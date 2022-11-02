|
No. 25 UCF unsure who will play QB against Memphis
UCF just passed a pressure-packed test, one that coach Gus Malzahn admittedly would have preferred his team not have to take.
Now the Knights, No. 25 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, have to prove they can win on the road.
UCF (6-2, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) travels to Memphis (4-4, 2-3) on Saturday afternoon.
The Knights are coming off a 25-21 home win over conference power Cincinnati, which was 20th in the AP poll a week ago and was a CFP playoff team last season. Leading 10-6 in the third quarter, UCF twice fumbled in the red zone.
Those missed opportunities loomed large when they trailed 13-12 entering the fourth.
Led by not-so-ordinary backup quarterback Mikey Keene, UCF capped a 77-yard drive with a touchdown with 4:36 left to take an 18-13 lead, surrendered a TD and two-point conversion about 1 1/2 minutes later and trailed 21-18, then responded again with RJ Harvey's 17-yard scoring run with 48 seconds left.
"During the game, I wish we had scored (instead of the turnovers) and won by 17 points," Malzahn said Monday. "But after it played out like it did, I'm glad it did that, 'cause that's what our team needed.
"In college football, there's very few times that you get a chance to, (when) the pressure is really on, either get it done or you don't. Are you going to respond? And our team responded in a couple situations like that."
The Knights have won five of their past six games, but the loss in that bunch was a 34-13 setback at East Carolina on Oct. 22, when they had four turnovers and no takeaways.
"I really feel strong that we'll learn from that experience. There's more parity in college football than ever before, and every week you need to bring your 'A' game, and obviously we didn't do that. Lesson learned," Malzahn said.
UCF's biggest question is who will be at quarterback on Saturday. Starter John Rhys Plumlee took a huge hit from a Cincinnati defender in the second quarter and then appeared wobbly as he tried to return to the field. He was removed with an apparent head injury.
Plumlee won the job this season over Keene, the 2021 starter as a freshman, and has thrown for 1,883 yards and 11 touchdowns and run for a team-high 532 yards plus seven scores in 2022. UCF enters the weekend fifth in the nation in total offense (510.2 yards per game) and 24th in scoring (35.8 points per game).
"We've got two guys, I think, obviously we can win with," Malzahn said. "I think everybody knew that coming in, but we'll just take it day by day with John Rhys right now. ... We'll see what happens."
The Tigers, meanwhile, have lost three straight games: by one point to Houston, by two points in four overtimes at East Carolina and by 10 at Tulane, which sits 19th in the CFP rankings.
What Memphis lacks in momentum, it has in scheduling. It is coming off a bye week.
"Any time you have a bye week that's really Week 9, talk about a lot of football," Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield said. "Training camp started three days earlier this year, so you think about it, we've been really going at it since Aug. 1.
"(The bye) gave us the chance to do some modified practices, make sure we are healthy, and I feel comfortable with where we're at from a health standpoint."
The Tigers are preparing for both Plumlee and Keene.
"Both have a unique skill set," Silverfield said. "Coach Malzahn is going to do what he does on offense, regardless of who the quarterback is, but they do have different things they bring to the table, so we've got to be ready for that as part of our preparation this week."
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan, a sophomore, has thrown for 2,236 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has been sacked 24 times.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|6
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|67
|124
|Total Plays
|15
|18
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|72
|Rush Attempts
|10
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|6.5
|Yards Passing
|31
|52
|Comp. - Att.
|4-5
|6-7
|Yards Per Pass
|1.9
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-9
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-49.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|31
|PASS YDS
|52
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|72
|
|
|67
|TOTAL YDS
|124
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Keene 13 QB
|M. Keene
|4/5
|31
|0
|1
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|2
|28
|1
|22
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|5
|21
|0
|7
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Keene 13 QB
|M. Keene
|2
|-18
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|4
|4
|31
|0
|12
|
J. Baker 19 WR
|J. Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DT
|A. Montalvo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 24 DB
|J. Ware
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 CB
|C. Thornton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bullard 37 S
|Q. Bullard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. McCarthy 40 P
|M. McCarthy
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|6/7
|52
|0
|0
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|2
|28
|0
|26
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|4
|26
|0
|8
|
B. Thomas 22 RB
|B. Thomas
|3
|12
|1
|7
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|2
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Scates 11 WR
|J. Scates
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Murray 5 LB
|T. Murray
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Paulk 23 DB
|L. Paulk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 10 DL
|C. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Whitlow Jr. 94 DL
|W. Whitlow Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 9 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 16 K
|C. Howard
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 13 - UCF 4(0:08 - 1st) M.Keene pass INTERCEPTED at UCF 14. Intercepted by D.Ross at UCF 14. Tackled by UCF at UCF 14.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UCF 8(0:22 - 1st) PENALTY on UCF-R.Swoboda False Start 4 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 7(0:59 - 1st) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 7. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 7. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at UCF 8.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 7(1:26 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Murray C.Jackson at UCF 7.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - MEMP 6(1:34 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to UCF 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at UCF 7.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MEMP 8(2:08 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to UCF 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at UCF 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MEMP 8(2:14 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(2:50 - 1st) S.Henigan rushed to UCF 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 8.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(3:12 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to UCF 15 for 26 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson Q.Bullard at UCF 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - MEMP 48(3:36 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 48. Catch made by G.Rogers at UCF 48. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johnson B.Adams at UCF 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(4:13 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to UCF 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at UCF 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 22 - UCF 13(4:27 - 1st) M.McCarthy punts 49 yards to MEM 38 Center-A.Ward. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 38. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johnson at MEM 44.
|Sack
3 & 12 - UCF 23(5:07 - 1st) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene sacked at UCF 13 for -10 yards (X.Cullens)
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - UCF 17(5:24 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson G.Cantin-Arku at UCF 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 25(5:59 - 1st) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene sacked at UCF 17 for -8 yards (W.Whitlow)
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 1st) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:59 - 1st) C.Howard extra point is good.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 7(6:06 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to UCF End Zone for 7 yards. B.Thomas for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 15(6:40 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 15. Catch made by A.Martin at UCF 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 7.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MEMP 18(7:07 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 18. Catch made by J.Scates at UCF 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges C.Thornton at UCF 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(7:46 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to UCF 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 18.
|+29 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 48(8:03 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 48. Catch made by E.Lewis at UCF 48. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Wilson at UCF 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 49(8:33 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by J.Scates at UCF 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(8:53 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 47. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 47. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hodges at UCF 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 5 - MEMP 40(9:26 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCF at MEM 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(9:48 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 35. Catch made by K.Drake at MEM 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at MEM 37. PENALTY on UCF-J.Hodges Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 29(10:24 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson J.Ware at MEM 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(10:52 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCF at MEM 29.
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 22(11:04 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to MEM End Zone for 22 yards. R.Harvey for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 34(11:44 - 1st) M.Keene pass complete to MEM 34. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at MEM 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(12:17 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to MEM 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50(12:35 - 1st) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 50. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at MEM 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 43(12:59 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at UCF 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 38(13:35 - 1st) X.Townsend rushed to UCF 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at UCF 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 34(14:03 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens C.Jackson at UCF 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 27(14:32 - 1st) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 27. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Paulk at UCF 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 22(14:56 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at UCF 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Gillis kicks 59 yards from MEM 35 to the UCF 6. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Stewart at UCF 22.
