Drive Chart
KENTST
BGREEN

+2 YD
0 BGREEN 2
2:02
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.West rushed to BGN 3 for yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
KENTST
2 Pass
1 Rush
51 YDS
1:03 POS
+21 YD
2ND & 6 BGREEN 21
2:09
C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 21. Catch made by D.Walker at BGN 21. Gain of 21 yards. D.Walker for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 25
2:41
B.Bradford rushed to BGN 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at BGN 21.
+26 YD
1ST & 10 KENTST 49
3:05
C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 49. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 25.
BGREEN
1 Pass
1 Rush
4 YDS
1:38 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 BGREEN 44
3:14
S.Sir punts 7 yards to KNT 49 Center-G.Carlson. Out of bounds.
+11 YD
3RD & 17 BGREEN 33
3:24
M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 33. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at BGN 44.
Sack
2ND & 8 BGREEN 42
4:07
M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 33 for -9 yards (J.Wallace)
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 40
4:39
H.Fannin rushed to BGN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at BGN 42.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BGREEN 25
4:39
M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis. PENALTY on KNT-J.Evans Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
Kickoff
Kickoff
4:43
W.Hryszko kicks 43 yards from KNT 35 to the BGN 22. Fair catch by A.Bench.
2nd Quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:02
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.West rushed to BGN 3 for yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
20
0
Touchdown 2:02
C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 21. Catch made by D.Walker at BGN 21. Gain of 21 yards. D.Walker for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
51
yds
1:03
pos
20
0
Point After TD 4:43
A.Glass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 4:43
C.Schlee rushed to BGN End Zone for 4 yards. C.Schlee for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
61
yds
5:02
pos
13
0
Point After TD 14:56
A.Glass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:56
C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 14. Catch made by B.Bradford at BGN 14. Gain of 14 yards. B.Bradford for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
50
yds
2:28
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 7
Rushing 7 1
Passing 7 5
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-7 2-7
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-3
Total Net Yards 232 125
Total Plays 38 34
Avg Gain 6.1 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 99 31
Rush Attempts 22 19
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 1.6
Yards Passing 133 94
Comp. - Att. 11-16 11-15
Yards Per Pass 8.3 4.1
Penalties - Yards 1-15 2-25
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 2-22.0
Return Yards 0 2
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kent State 3-6 020--20
Bowling Green 5-4 00--0
Doyt L. Perry Stadium Bowling Green, OH
 133 PASS YDS 94
99 RUSH YDS 31
232 TOTAL YDS 125
Kent State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Schlee  19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 133 2 1 167.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 1731 9 4 136.0
C. Schlee 11/16 133 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Cooper  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
216 1013 9
M. Cooper 12 69 0 19
B. Bradford  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 246 2
B. Bradford 6 25 0 6
C. Schlee  19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 381 3
C. Schlee 4 5 1 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Poke  25 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 195 0
J. Poke 6 5 54 0 26
D. Walker  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 630 8
D. Walker 2 2 27 1 21
M. Cooper  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
M. Cooper 1 1 19 0 19
B. Bradford  31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
B. Bradford 1 1 14 1 14
D. Cephas  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 731 3
D. Cephas 4 1 13 0 13
R. James  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 91 0
R. James 1 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Bolden  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Bolden 5-0 0.0 0
M. Pierre  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
M. Pierre 4-0 1.0 0
C. Harris  37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
D. Miller Jr.  35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Miller Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
M. Miller  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
S. Diaby  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Diaby 1-0 0.0 0
R. James  12 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. James 1-0 0.0 0
L. Murphy  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
C. West  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. West 1-0 0.0 0
J. Evans  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
S. Taylor-Davis  14 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Taylor-Davis 1-0 1.0 0
K. Saunders  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Saunders 1-0 0.0 0
N. Jones  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Wallace 1-0 1.0 0
Z. West  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. West 1-0 0.0 0
A. Branch  28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Branch 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Glass  60 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/21 24/24
A. Glass 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 94 0 0 126.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 1781 16 3 133.1
M. McDonald 11/15 94 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Patterson  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 442 1
J. Patterson 12 42 0 11
H. Fannin Jr.  44 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 4
H. Fannin Jr. 2 5 0 3
N. Mosley  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 58 0
N. Mosley 1 3 0 3
J. Johnson  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 218 0
J. Johnson 1 2 0 2
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 54 1
M. McDonald 3 -21 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Sims  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 254 2
C. Sims 3 3 52 0 22
T. Broden  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 308 4
T. Broden 4 4 28 0 9
C. Croom  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 129 1
C. Croom 2 2 14 0 11
H. Fannin Jr.  44 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 121 1
H. Fannin Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
J. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0
O. Hiliare  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 426 4
O. Hiliare 2 2 0 0 3
C. Lewis  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 324 2
C. Lewis 2 0 0 0 0
B. Boyer  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
B. Boyer 1 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Hawkins  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Hawkins 4-0 0.0 0
P. Day  32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Day 3-0 0.0 0
T. Simms  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Simms 3-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor  17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Taylor 3-0 0.0 1
D. Kelly  38 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Kelly 2-0 0.0 0
D. Brown  60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
K. Brooks  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Brooks 2-0 0.0 0
D. Anders  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Anders 2-0 0.0 0
J. Oladokun  10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Oladokun 2-0 0.0 0
W. Haire  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Haire 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hardamon  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hardamon 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jones Jr.  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jones Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
B. Horne  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Horne 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bacon  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Bacon 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Sir  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 22.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 0 0
S. Sir 2 22.0 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Gazarek  10 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
L. Gazarek 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 BGREEN 24 1:08 4 4 FG Miss
11:11 KENTST 48 2:32 8 40 Downs
6:44 KENTST 50 0:53 4 26 INT
2:16 KENTST 50 2:28 8 50 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:45 KENTST 24 5:02 12 76 TD
3:05 KENTST 49 1:03 3 51 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 BGREEN 20 2:38 6 32 Downs
8:39 BGREEN 12 1:55 3 1 Punt
5:51 BGREEN 23 3:27 8 25 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 BGREEN 26 5:59 13 53 Downs
4:43 BGREEN 25 1:38 4 19 Punt

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Missed FG (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(2:02 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.West rushed to BGN 3 for yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

BGSU
Falcons

Result Play
+21 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 21
(2:09 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 21. Catch made by D.Walker at BGN 21. Gain of 21 yards. D.Walker for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(2:41 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at BGN 21.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(3:05 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 49. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 25.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 51 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - KENTST 44
(3:14 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 7 yards to KNT 49 Center-G.Carlson. Out of bounds.
+11 YD
3 & 17 - KENTST 33
(3:24 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 33. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at BGN 44.
Sack
2 & 8 - KENTST 42
(4:07 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 33 for -9 yards (J.Wallace)
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40
(4:39 - 2nd) H.Fannin rushed to BGN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at BGN 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(4:39 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis. PENALTY on KNT-J.Evans Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(4:43 - 2nd) W.Hryszko kicks 43 yards from KNT 35 to the BGN 22. Fair catch by A.Bench.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:43 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - BGREEN 4
(4:48 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to BGN End Zone for 4 yards. C.Schlee for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+19 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 23
(5:05 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 23. Catch made by M.Cooper at BGN 23. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 4.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(5:25 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 23.
+7 YD
4 & 5 - BGREEN 34
(5:52 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 27.
+2 YD
3 & 7 - BGREEN 36
(6:05 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to BGN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at BGN 34.
+7 YD
2 & 14 - BGREEN 43
(6:31 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 43. Catch made by J.Poke at BGN 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Day at BGN 36.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39
(6:55 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to BGN 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at BGN 43.
+13 YD
2 & 11 - BGREEN 48
(7:32 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Oladokun at BGN 39.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(7:56 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at KNT 48.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34
(8:28 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker. PENALTY on BGN-D.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 33
(9:02 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at KNT 34.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 30
(9:32 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at KNT 33.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24
(9:45 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 24. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at KNT 30.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 76 yards, 5:02 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - KENTST 24
(8:57 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 24.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 25
(10:06 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Diaby at KNT 24.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 33
(10:14 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 33
(10:44 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 33.
+21 YD
2 & 20 - KENTST 46
(11:08 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 46. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 46. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 33.
Penalty
2 & 10 - KENTST 44
(11:29 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 44
(12:03 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - KENTST 47
(12:26 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 47. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 44.
No Gain
2 & 8 - KENTST 47
(12:37 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for H.Fannin.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 44
(13:05 - 2nd) N.Mosley rushed to BGN 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BGN 47.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 41
(13:31 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at BGN 44.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 39
(14:24 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BGN 41.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34
(14:35 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BGN 39.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 23
(14:56 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Murphy at BGN 34.
Kickoff
(14:56 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 48 yards from KNT 35 to the BGN 23. Fair catch by R.James.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Downs (13 plays, 53 yards, 5:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:56 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 14. Catch made by B.Bradford at BGN 14. Gain of 14 yards. B.Bradford for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - BGREEN 16
(0:06 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly at BGN 14.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 20
(0:22 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by J.Poke at BGN 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Day at BGN 16.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24
(0:47 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Horne at BGN 20.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 30
(1:10 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly at BGN 24.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 34
(1:43 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 30.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39
(2:06 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Day at BGN 34.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50
(2:24 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 50. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at BGN 39.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 50 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Sack
4 & 6 - KENTST 43
(2:31 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at KNT 50 for -7 yards (M.Pierre)
+9 YD
3 & 15 - KENTST 48
(3:09 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 43.
-3 YD
2 & 12 - KENTST 49
(3:45 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by O.Hiliare at KNT 49. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at BGN 48.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47
(4:16 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 49.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 48
(4:36 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 47.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40
(5:01 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 40. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at BGN 48.
+9 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 31
(5:11 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BGN 40.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(5:51 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Branch at BGN 31.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Downs (8 plays, 25 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 3 - BGREEN 24
(5:57 - 1st) C.Schlee pass INTERCEPTED at BGN 23. Intercepted by D.Taylor at BGN 23. Tackled by R.James at BGN 25.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 31
(6:20 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at BGN 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31
(6:31 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50
(6:44 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 31 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at BGN 31.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Interception (4 plays, 26 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - KENTST 13
(6:51 - 1st) S.Sir punts 37 yards to KNT 50 Center-G.Carlson. Fair catch by R.James.
Sack
3 & 4 - KENTST 18
(7:29 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 13 for -5 yards (S.Taylor-Davis)
+3 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 15
(8:03 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 15. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at BGN 18.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 12
(8:39 - 1st) H.Fannin rushed to BGN 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at BGN 15.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 7 - BGREEN 12
(8:44 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
+1 YD
3 & 8 - BGREEN 13
(9:27 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hardamon at BGN 12.
No Gain
2 & 8 - BGREEN 13
(9:34 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15
(10:08 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 13.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 21
(10:22 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 21. Catch made by J.Poke at BGN 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 15.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(10:32 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 21.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40
(10:55 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 39. Catch made by D.Cephas at BGN 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 27.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48
(11:11 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Oladokun at BGN 40.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Downs (8 plays, 40 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - KENTST 48
(11:14 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - KENTST 50
(11:56 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to KNT 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at KNT 48.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 49
(12:25 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.West at KNT 50.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 46
(12:55 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at KNT 49.
+22 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 24
(13:23 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 24. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by KNT at BGN 46.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 20
(13:49 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.West at BGN 24.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Downs (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 6 - BGREEN 27
(13:54 - 1st) A.Glass 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BGREEN 20
(14:05 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
+6 YD
2 & 12 - BGREEN 26
(14:37 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 26. Catch made by R.James at BGN 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 20.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24
(14:57 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by W.Haire at BGN 26.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Missed FG (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) W.Hryszko kicks 40 yards from KNT 35 to the BGN 25. A.Bench MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-D.Miller at BGN 24. Tackled by BGN at BGN 24.
