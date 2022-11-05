Drive Chart
|
|
|UNLV
|SDGST
Sack
1ST & 10 UNLV 20
1:01
D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 12 for -8 yards (D.Branch)
UNLV
1 Pass
1 Rush
10 YDS
1:18 POS
Int
2ND & 10 UNLV 30
1:09
J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV End Zone. Intercepted by R.Johnson at UNLV End Zone. Tackled by SDSU at UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
+20 YD
2ND & 5 UNLV 25
1:15
K.Christon rushed to UNLV End Zone for 5 yards. K.Christon for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SDSU-A.Uluave Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 30
1:57
J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by B.Penny at UNLV 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at UNLV 25.
UNLV
0 Pass
7 Rush
4 YDS
2:05 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 UNLV 4
2:07
M.Nichols punts 35 yards to UNLV 39 Center-UNLV. J.Byrd returned punt from the UNLV 39. Tackled by K.Olotoa; D.Walden at UNLV 30.
+3 YD
3RD & 10 UNLV 1
2:50
D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; C.McDonald at UNLV 4.
Penalty
3RD & 9 UNLV 2
2:54
PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
2ND & 10 UNLV 1
3:37
D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Branch; J.Tavai at UNLV 2.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UNLV 1
4:02
D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; J.Tavai at UNLV 1.
SDGST
1 Pass
3 Rush
18 YDS
3:26 POS
Punt
4TH & 14 SDGST 48
4:15
J.Browning punts 51 yards to UNLV 1 Center-SDSU. Downed by J.Byrd.
No Scoring Plays
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|1
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|1
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|25
|37
|Total Plays
|15
|11
|Avg Gain
|1.7
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|18
|2
|Rush Attempts
|11
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|0.3
|Yards Passing
|7
|35
|Comp. - Att.
|1-4
|3-4
|Yards Per Pass
|-1.3
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-1
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.7
|2-54.5
|Return Yards
|4
|9
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|7
|PASS YDS
|35
|
|
|18
|RUSH YDS
|2
|
|
|25
|TOTAL YDS
|37
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|1/4
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|5
|28
|0
|14
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|6
|-10
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Plant Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 0 DB
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Ajiake 27 LB
|A. Ajiake
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 25 DB
|J. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Baldwin 3 DB
|J. Baldwin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 8 DL
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Muavesi 96 DL
|W. Muavesi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beaudry 44 LB
|K. Beaudry
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|3
|36.7
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Green 24 RB
|S. Green
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|3/4
|35
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|2
|-12
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Penny 11 WR
|B. Penny
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Malone 32 CB
|D. Malone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. McMorris 33 S
|P. McMorris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Fountain 39 DL
|G. Fountain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 2 DL
|K. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Branch 12 CB
|D. Branch
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 91 DL
|J. Tavai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 55 LB
|C. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|2
|54.5
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(1:01 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 12 for -8 yards (D.Branch)
|Int
2 & 10 - SDGST 30(1:09 - 1st) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV End Zone. Intercepted by R.Johnson at UNLV End Zone. Tackled by SDSU at UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 25(1:15 - 1st) K.Christon rushed to UNLV End Zone for 5 yards. K.Christon for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SDSU-A.Uluave Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(1:57 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by B.Penny at UNLV 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at UNLV 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 4(2:07 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 35 yards to UNLV 39 Center-UNLV. J.Byrd returned punt from the UNLV 39. Tackled by K.Olotoa; D.Walden at UNLV 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 1(2:50 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; C.McDonald at UNLV 4.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UNLV 2(2:54 - 1st) PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 1(3:37 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Branch; J.Tavai at UNLV 2.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 1(4:02 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; J.Tavai at UNLV 1.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - SDGST 48(4:15 - 1st) J.Browning punts 51 yards to UNLV 1 Center-SDSU. Downed by J.Byrd.
|Sack
3 & 4 - SDGST 42(4:58 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 48 for -10 yards (UNLV) J.Mayden FUMBLES forced by UNLV. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-J.Mayden at SDSU 48. Tackled by UNLV at SDSU 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 44(5:32 - 1st) C.Bell rushed to UNLV 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(6:14 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to UNLV 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry; D.Johnson at UNLV 44.
|+24 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 28(6:48 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 28. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Morgan at UNLV 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(7:28 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 28 for -2 yards (A.Plant)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - UNLV 31(7:40 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 39 yards to SDSU 30 Center-UNLV. Downed by T.O'Dell.
|Sack
3 & 7 - UNLV 38(8:23 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 31 for -7 yards (C.McDonald)
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UNLV 38(8:27 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(8:49 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at UNLV 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - SDGST 11(9:00 - 1st) J.Browning punts 58 yards to UNLV 31 Center-SDSU. N.Williams returned punt from the UNLV 31. Tackled by T.Shavers at UNLV 35.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SDGST 11(9:45 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at SDSU 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 5(10:25 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 5. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 5. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; K.Beaudry at SDSU 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 2(10:52 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin; W.Muavesi at SDSU 5.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 38(11:01 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 36 yards to SDSU 2 Center-UNLV. Downed by N.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UNLV 38(11:06 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UNLV 38(11:12 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for C.Reese.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(11:47 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 48(12:23 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to SDSU 48. Catch made by R.White at SDSU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 49(13:05 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Banks; J.Tavai at SDSU 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(13:33 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 49.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 30(14:16 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at UNLV 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(14:53 - 1st) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at UNLV 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Reeser kicks 60 yards from SDSU 35 to the UNLV 5. S.Green returns the kickoff. S.Green FUMBLES forced by N.Avinger. Fumble RECOVERED by UNLV-D.Holly at UNLV 29. Tackled by SDSU at UNLV 29.
