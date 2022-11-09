|
|
|BC
|NCST
No. 16 NCSU eyes home win streak record vs. BC
In its final home game of the season, No. 16 North Carolina State will look for its third consecutive win when it opposes Boston College on Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.
The Wolfpack (7-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won three of their past four. Most recently, NC State topped rival then-No. 21 Wake Forest 30-21, a result that catapulted the Wolfpack up six spots in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
It was the first career start for freshman quarterback MJ Morris, who completed 18 of 28 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Morris also rushed 19 times for 43 yards.
He became the first true freshman quarterback to start for the Wolfpack since Philip Rivers in 2000. Morris is also the first NC State quarterback to throw for three scores in their first start since Jacoby Brissett in 2014.
That Morris is in the company of some former NC State quarterbacks who went on to enjoy lengthy careers in the NFL is a good sign for things to come. Still, Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren wants to be patient with the 19-year-old playmaker.
"It's still a small sample. It's a game and a half," Doeren said Monday. "We're excited about what he's doing, but at the same time, I think setting him up (for success) is important. What does he do best? Where's he most confident? It's no different from when you have a three-year starter, you still want to do what the guy feels most confident with."
Morris became the starter due to a season-ending injury to Devin Leary, and a less-than-stellar performance from backup Jack Chambers against Virginia Tech on Oct. 27.
For NC State, the victory over the Demon Deacons extended their winning streak at Carter-Finley Stadium to 16 straight games, tying a program record set from 1972-75 under coach Lou Holtz. A win against Boston College (2-7, 1-5) would give this Wolfpack team the school record and put the Wolfpack in position for a better bowl game.
"The culture that we have now, obviously as a head coach you lead it, but these (seniors) are the ones that water it every day," Doeren said. "They're the ones that help it grow and hold each other accountable. All these guys ... are a part of the success we're having in a major way."
Boston College is likely to start a young quarterback on Saturday too. Veteran Phil Jurkovec missed last week's game against Duke due to a knee injury and did not practice on Tuesday, a sign that redshirt freshman Emmett Morehead may be in line for his second straight start.
Morehead impressed last week at home, completing 27 of 45 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns. However, it wasn't quite enough to beat the Blue Devils, as the Eagles fell 38-31, their fourth straight loss.
"What I'm most impressed about Emmett is that he throws the ball really well and his leadership," Eagles coach Jeff Hafley said Tuesday. "He has a really good grasp of the huddle and the way he gets them in and out. He takes it serious and it's impressive and we'll see what happens."
Last week was just the third time this season that Boston College scored more than 21 points this season.
The Eagles' top offensive weapon this season has been wideout Zay Flowers, who leads the ACC in receiving yards with 791. He has an ACC-co-leading eight touchdowns among his 60 catches.
NC State is 8-10 all-time against Boston College but has won three of the past four meetings. The Eagles haven't won in Raleigh since 2016.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|8
|Rushing
|0
|6
|Passing
|4
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-4
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|107
|180
|Total Plays
|18
|20
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|9.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|-7
|125
|Rush Attempts
|7
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|-1.0
|8.9
|Yards Passing
|114
|55
|Comp. - Att.
|8-11
|3-6
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.3
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|114
|PASS YDS
|55
|
|
|-7
|RUSH YDS
|125
|
|
|107
|TOTAL YDS
|180
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|8/11
|114
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|3
|8
|0
|7
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|2
|-13
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|4
|3
|51
|1
|19
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|4
|3
|49
|0
|28
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. Takacs 80 TE
|G. Takacs
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lytton 90 K
|C. Lytton
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|3
|43.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|3/6
|55
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Allen 24 RB
|M. Allen
|6
|61
|0
|36
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|3
|23
|0
|13
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|2
|11
|1
|10
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|2
|6
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Pennix 6 TE
|T. Pennix
|1
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Timmons Jr. 82 WR
|T. Timmons Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Noonkester 98 P
|C. Noonkester
|2
|46.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NCST 38(11:27 - 2nd) C.Noonkester punts 38 yards to BC End Zone Center-NCST. Touchback.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 37(12:12 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to BC 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 38.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 34(12:46 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to BC 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 39(13:15 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to BC 39. Catch made by D.Jones at BC 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 44(13:46 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to BC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 48(14:21 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to BC 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - BC 12(14:28 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 40 yards to NCST 48 Center-BC. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 12(14:34 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - BC 17(15:00 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 17. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 17. Gain of yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 29. PENALTY on BC-J.Gill Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - BC 16(0:25 - 1st) A.Broome rushed to BC 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 11(0:57 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 11. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - NCST 35(1:04 - 1st) C.Noonkester punts 54 yards to BC 11 Center-NCST. Fair catch by J.Gill.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 35(1:11 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 35(1:50 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 35(1:57 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(2:30 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 35.
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:30 - 1st) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - BC 17(2:36 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 17. Catch made by Z.Flowers at NCST 17. Gain of 17 yards. Z.Flowers for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 17(2:42 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|+28 YD
4 & 3 - BC 45(2:49 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 45. Catch made by J.Gill at NCST 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 17. PENALTY on NCST-C.Fagan Defensive Targeting 9 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 45. Catch made by J.Gill at NCST 45. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 17.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - BC 44(3:39 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to NCST 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BC 44(3:44 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - BC 43(4:17 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 43. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 48(4:26 - 1st) PENALTY on BC-H.Lillis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - BC 33(5:08 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 33. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(5:42 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 33.
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 1st) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 10(5:47 - 1st) M.Morris rushed to BC End Zone for 10 yards. M.Morris for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 46(6:27 - 1st) M.Allen rushed to BC 10 for 36 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 46(6:32 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - NCST 38(7:11 - 1st) M.Allen rushed to BC 46 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BC at BC 46.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 40(7:30 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 32(7:51 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - BC 19(8:03 - 1st) D.Longman punts 49 yards to NCST 32 Center-BC. Downed by BC.
|+7 YD
3 & 23 - BC 12(8:39 - 1st) A.Broome rushed to BC 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 19.
|Penalty
3 & 18 - BC 17(8:55 - 1st) PENALTY on BC-G.Takacs False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BC 25(9:43 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 17 for -8 yards (D.Thomas)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25(10:20 - 1st) A.Broome rushed to BC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 25.
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:20 - 1st) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 27(10:28 - 1st) M.Morris pass complete to BC 27. Catch made by T.Pennix at BC 27. Gain of 27 yards. T.Pennix for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 40(10:46 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to BC 27 for 13 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 27.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 36(11:28 - 1st) J.Gray rushed to BC 40 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BC at BC 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 35(11:57 - 1st) M.Morris rushed to NCST 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 36.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 12(12:18 - 1st) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 12. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 12. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - BC 47(12:30 - 1st) D.Longman punts 41 yards to NCST 12 Center-BC. Downed by BC.
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - BC 38(13:06 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 38. Catch made by A.Broome at BC 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 47.
|Sack
2 & 11 - BC 43(13:50 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 38 for -5 yards (I.Moore)
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 44(14:28 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 43.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 25. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.White at BC 44.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
