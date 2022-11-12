Drive Chart
|
|
|APLST
|MRSHL
No Gain
1ST & 10 MRSHL 28
11:53
C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; M.Clark at MSH 28.
APLST
0 Pass
15 Rush
22 YDS
2:28 POS
No Gain
4TH & 2 MRSHL 28
11:58
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
No Gain
3RD & 2 MRSHL 28
12:05
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
No Gain
2ND & 2 MRSHL 28
12:45
N.Noel rushed to MSH 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Leggs at MSH 28.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 36
13:24
N.Noel rushed to MSH 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 28.
+6 YD
2ND & 2 MRSHL 42
13:51
N.Noel rushed to MSH 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 36.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 50
14:21
N.Noel rushed to MSH 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at MSH 42.
MRSHL
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:21 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 MRSHL 20
14:28
J.McConnell punts 45 yards to APP 35 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by J.Green-McKnight. PENALTY on MSH-J.Green-McKnight Fair Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
3RD & 10 MRSHL 20
14:34
C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
No Gain
2ND & 10 MRSHL 20
14:39
C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|6
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|1
|4
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-4
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|47
|93
|Total Plays
|18
|25
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|49
|Rush Attempts
|11
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|10
|44
|Comp. - Att.
|1-7
|5-10
|Yards Per Pass
|1.4
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|3-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.3
|3-38.3
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|10
|PASS YDS
|44
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|49
|
|
|47
|TOTAL YDS
|93
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|1/7
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|6
|24
|0
|8
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Jones Jr. 6 DB
|S. Jones Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Clarke 27 DB
|R. Clarke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawson Jr. 5 DB
|D. Lawson Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dingle-Prince 50 DL
|D. Dingle-Prince
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Doublin 40 LB
|L. Doublin
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 9 LB
|N. Hampton
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 93 DL
|K. White
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 15 LB
|A. Parker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 28 LB
|K. Brown
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 91 DL
|M. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ross 4 DB
|N. Ross
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|3
|35.3
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tucker 0 DB
|M. Tucker
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|5/10
|44
|0
|0
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|11
|39
|1
|12
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|2
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Horton 13 WR
|E. Horton
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. McMillan 5 WR
|C. McMillan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Gray 1 LB
|C. Gray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 7 LB
|A. Beauplan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green-McKnight 4 S
|J. Green-McKnight
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leggs 5 DL
|T. Leggs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 21 S
|E. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 19 DL
|A. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 13 DB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bobo 9 LB
|J. Bobo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gibson Sr. 99 DL
|I. Gibson Sr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|3
|38.3
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(11:53 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; M.Clark at MSH 28.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - APLST 28(11:58 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - APLST 28(12:05 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - APLST 28(12:45 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Leggs at MSH 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 36(13:24 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 42(13:51 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 50(14:21 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at MSH 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:28 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 45 yards to APP 35 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by J.Green-McKnight. PENALTY on MSH-J.Green-McKnight Fair Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:34 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:39 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:42 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - APLST 42(14:50 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 42 yards to MSH End Zone Center-J.Mann. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - APLST 42(14:55 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 42(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46(0:03 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to MSH 42 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at MSH 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - MRSHL 12(0:15 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 34 yards to MSH 46 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by Z.Appio.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MRSHL 12(1:01 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Earle; L.Doublin at MSH 12.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 5(1:19 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; N.Ross at MSH 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 3(1:47 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Earle; L.Doublin at MSH 5.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - APLST 36(1:57 - 1st) C.Howell punts 33 yards to MSH 3 Center-J.Mann. Downed by M.Tucker.
|-2 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 34(2:42 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to MSH 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at MSH 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 36(3:21 - 1st) C.Brice scrambles to MSH 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at MSH 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38(3:53 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to MSH 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Leggs; I.Gibson at MSH 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - APLST 47(4:00 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for T.Page. PENALTY on MSH-D.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 19(4:07 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 36 yards to APP 45 Center-Z.Appio. T.Page returned punt from the APP 45. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight at APP 47.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 19(4:14 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for MSH.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 17(4:43 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; R.Clarke at MSH 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15(5:10 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; L.Doublin at MSH 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - APLST 46(5:17 - 1st) C.Howell punts 31 yards to MSH 15 Center-J.Mann. Fair catch by C.McMillan.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - APLST 46(5:23 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 46(5:31 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 50(6:03 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to MSH 46 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Green-McKnight at MSH 46.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - APLST 35(6:11 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn. PENALTY on MSH-M.Abraham Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 35(6:49 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; O.Porter at APP 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 25(7:19 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Smith at APP 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20(8:03 - 1st) C.Brice scrambles to APP 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Watts at APP 25. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 60 yards from MSH 35 to the APP 5. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Morris; D.Miller at APP 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 1st) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MRSHL 1(8:15 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to APP End Zone for 1 yards. K.Laborn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 3(8:56 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to APP 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.White; N.Ross at APP 1.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 6(9:28 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to APP 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton; K.White at APP 3.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 18(9:59 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to APP 18. Catch made by C.Gammage at APP 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 6.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(10:34 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to APP 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 18.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(11:03 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to APP 23 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 23.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 46(11:43 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to APP 46. Catch made by C.Gammage at APP 46. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones at APP 35.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 44(12:25 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to APP 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; J.Earle at APP 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(12:57 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to APP 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton; L.Doublin at APP 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 48(13:13 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 48. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson; A.Parker at APP 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(13:28 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 43. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 43. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Bird at MSH 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(13:54 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; D.Dingle-Prince at MSH 43.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 21(14:13 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 21. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at MSH 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:51 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; N.Hampton at MSH 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:54 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 61 yards from APP 35 to the MSH 4. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Heilig; J.McLeod at MSH 20.
