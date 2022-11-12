Drive Chart
BOISE
NEVADA

NEVADA
1 Pass
31 Rush
32 YDS
2:52 POS
+6 YD
3RD & 9 BOISE 49
9:21
S.Illingworth scrambles to BOISE 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 43.
+1 YD
2ND & 10 NEVADA 50
9:35
T.Taua rushed to BOISE 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 49.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NEVADA 50
9:41
S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
+1 YD
3RD & 1 NEVADA 49
10:10
D.Lee rushed to BOISE 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 50.
+7 YD
2ND & 8 NEVADA 42
10:42
S.Illingworth scrambles to NEV 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 49.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 NEVADA 40
10:53
T.Taua rushed to NEV 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 42.
+15 YD
3RD & 10 NEVADA 25
11:13
S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 40.
No Gain
2ND & 10 NEVADA 25
11:21
S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NEVADA 25
11:26
S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
Kickoff
Kickoff
11:26
J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 11:26
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 11:26
G.Holani rushed to NEV End Zone for 49 yards. G.Holani for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
51
yds
00:22
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:14
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 0:14
T.Green rushed to NEV End Zone for 9 yards. T.Green for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
85
yds
3:41
pos
13
0
Point After TD 12:51
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:51
T.Green pass complete to NEV 31. Catch made by B.Bowens at NEV 31. Gain of 31 yards. B.Bowens for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
64
yds
2:09
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 5
Rushing 5 2
Passing 4 3
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 0-2 3-8
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 247 82
Total Plays 25 27
Avg Gain 9.9 3.0
Net Yards Rushing 152 26
Rush Attempts 17 16
Avg Rush Yards 8.9 1.6
Yards Passing 95 56
Comp. - Att. 4-8 4-11
Yards Per Pass 11.9 2.9
Penalties - Yards 2-10 2-20
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-61.0 3-47.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boise State 6-3 147--21
Nevada 2-7 00--0
Mackay Stadium Reno, NV
 95 PASS YDS 56
152 RUSH YDS 26
247 TOTAL YDS 82
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 95 1 0 191.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 1081 6 4 145.6
T. Green 4/8 95 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
148 730 8
G. Holani 10 83 1 49
A. Jeanty  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 412 5
A. Jeanty 4 56 0 30
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 277 5
T. Green 2 22 1 13
C. Riddle  89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
C. Riddle 1 -9 0 -9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Bowens  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 244 2
B. Bowens 2 2 43 1 31
E. McAlister  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 125 1
E. McAlister 3 1 35 0 35
S. Cobbs  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 306 2
S. Cobbs 3 1 17 0 17
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Wright  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Wright 1-0 1.0 0
S. Matlock  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Matlock 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dalmas  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
14/17 31/31
J. Dalmas 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Ferguson-Reynolds  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 61.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 0 0
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 1 61.0 0 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Noa  36 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
E. Noa 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Caples 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 2.0 6 0
L. Caples 1 0.0 0 0
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Illingworth  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 56 0 0 79.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 638 2 3 108.9
S. Illingworth 4/11 56 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua  35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
155 571 10
T. Taua 7 22 0 13
D. Lee  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 212 5
D. Lee 3 5 0 2
S. Illingworth  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 -44 0
S. Illingworth 6 -1 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Brown III  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
C. Brown III 1 1 37 0 37
S. Curtis  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 127 1
S. Curtis 3 1 15 0 15
B. Casteel  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 397 2
B. Casteel 2 1 5 0 5
D. Campbell  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 247 0
D. Campbell 3 0 0 0 0
T. Taua  35 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 255 1
T. Taua 1 0 0 0 0
D. Lee  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 94 0
D. Lee 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Washington  92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton  43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
6/7 12/12
B. Talton 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Freem  48 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 0 0
M. Freem 3 47.0 0 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders  20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
B. Sanders 2 24.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 21 2:09 5 79 TD
9:41 BOISE 37 2:47 8 45 Fumble
3:55 BOISE 20 3:41 7 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 BOISE 37 0:55 3 2 Punt
12:22 BOISE 44 0:22 2 56 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 NEVADA 37 3:10 6 41 Blocked FG
6:54 NEVADA 18 2:59 7 17 Punt
0:14 NEVADA 26 1:13 3 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 NEVADA 20 1:18 3 0 Punt
11:26 NEVADA 25 2:52 9 32

NEV
Wolf Pack

Result Play
+6 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 49
(9:21 - 2nd) S.Illingworth scrambles to BOISE 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 43.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 50
(9:35 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to BOISE 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50
(9:41 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 49
(10:10 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to BOISE 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 50.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 42
(10:42 - 2nd) S.Illingworth scrambles to NEV 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 49.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(10:53 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 42.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(11:13 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 40.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(11:21 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(11:26 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
Kickoff
(11:26 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 56 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:26 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+49 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 49
(11:37 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to NEV End Zone for 49 yards. G.Holani for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
2 & 8 - BOISE 46
(11:48 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs. PENALTY on NEV-E.Winston Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44
(11:48 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to NEV 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 48. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. G.Holani rushed to BOISE 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 46.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(12:28 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 36 yards to BOISE 44 Center-NEV. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(12:34 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(12:40 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(13:06 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 20.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - BOISE 39
(13:14 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 61 yards to NEV End Zone Center-BOISE. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 13 - BOISE 39
(13:21 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
No Gain
2 & 13 - BOISE 39
(13:30 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 37
(14:01 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 39.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42
(14:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 18 - NEVADA 18
(14:09 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 40 yards to BOISE 42 Center-NEV. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 42. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 42.
Sack
3 & 8 - NEVADA 28
(14:55 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 18 for -10 yards (S.Matlock)
No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 28
(15:00 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(0:10 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to NEV 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 28.
Kickoff
(0:14 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 50 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV 15. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 26.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 80 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:14 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+9 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 9
(0:20 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NEV End Zone for 9 yards. T.Green for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 10
(0:57 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to NEV 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 9.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(1:33 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to NEV 10 for 15 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 10.
+30 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 45
(2:07 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to NEV 25 for 30 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 25.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38
(2:51 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 45.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 20
(3:20 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 38.
Penalty
2 & 5 - BOISE 25
(3:20 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-C.Beresford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20
(3:55 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 25.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - NEVADA 35
(4:05 - 1st) M.Freem punts 65 yards to BOISE End Zone Center-NEV. Touchback.
Sack
3 & 8 - NEVADA 43
(4:18 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 35 for -8 yards (D.Wright)
No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 43
(4:24 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41
(4:54 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to NEV 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 43.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 36
(5:26 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 36. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 41.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 34
(6:07 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 36.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(6:37 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 34.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18
(6:54 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 31 for 13 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 31.

BSU
Broncos
 - Fumble (8 plays, 45 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
-9 YD
4 & Goal - BOISE 9
(7:02 - 1st) C.Riddle rushed to NEV 18 for -9 yards. C.Riddle FUMBLES forced by D.Washington. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-D.Washington at NEV 18. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 18.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 9
(7:06 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 9
(7:11 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 10
(7:34 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to NEV 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 9.
+35 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 45
(7:57 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to NEV 45. Catch made by E.McAlister at NEV 45. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 45
(8:33 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to NEV 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 45.
+17 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 38
(9:05 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 38. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 45.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37
(9:41 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 38.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Blocked FG (6 plays, 41 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
4 & 7 - NEVADA 30
(9:41 - 1st) B.Talton 40 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-NEV Holder-NEV. K.Kaniho blocked the kick. M.Freem recovered the blocked kick.
-1 YD
3 & 6 - NEVADA 21
(10:25 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to BOISE 21. Catch made by D.Lee at BOISE 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 22.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(11:01 - 1st) S.Illingworth rushed to BOISE 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 21.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(11:43 - 1st) S.Illingworth scrambles to BOISE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 25.
+37 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 38
(12:15 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 38. Catch made by C.Brown at NEV 38. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 25.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(12:45 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 38.
Kickoff
(12:51 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV End Zone. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 37.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 79 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:51 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 31
(12:56 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to NEV 31. Catch made by B.Bowens at NEV 31. Gain of 31 yards. B.Bowens for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 43
(13:08 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to NEV 43. Catch made by B.Bowens at NEV 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 31.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44
(13:43 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NEV 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 43.
Penalty
3 & 2 - BOISE 29
(13:46 - 1st) G.Holani steps back to pass. G.Holani pass incomplete intended for T.Green. PENALTY on NEV-J.Dedman Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 26
(14:19 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 29.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21
(14:53 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 26.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 63 yards from NEV 35 to the BOISE 2. E.Noa returns the kickoff. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 21.
