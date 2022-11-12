Drive Chart
|
|
|BOISE
|NEVADA
NEVADA
1 Pass
31 Rush
32 YDS
2:52 POS
+6 YD
3RD & 9 BOISE 49
9:21
S.Illingworth scrambles to BOISE 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 43.
+1 YD
2ND & 10 NEVADA 50
9:35
T.Taua rushed to BOISE 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 49.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NEVADA 50
9:41
S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
+1 YD
3RD & 1 NEVADA 49
10:10
D.Lee rushed to BOISE 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 50.
+7 YD
2ND & 8 NEVADA 42
10:42
S.Illingworth scrambles to NEV 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 49.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 NEVADA 40
10:53
T.Taua rushed to NEV 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 42.
+15 YD
3RD & 10 NEVADA 25
11:13
S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 40.
No Gain
2ND & 10 NEVADA 25
11:21
S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NEVADA 25
11:26
S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
Kickoff
Kickoff
11:26
J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
Touchdown 11:26
G.Holani rushed to NEV End Zone for 49 yards. G.Holani for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
51
yds
00:22
pos
20
0
Touchdown 0:14
T.Green rushed to NEV End Zone for 9 yards. T.Green for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
85
yds
3:41
pos
13
0
Touchdown 12:51
T.Green pass complete to NEV 31. Catch made by B.Bowens at NEV 31. Gain of 31 yards. B.Bowens for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
64
yds
2:09
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|5
|Rushing
|5
|2
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|247
|82
|Total Plays
|25
|27
|Avg Gain
|9.9
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|152
|26
|Rush Attempts
|17
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.9
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|95
|56
|Comp. - Att.
|4-8
|4-11
|Yards Per Pass
|11.9
|2.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-61.0
|3-47.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|95
|PASS YDS
|56
|
|
|152
|RUSH YDS
|26
|
|
|247
|TOTAL YDS
|82
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|4/8
|95
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|10
|83
|1
|49
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|4
|56
|0
|30
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|2
|22
|1
|13
|
C. Riddle 89 WR
|C. Riddle
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|2
|2
|43
|1
|31
|
E. McAlister 80 WR
|E. McAlister
|3
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Wright 15 LB
|D. Wright
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|1
|61.0
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Illingworth 1 QB
|S. Illingworth
|4/11
|56
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|7
|22
|0
|13
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|3
|5
|0
|2
|
S. Illingworth 1 QB
|S. Illingworth
|6
|-1
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown III 81 TE
|C. Brown III
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
S. Curtis 18 WR
|S. Curtis
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Casteel 4 WR
|B. Casteel
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Campbell 5 WR
|D. Campbell
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Washington 92 DE
|D. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Freem 48 K
|M. Freem
|3
|47.0
|0
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|2
|24.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 49(9:21 - 2nd) S.Illingworth scrambles to BOISE 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 50(9:35 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to BOISE 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50(9:41 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 49(10:10 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to BOISE 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 42(10:42 - 2nd) S.Illingworth scrambles to NEV 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(10:53 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 42.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 25(11:13 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(11:21 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(11:26 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:26 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+49 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 49(11:37 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to NEV End Zone for 49 yards. G.Holani for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - BOISE 46(11:48 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs. PENALTY on NEV-E.Winston Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(11:48 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to NEV 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 48. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. G.Holani rushed to BOISE 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - NEVADA 20(12:28 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 36 yards to BOISE 44 Center-NEV. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NEVADA 20(12:34 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 20(12:40 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(13:06 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - BOISE 39(13:14 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 61 yards to NEV End Zone Center-BOISE. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BOISE 39(13:21 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BOISE 39(13:30 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 37(14:01 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 39.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42(14:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 18 - NEVADA 18(14:09 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 40 yards to BOISE 42 Center-NEV. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 42. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 42.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NEVADA 28(14:55 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 18 for -10 yards (S.Matlock)
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 28(15:00 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(0:10 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to NEV 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 28.
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 50 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV 15. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 26.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 9(0:20 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NEV End Zone for 9 yards. T.Green for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 10(0:57 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to NEV 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 9.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:33 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to NEV 10 for 15 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 10.
|+30 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 45(2:07 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to NEV 25 for 30 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(2:51 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 45.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 20(3:20 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 38.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - BOISE 25(3:20 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-C.Beresford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(3:55 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - NEVADA 35(4:05 - 1st) M.Freem punts 65 yards to BOISE End Zone Center-NEV. Touchback.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NEVADA 43(4:18 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 35 for -8 yards (D.Wright)
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 43(4:24 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(4:54 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to NEV 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 36(5:26 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 36. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 34(6:07 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(6:37 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 34.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(6:54 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 31 for 13 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 31.
|Result
|Play
|-9 YD
4 & Goal - BOISE 9(7:02 - 1st) C.Riddle rushed to NEV 18 for -9 yards. C.Riddle FUMBLES forced by D.Washington. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-D.Washington at NEV 18. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 18.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 9(7:06 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 9(7:11 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 10(7:34 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to NEV 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 9.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 45(7:57 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to NEV 45. Catch made by E.McAlister at NEV 45. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(8:33 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to NEV 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 45.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 38(9:05 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 38. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(9:41 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 38.
|Result
|Play
4 & 7 - NEVADA 30(9:41 - 1st) B.Talton 40 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-NEV Holder-NEV. K.Kaniho blocked the kick. M.Freem recovered the blocked kick.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - NEVADA 21(10:25 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to BOISE 21. Catch made by D.Lee at BOISE 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(11:01 - 1st) S.Illingworth rushed to BOISE 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(11:43 - 1st) S.Illingworth scrambles to BOISE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 25.
|+37 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 38(12:15 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 38. Catch made by C.Brown at NEV 38. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(12:45 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 38.
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV End Zone. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 37.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:51 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 31(12:56 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to NEV 31. Catch made by B.Bowens at NEV 31. Gain of 31 yards. B.Bowens for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(13:08 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to NEV 43. Catch made by B.Bowens at NEV 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 31.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(13:43 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NEV 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 43.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - BOISE 29(13:46 - 1st) G.Holani steps back to pass. G.Holani pass incomplete intended for T.Green. PENALTY on NEV-J.Dedman Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 26(14:19 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(14:53 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 63 yards from NEV 35 to the BOISE 2. E.Noa returns the kickoff. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 21.
