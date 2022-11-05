Drive Chart
UNLV
SDGST

Sack
1ST & 10 UNLV 20
1:01
D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 12 for -8 yards (D.Branch)
UNLV
1 Pass
1 Rush
10 YDS
1:18 POS
Int
2ND & 10 UNLV 30
1:09
J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV End Zone. Intercepted by R.Johnson at UNLV End Zone. Tackled by SDSU at UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
+20 YD
2ND & 5 UNLV 25
1:15
K.Christon rushed to UNLV End Zone for 5 yards. K.Christon for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SDSU-A.Uluave Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 30
1:57
J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by B.Penny at UNLV 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at UNLV 25.
UNLV
0 Pass
7 Rush
4 YDS
2:05 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 UNLV 4
2:07
M.Nichols punts 35 yards to UNLV 39 Center-UNLV. J.Byrd returned punt from the UNLV 39. Tackled by K.Olotoa; D.Walden at UNLV 30.
+3 YD
3RD & 10 UNLV 1
2:50
D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; C.McDonald at UNLV 4.
Penalty
3RD & 9 UNLV 2
2:54
PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
2ND & 10 UNLV 1
3:37
D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Branch; J.Tavai at UNLV 2.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UNLV 1
4:02
D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; J.Tavai at UNLV 1.
SDGST
1 Pass
3 Rush
18 YDS
3:26 POS
Punt
4TH & 14 SDGST 48
4:15
J.Browning punts 51 yards to UNLV 1 Center-SDSU. Downed by J.Byrd.
No Scoring Plays
Team Stats
1st Downs 2 1
Rushing 1 0
Passing 1 1
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 1-4 0-2
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 25 37
Total Plays 15 11
Avg Gain 1.7 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 18 2
Rush Attempts 11 7
Avg Rush Yards 1.6 0.3
Yards Passing 7 35
Comp. - Att. 1-4 3-4
Yards Per Pass -1.3 3.8
Penalties - Yards 1-1 1-10
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-36.7 2-54.5
Return Yards 4 9
Punts - Returns 1-4 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UNLV 4-4 0---0
San Diego State 4-4 0---0
Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, California
 7 PASS YDS 35
18 RUSH YDS 2
25 TOTAL YDS 37
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Brumfield  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 7 0 0 39.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 1231 8 2 149.6
D. Brumfield 1/4 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Robbins  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 591 8
A. Robbins 5 28 0 14
D. Brumfield  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 137 5
D. Brumfield 6 -10 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. White  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 485 4
R. White 2 1 7 0 7
K. Williams  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 270 4
K. Williams 1 0 0 0 0
C. Reese  26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 40 0
C. Reese 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Plant Jr.  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Plant Jr. 2-0 1.0 0
R. Johnson  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Johnson 1-0 0.0 1
A. Ajiake  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Ajiake 1-1 0.0 0
J. Morgan  25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
J. Baldwin  3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Baldwin 0-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
W. Muavesi  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Muavesi 0-1 0.0 0
K. Beaudry  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Beaudry 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Nichols  90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 0 0
M. Nichols 3 36.7 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Green  24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 23 0
S. Green 1 24.0 24 0
N. Williams  2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
N. Williams 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Williams 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.3 28 0
N. Williams 1 4.0 4 0
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Mayden  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 35 0 1 98.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 769 3 2 147.6
J. Mayden 3/4 35 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Byrd  15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 345 3
J. Byrd 3 7 0 4
K. Christon  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 134 0
K. Christon 1 5 0 5
C. Bell  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 201 0
C. Bell 1 2 0 2
J. Mayden  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 102 3
J. Mayden 2 -12 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Matthews  45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 226 1
J. Matthews 1 1 24 0 24
M. Redman  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 80 0
M. Redman 1 1 6 0 6
B. Penny  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 98 0
B. Penny 2 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Malone  32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Malone 2-0 0.0 0
P. McMorris  33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. McMorris 1-0 0.0 0
G. Fountain  39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Fountain 1-0 0.0 0
K. Banks  2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Banks 1-1 0.0 0
C. McDonald  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. McDonald 1-0 1.0 0
M. Shawcroft  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Shawcroft 1-2 0.0 0
D. Branch  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
D. Branch 1-1 1.0 0
J. Tavai  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Tavai 0-1 0.0 0
J. Tavai  66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Tavai 0-2 0.0 0
C. McDonald  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. McDonald 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Browning  13 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 54.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 0 0
J. Browning 2 54.5 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 10.4 114 1
J. Byrd 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 29 4:08 8 33 Punt
8:49 UNLV 35 1:21 3 -4 Punt
4:02 UNLV 1 2:05 3 3 Punt
1:01 UNLV 20 0:08 1 -8
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:52 SDGST 2 2:03 3 9 Punt
7:28 SDGST 30 3:26 5 18 Punt
1:57 UNLV 30 1:18 3 0 INT

