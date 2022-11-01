|
|
|WASHST
|STNFRD
Washington State, Stanford look to fix offensive woes
Washington State and Stanford enter Saturday's Pac-12 game at Palo Alto, Calif., aiming to correct their struggles on offense.
Stanford (3-5, 1-5 Pac-12) is coming off a 38-13 loss at then-No. 12 UCLA as Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee passed for only 115 yards with an interception while completing 13-of-29 attempts.
Washington State (4-4, 1-4) is in the midst of a three-game losing streak largely because the Cougars are averaging only 13.7 points during that span. They produced 264 total yards (222 passing) in last week's 21-17 loss against then-No. 14 Utah.
"Offensively, we're just not doing anything well to lean our hat on right now," Washington State coach Jake Dickert said. "It's not being able to run the ball ... negative plays, not being able to take it down the field.
"Right now, it's just ineffective play and not being able to keep the chains moving."
The Cardinal, meanwhile, resorted to two field goals by Joshua Karty for their scoring against UCLA until McKee completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Yurosek with 4:11 left in the game.
Karty accounted for the scoring with five field goals in a 15-14 win over Arizona State the previous week and made three field goals in a 16-14 victory at Notre Dame the week before that.
"A big thing is diagnosing what the issue is," Stanford coach David Shaw said. "If it's one guy, you take that one person out. It's a myriad of things."
Stanford was down to its fifth-string running back against UCLA, starting walk-on Caleb Robinson.
Members of Shaw's backfield have either suffered injuries or transferred since last season.
Robinson had 10 carries for 36 yards against UCLA before leaving with an undisclosed injury.
"We'll retool, we'll see who's healthy," Shaw said. "We have to be balanced. We can't just have a straight drop-back game. We have to be balanced with the run to keep people honest."
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward completed 27-of-31 passes against Utah, but 20 of those passes -- including incompletions -- traveled 5 yards or less.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|0
|Rushing
|3
|0
|Passing
|1
|0
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-2
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|132
|11
|Total Plays
|14
|6
|Avg Gain
|9.4
|1.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|98
|8
|Rush Attempts
|8
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|12.3
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|34
|3
|Comp. - Att.
|4-6
|1-4
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|0.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-3
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|34
|PASS YDS
|3
|
|
|98
|RUSH YDS
|8
|
|
|132
|TOTAL YDS
|11
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|4/6
|34
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|6
|82
|0
|65
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Peters 20 WR
|O. Peters
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
A. Grover 26 WR
|A. Grover
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Jackson 80 LB
|B. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 6 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|1/4
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Leigber 32 S
|M. Leigber
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Humphreys 5 WR
|J. Humphreys
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Gilman 33 S
|A. Gilman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jorgensen 10 LB
|S. Jorgensen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miezan 45 LB
|R. Miezan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sinclair 8 LB
|T. Sinclair
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bailey 23 LB
|D. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 40 DL
|T. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 24 S
|P. Fields
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|2
|37.5
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thompson 26 WR
|J. Thompson
|2
|20.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - STNFRD 28(8:10 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 47 yards to WST 25 Center-STA. Downed by STA.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - STNFRD 27(8:48 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at STA 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 20(9:18 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to STA 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Brown J.Hicks at STA 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(9:24 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 63 yards from WST 35 to the STA 2. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Lataimua at STA 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 7(9:29 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to STA 7. Catch made by A.Grover at STA 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. C.Ward pass complete to STA 7. Catch made by A.Grover at STA 7. Gain of 7 yards. A.Grover for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 25(10:04 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by O.Peters at STA 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by STA at STA 7.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(10:42 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to STA 30. Catch made by D.Stribling at STA 30. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Gilman at STA 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 43(11:00 - 1st) C.Ward rushed to STA 30 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at STA 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(11:11 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - WASHST 47(11:35 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to STA 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Herron T.Phillips at STA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WASHST 47(11:40 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for O.Peters.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(11:53 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to STA 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - STNFRD 27(12:00 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 28 yards to WST 45 Center-STA. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - STNFRD 27(12:05 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 24(12:38 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 24. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at STA 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(12:42 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 64 yards from WST 35 to the STA 1. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WST at STA 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:48 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 3(12:59 - 1st) L.Smithson rushed to STA End Zone for 3 yards. L.Smithson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - WASHST 9(13:29 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to STA 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 6. PENALTY on STA-A.Gilman Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 13(14:05 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to STA 13. Catch made by D.Stribling at STA 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at STA 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(14:22 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to STA 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Jorgensen at STA 13.
|+65 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 22(14:41 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to STA 13 for 65 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(14:55 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan P.Fields at WST 22.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 59 yards from STA 35 to the WST 6. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Edwards at WST 20.
