+2 YD
0 BGREEN 2
2:02
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.West rushed to BGN 3 for yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
KENTST
2 Pass
1 Rush
51 YDS
1:03 POS
+21 YD
2ND & 6 BGREEN 21
2:09
C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 21. Catch made by D.Walker at BGN 21. Gain of 21 yards. D.Walker for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 25
2:41
B.Bradford rushed to BGN 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at BGN 21.
+26 YD
1ST & 10 KENTST 49
3:05
C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 49. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 25.
BGREEN
1 Pass
1 Rush
4 YDS
1:38 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 BGREEN 44
3:14
S.Sir punts 7 yards to KNT 49 Center-G.Carlson. Out of bounds.
+11 YD
3RD & 17 BGREEN 33
3:24
M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 33. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at BGN 44.
Sack
2ND & 8 BGREEN 42
4:07
M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 33 for -9 yards (J.Wallace)
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 40
4:39
H.Fannin rushed to BGN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at BGN 42.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BGREEN 25
4:39
M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis. PENALTY on KNT-J.Evans Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
Kickoff
Kickoff
4:43
W.Hryszko kicks 43 yards from KNT 35 to the BGN 22. Fair catch by A.Bench.
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:02
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.West rushed to BGN 3 for yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
20
0
Touchdown 2:02
C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 21. Catch made by D.Walker at BGN 21. Gain of 21 yards. D.Walker for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
51
yds
1:03
pos
20
0
Touchdown 4:43
C.Schlee rushed to BGN End Zone for 4 yards. C.Schlee for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
61
yds
5:02
pos
13
0
Touchdown 14:56
C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 14. Catch made by B.Bradford at BGN 14. Gain of 14 yards. B.Bradford for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
50
yds
2:28
pos
6
0
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|7
|Rushing
|7
|1
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|232
|125
|Total Plays
|38
|34
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|31
|Rush Attempts
|22
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|133
|94
|Comp. - Att.
|11-16
|11-15
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-22.0
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|133
|PASS YDS
|94
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|31
|
|
|232
|TOTAL YDS
|125
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|11/16
|133
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|12
|69
|0
|19
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|6
|25
|0
|6
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|4
|5
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|6
|5
|54
|0
|26
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|2
|2
|27
|1
|21
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|4
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bolden 24 S
|N. Bolden
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pierre 33 LB
|M. Pierre
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Harris 37 LB
|C. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller Jr. 35 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Diaby 55 DL
|S. Diaby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murphy 41 LB
|L. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. West 5 DL
|C. West
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 23 S
|J. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 56 DL
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taylor-Davis 14 DL
|S. Taylor-Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Saunders 45 LB
|K. Saunders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 26 DB
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 10 LB
|J. Wallace
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. West 0 DE
|Z. West
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Branch 28 CB
|A. Branch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|11/15
|94
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|12
|42
|0
|11
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
N. Mosley 5 RB
|N. Mosley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|3
|-21
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|3
|3
|52
|0
|22
|
T. Broden 0 WR
|T. Broden
|4
|4
|28
|0
|9
|
C. Croom 85 WR
|C. Croom
|2
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Boyer 81 TE
|B. Boyer
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hawkins 54 DL
|A. Hawkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Day 32 S
|P. Day
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simms 8 S
|T. Simms
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 17 LB
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Kelly 38 DL
|D. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 60 DL
|D. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 11 DL
|K. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anders 23 LB
|D. Anders
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oladokun 10 CB
|J. Oladokun
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardamon 14 LB
|D. Hardamon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones Jr. 4 CB
|D. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 LB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Horne 2 LB
|B. Horne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Sir 99 P
|S. Sir
|2
|22.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Gazarek 10 TE
|L. Gazarek
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(2:02 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.West rushed to BGN 3 for yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 21(2:09 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 21. Catch made by D.Walker at BGN 21. Gain of 21 yards. D.Walker for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(2:41 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at BGN 21.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(3:05 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 49. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - KENTST 44(3:14 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 7 yards to KNT 49 Center-G.Carlson. Out of bounds.
|+11 YD
3 & 17 - KENTST 33(3:24 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 33. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at BGN 44.
|Sack
2 & 8 - KENTST 42(4:07 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 33 for -9 yards (J.Wallace)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(4:39 - 2nd) H.Fannin rushed to BGN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at BGN 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(4:39 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis. PENALTY on KNT-J.Evans Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 2nd) W.Hryszko kicks 43 yards from KNT 35 to the BGN 22. Fair catch by A.Bench.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:43 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BGREEN 4(4:48 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to BGN End Zone for 4 yards. C.Schlee for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 23(5:05 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 23. Catch made by M.Cooper at BGN 23. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 4.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(5:25 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 23.
|+7 YD
4 & 5 - BGREEN 34(5:52 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - BGREEN 36(6:05 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to BGN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at BGN 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - BGREEN 43(6:31 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 43. Catch made by J.Poke at BGN 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Day at BGN 36.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(6:55 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to BGN 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at BGN 43.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - BGREEN 48(7:32 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Oladokun at BGN 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(7:56 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at KNT 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34(8:28 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker. PENALTY on BGN-D.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 33(9:02 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at KNT 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 30(9:32 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at KNT 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(9:45 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 24. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at KNT 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - KENTST 24(8:57 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 24.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 25(10:06 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Diaby at KNT 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 33(10:14 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(10:44 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 33.
|+21 YD
2 & 20 - KENTST 46(11:08 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 46. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 46. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 33.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - KENTST 44(11:29 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(12:03 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - KENTST 47(12:26 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 47. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 44.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KENTST 47(12:37 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for H.Fannin.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(13:05 - 2nd) N.Mosley rushed to BGN 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BGN 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 41(13:31 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at BGN 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 39(14:24 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BGN 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(14:35 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BGN 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 23(14:56 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Murphy at BGN 34.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 48 yards from KNT 35 to the BGN 23. Fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14(15:00 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 14. Catch made by B.Bradford at BGN 14. Gain of 14 yards. B.Bradford for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - BGREEN 16(0:06 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly at BGN 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 20(0:22 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by J.Poke at BGN 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Day at BGN 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(0:47 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Horne at BGN 20.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 30(1:10 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly at BGN 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 34(1:43 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(2:06 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Day at BGN 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50(2:24 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 50. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at BGN 39.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
4 & 6 - KENTST 43(2:31 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at KNT 50 for -7 yards (M.Pierre)
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - KENTST 48(3:09 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 43.
|-3 YD
2 & 12 - KENTST 49(3:45 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by O.Hiliare at KNT 49. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at BGN 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(4:16 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 48(4:36 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(5:01 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 40. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at BGN 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 31(5:11 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BGN 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(5:51 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Branch at BGN 31.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 3 - BGREEN 24(5:57 - 1st) C.Schlee pass INTERCEPTED at BGN 23. Intercepted by D.Taylor at BGN 23. Tackled by R.James at BGN 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 31(6:20 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at BGN 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31(6:31 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50(6:44 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 31 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at BGN 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - KENTST 13(6:51 - 1st) S.Sir punts 37 yards to KNT 50 Center-G.Carlson. Fair catch by R.James.
|Sack
3 & 4 - KENTST 18(7:29 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 13 for -5 yards (S.Taylor-Davis)
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 15(8:03 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 15. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at BGN 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 12(8:39 - 1st) H.Fannin rushed to BGN 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at BGN 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 7 - BGREEN 12(8:44 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - BGREEN 13(9:27 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hardamon at BGN 12.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BGREEN 13(9:34 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15(10:08 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 13.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 21(10:22 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 21. Catch made by J.Poke at BGN 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(10:32 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 21.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(10:55 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 39. Catch made by D.Cephas at BGN 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 27.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(11:11 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Oladokun at BGN 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - KENTST 48(11:14 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - KENTST 50(11:56 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to KNT 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at KNT 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 49(12:25 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.West at KNT 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 46(12:55 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at KNT 49.
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 24(13:23 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 24. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by KNT at BGN 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(13:49 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.West at BGN 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 6 - BGREEN 27(13:54 - 1st) A.Glass 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BGREEN 20(14:05 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - BGREEN 26(14:37 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 26. Catch made by R.James at BGN 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(14:57 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by W.Haire at BGN 26.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Hryszko kicks 40 yards from KNT 35 to the BGN 25. A.Bench MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-D.Miller at BGN 24. Tackled by BGN at BGN 24.
