|
|
|UK
|MIZZOU
Unranked Kentucky tries to end slide vs. improving Missouri
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz expects Kentucky to arrive eager to reestablish its standing at his team's expense.
After rolling toward a 4-0 start, the Wildcats (5-3, 2-3 SEC) have lost three of their last four games heading into Saturday's game in Columbia, Mo.
Kentucky is coming off an ugly 44-6 loss at Tennessee that kept it outside the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.
"My anticipation is they're going play their best game of the year," Drinkwitz said. "They're going to want to atone for last week. I know they're all going to sit there and think that this is a game that they can come in and win and so it's going to be important for us to play our best game."
But Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is taking nothing for granted. The Tigers (4-4, 2-3) lost by three points in overtime at Auburn, by four points to Georgia and by seven points at Florida before beating Vanderbilt and upsetting South Carolina in their last two games.
"I give Coach Drink a lot of credit, because they had a brutal loss a few games back, with the Auburn game, where they were essentially an inch from winning the game," Stoops said. "The team could've went any which way, and they turn around and play an incredible game, play Georgia as good as anybody has played them and had a tough loss, and go to Florida and play incredibly well. You could take a few plays out of that one and they can win."
The Wildcats will be looking to get quarterback Will Levis back on track after he completed 16 of 27 passes for just 98 yards and three interceptions against Tennessee.
"It was tough," Stoops said. "I think when the game was starting to get away from us, he's forcing things. That's the competitor in him. That's human nature. We're trying to force, trying to make plays."
Kentucky is averaging just 112.6 yards per game on the ground this season, second-lowest in the SEC. But Chris Rodriguez Jr., La'Vell Wright, JuTahn McClain and Dee Beckwith combined for 130 yards rushing against Tennessee and Drinkwitz expects the Wildcats to prioritize the run.
"I think last year there was a stretch when they had 18 straight runs against us," Drinkwitz said. "So we know this is going to be a tough physical matchup and the trenches."
Missouri ranks second-to-last in the SEC with 210.8 passing yards per game. But quarterback Brady Cook passed for 224 yards and rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown against South Carolina.
His top target is Dominic Lovett, who caught 10 passes for 148 yards against the Gamecocks. Lead running back Cody Schrader had 113 yards from scrimmage in that game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|0
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|2
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|71
|-7
|Total Plays
|8
|3
|Avg Gain
|8.9
|-2.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|6
|-2
|Rush Attempts
|4
|1
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|-2.0
|Yards Passing
|65
|-5
|Comp. - Att.
|3-4
|2-2
|Yards Per Pass
|12.0
|-2.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|65
|PASS YDS
|-5
|
|
|6
|RUSH YDS
|-2
|
|
|71
|TOTAL YDS
|-7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|3/4
|65
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|3
|11
|0
|12
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Wallace 32 LB
|T. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|2/2
|-5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Charleston 28 DB
|J. Charleston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 DB
|M. Manuel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 92 DL
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. George Jr. 99 DL
|R. George Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 33 LB
|C. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 7 DL
|D. Coleman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stonehouse 97 P
|J. Stonehouse
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:33 - 1st) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - UK 9(9:39 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to MIZ 9. Catch made by D.Key at MIZ 9. Gain of 9 yards. D.Key for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Sack
2 & Goal - UK 4(10:19 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at MIZ 9 for -5 yards (R.George)
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UK 4(10:43 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Williams D.Coleman at MIZ 4.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 16(11:18 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 4 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel at MIZ 4.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - UK 33(12:00 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to MIZ 33. Catch made by J.Dingle at MIZ 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 16.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UK 32(12:25 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at MIZ 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 32(12:39 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for KEN.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - UK 29(13:15 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 29. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 29. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by J.Charleston at MIZ 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - MIZZOU 18(13:27 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 43 yards to KEN 39 Center-MIZ. B.Brown returned punt from the KEN 39. Tackled by D.Nicholson at KEN 40. PENALTY on KEN-KEN Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|-5 YD
3 & 12 - MIZZOU 23(13:59 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 23. Catch made by C.Schrader at MIZ 23. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at MIZ 18.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:32 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at MIZ 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by KEN at MIZ 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
-
AF
ARMY
3
0
1st 0:19 CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
0
1st 12:13 ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
0
1st 11:31 FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
0
1st 10:53 BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
7
1st 10:07 ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
0
1st 13:06 ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
7
0
1st 12:39 ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
7
1st 12:50 FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
7
0
1st 9:33 SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
7
1st 10:48 ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
14
0
1st 11:55 CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
049 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
041 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
042.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
063 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+13
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
065 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
053.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
060.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
048 O/U
+4
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
063 O/U
-21.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061.5 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
043.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
060.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+3.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
067.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
043.5 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2