TXST 49.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 25
(4:18 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Mask; J.Morris at ULM 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(4:21 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for W.Derrick (N.Ezidore).
Kickoff
(4:21 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 51 yards from TXST 35 to the ULM 14. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Martinez; P.Tuggle at ULM 25.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:27 - 1st) S.Keller extra point is good.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - TXSTSM 3
(4:33 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM End Zone for 3 yards. L.Pare for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 4
(5:07 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; D.Mayberry at ULM 3.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - LAMON 19
(5:28 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 43 yards to TXST 38 Center-ULM. A.Hawkins returned punt from the TXST 38. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 4.
-3 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 22
(5:58 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 19 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; L.Bell at ULM 19.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - LAMON 18
(6:35 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 18. Catch made by N.Quinlan at ULM 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at ULM 22.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 19
(7:00 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; J.Revels at ULM 18.
Kickoff
(7:06 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 58 yards from TXST 35 to the ULM 7. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Martinez at ULM 19.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 62 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:06 - 1st) S.Keller extra point is good.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11
(7:12 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 11. Catch made by J.Banks at ULM 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Banks for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 13
(7:41 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at ULM 11.
No Gain
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 13
(7:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22
(8:22 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 13.
+14 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 36
(8:38 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 36. Catch made by R.Groves at ULM 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 22.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40
(9:03 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by A.Hawkins at ULM 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 36.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38
(9:27 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM 40 for 22 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at ULM 40.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Fumble (5 plays, 32 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
2 & 3 - LAMON 50
(9:34 - 1st) B.Mortimer rushed to TXST 38 for 12 yards. B.Mortimer FUMBLES forced by A.Edwards. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-T.Spears at TXST 38. Tackled by ULM at TXST 38.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 43
(10:10 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 43. Catch made by F.Lloyd at ULM 43. Gain of 7 yards. F.Lloyd ran out of bounds.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 35
(10:32 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at ULM 43.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 30
(10:58 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; D.Mask at ULM 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 30
(11:04 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
Kickoff
(11:12 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 56 yards from TXST 35 to the ULM 9. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Holloway at ULM 30.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:12 - 1st) S.Keller extra point is good.
+8 YD
3 & Goal - TXSTSM 8
(11:21 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 8. Catch made by J.Banks at ULM 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Banks for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 10
(11:59 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 10. Catch made by A.Hawkins at ULM 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 8.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 10
(12:28 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ULM 10.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 16
(13:03 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 10.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24
(13:30 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ULM 16.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50
(14:11 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 50. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 50. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at ULM 24.
+18 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 32
(14:34 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 32. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 32. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at TXST 50.
No Gain
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 32
(14:37 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks (D.Mayberry).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(15:00 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at TXST 32.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores