Drive Chart
APLST
MRSHL

No Gain
1ST & 10 MRSHL 28
11:53
C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; M.Clark at MSH 28.
APLST
0 Pass
15 Rush
22 YDS
2:28 POS
No Gain
4TH & 2 MRSHL 28
11:58
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
No Gain
3RD & 2 MRSHL 28
12:05
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
No Gain
2ND & 2 MRSHL 28
12:45
N.Noel rushed to MSH 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Leggs at MSH 28.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 36
13:24
N.Noel rushed to MSH 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 28.
+6 YD
2ND & 2 MRSHL 42
13:51
N.Noel rushed to MSH 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 36.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 50
14:21
N.Noel rushed to MSH 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at MSH 42.
MRSHL
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:21 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 MRSHL 20
14:28
J.McConnell punts 45 yards to APP 35 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by J.Green-McKnight. PENALTY on MSH-J.Green-McKnight Fair Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
3RD & 10 MRSHL 20
14:34
C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
No Gain
2ND & 10 MRSHL 20
14:39
C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 8:09
R.Verhoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:09
K.Laborn rushed to APP End Zone for 1 yards. K.Laborn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
80
yds
6:51
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 6
Rushing 1 2
Passing 1 4
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 0-4 3-6
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 47 93
Total Plays 18 25
Avg Gain 2.6 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 37 49
Rush Attempts 11 15
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 3.3
Yards Passing 10 44
Comp. - Att. 1-7 5-10
Yards Per Pass 1.4 4.4
Penalties - Yards 0-0 3-45
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-35.3 3-38.3
Return Yards 2 0
Punts - Returns 1-2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
App. St. 5-4 00--0
Marshall 5-4 70--7
Joan C. Edwards Stadium Huntington, WV
 10 PASS YDS 44
37 RUSH YDS 49
47 TOTAL YDS 93
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brice  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
14.3% 10 0 0 26.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 2200 24 5 160.3
C. Brice 1/7 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Noel  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 336 3
N. Noel 6 24 0 8
C. Brice  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 82 4
C. Brice 2 7 0 5
C. Peoples  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 572 5
C. Peoples 2 4 0 4
D. Harrington  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 276 2
D. Harrington 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Davis  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 389 3
D. Davis 2 1 10 0 10
C. Horn  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 471 4
C. Horn 3 0 0 0 0
H. Pearson  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 212 4
H. Pearson 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Jones Jr.  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Jones Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
R. Clarke  27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Clarke 1-1 0.0 0
T. Bird  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Bird 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lawson Jr.  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Lawson Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
D. Dingle-Prince  50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Dingle-Prince 0-2 0.0 0
L. Doublin  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
L. Doublin 0-5 0.0 0
N. Hampton  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
N. Hampton 0-3 0.0 0
K. White  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. White 0-2 0.0 0
J. Earle  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Earle 0-3 0.0 0
A. Parker  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Parker 0-2 0.0 0
K. Brown  28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
K. Brown 0-3 0.0 0
M. Clark  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Clark 0-1 0.0 0
N. Ross  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Ross 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Howell  30 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 0 0
C. Howell 3 35.3 2 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Tucker  0 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 63 0
M. Tucker 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Page 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 6.5 84 0
T. Page 1 2.0 2 0
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Fancher  14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 44 0 0 87.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 743 2 4 103.2
C. Fancher 5/10 44 0 0
H. Colombi  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.2% 943 6 4 144.9
H. Colombi 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
235 1200 13
K. Laborn 11 39 1 12
C. Fancher  14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 265 0
C. Fancher 2 5 0 5
E. Payne  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 172 2
E. Payne 2 5 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Gammage  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 562 4
C. Gammage 2 2 23 0 12
C. Montgomery  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 200 0
C. Montgomery 1 1 10 0 10
E. Horton  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 67 0
E. Horton 3 1 6 0 6
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 67 0
K. Laborn 1 1 5 0 5
C. McMillan  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 171 1
C. McMillan 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Gray  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Gray 2-0 0.0 0
E. Neal  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Neal 2-0 0.0 0
A. Beauplan  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Beauplan 1-0 0.0 0
J. Green-McKnight  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Green-McKnight 1-0 0.0 0
T. Leggs  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Leggs 1-1 0.0 0
E. Jackson  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Watts  19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Watts 1-0 0.0 0
D. Smith  13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bobo  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bobo 0-1 0.0 0
I. Gibson Sr.  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Gibson Sr. 0-1 0.0 0
O. Porter  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Porter 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Verhoff  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
12/17 23/24
R. Verhoff 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. McConnell  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 0 0
J. McConnell 3 38.3 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Harrison  2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
J. Harrison 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:09 APLST 20 2:59 6 34 Punt
4:00 APLST 47 2:13 3 17 Punt
0:03 MRSHL 46 0:21 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 APLST 50 2:28 6 22 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 20 6:51 15 80 TD
5:10 MRSHL 15 1:10 3 4 Punt
1:47 MRSHL 3 1:44 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:42 MRSHL 20 0:21 3 0 Punt
11:53 MRSHL 28 0:16 1 0

APP
Mountaineers
 - Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(11:53 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; M.Clark at MSH 28.
No Gain
4 & 2 - APLST 28
(11:58 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
No Gain
3 & 2 - APLST 28
(12:05 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
No Gain
2 & 2 - APLST 28
(12:45 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Leggs at MSH 28.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 36
(13:24 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 28.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 42
(13:51 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 36.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 50
(14:21 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at MSH 42.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(14:28 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 45 yards to APP 35 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by J.Green-McKnight. PENALTY on MSH-J.Green-McKnight Fair Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(14:34 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(14:39 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(14:42 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - APLST 42
(14:50 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 42 yards to MSH End Zone Center-J.Mann. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 6 - APLST 42
(14:55 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 42
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46
(0:03 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to MSH 42 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at MSH 42.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - MRSHL 12
(0:15 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 34 yards to MSH 46 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by Z.Appio.
No Gain
3 & 1 - MRSHL 12
(1:01 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Earle; L.Doublin at MSH 12.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 5
(1:19 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; N.Ross at MSH 12.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 3
(1:47 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Earle; L.Doublin at MSH 5.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Punt (3 plays, 17 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - APLST 36
(1:57 - 1st) C.Howell punts 33 yards to MSH 3 Center-J.Mann. Downed by M.Tucker.
-2 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 34
(2:42 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to MSH 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at MSH 36.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 36
(3:21 - 1st) C.Brice scrambles to MSH 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at MSH 34.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38
(3:53 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to MSH 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Leggs; I.Gibson at MSH 36.
Penalty
1 & 10 - APLST 47
(4:00 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for T.Page. PENALTY on MSH-D.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 19
(4:07 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 36 yards to APP 45 Center-Z.Appio. T.Page returned punt from the APP 45. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight at APP 47.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 19
(4:14 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for MSH.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 17
(4:43 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; R.Clarke at MSH 19.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15
(5:10 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; L.Doublin at MSH 17.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - APLST 46
(5:17 - 1st) C.Howell punts 31 yards to MSH 15 Center-J.Mann. Fair catch by C.McMillan.
No Gain
3 & 6 - APLST 46
(5:23 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 46
(5:31 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 50
(6:03 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to MSH 46 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Green-McKnight at MSH 46.
Penalty
2 & 10 - APLST 35
(6:11 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn. PENALTY on MSH-M.Abraham Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 35
(6:49 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; O.Porter at APP 35.
+10 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 25
(7:19 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Smith at APP 35.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20
(8:03 - 1st) C.Brice scrambles to APP 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Watts at APP 25. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
Kickoff
(8:09 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 60 yards from MSH 35 to the APP 5. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Morris; D.Miller at APP 20.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Touchdown (15 plays, 80 yards, 6:51 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:09 - 1st) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - MRSHL 1
(8:15 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to APP End Zone for 1 yards. K.Laborn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 3
(8:56 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to APP 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.White; N.Ross at APP 1.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 6
(9:28 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to APP 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton; K.White at APP 3.
+12 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 18
(9:59 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to APP 18. Catch made by C.Gammage at APP 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 6.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23
(10:34 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to APP 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 18.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(11:03 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to APP 23 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 23.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 46
(11:43 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to APP 46. Catch made by C.Gammage at APP 46. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones at APP 35.
-2 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 44
(12:25 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to APP 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; J.Earle at APP 46.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46
(12:57 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to APP 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton; L.Doublin at APP 44.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 48
(13:13 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 48. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson; A.Parker at APP 46.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(13:28 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 43. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 43. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Bird at MSH 48.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31
(13:54 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; D.Dingle-Prince at MSH 43.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 21
(14:13 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 21. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at MSH 31.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(14:51 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; N.Hampton at MSH 21.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(14:54 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 61 yards from APP 35 to the MSH 4. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Heilig; J.McLeod at MSH 20.
NCAA FB Scores