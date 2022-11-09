Drive Chart
|
|
|BUFF
|CMICH


CMICH
1 Pass
7 Rush
6 YDS
2:18 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 CMICH 41
4:45
L.Elzinga punts 46 yards to BUF 13 Center-F.Lama. Fair catch by Q.Williams.
No Gain
3RD & 5 CMICH 41
4:53
D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
No Gain
2ND & 6 CMICH 40
5:05
D.Stepney rushed to CMC 40 for 0 yards. D.Stepney FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by CMC-D.Stepney at CMC 41. Tackled by BUF at CMC 41.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 36
5:33
D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 40.
Penalty
3RD & 8 BUFF 27
5:36
D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan. PENALTY on BUF-K.Cobb Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2ND & 10 CMICH 25
6:12
D.Stepney rushed to CMC 27 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at CMC 27.
No Gain
1ST & 10 CMICH 25
6:55
B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 25.
Kickoff
Kickoff
6:55
A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
BUFF
1 Pass
7 Rush
74 YDS
2:03 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
6:55
A.McNulty extra point is good.
+30 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 30
7:01
A.Henderson rushed to CMC End Zone for 30 yards. A.Henderson for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Touchdown 6:55
A.Henderson rushed to CMC End Zone for 30 yards. A.Henderson for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
74
yds
2:03
pos
20
7
Touchdown 9:48
R.Cook rushed to CMC End Zone for 25 yards. R.Cook for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
90
yds
6:47
pos
13
7
Touchdown 4:54
D.Stepney rushed to BUF End Zone for 1 yards. D.Stepney for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
39
yds
2:59
pos
7
6
Touchdown 7:53
M.Washington rushed to CMC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Washington for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
86
yds
7:07
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|3
|Rushing
|9
|0
|Passing
|3
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-8
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|247
|54
|Total Plays
|36
|18
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|157
|19
|Rush Attempts
|25
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|1.7
|Yards Passing
|90
|35
|Comp. - Att.
|8-11
|3-7
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-24
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|3-49.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|35
|
|
|157
|RUSH YDS
|19
|
|
|247
|TOTAL YDS
|54
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|8/11
|90
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|9
|55
|1
|25
|
A. Henderson 22 RB
|A. Henderson
|3
|36
|1
|30
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|7
|34
|0
|11
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|6
|32
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
J. Marshall 1 WR
|J. Marshall
|4
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
M. Johnson 11 WR
|M. Johnson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Mangas 21 TE
|R. Mangas
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Borland 34 TE
|T. Borland
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Venneri 94 K
|A. Venneri
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|3/7
|35
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Emanuel Jr. 3 QB
|B. Emanuel Jr.
|5
|19
|0
|12
|
D. Stepney 5 DB
|D. Stepney
|6
|0
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Carriere 2 WR
|C. Carriere
|3
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
F. Hogan 17 WR
|F. Hogan
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 19 WR
|T. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|3
|49.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stepney 5 DB
|D. Stepney
|1
|60.0
|60
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 41(4:45 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 46 yards to BUF 13 Center-F.Lama. Fair catch by Q.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CMICH 41(4:53 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CMICH 40(5:05 - 2nd) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 40 for 0 yards. D.Stepney FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by CMC-D.Stepney at CMC 41. Tackled by BUF at CMC 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(5:33 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 40.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - CMICH 27(5:36 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan. PENALTY on BUF-K.Cobb Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25(6:12 - 2nd) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 27 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at CMC 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(6:55 - 2nd) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 25.
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:55 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(7:01 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to CMC End Zone for 30 yards. A.Henderson for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+38 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 32(7:36 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 32. Catch made by R.Cook at BUF 32. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 30(8:21 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(8:58 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - CMICH 27(9:05 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 47 yards to BUF 26 Center-F.Lama. Fair catch by Q.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CMICH 27(9:09 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25(9:42 - 2nd) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(9:48 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(9:54 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CMC End Zone for 25 yards. R.Cook for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 34(10:25 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CMC 25 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at CMC 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 38(11:00 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CMC 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(11:28 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CMC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 38.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - BUFF 45(11:38 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to CMC 45. Catch made by Q.Williams at CMC 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - BUFF 50(12:15 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to CMC 45 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at CMC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BUFF 50(12:21 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(13:02 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 50.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 37(13:34 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(14:02 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by T.Borland at BUF 36. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at BUF 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 31(14:31 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 26(15:00 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 23(0:39 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 14(1:05 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 10(1:35 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - CMICH 36(1:45 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 54 yards to BUF 10 Center-F.Lama. Downed by CMC.
|+12 YD
3 & 20 - CMICH 24(2:26 - 1st) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 36.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - CMICH 29(2:44 - 1st) PENALTY on CMC-CMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-10 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 39(3:35 - 1st) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 29 for -10 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(4:03 - 1st) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - BUFF 22(4:10 - 1st) A.Venneri punts 44 yards to CMC 34 Center-E.Davis. Fair catch by A.Ward.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BUFF 22(4:15 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(4:52 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(4:54 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 1st) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CMICH 1(4:56 - 1st) D.Stepney rushed to BUF End Zone for 1 yards. D.Stepney for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CMICH 3(5:33 - 1st) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 1.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 6(6:11 - 1st) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 3.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 20(6:41 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to BUF 20. Catch made by C.Carriere at BUF 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 6.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 22(7:17 - 1st) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(7:22 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(7:43 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to BUF 39. Catch made by C.Carriere at BUF 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 22.
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to the CMC 1. D.Stepney returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at BUF 39.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:53 - 1st) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - BUFF 1(7:57 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to CMC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Washington for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 2(8:33 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CMC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 1.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 10(8:53 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CMC 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 2.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 16(9:31 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to CMC 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 10.
|+14 YD
2 & 18 - BUFF 30(10:05 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to CMC 30. Catch made by J.Marshall at CMC 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 23 - BUFF 35(10:44 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to CMC 35. Catch made by R.Mangas at CMC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 22(11:10 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CMC 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 20. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 28(11:52 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CMC 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 34(12:27 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to CMC 34. Catch made by M.Johnson at CMC 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 28.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(12:58 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 34.
|+11 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 38(13:23 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - BUFF 33(13:51 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 33. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 33. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at BUF 38.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 34(14:29 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 29(14:55 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 34.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 63 yards from CMC 35 to the BUF 2. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by CMC at BUF 29.
