Drive Chart
BUFF
CMICH

CMICH
1 Pass
7 Rush
6 YDS
2:18 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 CMICH 41
4:45
L.Elzinga punts 46 yards to BUF 13 Center-F.Lama. Fair catch by Q.Williams.
No Gain
3RD & 5 CMICH 41
4:53
D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
No Gain
2ND & 6 CMICH 40
5:05
D.Stepney rushed to CMC 40 for 0 yards. D.Stepney FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by CMC-D.Stepney at CMC 41. Tackled by BUF at CMC 41.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 36
5:33
D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 40.
Penalty
3RD & 8 BUFF 27
5:36
D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan. PENALTY on BUF-K.Cobb Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2ND & 10 CMICH 25
6:12
D.Stepney rushed to CMC 27 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at CMC 27.
No Gain
1ST & 10 CMICH 25
6:55
B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 25.
Kickoff
Kickoff
6:55
A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
BUFF
1 Pass
7 Rush
74 YDS
2:03 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
6:55
A.McNulty extra point is good.
+30 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 30
7:01
A.Henderson rushed to CMC End Zone for 30 yards. A.Henderson for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 6:55
A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 6:55
A.Henderson rushed to CMC End Zone for 30 yards. A.Henderson for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
74
yds
2:03
pos
20
7
Point After TD 9:48
A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 9:48
R.Cook rushed to CMC End Zone for 25 yards. R.Cook for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
90
yds
6:47
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:54
M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:54
D.Stepney rushed to BUF End Zone for 1 yards. D.Stepney for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
39
yds
2:59
pos
7
6
Point After TD 7:53
A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:53
M.Washington rushed to CMC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Washington for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
86
yds
7:07
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 3
Rushing 9 0
Passing 3 2
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 5-8 2-5
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 247 54
Total Plays 36 18
Avg Gain 6.9 3.0
Net Yards Rushing 157 19
Rush Attempts 25 11
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 1.7
Yards Passing 90 35
Comp. - Att. 8-11 3-7
Yards Per Pass 8.2 5.0
Penalties - Yards 2-24 1-5
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-44.0 3-49.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Buffalo 5-4 714--21
C. Michigan 3-6 70--7
Kelly/Shorts Stadium Mount Pleasant, MI
 90 PASS YDS 35
157 RUSH YDS 19
247 TOTAL YDS 54
Buffalo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Snyder  15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 90 0 0 141.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.9% 2145 14 6 126.1
C. Snyder 8/11 90 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Cook Jr.  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 500 3
R. Cook Jr. 9 55 1 25
A. Henderson  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 188 2
A. Henderson 3 36 1 30
C. Snyder  15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 124 4
C. Snyder 7 34 0 11
M. Washington  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 506 6
M. Washington 6 32 1 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Cook Jr.  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 168 0
R. Cook Jr. 1 1 38 0 38
J. Marshall  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 569 6
J. Marshall 4 2 31 0 17
M. Johnson  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 99 0
M. Johnson 1 1 6 0 6
R. Mangas  21 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 120 0
R. Mangas 1 1 5 0 5
M. Washington  27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 49 1
M. Washington 1 1 5 0 5
Q. Williams  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 514 4
Q. Williams 2 1 4 0 4
T. Borland  34 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 46 0
T. Borland 1 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. McNulty  16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
16/18 31/32
A. McNulty 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Venneri  94 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
A. Venneri 1 44.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Cook Jr.  2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
R. Cook Jr. 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Richardson  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 35 0 0 84.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.2% 1893 15 5 121.1
D. Richardson 3/7 35 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Emanuel Jr.  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
B. Emanuel Jr. 5 19 0 12
D. Stepney  5 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 0 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Stepney 6 0 1 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Carriere  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 478 2
C. Carriere 3 2 31 0 17
F. Hogan  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 143 1
F. Hogan 2 1 4 0 4
J. McGaughy  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 252 2
J. McGaughy 1 0 0 0 0
T. Davis  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
T. Davis 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Meeder  64 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/9 17/18
M. Meeder 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Elzinga  28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 0 0
L. Elzinga 3 49.0 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stepney  5 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 60.0 60 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 37 0
D. Stepney 1 60.0 60 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUFF 29 7:07 14 71 TD
4:54 BUFF 25 0:51 3 -3 Punt
1:35 BUFF 10 6:47 15 90 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:58 BUFF 26 2:03 4 74 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:53 BUFF 39 2:59 7 39 TD
4:03 CMICH 34 2:28 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:48 CMICH 25 0:50 3 2 Punt
6:55 CMICH 25 2:18 5 15 Punt

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 41
(4:45 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 46 yards to BUF 13 Center-F.Lama. Fair catch by Q.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CMICH 41
(4:53 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
No Gain
2 & 6 - CMICH 40
(5:05 - 2nd) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 40 for 0 yards. D.Stepney FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by CMC-D.Stepney at CMC 41. Tackled by BUF at CMC 41.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36
(5:33 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 40.
Penalty
3 & 8 - CMICH 27
(5:36 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan. PENALTY on BUF-K.Cobb Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25
(6:12 - 2nd) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 27 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at CMC 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(6:55 - 2nd) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 25.
Kickoff
(6:55 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 74 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:55 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 30
(7:01 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to CMC End Zone for 30 yards. A.Henderson for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+38 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 32
(7:36 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 32. Catch made by R.Cook at BUF 32. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 30.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 30
(8:21 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 32.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26
(8:58 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 30.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - CMICH 27
(9:05 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 47 yards to BUF 26 Center-F.Lama. Fair catch by Q.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 8 - CMICH 27
(9:09 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25
(9:42 - 2nd) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(9:48 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
Kickoff
(9:48 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Touchdown (15 plays, 90 yards, 6:47 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:48 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(9:54 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CMC End Zone for 25 yards. R.Cook for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+9 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 34
(10:25 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CMC 25 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at CMC 25.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 38
(11:00 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CMC 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 34.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 41
(11:28 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CMC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 38.
+4 YD
4 & 3 - BUFF 45
(11:38 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to CMC 45. Catch made by Q.Williams at CMC 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 41.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - BUFF 50
(12:15 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to CMC 45 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at CMC 45.
No Gain
2 & 8 - BUFF 50
(12:21 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 48
(13:02 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 50.
+11 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 37
(13:34 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 48.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36
(14:02 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by T.Borland at BUF 36. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at BUF 37.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 31
(14:31 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 36.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 26
(15:00 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 31.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 23
(0:39 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 26.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 14
(1:05 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 23.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 10
(1:35 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 14.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - CMICH 36
(1:45 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 54 yards to BUF 10 Center-F.Lama. Downed by CMC.
+12 YD
3 & 20 - CMICH 24
(2:26 - 1st) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 36.
Penalty
3 & 15 - CMICH 29
(2:44 - 1st) PENALTY on CMC-CMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-10 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 39
(3:35 - 1st) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 29 for -10 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 29.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34
(4:03 - 1st) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 39.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - BUFF 22
(4:10 - 1st) A.Venneri punts 44 yards to CMC 34 Center-E.Davis. Fair catch by A.Ward.
No Gain
3 & 13 - BUFF 22
(4:15 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 25
(4:52 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(4:54 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
Kickoff
(4:54 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 39 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:54 - 1st) M.Meeder extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - CMICH 1
(4:56 - 1st) D.Stepney rushed to BUF End Zone for 1 yards. D.Stepney for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - CMICH 3
(5:33 - 1st) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 1.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 6
(6:11 - 1st) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 3.
+14 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 20
(6:41 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to BUF 20. Catch made by C.Carriere at BUF 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 6.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 22
(7:17 - 1st) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 22
(7:22 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(7:43 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to BUF 39. Catch made by C.Carriere at BUF 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 22.
Kickoff
(7:53 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to the CMC 1. D.Stepney returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at BUF 39.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Touchdown (14 plays, 71 yards, 7:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:53 - 1st) A.McNulty extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - BUFF 1
(7:57 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to CMC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Washington for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 2
(8:33 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CMC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 1.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 10
(8:53 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CMC 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 2.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 16
(9:31 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to CMC 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 10.
+14 YD
2 & 18 - BUFF 30
(10:05 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to CMC 30. Catch made by J.Marshall at CMC 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 16.
+5 YD
1 & 23 - BUFF 35
(10:44 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to CMC 35. Catch made by R.Mangas at CMC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 30.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 22
(11:10 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CMC 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 20. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 28
(11:52 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CMC 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 22.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 34
(12:27 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to CMC 34. Catch made by M.Johnson at CMC 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 28.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49
(12:58 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 34.
+11 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 38
(13:23 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 49.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - BUFF 33
(13:51 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 33. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 33. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at BUF 38.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 34
(14:29 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 33.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 29
(14:55 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 34.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 63 yards from CMC 35 to the BUF 2. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by CMC at BUF 29.
