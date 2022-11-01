|
|
|UNC
|UVA
No. 17 UNC looking to clinch ACC berth, faces Virginia
North Carolina has been moving up in the polls and by the end of the weekend could clinch the Coastal Division title, securing a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game in Charlotte in December.
That could come Saturday afternoon with a visit to Charlottesville, Va., where many potentially special seasons have been derailed for the Tar Heels through the years.
So if North Carolina (7-1, 4-0 ACC) -- ranked 17th in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday -- is deserving of some of its renewed status, there's one good way to back it up.
"Go prove it," Brown said. "We don't need scenarios. We need to win. You don't want to back into the conference championship, you want to be good enough to earn the run... We've gone from a team that nobody talked about to one that has got the target on their back."
UNC heads the ACC's Coastal Division by two games with four remaining. A victory Saturday would clinch a tie for the division crown, and losses by second-place teams Duke and Miami (both 2-2) would ensure the Tar Heels' first division title since 2015.
Virginia (3-5, 1-4) is just trying to make some headway under first-year coach Tony Elliott.
The Cavaliers' defense hasn't allowed an opposing offense to score a touchdown for the last eight quarters. Last Saturday, they kept Miami out of the end zone, but still lost in overtime. In an epic defensive struggle, the teams each made two field goals in regulation, and two in overtime, and Miami won, 14-12, by scoring on a two-point overtime run.
"They're getting better every week," Brown said of the Cavaliers.
Elliott said his players aren't in the mood to give up on the season, saying, "I think they're invested in trying to build the foundation of the program."
Quarterback Brennan Armstrong has been hobbled recently by an ankle injury, but Elliott said, "He's full speed, full go. He's a warrior."
Virginia likely will be without injured leading rusher Perris Jones, so that would mean Mike Hollins and Xavier Brown could carry the load at running back. A good sign for the Cavaliers could be a healthier and deeper offensive line for this week.
North Carolina's offense hasn't been a problem as redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has 29 touchdown passes, matching Ohio State's C.J. Stroud for most in the nation. Three times he has thrown for five touchdowns in a game.
Maye is coming off season highs for completions (33), pass attempts (44) and yards (388) in a 42-28 comeback against Pitt.
UNC is battered to some degree. Linebacker Noah Taylor is out for the season after suffering an injury last week. Taylor led the Tar Heels in sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (6), and the timing is particularly difficult for him -- he's a transfer from Virginia and this would have been a homecoming of sorts.
Defensive lineman Desmond Evans and running back Caleb Hood are also out for the rest of the season.
"It's the time of the year that these things happen," defensive coordinator Gene Chizik said. "And we have prepared as the season has gone on depth-wise to be able -- if the situations occur -- to be able to not be in scramble mode. So we'll have to move some pieces around."
Carolina's 59-39 victory at home last season ended a four-game losing streak to Virginia.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|4
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|0
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|9
|65
|Total Plays
|1
|9
|Avg Gain
|9.0
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|9
|35
|Rush Attempts
|1
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.0
|7.0
|Yards Passing
|0
|30
|Comp. - Att.
|0-0
|3-4
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|30
|
|
|9
|RUSH YDS
|35
|
|
|9
|TOTAL YDS
|65
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 1 DB
|T. Grimes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|3/4
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|3
|16
|1
|8
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Wood Jr. 44 TE
|S. Wood Jr.
|2
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
S. Wilson 86 WR
|S. Wilson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Starling 6 WR
|D. Starling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jackson 7 LB
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Bettridge 17 K
|W. Bettridge
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Starling 6 WR
|D. Starling
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 1st) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 4(10:52 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to NC End Zone for 4 yards. B.Armstrong for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 19(11:36 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to NC 4 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Collins at NC 4.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 23(12:16 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to NC 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 19.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 43(12:52 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to NC 43. Catch made by S.Wood at NC 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes; G.Biggers at NC 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 43(12:56 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Starling.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 49(13:27 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to NC 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 45(13:59 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at UVA 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 40(14:29 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 40. Catch made by S.Wilson at UVA 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; G.Biggers at UVA 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 35(14:52 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 35. Catch made by S.Wood at UVA 35. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at UVA 40.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 64 yards from NC 35 to the UVA 1. D.Starling returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by N.Burnette at UVA 35.
-
AF
ARMY
3
0
1st 0:19 CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
0
1st 12:13 ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
0
1st 11:31 FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
0
1st 10:53 BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
7
1st 10:07 ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
0
1st 13:06 ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
7
0
1st 12:39 ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
7
1st 12:50 FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
7
0
1st 9:33 SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
7
1st 10:48 ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
14
0
1st 11:55 CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
049 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
041 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
042.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
063 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+13
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
065 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
053.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
060.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
048 O/U
+4
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
063 O/U
-21.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061.5 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
043.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
060.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+3.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
067.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
043.5 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2